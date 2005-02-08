Orange Lunch Box Cookies
A jazzed up sugar cookie from the Maine Woods.
A jazzed up sugar cookie from the Maine Woods.
Crispy, light, extremely delicious cookies!..Read More
I used zest from mandarin oranges and added a 1/2tsp dried lavender flowers. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. The cookies turned out fluffy and chewy. I'm a crunchy fan 100%! Some had more of a salt flavor than others. I'm going to get this right eventually!Read More
Crispy, light, extremely delicious cookies!..
These are delicious!
Variation: used lemon vest instead of orange. Formed into "logs", after cool dipped bottom in white chocolate and 1/2 bath in milk chocolate disks. Chopped walnuts very fine in food processor and folded into dough. Great flavor, will definitely try again with orange zest. Great cookie!
I used zest from mandarin oranges and added a 1/2tsp dried lavender flowers. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. The cookies turned out fluffy and chewy. I'm a crunchy fan 100%! Some had more of a salt flavor than others. I'm going to get this right eventually!
I used pecans instead of walnuts, and added a splash of orange juice before adding the flour. After I baked the cookies, I dipped the bottom into white chocolate. They baked into not too thin and not too thick cookies that stay soft. I did not refrigerate my dough.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections