Orange Lunch Box Cookies

A jazzed up sugar cookie from the Maine Woods.

Recipe by Bernice Smith

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream margarine or butter, add brown sugar gradually. Add unbeaten egg, grated orange rind and vanilla. Beat well.

  • Add flour sifted with baking powder and salt. Mix well. Chill dough until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix granulated sugar and nuts. Roll dough into small balls the size of walnuts. Flatten on greased cookie tin and sprinkle with sugar and nut mixture. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool on racks. Store in tightly covered jar or tin.

607 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 78.5g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 624.1mg. Full Nutrition
