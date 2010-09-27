Banana Split Bars

A banana split bar which is very rich and a nice dessert.

By Pam

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 large bars
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt the butter or margarine over low heat. Remove from heat and add 1/2 cup sugar and graham cracker crumbs. Press into a 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake for 15 minutes; let cool.

  • Cream together the cream cheese, 1 cup of white sugar and vanilla. Spread over graham cracker crust.

  • Layer sliced bananas, drained pineapple and whipped cream dessert topping on top of bars in order given. Sprinkle with chopped nuts, then with cherries. Cover and refrigerate 6 hours or overnight. Cut into squares and enjoy!!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 155.4mg. Full Nutrition
