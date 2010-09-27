Banana Split Bars

Reminds me of a recipe I made as a teenager. But I think that called for some vanilla pudding filling instead but I like this better. I made a few minor additions based on reviews. I soaked the bananas and strawberries which were my addition in the pineapple juice and I also added a little fruit fresh to keep things from turning brown. I added an extra 1/4 cup of butter to the graham cracker mix. I increased the filling by 25% because that is the yummy part. And I did it criss-cross pattern of Hershey's sauce on the top. I wanted to add some chopped up strawberries with the banana pineapple layer but I forgot and ended up putting it on top with the cherries which I tried to put in the middle of the criss crosses of chocolate on the top for decorative reasons. You got to have chocolate with a banana split, I wish I really did have fudge though, that would have even been better. But even without those additions I'm sure it is awesome and it was awesome with the additions. everyone loved it and thank you for reminding me about it. By the way, if you put some blueberries on top it makes a great 4th of July dessert as it is then red white and blue