Banana Split Bars
A banana split bar which is very rich and a nice dessert.
TIP: Save the juice from the pineapple to dip the sliced banana in and it will help keep the bananas from turning so fast. I do this with most all my fruit that will turn like peaches, apples, etc.Read More
Came out alright. The crust didn't hold together... More butter needs to be used. I added more bananas than called for.Read More
I made this as a pie. Instead of making the crust as directed, I used 2 pre-made store bought graham cracker crusts. The filling was enough to make 2 pies. It was a big hit even for those that don't normally like sweet treats. It's very tasty and not packed with a full force taste of sugar. VERY GOOD!
OMG...........this is SOOO good! I made no changes to the recipe. Only advice I can give is if you use Pyrex baking dishes, make sure you grease the pan to prevent sticking. Other than that make it just as the recipe says!!! DELISH!!!
Creamy, mellow, fruity and not too sweet, this is easy to make and not so rich that you can't enjoy a piece right after dinner. It's only flaw is the frozen whipped topping. This would have been so much better both in taste and appearance with fresh whipped cream.
very good! any tips on keeping the bananas from turning brown so quick?
This is the best dessert to make ahead and freeze. I have been making it for years in an oblong tupperware save & store container. take out half an hour before serving. FIVE STARS.
Excellent and addicting! I cut the recipe in half and used a graham cracker crust. I also drizzled caramel and chocolate syrup over the bananas and pineapple before adding the whipped topping. This dessert tastes even better the next day.
I made this years ago and my daughter tells me it is her favorite ever! She asked again this year. It is fruity, creamy, colorful & easy to make, enjoyed by most everyone!!
I have made this many times and it is always a hit. I do make a couple of additions. In order to make it more like a banana split, I add strawberries (either fresh or frozen...whatever I have on hand) when I add the pineapple and bananas. Then after adding the nuts and cherries, I drizzle Hersey's chocolate syrup over the whole thing. Yum!
Fabulous!! Make this for every potluck I have to go to and it's always a hit. Make sure to let it set the minimum allotted time, it lets the flavors set and mingle...
I really liked this recipe. I'm not a fan of bananas so I substitued bananas & pineapple for fresh raspberries and frozen blueberries (with only Strawberry flavored Cool Whip on top). Very good for summer picnics!
This is the perfect banana split recipe! It is always a hit at big gatherings, everyone wants to know how to make it. It's also very simple, just make sure you have allowed for the fridge space needed to store it.
I have made this 3 times already its a hit. I also add 1/4 cup cocoa to make a chocolate pie with chocolate syrup on top.
Absolutely delicious!!! Made it just the way the directions said...no changes necessary!!!
Everyone really enjoyed this dessert. Used Low fat cream cheese and whip cream to make it "healthier" I would definitely make it again. I halved the recipe, and half fits great in a pie pan.
Made this for my cowrkers...they loved it and I am constantly asked to make more!
This review is definitely for people who appreciate changes. I was looking for a recipe that could be made with fat-free cream cheese and cover the flavor of it (made the mistake of buying it). I added chopped walnuts to the crust. For the cream cheese layer, I used powdered sugar, a little whipping cream, and almond extract (stronger than vanilla). I left the banana and pineapple layers alone. I made my own whipped cream with powdered sugar and almond extract. I didn't top the dessert with anything as I had no walnuts left and no cherries.
Pam, Pam, Pam...WOW! This is so easy and really delicious. I cut it in half and made it in an 8 x 8 Pyrex dish for the 2 of us. I melted the butter in the microwave in the Pyrex dish and then added the sugar and cracker crumbs. Worked great. I put the bananas into some lemon juice to prevent browning. So, if we "eat with our eyes", this was gobbled up in record time!! Thank you for a great summertime dessert.
Mm-mm, good! I was out of graham crackers, so substituted vanilla wafers. Otherwise, followed the recipe to the letter. It was a hit at our family Easter dinner. I'll be making this one again...and again!
Wonderful!!! Made it in apre-made graham cracker crust the first time and split the recipe in half because that is what I had on hand. Everybody loved it----it was gone in just a few minutes. Making it again today as the recipe instructs so that there will be more to share. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
extremely easy recipe and very tasty! made it for a holiday party and everyone loved it
This was a huge hit at work. Everyone LOVED it! I am giving it 5 stars for this reason even though my family and I were not crazy about it. Also, I did alter it a bit and I don't think it is fair to rate a recipe low when you have altered the original because it is not being judged by the true recipe. I put this in a pre-made graham crust vs making bars. I used real whipping cream vs Cool Whip. And I added 1 stick real butter to the cream cheese mixture. Then used a large can crushed pineapple, well drained and mixed it into the cream cheese mixture vs putting it on top. I laid fresh sliced strawberries (since they are in a real banana split) along with the sliced bananas. Made my fudge sauce with cocoa, melted butter, confectioners sugar and milk whisked all together.
One of our family's very favorite summer time desserts! They are so light and cool on a hot day. So good!
I made a pie for this since it is only hubby and I. The flavors were pretty good but I don't think I creamed the cheese enough as it was hard and messy to spread. I did think it was missing just a little something but not sure what that was. I'll go back and read other reviews to see if there are other changes I might want to make
I made this for church and doubled the recipe so there was one for each table. It was a huge hit, everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. This is a definate keeper. Next time I will decrease the sugar in the crust, I used both plain graham crackers with cinnamon graham crackers since I didn't have enough plain. The hit of cinnamon added to the flavors. The only changes I made were to omit the walnuts- I have a nut allergy. I used homemade whipped cream- so much better than store bought. I also drizzled fudge over it since I had a huge can in the fridge. Best desert I have made lately. Thank you so much!
I teach two cooking classes at my elementary school each Friday. All together there are 40 students ranging in age from 5 to 12. Rarely, I find something that everyone loves, but this was a hit. We made it using mini graham cracker pie shells, so each child could individualize toppings according to their taste. They all loved it, and fought to be the "bowl licker". Well worth trying, particularly with young children!
I made this for my sister's baby shower and everyone loved it. Instead of making the crust I used two 6 inch premade grahm crusts to make it even easier. I had a lot of people ask me for the recipe. Yummmm.
As other reviewer's did, I made half the recipe and used a store bought pie shell...I chose a chocolate oreo crust. Instead of walnuts on top, I spread "wet walnuts" over the cream cheese layer. It was delicious...the cream cheese layer makes it very rich! For those who wanted it extra sweet, we drizzled with chocolate syrup. Everyone loved it!
whoa.....excellent! i made mine in a pie dish, so it was banana split pie....also, i didnt have pineapple, but used fresh strawberries instead....outstanding. next time i will use the pineapple. im sure it is perfect either way. wait, how bout both? thanks pam, we all loved this recipe!
This is an awesome recipe!! I have made this 3 times in the last 3 weeks (for a bridal shower & baby shower & my husbands potluck at work for Halloween). And everybody just loves it! I always have to give people the recipe. To make it even better, I have drizzled chocolate syrup over the top (just a little). Now it's perfect!!
I personally hate banana split sundaes, but my husband loves them. I made this recipe for a Little League fundraiser 3 months ago and I am still having people come up and ask me for the recipe!
This is a great dessert! I made it exactly according to the recipe and it turned out wonderful. You could really use just about any fruit--cherries or any kind of berry would be awesome. I used the tip someone posted to dip the banana slices in the drained pineapple juice to keep them from turning brown, and it worked great. I would normally use lemon juice, but that flavor might be too noticeable in the dessert. Reusing the juice was a great idea. This will definitely become one of my go-to desserts for potlucks and family gatherings!
This is my MOM's from when I was little and its now my kids favorite, the only difference is our recipe uses 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar. The perfect summer dessert, cake.
MMMMMMMMM!! Very good and easy to make.
I followed the advice of others and made this in 2 store bought graham crackers crusts. I put strawberries on the top instead of cherries, and I drizzled chocolate topping over it. Simple easy and really yummy!
We made these as two pies (using pre-made graham cracker crusts), substituted salted peanuts for the walnuts, and added whipped topping to the cream cheese mixture since I only had 8 oz. of cream cheese on hand. I thought it did need the whole 16 oz. of cream cheese, but even so, these pies were amazing! We couldn't stop eating them. I also dipped the banana slices in the pineapple juice and that totally kept them from browning. What a great trick! Thanks, Pam, for such a refreshing and delicious recipe!
I made this recipe for a New Years Eve snack and it was delicious. We tried to break into it before it sat for a full 6 hours and it was hard to eat, but when we tried it again at the 6 hour mark it was perfect! Very creamy and fruity and can easily be tweaked to personal tastes! Will definately make again!
I think this recipe would be fine as written, however I made 1/2 recipe for Italian Cheescake (on this site)...baked that and then kinda sorta followed the rest of this. I did drizzle chocoloate syrup over all. Great idea you can play with.
I really liked the idea of banana split bars, but we thought that these bars weren't sweet enough to be dessert. I would make this again but add more sugar to the cream cheese mixture.
This sounded a bit strange but I wanted to try it based on the reviews and it was wonderful!! I have made it twice (half batches in an 8x8 pan) - one time the crust stuck and one time it didn't, I'll probably grease the pan next time and add a bit more butter. The second time I added just a few dashes of salt to the crust which really brought out the other flavors. I also used fresh pineapple just because I had some - yum. I omitted the cherries because I find the flavor too dominant but would definitely try fresh strawberries as another reviewer suggested. This would work with pretty much any fruit!
This recipe is AWESOME! I made it and took it to work for "Banana Man Friday", which is an internally celebrated day (as is any day we can think up an excuse for ;^). This was the hit of the party! Of some 20 dishes brought, this was the first one gone (long before lunch!) and the only one that was totally wiped out. I now make it with a layer of fresh strawberries topped off with a little strawberry syrup in between the berries. It's a hit either way. You can't go wrong with this one!
Fabulous! I made these for a work pot luck and everyone was raving about them. Light and delicious and not terribly sweet. Plus, they were easy to make, can't beat that! I did drizzle chocolate syrup over the top, but that was the only change I made. Thanks for the great recipe!
These are very good. I got several requests for the recipe! I will definately make these again.
These were pretty good. We have some non pineapple loves in the house so next time I will use strawberry's. I topped with candy coated pecans from this in stead of walnuts.
This recipe is awesome. I have made it at least five times in the last month by popular demand. The only thing I add is I drizzle some Hershey's chocolate syrup on top! Delicious!
Sadly this didn't work for me. It tasted really good but my crust all stuck to the bottom of the pan. I could not cut it into squares so we had to scoop it out. Needless to say I was a bit disappointed.
My only complaint about these is that the cream cheese layer was way to soft. Being a lil firmer would have made it a 5 start recipe. It was still very good. Had to eat it as if it was a pie-with a fork because it was to soft and messy to handle. Should have been called a pie instead of bar i would think. I decided not to spread the whip cream over the entire pie and instead, layered the banana and pineapple over cream cheese, refridgerated over night, sliced into individual bars, and then added whip cream(from can)diced cherries and walnuts on the individual bars. Much made for a cuter presentation :)
I like adding fresh sliced strawberries instead of cherries. A sprinkle of nuts on the top also adds a nice touch.
This was awesome! Like some commenters suggested, I used two premade graham cracker pie shells, instead of using the 9x13 pan. Very easy and very, very yummy! Two pies got gobbled up fast at a work BBQ! I'd recommend this :)
I made this in a large graham pie crust and it was great. Not too sweet, very easy and satisfies the banana split craving.
This was not my favorite - after I started making it, I realized the cream cheese layer wasn't cooked to set. I was worried about it tasting slimey, and sure enough, that is exactly how it seemed to me. I would maybe add sour cream & eggs to the cream cheese layer and cook it to turn it into a cheesecake and then put the toppings on. Or maybe just put a layer of pudding in there instead of the cream cheese. However beyond that, the whole thing was just way too sweet. The pineapple really overwhelmed it. I won't be making this again.
I thought a 9 x 13 pan of this would be too much for my purposes (I thought it would get soggy if not eaten within a few days), but it's very easy to halve the recipe for an 8 x 8 dish if you have a small family. I hate bananas and even I loved this recipe! It was a huge hit with everyone!
Excellent recipe. Everyone asked for it. Other reviewers are correct, do not use fat free cream cheese.
VERY GOOD, NEXT TIME I WILL DO AS SOME OTHERS AND ADD A LITTLE CHOCOLATE SYRUP.
Excellent and easy recipe. I made it exactly like the recipe calls for. Got rave reviews from my very picky family
Extreamly easy and makes a lot, however it goes so quickly cause it really great!!!
Delicious! But don't use fat-free cream cheese or it comes out too soft.
Excellent recipe. Everyone enjoyed it.
I thought my husband was going to eat them all - I had to hide them!
This is WONDERFUL! I made this for a family get together and it was a hit! Added it to my favorites! Thanks!
Made no changes. This was a huge hit. People were begging for the recipe!
These were perfect I have made them twice now and everyone lovs them. Thanks for the great easy recipe!
Huge hit! I brought it to a friends cookout. The only thing I did differently was to bake the crust for only 10 minutes. It reminded me of a Ambrosia Salad with a graham cracker crust. Three people asked me for the recipe.
Rating this 4 based on taste. It was delicious. My only drawback was the the crust didn't hold together and crumbled and the banana's turned brown very quickly. That being said, I served it with a spoon instead of a spatula and the bananas still tasted great despite their color. I will make again for a party where it will get eaten at once. I may even put in a trifle bowl too. Thank you!
this recipe was fun to make because it was like decorating one giant banana split or something. everyone seemed to enjoy it. i found the graham wafer crust too crumbly, though other people didn't have a problem with it. in the future i would add more butter to it. i might also use peanuts instead of walnuts for a topping. this recipe is really easy to modify and add different nuts or fruits, so i like that. :) i'll keep this recipe around.
This is a quick, easy and very fun dessert. I made it as a pie to try it out before making for a party. It was a family HIT! Thank you!
This is delicious!! Made it for a family gathering & the pan was empty within a minute of setting it on the table.
I ended up just making this into 2 pies and used pre-made crusts to cut down on time. They were both gone in a day. Yum!
This was a real hit at a recent get together. I made 2 small changes and anticipate 1 other based on feedback from family and friends. I make whipped cream rather than use frozen store bought. I find real whipped cream holds form much better and the vanilla flavor really comes through. I also added shaved dark chocolate to the topping after the nuts and before the cherries. The only other modification is the addition of a strawberry layer which I intend to try the next time.
Very good. My son doesn't like cool whip but he love this dessert with the cool whip.
This was super easy and very good! I added dark chocolate pieces to the garnishing to add some chocolate to the mix... One word YUM!
Rich, but sensational! I made this into a pie and reserved some of the pre-baked crust crumbles to sprinkle on top in place of the nuts. I mixed a couple of spoons of brown sugar into the pineapples to keep from being too twangy. And the pineapple juice does work for the bananas. Such a delicious dessert, thanks!
Reminds me of a recipe I made as a teenager. But I think that called for some vanilla pudding filling instead but I like this better. I made a few minor additions based on reviews. I soaked the bananas and strawberries which were my addition in the pineapple juice and I also added a little fruit fresh to keep things from turning brown. I added an extra 1/4 cup of butter to the graham cracker mix. I increased the filling by 25% because that is the yummy part. And I did it criss-cross pattern of Hershey's sauce on the top. I wanted to add some chopped up strawberries with the banana pineapple layer but I forgot and ended up putting it on top with the cherries which I tried to put in the middle of the criss crosses of chocolate on the top for decorative reasons. You got to have chocolate with a banana split, I wish I really did have fudge though, that would have even been better. But even without those additions I'm sure it is awesome and it was awesome with the additions. everyone loved it and thank you for reminding me about it. By the way, if you put some blueberries on top it makes a great 4th of July dessert as it is then red white and blue
I've made this a couple times... The recipe is not in order but I've memorized it, so not so confusing any more, I add chocolate chips to the crust and chocolate syrup and chocolate shavings on the top. Love this recipe.
This was a huge success! Everyone loved it! I used two pre-made graham crusts. Everything else was to a "t". :) Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent summer dessert! Very light and not too sweet! I added strawberries to the top. Delicious.
This was a hit. Used Chocolate Graham Crumbs, Made and used fresh Whipped Cream. Left out the Bananas and Cherries. Drained and patted dry the crushed pineapple. Drizzled with Caramel sauce and walnuts and extra chocolate crumbs. Made, refrigerated and served in a 9x12 pan(did not cut into bars)
I did cut the sugar a bit- seemed like so much! I dipped the banana in reserved pineapple juice to prevent browning and added sliced strawberries. This was good enough to make again- a nice summer dessert. Just didn't WOW me.
Awesome! went with 2 graham cracker crusts! everyone loved!
A crowd pleaser at my house! I've made this countless times but usually with strawberries included. If my cream cheese mix seems a bit too thick sometimes I add some of the pineapple juice or a bit of the whipped topping to the mixture to lighten it up. I've also added kiwi before, I say the majority of fruits would taste yummy in this. Prepared crust is just fine but I tell ya, the hint of butter in that the scratch made crust gives the dish a special richness to it. Powdered sugar in the batter works very well too in place of regular sugar.