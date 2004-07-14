Chocolate Chip Cookies II
My family loves my cookies very much. I hope that you and your family enjoy them.
My family loves my cookies very much. I hope that you and your family enjoy them.
Excellent! One of the best cookie recipies I've tried! I did however use 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar, as I think the more brown sugar you use, the more delicious the cookie! I cooked them for a bit longer too, about 10-12 mins, as I like cookies crunchy7 on the outside and soft in the middle.Read More
To be honest i was very Disappointed with the results of this recipe, i even made them twice to make sure, they were very dry, my 2 year old barely eats them.. no what do i do with all these cookies?Read More
Excellent! One of the best cookie recipies I've tried! I did however use 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar, as I think the more brown sugar you use, the more delicious the cookie! I cooked them for a bit longer too, about 10-12 mins, as I like cookies crunchy7 on the outside and soft in the middle.
To be honest i was very Disappointed with the results of this recipe, i even made them twice to make sure, they were very dry, my 2 year old barely eats them.. no what do i do with all these cookies?
These are easily the best cookies I have ever tasted. Try them 5 minutes out of the oven they are heavenly. Also they are very good for a few days afterward not going stale. However be sure to make 4 or 5 times what the recipe recommends as your friends and family will eat 4 or 5 at a time.
This recipe never fails to produce batch after batch of soft chewy cookies. I usually take them out a bit earlier to prevent burning. BTW, my siblings and parents can finish these cookies in less than one day! Thank you very much Rachel.
Am i wrong or is this almost the EXACT SAME as the recipe on the chipits package?
Very chewy, soft and moist whilst keeping a lovely shape. Just be careful to keep an eye so they don't brown too much.
Definately tastey cookies. I had to cook mine for 8 minutes, and they still turned out very soft and chewy (just the way I like them). I suggest using 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips instead of 2, but that's purely personal choice. Make sure you let them cool for at least 10 minutes before trying to remove them from your cookie sheet. I will absolutely be using this recipe again!
I really liked the batch of cookies this recipe made. It was super easy and fast.
Not that good. I couldnt get over the cakey texture. Take the time and cream the butter and sugar together for a better texture.
LOVELY!
Over 50 yrs of cooking this is the ABSOLUTE BEST RECIPE for chocolate chip cookies I have ever come across
Very tasty cookies! They're a smidge dry, so I think I'm going to add some pecans or almonds to the recipe next time I make them. But they taste fantastic dipped in coffee.
The cookies have a nice texture, but are too sweet and call for too many chocolate chips.
I have been looking for an old 70's Betty Crocker chocolate chip cookies recipe that my mum used to make for years and this taste JUST LIKE IT. Good recipe. Not too sweet and stays soft.
I was very disappointed with these. They were very dry and didn't taste like a chocolate chip cookie should.
I found these cookies to be too sweet with far too many choc chips. 1 cup maybe 1 and 1/2 would have been better. Definitely won't make them again.
First off, these were not very good. Second, if you like non chexy chocolate chip cookies, you might want to do half the chocolate chips.
I tried the recipe, cookies came out really yummy. I made small changes like 2 1/4 cup flour, only 1 egg and 1 cup of semisweet chocolate morsel and rest of the recipe is same. Baked for 11 minutes. Chocolate Chip Cookies II Your Rating: (more stars = better) 12345
my children gave these cookies a B
My husband and I loved these! Very easy to make. :)
good cookies i used 3/4 c of brown sugar and 1/2 c white sugar and i also used a bag of mint chocolate chips really yummy will make this recipe again :)
I will confess upfront that I dropped much larger cookies than the tsp size dictated by the recipie and I used dark brown sugar. Otherwise, I followed it to the letter. I did not care for these cookies.
This is a good, bare bones cookie recipe. It produces a good, soft cookie. I won't say it was terribly impressive, but very good. Kudos indeed.
Sweet and delectible. I put them in them in the oven for an extra three minutes and tasted wonderful.
The best chocolate chip recipe I've ever used! This come out soft and delicious! I bake them for 9 minutes, then let them set for about 5 before removing from the trays. They're great right out of the oven! Fun recipe to try different variations with as well - I've tried half chocolate chips, and half white chocolate chips, or peanut butter chips, or even Reese's Pieces, and they always come out great.
I loved this cookie recipe! It was so easy! One thing I changed was that instead of 2 cups of chocolate chips, I did 1 cup of chocolate chips and 1 cup of butterscotch chips!
Mmmm, YUM! I loved this recipe! The cookies turned out nice, soft, and full (they didn't deflate and get flat). I Used mini semi-sweet chips in mine and they turned out fantastic. Thanks!!
ok, not chewy
The Cookie That Saved Valentines Day! I decided to make my hubby's favorite cookie for Vday. The first batch (another recipe here) was just awful, but edible. Not Vday quality or up to my standards, so these are for the neighborhood kids. This batch however. . . . so perfect! The only thing that didn't work as planned was the baking time. Each round of cookies that went in the oven (even on dark pans) needed longer cooking times. However for somebody who easily burns cookies (like myself!) this was a great 'oops'. Thanks so much for this recipe and for saving my day;)
Okay! Talk about not following directions... I used the 1 cup brown sugar to 1/2 cup white sugar ratio someone else suggested, but I made the butter too hot, so the chocolate chips melted even as I was pouring them in. Not to be undone, I simply added chopped pecans to the mix, and stuck my first batch in the oven, only to realize I had forgotten the eggs! I whipped up the eggs and added only part of it to what was left of the batter, and, lo and behold? The best chocolate pecan cookies I have ever eaten! Five stars, and I think I'll mess up on purpose next time I make these! Perfect texture, perfect cookie!
I made these cookies and I found something was missing. I'm sure it was something I did but I can't figure out quite what. They were chewy and crumbly, so the texture was nice but the flavor just lacked. Good cookie, but not amazing.
Amazing! These cookies were a hit!
Very moist and chewy, they are puffy, not flat (if you like flat crispy cookies this is not the recipe to use). The batter is not too sweet, the sweetness comes from the chips. I made the recipe exactly as is and will make them again. Thanks!
Excellent!!!! Super easy to make! Soft and chewy! I used Milk Chocolate Chips . . .SO YUMMY!!! I think a batch disappear within 10mins.
these cookies are really simple,but they came out dry,and these do NOT take 5 minutes to cook im about to give this another try because have dough leftover overall these are ok maybe i will do them thinner
I love this recipe, I like to use different kinds of chips (my family loves butterscotch chips with white chocolate chips) and add walnuts to it! I've replaced my own recipe with this one.
i followed the recipe to the "T" and it turned out great. mine turned out exactly like the picture. easy fast recipe and stayed soft and chewy the next day even when i left it out on the kitchen table.
These are the best chocolate chip cookies that I personally have ever had. The cookie itself has more of a shortbread texture, which I thought was really unique. Most choc.chip cookies are pretty much all the same, but these were really different and really good!! I thought they turned out better on a dark sheet pan and I had to cook them longer than the recipe said.
I have tried a few of the chocolate chip cookie recipes from this site and this one is the only one that is really perfect!! Great color, great flavor, great texture!! I am thrilled that I have finally found one that is not too cakey and not too runny. Thank you!!!
Tasty, but they seemed to have a bit of a flat taste to me. Then I realized that they have no salt in them, which probably accounts for it. Next time, I'll add some salt.
Really good recipe.. I made a few variations because we like flat-crunchy on the outside-gooey on the inside.. use 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, only use yolk or one of the eggs, and add 1 3/4 cups butter ..baked at 350 for aout 12-15 mins depending on the size of the cookies... golden brown = done.
I have made these a few times because they are simple. As a mom of a newborn, I suggest these to anyone who has limited time in the kitchen.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie recipe I have found. The cookies are very soft and chewy.
These cookies were awesome! Its been a while since I had made any homemade cookies and the whole family fell in love with these! I will be using this as my staple recipe from now on!
really, really great recipe.
This cookies were really, really good. I liked the way they turned out when i left them in for seven minutes, because I like crisper cookies.. My family really enjoyes these.
love this recipe!! Super easy and they came out great!
This recipe is very good. I noticed before making them, however, that there was no salt! I added 1/2 tsp salt and baked them for 10-12 minutes and they turned out awesome! If it had salt originally i'd have given the recipe 5 stars. Very easy and delicious. Makes a whole lot of cookies!
I had to double the number of baking minutes, and I used shortening instead of butter. It tasted great! Other than my little tweaks, the recipe was awesome. The cookies came off the sheet easily and I would definitely recommend it to others!
Pretty good. Definately not my favourite recipe for chocolate chip cookies. They get better the longer you leave them.
This is the perfect classic chewy chocolate chip cookie recipe. Dont change a thing.
Cookies were a bit hit ! This is one the best chocolate chip recipes that i have come across. Only recommend that I would say, is to add a dash of salt. These cookies didn't last long ! mmmmmm
The flavor was a little off from a traditional choc. chip cookie, and the dough seemed thin, and after I got them out of the oven, they had spread quite a bit and were almost stuck to the pan. Over all an easy cookie to make, but I'll keep looking for the right one for me.
This is by far the best cookie recipe I have tried! NO Fail for sure and great basic ingredients that are always around. I use a no additive whole wheat flour and my family begs for more. Thanks!!
The good thing about this recipe: it guarantees that your chocolate chip cookies will not go flat in the oven. The end result looks much like the photograph; the cookies are pretty small and very puffy. Unfortunately, I am so used to bad chocolate chip cookie recipes that I automatically added some extra flour into the mix, but I ended up regretting my decision; I don’t think the recipe was at fault for the fact that my batch came out really stiff and dry. I halved this recipe but it only made about 15 cookies. I also substituted walnuts for 1/4 of the chocolate chips, but I think the cookies would’ve been much better without them.
There is a giant mistake in the baking times! Nothing will cook in 5 minutes! Try 11-13 min instead. Otherwise, an unremarkable cookie-needs salt also.
This cookie is absolutley the best! It is deliciously moist and sweet. Thanks so much for the recipe- my family loved these cookies and they were gone straight away!
Pretty good, but I've made better...these were easy to prepare though and lets face it, is there really such thing as a bad cookie?
These cookies were the best. Although they seem to come out different everytime they still really good. They are so easy to make.
hahah my husband loves them =]]
These were okay. They were not very sweet, so I added a little more sugar and vanilla. I'm still searching for a 5 star chocolate chip cookie recipe.
Great recipe, if you are looking for a good old fashion type recipe for Chocolate chip cookies then try this one. Followed recipe to a tee only I didn't have choc. chips, so I chopped up some Choc. Bark I have left over. Very good!! Thanks!
These cookies were FANTASTIC!!!! I love them!!! I Highly recommend people to try this recipe!!!!
Very good, they taste just like the store bought.
Awful!! Very Dry cookies, had to add an extra egg and oil to make them edible!!!
I add pecans, and just about a complete package of chocolat chips. With a husband and 3 sons, the cookies are gone in 3 days!!
What a delicious cookie! A great hit with my 5 yr old son :-) Took the advice of others and only added 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips. More than enough. Other than that it is a wonderful cookie. Will make again! Thanks for sharing.
I tried making these cookies last night and it was a mess!!! The batter was very runny and they didn't cook right. I would never make theses again!!!!
These cookies were absolutely delightful! Excellent flavour, I added a dash of cinnamon (but that's just me, great texture - soft in the middle and crisp edges. No need to buy cookie dough at the supermarket anymore.This recipie is a keeper!
This cookies recipe, while not bad, isn't one I would make again. They seemed to be missing something and then I realized no salt was listed in the ingredients. This is completely personal but I feel having that hint of saltiness makes cookies taste so much better. Really, the truest test is what my family thinks and no one came back for a second cookie. Very rare in this household!
This is a great recipe and so easy!! My family and friends can't get enough. I made a batch with 2 cups chips and a batch with 1 1/2 cups chips and they both turned out great!!
yum yum, super easy and fast to make. stayed fluffy too. thanks
easy to make
These cookies are great. My husband is always asking me to make more
excellent cookies, I cooked mine a little longer, but still chewy and awesome. I took some to work now every one is asking me when I am bringing my cookies again. Thanks so much.
These cookies are very easy (I didn't even need a mixer to make them, just a spoon) and they stay nice and soft. I didn't need 2 full cups of chips, though, and they took longer to bake than 5-7 minutes in my gas oven. They're not too sweet. I was a little worried to add the hot melted butter to the egg/sugar mixture for fear that the eggs would cook, so I let the butter cool for a few minutes after it melted. Overall, a great recipe, thanks for sharing!
Good taste but a bit dry!!
I made these cookies to take to a friend's house that had just had a baby. They received rave reviews and my friend wanted the recipe! After reading the reviews, I changed the recipe to be 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar to make a gooey center. I also put 3/4 cup choc chips and 3/4 butterscotch chips. Great recipe!!
These are by far the best chocolate chip cookies. Every time I make these, they turn out perfect. Delicious.
Only good with a big glass of milk due to the dryness of this cookie.
Really easy and simple recipe. I always love the dough in cookie recipes but when it comes out of the oven i find myself dissapointed. These cookies turned out "good".
Wonderful! I love soft chewy cookies and these were perfect.
Made these for my son's playgroup and sadly only made one batch. They were devoured, and mainly from the mom's! I did manage to hide one away and ate it the next day, it was still yummy, not stale. Today we're trying M@M's!!
Best chocolate chip cookie recipe I have found. The cookies don't come out too cakey like in some other recipes. They kids love these!
Really great cookies. I've made them twice already. Never changed a thing. Can't get enough of them.
These are great cookies they taste like a comercial cookie you buy from the shops and are sooo easy to make. Thanks heaps.
Pretty good recipe, but i think next time I will use a little less baking soda, and will put them in for more time. I took them out at the suggested time and they were still not done, I had to double the time.
LOVED this recipe! I have been looking for a great chocolate chip cookie recipe and I have found it! I did make some changes though... Lowered the temperature to 350 and added half TSP of baking powder so they could rise a little more, I also chilled the dough for 4 hours . Still isn't much of a change so I recommend this recipe :). I had to cut my three year old off after 3 cookies
i used 1c brown and 1/2 c white sugar as another reviewer suggested. i didnt melt my butter. the cookies were ok, i was looking for more of a flatter soft cookie like nestle toll house ones.
Imade the original recipe and then I made with pecans, walnuts
I'm not sure why, but my batch turned out runny. I microwaved the butter on low to melt it, but I think these would have turned out better with just softened butter rather than melted. The flavor's good, the texture's just off.
This was one of the best recipes i have tried of chocolate chip cookies, i used both white chocolate and milk it was so good.... you wont be disappointed if you try this one out..i followed the recipe exactly..
It tasted very good was slow cooking, but over all good
What a great cookie! They stayed nice and chewy even after a couple days. I froze half the batter and they were just as good a couple weeks later. Will definitely make again!
Delicious but it took me eleven minutes to cook.
Superb
I would add just a touch of salt
Very easy to make. A B C Delicious.
i used all brown sugar and it produced a delightfully gooey cookey and i came back to find this recipe to make them again. my friends love these cookies they are a real crowd pleaser
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections