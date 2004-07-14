Chocolate Chip Cookies II

My family loves my cookies very much. I hope that you and your family enjoy them.

Recipe by Rachel Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, mix together the sugar, brown sugar, and eggs until creamy. Melt the butter or margarine in a saucepan over low heat and mix into the sugar along with the vanilla. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the batter until it becomes dough. Mix in chocolate chips. Drop by teaspoonfuls about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 5 to 7 minutes, until browned at the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 58.3mg. Full Nutrition
