Old German Honey Cookies

I got this recipe from my grandmother who got it from her grandmother. She had to translate it and then figure out measurements. The original recipe called for "enough flour to make a dough". Thankfully grandma knew what kind of dough.

By Darlene

24
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan over low heat, melt together sugar, shortening and honey. Let cool.

  • Mix together eggs, vanilla, baking soda and ginger. Gradually add to cooled honey mixture.

  • Slowly add 4 cups of flour to mixture. Stir until well blended. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) until golden (about 12-15 minutes).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 59.3mg. Full Nutrition
