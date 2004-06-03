Old German Honey Cookies

The milk was more appetizing than the cookies. I decided to follow others' reviews and change sugar to 1/2 c and honey to 1.25 c, and I added Cinnamon and Nutmeg. The first batch came out near tasteless, and my mother suggested adding chunks of apple to the batter. The apple made it a bit better, but I still didn't like them. If I'd kept to the original sugar and honey amounts (and perhaps upped the spice amounts, and changed the shortening to butter), MAYBE they would have turned out better. My parents and little sister all said they were "not bad," but I get the feeling they were just being polite. I will never make these again. *ALSO: I at first followed the advice of one user suggesting to wait until they were just a bit golden brown on the TOP, however mine never browned on the top. As a result, my first 9 cookies came out burnt. If your tops aren't browning, use the edges as a guide. If brown is just starting to peek out, they're done. Mine went for 11 minutes.