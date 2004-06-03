Old German Honey Cookies

I got this recipe from my grandmother who got it from her grandmother. She had to translate it and then figure out measurements. The original recipe called for "enough flour to make a dough". Thankfully grandma knew what kind of dough.
My daughter made this for her Germany Culture Project for school. I didn't expect them to come out so well. These were great. I'll keep this recipe and use it again! These were not bland at all. She cooked them for only 11 minutes and came out perfect.
My son made these for German Club and they were okay - very heavy on the honey taste - don't worry about the ginger - can hardly taste it - he followed the directions exactly and they turned out very flat -should have added more flour but was worried they would be hard. Probably won't make them again.
05/06/2003
Nice simple honey cookies. I used 1 1/4 cups honey + 1/2 cup sugar rather than the 1 cup sugar/1 cup honey as recommended (Im a beekeeper, no shortage of honey here) and 150g butter rather than shortening. They're a soft cookie sort of in the way gingerbread is soft. Lightly honey-flavoured and perfect for dunking in some hot chocolate or tea.
Very good recipe. I've looked far and wide for a good honey-only cookie (not with peanut butter) and this is it! Definite keeper! Note, this is what I'd call a basic "milk & cookies" type of cookie. Sort of thing mom would fill the cookie jar with back in the 1960's :-) Used some of the mods others suggested, namely: 1 cup butter, 1 1/4 cups honey, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp. ginger, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. Also changed the procedure to make it easier: sifted together the dry ingredients; transferred the melted sugar, butter & honey to the mixer; once cooled, added vanilla & eggs then the flour. The bottoms of the cookies came out smoother when I used parchment paper. Also tried different baking times. (My oven is dead on temp-wise; checked with thermometer.) 11 minutes is not enough - they are too chewy (almost doughy) and deflate into cow pies when cool. 14 to 15 minutes is perfect - they turn out light brown with some crispness around the edges but moist in the center. Perfect for dunking in milk. :-) Very strong honey flavor. I used a dark clover honey. Might be interesting to try with different honey types.
09/02/2004
These cookies are very moist & tasty. I used butter-flavored shortening. Instead of 1 tsp ginger, I used 1/2 tsp. GINGER & 1/2 tsp. NUTMEG. I also used 1 1/4 c. honey & 1/2 c. sugar.(Mainly because I was looking for a "honey" specific recipe! Baking time: 10-11 min@350. I found that if I let them set for a minute after removing them from the oven they were easier to get out of the pan w/out distorting them(because they are so soft). This would be a perfect cookie to serve with a cup of hot tea.
Very good cookie. Loved the "texture". I used 1 1/4 c. butter instead of the shortening. Also took others suggestion and used 1 1/4 c. honey and 1/2 c. sugar for more "honey" taste. I did add 1/2 t. cinn amon and a pinch of nutmeg along with the 1/2 t. ginger. They still came out very good. In fact, I am thinking about entering them in next year's state fair. Thank you for a "keeper".
I am baffled by the bum reviews. This recipe is so simple, centered around specific sugars and fats - if you mess with either, you're going to change the entire structure of the cookie. Period. I only had butter-flavored shortening, and fresh grated ginger, so that was my change. I used a lovely raspberry honey from the local farmers market (I hate clover honey). They came out puffy and cake-like out of the oven, but deflated on the cooling rack as pictured. You end up with a lightly sweet, aromatic tea cookie. Tip: DON'T OVERCOOK THESE - you will get hockey pucks. (Trust me.) You just want them lightly golden. Mine only took the 12 minutes, and my oven usually takes longer to bake. OPTIONAL: for those who think this recipe could use something extra: I mixed the zest of one grapefruit into half of the batter (honey+ginger+grapefruit=heaven) with excellent results. Just an essence of citrus on top of the honey goodness - amazing. These tasted best just after they cooled, but stayed moist and good wrapped in foil for several days.
Nice cookie, and a nice change from all the other Christmas cookies that are around right now. I used a 'red' honey, and used 1/2 cup of sugar to 1 cup of honey, and it turned out quite nicely. Next time I think I'll add a little more ginger, and a bit of cinnamon. I also found that dropping them onto the pan produced a "rough-looking" cookie... the dough is quite stiff, so I just shaped balls with my hands and flattened them slightly.
These were actually pretty good. I bought a 5 piund tub of honey at Costco, and my daughter requested/suggested honey cookies. I had no idea, so I used this recipe and they turned out quite nice. There is a small time frame between perfect and too crunchy. I found 8 minutes (exactly!) was just right. Thanks!
this recipe is great around christmas time, or any time you just want some delicious cookie. i learned how to make them in my culinary class and they were amazing so i decided to make some when i got home for my family to try too. and i ended up putting a picture on here.
Hi googled search honey cookies and found this one. I have made these cookies so many times since then, that I decided to join allrecipes.com to leave a review! These are by far the best cookies I have ever made. I found once I put the batter in the fridge after making it, it becomes a bit easier to handle and the size is perfect. Also I add almond extract in addition to the vanilla and add cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves to the egg mixture. Everyone loves these...adults and children alike. Thank you for posting and thank you to your Gran for sharing this recipe :)
Delicious and soft and sweet! I didn't change a thing in the recipe. Next time I might cut down just a hair on the ginger. Took between 8 and 9 minutes in the oven; I tried one pan greased and one ungreased and didn't notice a difference.
Following the recipe with no substitutions yielded a soft-chewy cookie. Using a cookie dough scoop yielded 54 cookies. Amazingly, I didn't taste the ginger after baking; instead, it just seems to enhance the honey flavor. If you like honey, you'll like these cookies. Noted a lot of substitutions of butter in other reviews. Please know that changing the type of fat used in a recipe greatly changes the texture of the finished product. Same is true of sugars.
Wonderful "Old World" cookie. Though most people tend to think as this cookie as bland by today's standards. This is a great recipe to get back to the days when our great-great grandmothers made treats. I think this was a comforting taste that wasn't overly sweet! Thank You!!!
I just made these for the first time last night, took them to work and everyone enjoyed them. My boss actually said he would have a second one...and he never has seconds! I did what others said and used 1 1/4 cup honey with a 1/2 cup of sugar...added a small dash of cinnamon and nutmeg as well. By the second batch i learned that they did better in my oven when pressed down a bit. They are great and something i will make again for sure! Thanks!
Really good! Made this like a regular cookie...didn't bother heating anything, just mixed 'wet' and 'dry' ingredients as usual. I did only use 1/2 the ginger (personal preference) - still quite yummy & picky son loved them!
Modifications: 1/2 cup sugar, 1 1/2 cup honey, 2 cups all-purpose flour, 2 cups wheat flour, 1 cup coconut oil. The cookies turned out fabulous. With the extra honey, they are moist and chewy and with the wheat flour, they have a bit of a honey-wheat flavor. Will definitely make these again.
Wonderful cookie. I had never made a cookie using this procedure. Just do it like the original and I don't believe you will be sorry. They stayed moist for a long time. These will be a tradition for me.
Good flavor, a nice mild cookie, just what I like. Not to sweet, even for the amount of sugar/honey in it. Reminds me of the super expensive german cookies I sometimes buy around the holidays. My one gripe is the recipe is rather large. Which may also be a good thing for other people. Best eaten fresh! Will make again, thank you for a simple delicious recipe!
AMAZING! I took half of the batch to work and saved half. Had nothing but great compliments. The ginger adds just the right amount of extra flavor. This will be a recipe I will use for years to come! The only trouble I had was figuring out when they were done. At first I thought they were a little too brown but pulled them too early and it was a bit doughy. Lightly browned all over the top was perfect. Thank you!
07/24/2000
Excellent, moist, tasty cookie. Made with our "home made" honey from the hive.
My husband told me that these are just like the cookies his great-grandma used to make for him! Definitely worth making these to hear that! Like other reviewers have said, these can go from done to burned very quickly, so be extra-careful if you have a partially full sheet. I lost a half-dozen that way :(
Yummy cookie! I omitted the ginger due to personal preference. Used all the white sugar, 3/4 cup honey because that is all I had and subbed remainder with 1/2 cup brown sugar. I did not melt the ingredients together due to a hunch that they didn't need it. I beat them like normal cookies and used a cookie scoop. I think this helped them not to spread or overbake. I dipped these in cinnamon sugar hot out of the oven. Perfect touch. Nice delicate and balanced flavor.
Made for a church potluck...pretty good; hubby said they tasted lighter than they looked. First batch was bland, really needs some light glaze like the photo, but without the recipe alongside, I improvised: I rolled the dough balls in a mixture of 1/3c sugar, 1 tsp allspice, 1 tsp ginger, and 1/2 tsp white pepper, with a sprinkle of chili powder. The spices added some zing; our kids who don't eat pepper, ages 8 & 9, liked them.
I love honey cookies, and I especially love old family recipes. For flavour I used 1 1/2 cups of honey and 1/2 cup brown sugar, and half whole wheat flour and half white. I also added 1 tsp salt and used half ginger and half nutmeg. I used margarine instead of the shortening. The dough came out very soft (because of the extra honey) so I refrigerated for about an hour. I will definitely add this to the collection. Thanks!
I followed others' comments and changed the honey sugar measurements to 1.25 and .5. I also changed the ginger and nutmeg to .5tsp each. However, my husband and I both thought these were missing something. The texture is good, more cake like, and like a gingerbread, but it's still missing some flavor to it or something. Probably won't make them again, or will make major changes to the recipe to do so.
This is a great recipe. To get the cookies to look more like the picture you may need more flour, and also let the dough cool for a while. This will make it thicken up. I have a convection oven, so these baked in 9 minutes to perfection for me. Thanks for the wonderful German cookie recipe!
Fabulously tasty! Adding the extra spice is very good, tsp of cinnamon and nutmeg. Cookies are VERY soft, so I don't recommend stacking them unless you bake them a minute or two longer, and let them sit to dry for an hour or two. Will be using this again!
Absolutely fantastic! I did what the other reviewed suggested and halved the sugar and doubled the honey. Used the amount of ginger stated, but added an equivalent amount of nutmeg. The results were a soft, chewy cookie that you just want to eat more of. Oh, I used butter instead of shortening. Will definitely make again, maybe trying with brown sugar next time. Thanks for sharing!
These are nice cookies, but seem to be missing something. What, I'm not sure. Maybe chocolate chips? Something that goes well with honey. They bake up really well and look cakelike when you take them out of the oven, but don't be fooled--let them cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheet and they flatten and crinkle brilliantly. Nice honey taste, but again, can't quite put my finger on it, but I think they need something more. Very easy, though. My honey is starting to crystalize, though, so the last of my dough was a bit tought to get out. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent Recipe! We made 8, yes eight dz. and frosted them with my homemade fudge frosting, decorated them for the holidays, and took them to several children's events...Huge success! Thank you for sharing this wonderful family recipe so I may now add it to my family recipe box.
Well I tried a few variations and wasn't successful with any of them. I found the flavour overall (without added variants) to be a bit bland. OR maybe there is too much flour?? I also found the cooking time to be too long. HOWEVER, BY REDUCING TO 7-8 MINS AND LEAVING ON PAN TO COOL FOR 5 MINUTES BEFORE TRANSFER TO COOLING RACK THE COOKIES TURN OUT MUCH NICER. NOTE: Be ready for the cookies to expand like crazy!
I did tweak the recipe, but they turned out very good! I used butter flavor crisco, subbed half of the honey with brown sugar, added 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. cloves, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and increased the vanilla to 1 TBSP. After rolling the dough into balls, I tossed them in sugar/cinnamon mixture and baked them. Very sweet and very yummy. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I did not love this receipe. I think it needs a half cup more honey, and it needs to bake less time so it is more moist and "honey-like." I did change the reciepe slightly by adding 1/2tsp of nutmeg and 1/2tsp of ginger, instead of 1tsp of ginger. I will try this receipe again, but I would add more honey.
These cookies were absolutely amazing!! They were super easy to make and the honey makes them sweet but not too sweet. Unfortunately, I must have thought the recipe made 2 dozen cookies and not 4 dozen... So the next time I make these I would cut the amount of ingredients in half. Also since there is so much honey in them, I found that they were a little sticky after cooling so I added a dusting of powdered sugar over them. These are the best cookies I've had in a long time. I look forward to making them again.
Disappointing as a cookie, but tasty in their own way. They were very mild and moist. If I made them again I would use more spices and serve them with breakfast, but it's probably not worth all the honey.
These are very 'different' cookies, as far as your "typical American" cookie... But, that doesn't mean they're bad! I really enjoyed them, but the kids and husband had absolutely no interest, and the boy LOVES honey. Used 1.25 cups honey and .5 cup sugar. Used mostly shortening, but ran out and used butter for the rest. In addition to the ginger, I added nutmeg and cinnamon. Very cakey cookies, but in a good way. I thought they needed something to give them a little push, so I whipped up a thin and simple glaze of powdered sugar, milk, a kiss of ginger and a bit of honey. (For me, I'd give 'em a four, but since the family avoided them like the plague - I'll stick with three.)
I made these exactly according to the directions and they turned out lovely. They baked for 12 mins and I switched the cookie sheets between the racks half way through. These were not bland and had a delicious honey taste. Perhaps this also has something to do with the type or quality of honey you use. The ginger brightened the flavor but didn't taste overly ginger-y.
These turned out like hard balls more than soft cookies. I didn't have enough honey and ended up with about 3/4 cup, so that was probably my problem. Other than that, they were okay. Next time i will not use ginger, maybe cinnamon instead, as the flavor was more powerful than I would have liked. Regardless, others liked them, just not so much me.
02/23/2003
These are wonderful cookies. Very easy to make and have a nice old fashioned simple taste.
These are wonderful, easy, and delicious. I made them as directed, but cinnamon or changing the honey/sugar ratio would be good, too. Nice, soft, simple cookie.
01/07/2004
This is a great cookie! My 4th grade daughter needed an authentic German recipe for a family heritage research project at school, and this was the perfect solution! They cooked in 10 minutes, and cooled slightly chewy. They are a bit bland, but not in a bad way. Would be great with a cup of hot tea! Will do this recipe again.
07/20/2003
Ooooh... very good cookie... I added nutmeg and cinnamon instead of ginger (not a fan of the spice)... they had an old fashioned goodness to them... great snack to have around... but very tempting!
I liked the recipie but I'm still mystfied that I put it much less sugar than the recipie called for and that was all I could taste still. Once I figure out the right ratio of sugar to the rest of the ingredients, then I will LOVE these cookies.
These cookies are so soft! I made bigger balls with my hands (the first batch with teaspoon-measured cookies got too crispy). I split up the sugar between white and brown, and then did 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp ginger (next time I'll try a whole tsp of ginger instead. So yummy!
12/07/2018
These are pretty good cookies. More like biscuit like cookies. Once you melt the margarine ,honey ,and sugar;it seems like it be too sweet. However,it so is not. Once the honey is mixed into the batter,it does not become as sweet. These cookies are good but they are more like biscuit cookies. Pretty good ,and I was able to use a big jar of honey I bought. I used brown sugar,would recommend the white sugar.
Dough will be a thick and slightly sticky consistency. They came out perfect and chewy after 8 minutes. I added cinnamon. Next time I might use more sugar and slightly less honey and a little less ginger.
Good Cookies but, not great. They were a little bland and needed something else. I think next time I might add some orange to them or maybe ad some nuts. I'm not quite sure what it needs but the just seemed a little bland. I made them for my family and they were less than impressed. So I took them to work and they ate them up but nobody raved about them.
Super delicious! I'm not really a honey fan, but these were very sweet & yummy! Make sure you don't over-bake them or else they'll be crunchy. I checked on them after 10 minutes, just to be sure on the second batch.
My son made these cookies as a project for German Class at school. The recipe was simple enough for him to follow without any trouble, and they turned out wonderfully. He loves them! The only thing we changed was to use my favorite shortening combo for cookies..... half real butter, and half margarine. (This gives you the best of both worlds.... the rich flavor of butter, but without the flat & runny cookie shape.) The cookies had a nice shape, and turned a nice, light-golden brown in 9 minutes. My only other note, as the recipe didn't specify: We did NOT grease the cookie sheets. We merely let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet for a minute or two before removing them, and they held together just fine.
Very tasty, moist, with subtle hints of honey flavor. I made some "healthy adjustments"--half and half combos. of brown and white sugar, and whole wheat white flour and white flour. They were well-received at a recent Halloween party.
I've been baking for over half a century and am very familiar with Heritage Recipes such as this one. I'm VERY glad that I read through all 8 pages of comments so I knew what to expect. I only halved the recipe, didn't change ANYTHING, but what I ended up with was a very loose "cake batter" type dough. It was utterly impossible to scoop, drop or any other measure of making it into a cookie. So...since so many reviewers mentioned that the finished product was more "cake-like than cookie-like", I poured the batter into a greased 8" x 8" pan, baked it for 20 minutes and ended up with Honey Bars! Once cooled, I cut them into 1" x 2" slices, and as a very simple "Tea Treat", they are perfect! As a cookie, not so much. I practice Mise en place so I know that all ingredients were correct; I'm just clueless as to WHY the dough became batter. Tried the bar two days in a row; was equally satisfying both days.
We love the texture of these cookies - dense and soft. I tried adding a bit of lemon juice to give them more flavor (as some reviewers said they were a little bland), but I think that a lot of that flavor went away when I added the baking soda in on top of the lemon juice - fizz! I....ummm...forgot that would happen. They still came out lovely. The dough had a very strong ginger flavor, but that did mild out a bit when they baked. They'd be wonderful with a bit of lemon glaze drizzled over top. I'll definitely make this recipe again as we all love soft cookies and the honey flavor was lovely. I think that with a glaze that they'd be a 5 star.
I made these for Rosh Hashana, and I also used 1 1/4 cup honey and 1/2 cup sugar. I thought they were very good, they remind me of cookies I used to eat in Israel called Duvshaniyot. Those have a glaze on them, which might have helped these. I only gave them 4 stars because I served them with some other cookies, and I had the most left over of these. My relatives said they were good, but a little bland, and not as sweet as they would have imagined. Anyway, they were delicious with tea.
These weren't "bad", but they weren't spectacular either. They'd be great in a cookie jar for snacks, but not for special Christmas cookies. I'll keep searching for a decorative special holiday cookie.
These were nice and moist, but just didn't have that great of a flavor for me, and kind of turned out seeming like pancakes (very thin). I was glad for the way to use up my honey, but I don't think I would make these again.
I'm not sure I like these cookies they were pretty boring. The first batch I cooked for 13 minutes and they were really on the done side. The second batch I made slightly smaller cookies, added cinnamon and more ginger and bake them for 10 1/2 minutes and they came out better - still not my favorite cookie.
The milk was more appetizing than the cookies. I decided to follow others' reviews and change sugar to 1/2 c and honey to 1.25 c, and I added Cinnamon and Nutmeg. The first batch came out near tasteless, and my mother suggested adding chunks of apple to the batter. The apple made it a bit better, but I still didn't like them. If I'd kept to the original sugar and honey amounts (and perhaps upped the spice amounts, and changed the shortening to butter), MAYBE they would have turned out better. My parents and little sister all said they were "not bad," but I get the feeling they were just being polite. I will never make these again. *ALSO: I at first followed the advice of one user suggesting to wait until they were just a bit golden brown on the TOP, however mine never browned on the top. As a result, my first 9 cookies came out burnt. If your tops aren't browning, use the edges as a guide. If brown is just starting to peek out, they're done. Mine went for 11 minutes.
I'm honestly not sure why I made these cookies because I hate honey. I thought they sounded interesting though so I made them. They use quite a bit of honey so be prepared for that. I also used vegetable shortening rather than normal shortening. Make sure you melt the sugar, honey and shortening until it all becomes a homogenous consistency and color. Since you are working with sugar you should stir frequently and as it becomes liquid you should stir constantly to prevent it from burning. This recipe makes quite a few cookies and they came out nice and soft. I found that 11 minutes in my oven was perfect and 12 was too much .So play with times based on your oven. Despite the fact that I don't like honey I found these cookies interesting and I think my friends will like them.
these cookies are really good! they do spread a bit more than i was expecting them to, though.if you tend to make cookies big, make them a bit smaller or spread them farther than you normally would, as a lot of mine ended up running together. they still came out delicious though!
I made these cookies today and they are yummy.. I cooked them for exactly for 11 mins on a tinfoil lined cookie sheet and they were perfect. I did substitute the vanilla for sugar free maple syrup as I didn't have vanilla. I also used Stevia in place of real sugar. They will be tasty with some Frozen Vanilla yogurt!!
I was intrigued by the unusual method. I used 1/2 cup of butter flavored shortening and 1/2 cup coconut oil, but found I needed another half cup of flour. I added both grated ginger and crystallized ginger to the honey melt for a stronger flavor. I wanted an adult cookie! I also added chopped walnuts. My cookies were a delicious mix of ginger and walnut the honey taste coming in third. I will make these again.
Made these as per the recipe. The dough was really sticky and hard to work with. The end result was a light and fluffy cookie with a little bit of crispness as it cools. However, they taste rather bland, akin to graham crackers. I probably won't make these again.
You definately have to wait for it to cool down before eating them. They come out fluffy and almost like a whoopie pie. (Also adjusted it to 1 1/4 c honey, 1/2 c sugar) I let it sit in the fridge overnight and scooped them small. They smell wonderful, taste okay, but I wanted a different texture.
Thank you for sharing this recipe! My husband, daughter and I all liked them. I made followed the recipe as written, leaving some plain, rolling some in turbinado sugar, and rolled some in some "sparkling sugar" crystals. The sparkling sugar crystals were the favorite. My pic shows, from left to right, a plain cookie, turbinado-rolled, and crystal-rolled. We could not taste the ginger. That could have been because I used very old ginger (spices can lose their taste over time), a very dark/strong honey, or a combination of both. My dough was very dough-like. I wonder if the people who had problems with their dough didn't let their honey-mixture cool down enough. I moved my honey-mixture out of the pan (finishing cookies in a pan was just too weird for me to cope with) and let it cool in my mixer-bowl. The mixture was **slightly** warm to the touch when I finally lost patience and just started to add the flour. I scooped them with a 1-1/2 TBS spoon and 9 minutes in my convection oven was the perfect time!
My first time making these and the recipe was so easy to follow and make. It makes a ton of cooked too. Have these away as gifts for the holidays. They’re wonderful dipped in my honey tea or coffee. My one gripe is that you have to watch these very closely as they will burn in a second. I found decreasing the time in my oven was the key after I burned the first batch. The honey is just slightly there and I live that they’re not to sweet. I followed the recipe exactly and will keep these on my cookie list. Thank you for posting.
12/12/2019
I went with the stronger honey recipes with 1.5 cups of honey and one cup of sugar. Everything else was right by the recipe. The cookie begins in your mouth cakey, but the more you chew the consistency becomes more gooey. It was a little surprising, but a good surprise. I gave it a four star rating because the flavor is somewhat muted. The seasoning disappears. It's also a very slow process of mixing.
I made these for a cookie exchange and did the math wrong on multiplying the recipe. I made way too many cookies, but that turned out ok. I took them to work and people raved about them. They have a very interesting taste, in a good way. Not too sweet. I subbed 1/4 cup honey for 1/2 cup of sugar. (Less sugar, more honey) and 1/3 of the shortening required was subbed by butter. I am so thankful this was a drop cookie recipe, I don't think I could have rolled 8 dozen balls.
