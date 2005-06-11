Kruschicki

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Editor's Notes:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and yield when using the magazine version of this recipe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
I have the same recipe from my grandmother and we made it today - with this recipe's help (we didn't know about the vanilla!) You really need a pasta machine for rolling out the dough but otherwise it was perfect! Thank you thank you thank you!
I used to make these with my grandmother growing up and have been looking for a recipe that tastes like hers. She grew up on a rural farm in Eastern Poland. Her English wasn’t the greatest and she never wrote down the recipe. I remember the recipe calling for tons of egg yolks though and the sour cream, so I was hopeful this would be the right recipe. Consistency-wise, it’s spot-on. Taste-wise, it’s definitely off. Her dough was much sweeter. This wasn’t bad but not quite my grandma’s recipe.
I was sohappy to find this recipe. My grandma used to make these and the recipe went with her. I want to thank Dianne.
THIS IS THE FIRST RECIPE THAT HAS COME VERY CLOSE TO THE RECIPE I GOT FROM MY GREAT AUNT WHEN SHE CAME FROM POLAND. I USE 1 1/2 CUPS OF SUGAR - NO VANILLA BUT 1/4 CUP OF WHISKY. MY FAMILY LIKES THEM ROLLED THIN AND ROLLED THICK. THE THICK ONES TAKE A LITLE EXTRA TIME TO FRY I NEVER HAVE PUT THEM IN AN AIRTIGHT CONTAINER, I FIND PUTTING THEM IN A BROWN PAPER BAG KEEPS THEM NICE AND CRISP IF MY FAMILY DOES NOT EAT THEM FIRST.
Thank you so, so much for this recipe. My grandmother and mom used to make this for our first day of school when I was younger. My grandmother is gone and my mother had a stroke and can't remember how to make these... she memorized the recipe. You have brought back many happy memories to me with this recipe. God Bless!
I made these cookies for my daughter's heritage day celebration at school. They were a huge hit! I did add a few dashes of salt into the powdered sugar when I dusted the cookies. It gave the sugar a nice twist.
Adding a teaspoon or so of plain vinegar to the mixture encourages a bubbly surface, if you like that effect rather than smooth. Just a trick someone (Polish) taught me. Gives it extra crunchiness if you like that. Also, frying in lard instead of oil gives it that old-country authenticity, if you don't mind the fat.
I’ve never had this dish before, but my husband asked for it so I gave it a go. I followed the recipe exactly, but the dough was still too sticky, so I had to add flour. The finished product tastes like nothing to me. My husband says they are good; it must be nostalgia.
These came out great !! Easy to make and delicious to taste!! I followed the recipe exactly, except i used my Kitchenaid(r) mixer to make the dough and the Pasta roller attachment instead of rolling by hand. I divided into 8ths, started on the #1 setting; making sure to flour the dough well. I rolled the dough twice on level 1 and twice on level 2. I think level 3 was too thin but that's my preference.
I had these as a child, made by a woman of Russian heritage. I searched high and low for the recipe. This one is exactly as I remember from my childhood. I've been making these Polish Bow Ties now for a few years and the grandchildren look forward to this annual treat at Christmas time.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.