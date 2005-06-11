Kruschicki

This recipe is from my grandmother: the secret is to roll the dough thin for a light, crisp cookie. Polish bow tie cookies.

By Dianne B

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, beat together the egg yolks, sour cream, white sugar, vanilla and whiskey until smooth. Stir in flour until dough is stiff enough to knead. Turn out onto a floured surface and knead until smooth. Knead in additional flour if necessary. Divide dough into 3 or 4 pieces and roll each ball on floured surface. Cut into strips about 3 inches long then make a slit long ways down the middle. Pull one of the ends through like a bow.

  • Place into hot oil and deep fry until golden brown. Let drain on paper towels and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Editor's Notes:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and yield when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 0.8g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
