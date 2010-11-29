Tiny Pecan Tarts
These are so easy and melt in your mouth! My brothers request these every year for the Holidays, as well as my family.
These are so easy and melt in your mouth! My brothers request these every year for the Holidays, as well as my family.
Made these last week and got 48 EXACTLY . The only modification was that I made 1/2 the filling as others suggested (but added a lot more pecans just because I love them). Here are a few tips that I found worked great. First, divide the dough into equal smaller parts (I did 4) then CHILL thoroughly before placing balls into muffin tins (at least 30 minutes to an hour). Just before taking my dough out of the fridge, I made the filling. When you take the dough out of the fridge, it may become quite firm, but use a large sharp knife to cut into equal parts until you have your 48 pieces (if you have 4 dough balls, you should get 12 "balls" out of each). Roll smaller balls with your hands and place into muffin tins. I tried a shot glass to form in the tin since I didn't have a tart tamper ... didn't work. Tried a cork from a wine bottle... worked better than shot glass but not much better. What did work was my fingers! Stuck my thumb in first to make well, then I used my fingers to form dough around muffin tin, all the way to the top ledge. Here's the key... DO NOT FILL TO THE TOP! Fill no more than 2/3 the way full. Baked them for 25 minutes in ungreased, non-stick mini muffin tins. Took them out of the oven and ran a knife around the edge. I let them cool for about 4-5 minutes and popped them out to a cooling rack. These little babies were DIVINE!Read More
I made two separate batches of these tarts--they were AWFUL!!! I'm SO disappointed, as I was going to bring them to a "bake-off" at work--instead, I came empty handed. The tarts spilled way over onto the pan; and any that didn't spill over STILL couldn't be removed from the tart cups anyway! What I was able to remove was actually pretty flavorless. I've never been so disappointed with a recipe in my life!Read More
Made these last week and got 48 EXACTLY . The only modification was that I made 1/2 the filling as others suggested (but added a lot more pecans just because I love them). Here are a few tips that I found worked great. First, divide the dough into equal smaller parts (I did 4) then CHILL thoroughly before placing balls into muffin tins (at least 30 minutes to an hour). Just before taking my dough out of the fridge, I made the filling. When you take the dough out of the fridge, it may become quite firm, but use a large sharp knife to cut into equal parts until you have your 48 pieces (if you have 4 dough balls, you should get 12 "balls" out of each). Roll smaller balls with your hands and place into muffin tins. I tried a shot glass to form in the tin since I didn't have a tart tamper ... didn't work. Tried a cork from a wine bottle... worked better than shot glass but not much better. What did work was my fingers! Stuck my thumb in first to make well, then I used my fingers to form dough around muffin tin, all the way to the top ledge. Here's the key... DO NOT FILL TO THE TOP! Fill no more than 2/3 the way full. Baked them for 25 minutes in ungreased, non-stick mini muffin tins. Took them out of the oven and ran a knife around the edge. I let them cool for about 4-5 minutes and popped them out to a cooling rack. These little babies were DIVINE!
I've been using this recipe for 3 years now - always at Christmas time. My hubby took them to his work and people were begging him to hand out the recipe! They are always a hit at the cookies exchange too. The only changes I make are to double the amount of pastry, otherwise there is way too much filling left over. Also, to decorate the tops, I melt chocolate chips and place the chocolate in a sandwich baggie to squeeze out thin ribbons of chocolate. It really dresses the tarts up and makes them look so gourmet!
These turned out great! I followed the above suggestions (make 1/2 the filling and fill each tart 3/4 full) and they came out perfect. No mess in the oven, and just enough filling for 48 mini tarts. Definitely a keeper. The crust comes out like shortbread, and not overly sweet.
These tarts are great! I bring them to work everytime we have parties and it's always a hit!One thing though, make sure to just make half of what's called for the filling (e.g. 2 eggs, 1 1/2 c brown sugar...)and another tip, only fill the tarts 3/4 full or you'll end up with fillings all over the pan and oven.I'm pretty sure it wasn't a good sight just like what one reviewer had said. Also, you can omit using salt , I never use any when I make mine.Happy baking !
I made these for a friend who was requesting pecan tarts although I used muffin pans because I didn't have tart pans. That was the only change I made to the recipe. They were a little time consuming but worth it. The recipe made 18 muffins and there wasn't a problem with having too much filling and not enough dough. It turned out about right. They had a nice crunchy top with a gooey inside. Very good!
The time consuming part with this recipe was making the actual tart. Otherwise it is very easy. -Refrigerate the filling for a few minutes so it doesn't drip everywhere when you are filling the tart. -only fill the tarts halfway; during baking it increases in size. -Even when halved, this recipe makes too much filling. Next time i will use the whole 8 oz of cream cheese and add a tiny bit more flour. This way I won't have 2 oz of leftover cream cheese lying around and I will use up all the filling. -update: i made these again today and my mom suggested microwaving the butter and cream cheese for 30 seconds. they got soft and were easy to mix. but this was a really bad tip because the pastry was too soft to mold. i put it in the fridge and it became firm but while trying to mold, the pastry was very sticky. Better to let the butter and cc soften at room temperature rather than using the micro.
I made two separate batches of these tarts--they were AWFUL!!! I'm SO disappointed, as I was going to bring them to a "bake-off" at work--instead, I came empty handed. The tarts spilled way over onto the pan; and any that didn't spill over STILL couldn't be removed from the tart cups anyway! What I was able to remove was actually pretty flavorless. I've never been so disappointed with a recipe in my life!
I made these tarts exactly as described and took them to work the next day. The entire office asked for more! No changes necessary... These are outstanding!
This is my favorite dessert recipe. For years, it's been very popular at home and at work. The tarts are conveniently sized for finger food, and for helping to control calories... Making tarts is more time-consuming than making cookies, but this particular recipe is well worth the extra time and effort. For sweeter tarts, replace 1.5 cups brown sugar with 1.5 cups white sugar. I use 1.5 times the recommended amount of crust for the recommended amount of filling.
Yum!!! These sure are tasty little suckers!!One batch of the dough was the perfect amount for 48 tarts but found too that filling made 96 tarts so def will double the dough amount next time. Chilling the dough for about 15 minutes made it much easier to work with. Placed a ball of dough in each of the 48 tarts. Kept a small bowl with flour next to tart pans and before pressing each and every ball of dough with the tamper, rolled the tamper in the flour tapping off extra flour so the dough didn't stick at all to the tamper. Prepped the tart pans by wiping lightly with oil and then coating lightly with flour - being sure to tap any extra flour out. Fill each tart no more than 2/3 full- closer to half full is even better - the filling does puff up while baking. The baking temp at 350 for 30 minutes was spot on. The tarts popped right out after baking and cooling. Now to discipline myself so I don't eat them all in one sitting!! They are delish and well worth the effort to make.
My family really loved these! Even my kids ages 11 & 8 who 'say' they hate nuts! However, I agree with a previous reviewer...I ended up with WAY to much filling. Maybe a cut back on one egg and one cup of sugar? I will need to adjust somehow for next time. But A+ otherwise!
i have tried several different versions of this recipe, but this one is by far the very best. the use of sour cream makes these mouth-watering.i can remember my great grandmother fixing these on very special occassions and this recipe is as close as you can get to hers.
Very good...I made these for my holiday cookie exchange @ work, so I made 8 dozen (2 batches). I did have filling left over, but I did add extra pecans. A good way to do the dough is to measure out the dough on a kitchen scale (easy way divide in 1/2, then 1/4's, then 1/8's then each 1/8 into 6 parts. Then after you've made all the little dough balls, chill them, then when you're ready to make another batch, take them out of the fridge, flatten them with your fingers and press into the mini-muffin tin letting the edges stand up. Don't overfill them, they do puff up quite a lot and it's tough to get them out of the pan once they've cooled if they have overflowed.
Great recipe! After making these many times, I suggest reducing the eggs, sugar,and melted butter by 1/2. Keep the vanilla at one teaspoon and the pecans at one cup.
I used this recipe for my first attempt at making pecan tarts. I'm glad I chose this one because not only are they simple to make, they're delicious! I'm not a baker so the thought of making pecan tarts somewhat intimidated me. I'm glad I found this recipe.
Baked these for the first time for a Bday party! I decided to buy the pillsbury pie dough and cut out circles with a small glass instead of making the dough recipe since I didnt have much time! Turned out awesome! and yes, did half the filling to make 48!
WARNING!!! These are extremely addictive! I seriously could not stop eating them when I made them for Thanksgiving and neither could the rest of my family. Definitely one of my favorite recipes! I only make half of the filling...it is more than enough.
OH MY WORD.. dangerously delicious!! Its hard to just eat one of these lil things. Took it to my moms house and everyone loved it. I should really look into a "tamper" cause it was very time consuming pressing these into the pan but so worth it!!
These were easy to make and worth it a million times over! I got so many compliments on these. I had a hard time not eating them all for myself!
Love! Love! Love it! This recipe is definitely a keeper, so glad I found it. It's amazingly delicious! I've tried 2 other pecan tart recipes on this site & they just didn't cut it. This one is by far "THE WINNER". The only thing I did differently was NOT add the chopped pecans to the filling mixture. Instead I filled the cups with the filling first then sprinkled the pecans on top of it. That way every tart had an equal amount of pecans for the bite, turned out perfect! It helps a lot though to make sure your butter and cream cheese are softened at room temperature for the crust. And though this recipe is super delicious it is also crazy time consuming just to shape the dough using only your fingers. I'd recommend investing in a tart shaper or tart tamper. Superrrr handy! Saves so much time. If you don't have one, roll the dough out & cut them with a 2" round cookie cutter & place them on the slots. So much easier to fix that way. Hope this helps. Thank you so so much for sharing this wonderful recipe for everyone to enjoy! This goes down in my books as a recipe to remember. ~EVA~
There's no way these can cook for 30 mins.--mine looked almost overdone at 12 minutes!! The filling was very good, just be sure not to overcook these!
I had conflicts with the finished product, I put too much dough into the tin and so it became a crust tart with a hint of pecan pie. The good news is that the crust of the tart is really quite good, delicate and tender. The pecan filling is also delicious and should be the star. Do small amounts of dough, probably think that the dough shouldn't come to the top of the muffin tin cup. Press into until you touch the bottom of the pan to create your well for the pecan filling. I will make these again, because they were really quite good, and will be better. They took me under an hour to make including cooking time.
Like other reviewers, I had leftover filling. It's too much to waste, so I stuck it in the fridge and will make a crust tonight and make a mini pie. These tarts are very good, the crust is crumbly and they're just sweet and gooey and yummy.
These Tiny Pecan Tarts were really, really good....I didn't change a thing but the previous reviews are right when they suggest that you only measure half the amounts when making up the filling otherwise you will end up with way too much filling...I used just under one teaspoon of filling for each tiny tart..made 40 pcs total....I baked these for 25 minutes...turned out perfectly...I'll definitely will make again...THANKS for sharing such a great recipe.
These were great! I took the advise of others and cut the filing in half. I reduced the eggs, brown sugar, and butter by half, but kept the vanilla and pecan amount the same. I also sprayed the mini tart pan with a cooking spray that had flour in it and they came right out, no problem. They were a big hit at the New Years Eve party I brought them to.
I listened to other reviewers. 1) I halved the recipe for the filling, but kept the full amounts of the vanilla and pecans. 2) To prevent sticking, I sprayed a shot of PAM into the bottom of each cup before adding pastry. And after cooking used a sharp knife to cut around each cup before popping out. Each popped out easily. 3) To fill each cup with pastry, I cut pastry into 1/2 and kept cutting pieces by 1/2 into 48 pieces. I rolled each piece 3) I was careful not to fill each cup no more than 2/3 full, because the filling expands.into a ball with my hands. Pressed it into a cup with my thumb shaping it into a well. Pressed with my fingers up the sides up passed the top. 4) I was careful not to fill each cup no more than 2/3 with filling, because the filling expands.
tart pastry takes a little time to form, but is soo worth it. These are absolutely delicious! I made one and a half times pastry and cut the filling in half and had approx 48 tarts. First time ever making these and was so happy with the results.
TAsty!
I really wanted to like this recipe. based on the other reviews, I was looking forward to a tasty treat that would travel well. After making them, I found them to be not very flavorful at all. The filling lacked taste. Sorry.
I have baked this recipe twice. The tarts taste good but they are difficult to get out of the aluminum tart pans. What the recipe does not recommend is that the tart pans be sprayed with Pam to allow for easier removal of the baked tarts. In addition, I found that the recipe makes a lot more filling than needed for the number of tarts the dough makes. I found this to be a tedious recipe to make, especially when I had difficulty getting the tarts out of the pans.
I am not a fan of anything with pecans, walnuts, etc. But my husband loves pecan tarts so I bake them now and then. I always get great reviews with this recipe and was even asked how much I would charge to provide 100 tarts for a party! The recipe as directed makes a lot of filling so I usually make extra dough. I also omit the salt.
Huge hit this holiday season and it only took one batch to perfect my method. Some have commented on the disparity of dough-to-filling ratio. This recipe makes twice as much filling as you will need. Some have suggested making only half a recipe of filling. That works but that's not me, I simply double the dough! Yes, better to show up with what's left of 96 (after my family does "spot quality checks") than only about 30 that are left after making only 48.
These are absolutely great, and super easy too! I make them all the time and everyone always loves them. My only suggestion is to make half less of the filing I always have wayyy too much leftover. Other than that these are great. The cream cheese pastry really compliments the filing so its not too sweet.
Best recipe I ever tried, we loved it....
These are delicious. Followed the recipe as written. However, as others have stated, have lots of leftover filling. So, I guess I'll just have to make more dough, for more tarts! :-) Used an ungreased non-stick mini muffin pan, and it worked great. Definitely a keeper!
Easy to make and very tasty!
MMM! I didn't want a bunch of these, just enough for 3 people. So, I scaled it down to 6 servings. I ended up making twice the dough because I had leftover filling. No need to grease the pan, they came out so easily and so beautiful and so tasty...and they were SO easy to make too!!
crust stuck to the pan whether you sprayed it or not
This was the best recipe ever.I am making them for my sons class and he has classmates allergic to nuts so I put raisins in instead.I also topped them off with a splash of sprinkles for color to catch the kids eyes.They weren't too sweet.The trick is to not overfill the tarts since the filling will expand while baking.I made double the dough too.
I always make this for Thanksgiving with my family and only a half would make it to the table! =) My husband is allergic to pecans so I make them without and they turn out pretty good, too.
These don't work if you live at high altitude!! I tried and tried to make this recipe work, but even when I only filled the cups about 2/3 full, they still bubbled over and made a mess. (I could have filled them even less, but then they would have been pastry with a tiny amount of filling which would not have been good.) I finally came to the conclusion that the lower boiling point of water at high altitude (I live at 6100') was making these boil too much, hence the mess. If you also live at high elevation, my advice is forget trying to make these tarts and make Pecan Pie Cookie Bars from this site. They are delish and work every time!
These were wonderful! A big hit this Thanksgiving! I only had a 1/2 cup of pecans, so I substituted the rest with chocolate chips...MMMMMMM!! I also took the advice to drizzle chocolate over the tops. I don't have a mini muffin pan, so I made these using full muffin size, which was great because the small ones are just TOO small for something this tasty!! I did have a lot of filling left, but next time I will just have to double the dough! A++++++++
Followed directions, I couldn't make balls from the pastry because it was too wet/sticky. It spilled over into the oven floor, and then I couldn't take them out of the pan..Totally disappointed
This recipe is so easy. I made 14 dozen for a cookie exchange. Very delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out perfectly.
Fantastic recipe - very quick to put together. I think British flour is 'wetter' than the norm as I had to add much more to get a workable dough, but other than that this is simply perfect. Baking time was only 20 minutes in our oven. Family and co-workers loved it. On the list to bake every Christmas now.
these are the best I have found
Love this recipe! I added a little more flour so it wasn't sticky. And next time I make them I will make half the filling as suggested. .
WOW My family and I loved this! The only thing I had to do differently was to use my muffin pan instead of a tart pan because I went to every store in town and still couldn't find one but they turned out Wonderful! It is the first thing my husband has ever gave a rating of two thumbs up x's 2! Thank you so much for sharing. I will make these over and over.
Very good!
I followed the recipe to yield half of the original yield since I was just trying it out for my boyfriend and myself. The tarts taste great; it's a good balance of sweetness and crust. The only thing I don't like about the recipe is that, once baked, the tarts are not very pretty. The top looks like overcooked cake batter. My boyfriend says it looks like brown sea-foam.
This recipe is so easy to make. It tastes delicious and was a big hit with the family. Will definitely make over and over again. I substituted crisco for the crust.
This recipe was great. I did reduce the sugar to 2 cups and added 1/2 coconut and 1 1/2 choco chips and 1 cup extra pecans. I also used 2 muffin tins. They were a great hit. Yummy, gooey, and crunchy. Also reduce to baking for 25min. Enjoy
My husband loved these. Very simple to make, will defintely make these again.
Ok so I totally screwed these up and they were still awesome!!! Started to prepare the pecans and realized I had no brown sugar!! I substituted with some maple syrup and white sugar. I filled the shells a little too much and they got a bit crispy, but I like them that way. I thought I'd have to dump them all but they turned out really good....can't wait to make again with the right ingredients! Oh, I did use all the cream cheese and about 2 1/4 cups flour. So good! Thank you for this excellent recipe!
This was a great recipe and my family loved the tarts!!! Deborah M.
I made 6 batches and had none left after Thanksgiving. BIG HIT!
I have been trying for about 6 years to get this type of cookie to turn out......these are MY hubby's favorite cookies.....his ex could make them and it drove me crazy that mine never turned out right...well finally a recipe that worked for me and most of all a big smile and mmmmmm and thumbs up from MY hubby.....I only got 24 cookies from the dough and I halved the filling and still had some left.....but a great recipe!!!! Thank You!!!
These tarts are the bomb!!!!
Mom was never one for baking but this was her specialty. I've been looking to recreate this treat from my past and this recipe did the trick. The only things I changed were reducing the brown sugar to 2 cups instead of 3. They were still plenty sweet and oh so yummy. I also reduced the baking to 18 minutes instead of 30. A tip... even though you want to pop one in your mouth immediately, let them cool down completely before popping them out of the tin otherwise they're so flaky they fall apart and make a big mess. Thanks for this recipe... I'll be making it my specialty now!
I had these at work for a potluck many years ago, so I was happy to find this recipe. It turns out great and the crust is perfect. I don't change a thing!
Wonderful! Such a hit today, Thanksgiving! Altho, it doesn't say to grease the pan. We used nonstick pans, so we did not grease, but a light spray wouldn't have hurt. Will definietly make again.
Fabulous. Simple and easy to make and follow. All those I gifted these little tiny pieces of heaven to couldn't stop at one.
This turned out great! I screwed up on a couple steps, and I used alternate ingredients, but in the end, they tasted GREAT! My mistakes: making the balls too big, therefore I did not have 48 tarts. Also, I didn't adjust the cooking time for less tarts and almost ended up cooking them for too long. They still crumbled instantly when popped into the mouth - not hard at all! My alternate ingredients: Non-fat butter or substitute, Splenda brown suger blend. Still very sweet and flavorful though!
These were a huge hit! I have a pastry tamper, but the dough just stuck to it, so ended up shaping the dough with my thumbs. Extra fiddly, but worth it! These are so silly easy to make, and so impressive for the effort you have to put in, I can see making them A LOT! I think I'll try freezing the balls next time before shaping, just until a bit more firm, but, can't fault anything!
I made this for the first time yesterday and it was delicious! I made exactly as the recipe stated and had way too much filling leftover, but that actually turned out to be a great thing. I made three batches in mini muffin pans, and I used the rest of the filling to make a pecan pie. Yes, the filling makes a wonderful pie! I didn't know what to do with the remaining filling for the tarts, so I whipped up a shortbread pie crust. The pie was actually a bigger hit than the tarts! If you opt for a pie as well, I suggest this recipe. Add in more crushed pecans to the filling to thicken it up a bit. When making the crust melt 1 cup (2 sticks) of butter, mix in 1/2 cup of powdered sugar well. Then add 2 cups of flour and 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder. Put in a pie dish and bake at 350 until lightly brown. Easy as... well pie!
Very good! I made these for the first time the other day and everyone loved them - I used the suggestions of cutting the filling ingredients in half (eggs, br sugar, butter) and still had extra filling left over - but not too much! will make again for sure!!
I have made pecan tarts before, but this one is probably the best recipe, crust and all! The crust is so flaky and light, and the sweet filling balances out with the crust. These will be served for thanksgiving tomorrow. The only thing was, is that I had so much filling left over, i have to go out and make another batch of crust. I bought this tart shell shaper and it made this recipe much faster, since I didn't have to hand shape them. I am a pampered chef consultant and got mine through there. It's awesome!
This is a great recipe! The cream cheese in the crust makes a difference, it's very similar to my Grandmother's recipe. To dress them up a bit, I drizzle a little melted white chocolate in a zig zag across them. Also, I place them in the small cupcake papers. They look beautiful on a tray or as gifts.
Love these tiny little cups of happiness! As other reviewers suggested, I cut the filling in half and it was exactly the right amount. I was hesitant about this crust and almost used regular pie crust. So glad I didn't, this crust is perfect and so much easier to mold and shape! Can hardly wait to make these again!
Very Good. My one complaint is not enough nuts. I added more to my batch and they came out perfect. I would also warn readers that this recipe makes more then 24.
I believe the filling is doubled to the shells, I had way too much filling leftover. These are very tasty and easy.
I agree to others about the amount of filling. half the recipe and it is just enough. I had a big problem with taking some of the tarts out of the pan because I overfilled them. MAKE SURE you do not put filling over the dough. It sticks to the pan and you cant get it out. When I fixed this these turned out excellently and I was a rock star. No one knows about the eight I lost. :-)
Excellent, very good and easy. My dad, who is from the south and LOVES pecans loved these little tarts. Be sure to half the filling, however. I did when I made these and I STILL had some left over! You don't need a tart tamper either... just use your fingers.
ok, not great. They need more filling. The crust was good and flaky, but overall needs more flavor somehow. I don't think that I will make these again.
Deeeeee-licious. And you have to love a pastry that is so easy to make and really, really good! Traycee...did you use bad butter or something...not sure how you could get this wrong. TWICE. My 8-year old daughter had no problem. Thanks Sandy.
mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. these didn't last 24 hours in my home.
I've been making some other recipe for tarts for years, but this Thanksgiving I realized it was at my mom's house. No worries! The Internet will save me! I (wrongly) thought. But what happened next was so crazy I could hardly believe it. 1. I don't know if my butter was too soft or if the stars were aligned against me, but the pastry crust was so hard to work with. The first round of baking, I attempted to use a tart tamper, but it was slow going. I ended up painstakingly molding each and every one of the second batch by hand, with special attention to the load bearing walls and bottom of the tart crust, because: 2. when I got the first batch or of the oven I was deeply chagrined by the oddly sunken tops and burnt pecan filing surrounding my precousin tart darlings. I think baking for 30 minutes is a bit too long. After waiting for them to cool a bit, I carefully pried then from the tart pan, flinging more than one high into the air and splatting on the ground. Once they were safely unlodged from their nest, all of them had leaked from the bottom, leaving loads of filling stuck on the bottom of the pan. They looked burned. 3. Despite the hideous appearance of my I'll fated dessert, I decided to be brave and taste one. Flaky. Buttery. Sweet. Oh, and caramelized! They were delicious! (That's why I gave 2 stars here. If you're courageous enough to put one in your mouth, you will be richly rewarded). 4. I put the second batch in the oven, certain that my architectural at
My co-worker made these as a Christmas gift for all of us & these are super freaking yummy. She gave me this recipe that she followed and I'm looking forward to making these as my husband wants more of this.
These are delicious and easy to make. Works best if you have a pastry tamper. Wish I had purchased a tart frame that bakes 3 doz. tiny tarts. That's what you will get out of this recipe.
Great Recipe tried it exactly as is and found that the pastry was the best, but was not enough for the mix. Made it a second time with store bought 30 small pastry and it was perfect, but the pastry was not as good as the first time. I will make this again, it is a crowd pleaser.
Read some of the notes so made adjustments to amt of filling, more nuts, chilling the dough a bit before pressing into mini-tart pan as I was making a half recipe to begin with. They all magically disappeared. 3 stuck to the pan, so cook's prerogative to test them out! I only have one tart pan so only made 21 (not enough dough or filling for last 3...I over did it), and three stuck. Almost motivated enough to make another batch right now!
This was an easy recipe to make and everyone enjoyed that it was an awesome finger food.
Very easy! I took the advice and halfed the filling and it worked perfect! Yummy yummy yummy!
I did make one simple addition to an already amazing cookie! I added approximately 2 tbsp. of granulated sugar to the crust/dough of the pecan tart (as if it wasn't sweet enough, lol)! These tiny pecan tart's are by far a party favorite and I have been making this exact recipe for years and shall continue to do so! Thank you Allrecipes for not only this one but so many more!
My tarts only needed 23/24 minutes. So watch them for the last 10. Flavor is excellent. We had too much filling for 48 tarts. We could have made another 2 dozen easily.
Didn't use the dough portion but enjoyed the pumpkin filling. Filled as I would any cupcake pan. Had leftover but no spillover!
Made these as a new addition to our holiday collection. Followed the recipe exactly with delicious results. Making the tart cups takes time, but I prefer these minis to a whole pecan pie.
These are yummy, but there was way too much filling. They should be filled only half way, otherwise they run over and do not look nice. I made 48 plus a small pie-I had some pie crust on hand.
Easy to make, tasty to eat and they make a beautiful presentation!
Made these during the Holidays, and they were a big hit. They were all gone in a flash!
LOVE these. Only one thing to say about the recipe itself. 30 mins bake time was too much. There were to brown. 22 to 25 mins max for these. Other than that, perfect. another small suggestion. you may want to put the "dough" in the fridge for about 10 to 15 mins before cutting into balls. The dough is a little runny if your butter/cream cheese is still warm. LUV THESE!
These tarts are amazing. Made them for the third year in a row for the holidays. I do always have leftover filling so I’ll have to cut back on that next year but otherwise, wouldn’t change a thing.
These are awesome! I accidentally added 8 ounces of cream cheese to the shell mix but it didn't matter. I would def. only make half of the filling...I had so much left I put it in a pie shell and made a pecan pie.
I’ve tried several variations similar recipes and this is the best and thingbig hit at a potluck. Following are a few tip. I felt like the crest needed a little something to enhance the flavor so I added 1/3 cup of sugar. FYI going to crossed into balls I put in the freezer for about 15 minutes to set them while I made the filling. The recipe indicated that cooking spray was not necessary however I found a little cooking spray hope the Cubs pop out more easily. I also tried as one reviewer had suggested oiling the pan and dusting with flour. I found this to be less affective than using the cooking spray and more work. I didn’t add the pecans to the filling. Instead I lined the cups with the crust and then add the chopped pecans. Afterwords I added the filling. Some reviewer is indicated that the feeling would bubble over into the pan. I believe adding the nets to the cops and then adding the feeling kept the filling some bubbling over since my net ratio to feelingthink it had a tendency to keep the cups from overfilling with the green mixture that can bubble over. I have no issues with the feeling bubbling over into the pan. Some review were’s indicated that the feeling would bubble over into the pan. I believe adding the net to the pups and then adding the filling kept the feeling from bubbling over since my net ratio to feeling ratio with about 50/50. I tried several
Our 12 year old made these for Thanksgiving. Made the dough and refrigerated for about 30 minutes, much easier that way. Took the advice of others and cut the filling in half. She still had too much!! She was able to get 48 out of the recipe. They are delicious!!
I love these! So delicious, flaky and buttery, and they're always a hit when I make them. My husband loves them, especially. =)
Turned out amazing for a first timer. The dough was sticky for me but I did not refrigerate it prior to rolling. Has anyone tried to freeze the tarts either before or after baking? I am thinking of making them for a work event but I would not have enough time the day before.
I have made these mini tarts several times with and without this recipe, but I think this is the best recipe of them all!
Wonderful little gems for when you want something special but just one or 2 bites will do! I did toss in a bit more chopped pecans.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections