Tiny Pecan Tarts

205 Ratings
  • 5 155
  • 4 25
  • 3 8
  • 2 5
  • 1 12

These are so easy and melt in your mouth! My brothers request these every year for the Holidays, as well as my family.

By Sandy Greathouse

Gallery
39 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Pastry: Cream butter or margarine and cream cheese. Add flour and mix well. Make into 48 balls; place one ball in each cup of a mini tart pan. Use your fingers or a tart tamper to press out into a tart shell.

    Advertisement

  • To Make Filling: Break the eggs, but do not beat. Add sugar, melted butter, salt, vanilla and pecans. Mix well. Fill the tart shells. Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for about 30 minutes or until delicately browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 64.2mg; sodium 108.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022