Coconut Macaroons II
This is a very simple coconut macaroon recipe that uses only 4 ingredients. Condensed milk gives it a richer flavor than most.
I've found the PERFECT combination for this recipe. I use 2 (14 oz) bags of Baker's brand coconut then the sweetened condensed milk and the extracts. I chill my mixture for two hours so it's easier to work with. I roll a teaspoon of the mixture between my palms lightly to form a ball and drop on the cookie sheets. I bake them for 12 min at 325 degrees. They're easier to remove from the tray if you let them set-up on the tray for 2 min. after removing from the oven. I allow them to cool on wax paper, then dip the bottoms in melted semi-sweet chocolate and put on a wax paper lined cookie sheet in the frige. They are incredible and look so pretty with my holiday cookies!Read More
I hope those of you that had a bad first experience will try again. I have used this recipe for my boyfriend and his father for several years and they really love them. Even though I am not a macaroon fan, they are really good. There are a few suggestions I have to make them easier for those that complained they are too gooey. 1 - use parchment instead of foil... still grease it! 2 - use an ice cream scoop to dish the coconut mixture onto pan and press hard to firmly pack it. 3 - reduce oven temp by about 25 degrees to cook them slower... this prevents them from spreading out all over the pan. You know they are done when the edges get nice and brown. My boyfriend likes them even more done so that they almost look like coffee on the edges. If I ever lose the recipe, I always come back to search for this exact one. For special occasions, I even add food coloring to the condensed milk before stirring into the coconut!
I noticed that it didn't say "firmly packed" under the coconut amount. I have found that when I am measuring coconut, I press it down in the measuring cup - that seems to give you a real amount and makes it less messy. Also, you MUST lightly coat the sheet with non stick cooking spray. Those two things really add to it. You can also add some additional flour to thicken up the batter.
Delicious! This is the same recipe my mom made when we were kids. And, it turns out that this is the recipe that brought me to this website for the first time. Craving "mom's" macaroons (but not remembering the exact recipe), I ran a query for +"coconut macaroons" +"condensed milk" on Yahoo, and "Shazam" here I am! I just made a batch and they came out perfect. I used a baking stone rather than a standard cookie sheet, though. The result was flawless - - no trouble whatsoever with them falling apart or sticking. I also tested "teaspoon drops" vs. "rolled balls" and both came out great. The looser drop versions come out a little crispier, and the individual flakes of coconut browned rather pretty. The rolled ball version comes out a little more juicy, with a more finished, all-over browning affect; and a little less crispy because the flakes of coconut are pressed into the balls. If you're a coconut lover, these are just to die for!
This is a great 4 ingredient recipe. However, I have only one major complaint: Do not bake on aluminum foil. I had made these twice before right on a greased cookie sheet at the normal temperature and time and had NO problem. This weekend, I tried baking them on aluminum and what a gooey mess! I had to scrape them off, put them back in a bowl and make them again. I was not a happy camper, but amazingly, they still turned out good. N-joy!!!
With more instructions, this recipe is great. Chill the batter. Use your hands to form balls and squeeze the daylights out of them to make them firm. And to avoid excess sweetness, use unsweetened coconut. I like Bob's Red Mill Unsweetened Flaked Coconut. There are exactly 5.5 cups of coconut in the package, so it works perfectly with a 14 oz. can of sweetened evaporated milk.
The macaroons came out great! I followed the suggestions of chilling the mixture before baking. I threw it in the fridge overnight and baked them in the morning. I didn't use the easy release foil, instead I greased the sheet generously. The suggestion of leaving the macaroons on the pan for two minutes does help in removing them. After removing them, I placed the macaroons on a lined a sheet with wax paper and threw them in the fridge (it holds its shape better). I kept everything in the recipe the same except for the amount of coconut: I used three bags of the bakers brand flaked coconut. The batch made about 80 macaroons. I was skeptical at first, but everyone who tasted it, loved it...it's especially great if you dip them in chocolate.
I thought this was a great recipe! I always love recipes that have few ingredients. I changed a couple things- I left out the almond extract just because I don't like the taste, and I cooked for about 20 minutes at 325. These were fantastic, I can't stop eating them!
I have been making this same recipe for myself for a number of years. I live at an elevation of 7000 ft. so I add about 1/4 cup flour to the recipe and they hold together great! I also sometimes dip one half the cookie in melted semi-sweet chocolate. They really are more the consistency of a Mounds Bar. I usually make them every year at Christmas and my family lives for them! They really are fabulous.
This is a great recipe. I am making them for a holiday cookie swap and know they will be a hit. I made a few modifications according to other review and added a few of my own. First I made them in the food processor, which made for a very smooth texture and they looked like little snow balls. I also refrigerated the mixture for about a half an hour before I put them on the pan. I used parchment paper and greased it. I rolled the mix in to balls and because of the food processor they held together perfectly. (The first batch I made without the food processor and they were a little stringy). I baked at 325 for 20 minutes and they were delicious. Thank You Robin!
sorry to go against the grain but...not a very good macaroon recipe. the only reason i gave it 2 stars is because it was so easy. the taste is not the same as the recipes with egg white. if you want a sweetened condensed milk flavor, go with this recipe. however, if you prefer a very coconut flavor, find a recipe with whipped egg whites instead.
Wonderful! I wanted to make my parents some travel goodies and these turned out great. I took the advice of others and reduced the heat to 325 and cooked for about 20-25 minutes. I also refrigerated the mixture for about an hour before forming them with an ice cream scoop.
Thanks so much Robin! I made the cookies just as the recipe directs, except I did take the advice of other reviewers and chilled the dough, and I lowered the baking temp to 325 and baked them longer. I pushed a Dove chocolate candy into the top of each right from the oven, let it melt then swirled it for a chocolate topping . My in-laws are big coconut fans--they joked that after almost 30 years together that fighting over these cookies is the only thing that has made them consider a divorce! I also put the baked cookies under a low broiler for a few minutes (under close watch) to get them nice and crispy on top. My father-in-law is a paver and I told him that if he could mix cement he could make these cookies--so simple and so worth it!
I changed the quantities up on this recipe but used the same ingredients. Used 3 cups of coconut (I chopped it up very fine), 1/3 cups sweetened condensed milk, 3/4 tsp. of vanilla and 3/4 tsp. of almond extract. I sprayed my cookie sheet very heavily with Pam and cook the macaroons until the tops start to turn light brown. Then after they are cool, I drizzle a chocolate ganache on the top (1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips and 3 TBS. heavy cream. They always turn out perfect and I get tons of compliments! :) Thanks so much for sharing your recipe!!!
With a new gluten-free diagnosis, I am on the hunt for foods that will prove to my son that his taste buds can still be happy. This was our first recipe, and he said, "This is the best thing I've ever tasted!" Super simple, made exactly as described (but cooked it at 325 for about 15 minutes). Easy, yummy, a total keeper in our new gluten-free recipe box!
I read all the reviews and had great results. I used 6 cups of packed shredded coconut, and cut the almond extract to 1 teaspoon. I think it helps to mix the vanilla and almond extract in the sweetened condensed milk before mixing with the coconut. Chilling the dough for a couple of hours helped and I also used parchment paper and sprayed with Pam. As recommended by others, I reduced the temperature to 325 degrees and baked longer--anywhere from 12 to 18 minutes. Some batches took longer to get golden brown. This was easy and the macaroons turned out excellent.
These were absolutely delicious. I tried to make them right after I had mixed them and had a bit of a mess so I stuck them in the fridge for a few minutes and it made it super easy to get them into little balls.
A very quick and simple recipe, not to mention tasty!
These are the best macaroons I've ever tasted. They are so easy to make, and they taste delicious. I keep getting asked to make more!
Great recipe. First time I tried it the macaroons came out perfectly. Very easy to do.
Terrible....I had no success with these...they were runny and didn't like the tecture....I am a great baker and have no idea why these did not work for me.
Oh my gosh!!! These cookies were great and easy to make! I had no problems with them spreading. The thing I had to be careful about was making them small enough so they would not be too soggy. I also gave them a little push in the middle to flatten them a little bit. The almond extract is the perfect touch to this great recipe.
I make these every year at Passover and they never fail to impress. I omit the almond extract and add mini chocolate chips. Everyone at work always asks me when I'm bringing them in again! The mixture is very sticky, but I bake them on parchment paper and let them cool a bit before moving them to my cooling rack and I've only rarely had one fall apart due to the heat. (I accept these as worthy offerings.)
My first batch stuck like mad to the well greased parchment paper. But the taste was great! So I added about a scant 1/2 cup of flour to the coconut batter and worked it in with my hands. I add green food coloring, rolled into teasppon sized balls and place a sliced candied cherry on top. Bake for 10 minutes on a well Pam sprayed cookie sheet... no parchment paper. The results are EXCELLENT!!!!
I made this for Passover this year. The cookies were a huge hit with everyone other than myself. I found them way too sweet- but looking at the recipe, I kind of knew they would be. Everyone else adored them! As suggested, I baked them on parchment paper. After allowing them to cool for a few minutes, they just popped off, easy as pie (or macaroons).
This is the recipe I've been looking for, minus the almond extract.
This is a mixed review. First off, I may have done better at this if I had reviews. I found the cookies too messy after baked, in fact, after the first batch, I tossed the rest of the mix out. Totally unlike me to do that, but was just tired. Wish I had saved it. Later, I took the "cookies" I had made, and rolled them into smaller balls and froze them. When they were solid frozen, I dipped them into melted bittersweet chocolate, and set to cool, where they became little "mounds" candies. At the two Christmas parties these "candies" attended, they were an amazing hit. This will teach me to toss out my mistakes, could have used several more pounds of these wonderful candies. Thank you for such an amazing recipe for candy centers. now I am going to try the cookies again, following some of the tips other have given.
Delicious and easy, two important ingredients in any recipe. One caveat: these were just a bit too sweet for me, although for others it might be just right. You might want to try unsweeted coconut in order to reduce the intense sugar fix.
I gave this a "2-star" not for taste (they're delicious!), but for lack of instructions. The recipe as it's written sounds super simple.............but if you follow it exactly, without first reading several prior reviews, you'll have a sticky mess, with macaroons that fall apart and are really difficult to remove "right out of the oven" as the original recipe states. I ended up, after the first batch, actually using my hands to roll into balls, pressing the mixture so it would hold together. Simply "dropping by teaspoonfuls" as instructed, doesn't give enough body to keep the macaroons together. I also had to keep putting the macaroons back in the oven to cook more than 10 minutes. If I use this recipe again, I'll know how to do it next time!
I thought these were great! I did use greased parchment paper instead of foil.
I've been using this recipe for years. I must say that I can't stand coconut....but I LOVE these cookies! The only trick is removing them from the pan immediately after they come out of the oven because they do get sticky. But they're well worth the trouble.
Ok I have to start by saying, I am NOT impressed!! I did everything the suggestions said. I packed the coconut, I reduced the temperture, I put wax paper instead of foil, I packed the cookies has hard as I could and STILL they would not stay together while I was taking them off. I will not be making these again!
I made these cookies for Christmas. They were a hit with the whole family. One thing I tried cooking them on the foil and they stuck badly, the next batch I just greased the cookie sheet and they were great and easier.
Amazing! I had to try this recipe because of how simple it was and the results blew me away. I followed some of the other recommendations in the reviews and had no problems making the cookies. I even had someone who hates coconut go back for seconds on these. Thank you for the wonderful recipe which is now part of my favorites collection!!!
They came out perfect. I used unsweetened coconut and 1/4c. measuring cup to mold them, so they were huge, but nice and chewy.
Stuck to the pan so bad, I had to chisel them off. It left a terribly sticky mess. Also, the almond flavoring was too strong. I won't make these again.
I've never been very successful with this recipe. The ones that don't stick to the foil and that get cooked to a firm state are really good, but there are far too few of those compared to the burned bottoms and uncooked middles.
I don't like coconut so I've never had a macaroon before....that is until now! I made these for the first time today (they are on the cooling rack as I type this). These are wonderful! Chewy and crunchy but they do stick to your teeth a little. I used a cookie ice cream scoop to "shape" these. I lined my baking sheets with parchment paper then sprayed the paper with Pillsbury flour (like cooking spray). I followed the recipe to the "T" except that I cooked them for about 15 minutes. I'd try this recipe again but I think I'll make them a little smaller.
Easy recipe, although I found that refrigerating the mixture for a couple of hours, then rolling into balls, and flattening them a little helped them to stay together. Also, I used Reynolds' Release Nonstick foil which worked wonderfully to keep them from sticking to the foil. I also upped the temp to 375 degrees after testing a first batch at 350 for 10 minutes (not crispy enough for me). Ten to twelve minutes seemed to be the right amount of time. I also immediately removed the cookies from the foil-lined sheet onto another sheet of Release Nonstick foil, which made for easy removal when cool. Very rich and tasty.
These are fabulous. Much better than store bought. Made them as the recipe says. Didn't have a problem with them falling apart as I pressed them together.
I make these for a party and everyone LOVED them!!
I brought these to a charity event and they were a big hit. Use parchment paper when baking and the stickiness will be a non issue.
I followed the recipe to a T, and was very disappointed that the cookies were all stuck to the foil. They were inedible--if I tried to pull them off with a spatula, they took the foil with them. My only other option was prying them off with my fingers, which is pretty unappealing considering I was planning to bring these to my in-laws for Easter. I did read the reviews ahead of time and saw to generously grease the foil over the pans. I thought two tablespoons of canola oil spread out with a paper towel was generous enough... I guess not. If you try these, I suggest using double that amount of oil.
This is the best macaroon recipe ever. It is so simple to make, and deliciously chewy without being hard. It retains it's moisture extremely well. A big plus is that it's not just another cookie, and it stores well.
Great recipe. There is no need to put them in the refridgerator. I followed the recipe and when it was time to put these on the cookie sheet I rolled them in some extra coconut. It came out great. The dried coconut got toasted and it made them look like snowballs. There was no oozing, nothing.
They're a holiday classic! The photo showed chocolate and it sounded great, so I gave it a shot! Melted chocolate chips, put the melted chocolate in a ziplock bag, cut off the corner and squirted it on. Turned out fabulous! Tasted great and looked even better!
This was very easy to make. I think if I used just a tad less coconut and really mixed it better it would have been great. My son loved this cookie and it is very fast and easy to make. I would make these again. I form balls with the cookie dough with my hands and it worked great.
Quick, easy and they taste great!
Great, easy receipe. I used 60% cacao chocolate ships, which cut some of the sweetness.
I had 3 problems with this recipe since I've only had store bought ones I'm not sure if my results were normal. 1. too sweet for my tastes, since all the sugar is the condensed milk, I'd have to cut it with regular milk and I'm not sure how that would effect the consistency. 2. I found the almond/vanilla extract over powered the taste of the coconut. 3. The center was under cooked, but this was partly my fault because I made the cookies too big. Needless to say it's tricky to fully bake them without burning.
I don't really like coconut... at all. I'd never had a coconut macaroon either so I had no idea what they should taste like. My husband loves them and bought one from a high-end bakery that he said was horrible. I was happy to see how easy this recipe was! He did most of the work himself and they still turned out great ;) I like that they're ooey gooey moist on the inside and just a little bit crisp on the outside. Our first batch is already gone. His co-workers are asking him for the recipe now. We're planning on making more for Christmas, this time with chocolate and sliced almonds on top.
Such a simple recipe and great flavor! I divided the batch up and baked one right away, and one batch the next day after being refrigerated, and noticed a huge difference. The refrigeration helped to prevent the macarooons from spreading too much. I baked until browned around the edges as well as toasted on top. Another suggestion-dip in chocolate laced with orange zest. YUMMY!! Will use again and again.
these are super easy and yummy! I found no need for flour or any other alterations. Each batch produced rounded mounds of gooey coconut. I used silpats on my cookie sheets and removing the macaroons was effortless! A little melted chocolate really rounded these out nicely.
These were fantastic! I omitted the almod extract as I am allergic, and they were still very good and easy to make. I had no problems with sticking. I also dipped the bottoms in chocolate, and the results were out of this world! My whole family loved them!! I will definitely make these again and again!
I made some changed advised by people here. I lowered the oven temperature 25 degrees and ended up cooking them about twice as long (keeping a close watch to see when they browned). I also added 1/2 cup of matzoh meal (made these for passover) and put the batter in the fridge for 15 -- 20 minutes. I rolled them into balls and they didn't run at all. Even the ones I didn't roll baked fine. I used greased tinfoil on my cookie sheets and greased the spatula I used to get them up and had no trouble there. I removed them from the cookie sheet *immediately* and that might have made a difference. My sister and husband said that these were the best macaroons they ever had!!! I made one batch vanilla and one batch with 1/2 cup of cocoa and here it is 2 days later and not one is left!
Easy, Simple and Delicious! I was a little scared at first mixing the whole can of sweetened/condensed milk in, it seemed like it was so much! But after baking and cooling, they turned out perfect and delicious the whole family loved them. And it was so quick and easy! I have to say (it could be my oven) that it took ALOT longer in the oven than the noted 8-10 minutes.
These were very good, and I will make them again. Perfect for holiday tins. I rolled them into balls instead of spooning them onto the pan. Also drizzled some melted chocolate chips on a few of them.
Good, easy recipe. I made these for Passover this year. I found that the smaller I made the macaroons and the more tightly I pressed them into a ball, the better they held up in the oven and after. I followed other comments here and refrigerated the mix first and reduced the heat to 325 and cooked them longer. Also, I could only find sweetened coconut at my grocery store. I toasted this coconut beforehand, which I think helped reduce some of the sweetness in the final cookie.
love this recipe! I baked mine at 325 for a little over 20 minutes and got a nice toasty outside and chewy inside. Everybody that tries them loves them! Thanks for the recipe!!
I've adjusted the recipe and method, and it's become the craze of the neighborhood. The ingredients are the same, but I add (2)6 oz. bags of dark chocolate chips and (2) 6oz. bags of dried cranberries. Put the cranberries, coconut, and chocolate chips in a fairly large bowl and use a spoon to thoroughly mix it all up while it's all dry and will mix evenly. THEN, put the condensed milk in a container and add the extracts and mix with a whisk thoroughly. Pour the liquid over the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly with your hands, making sure to get ALL the coconut coated with the condensed milk mixture. And, like some have said here, I let it stand in the fridge for a couple of hours or more to get it easier to work with. I've found that using two iced-tead spoons work great to make the cookies with. I use an insulated cookie sheet with a sheet of parchment over it, and some spray oil on it to add insurance to keep them from sticking. Then, like others have suggested, I use a slightly lower temperature oven, 325 degrees, and watch them to take them out when they start to brown around the edges, usually about 16 to 18 minutes for the first batch, and a minute or two less for the subsequent batches. Enjoy!
I just tried this recipe and they came out beautifully. I prefer the loosely put together shape where the flakes poke out here and there and toast a little. Has anyone tried adding a pinch of salt to balance out the sweetness ? Even with unsweetened coconut flakes it's a tad bit sweet for my own taste, but it may be normal for macaroons. Thank you for sharing this recipe. (I tried one with flour and it was dry and dense, rather than chewy and gooey).
GOOD ONE BUT, I NEEDED TO NOT LINE MY TRAY , USE BUTTER ON MY COOKIE TRAY AND TO COOK THEM ALOT LONGER, THEY SEEM TO COME OFF BETTER WHEN COOKED ABOUT 20 MINUTES UNTIL TOASTED BROWN ON TOP
I took most of the suggestions, e.g., packing the coconut, refrigerating the batter, rolling into balls, using parchment paper, which said no greasing necessary, and the cookies held together well. I used more than a teaspoon for each cookie, so only got 30 cookies. I baked in two batches. The first I baked for 10 minutes, the second batch for around 13 or 14 minutes. The second batch came out looking and tasting better and didn't stick to the paper at all. Hopefully they'll taste better tomorrow, but cooled out of the oven for about an hour, they are rather gooey and taste extremely salty for some reason. I used 2-1/2 tsps. of vanilla extract and 1 tsp. of almond extract. I melted some milk chocolate chips and spread some on the second batch. Haven't tasted them with the chocolate yet. Waiting till tomorrow.
They're best dipped in melted semi-sweet chocolate!
Maybe I'm not destined to make Macaroons this is the second recipe from this site. No luck!
Have used this reacipe for years! I added orange extract instead of almond and drizzled dark chocolate ganache once they were cool. HUGE HIT!!!!
These macaroons were a hit at my dinner party. They were very easy to make and they did not stick at all when i used parchment over the cookie sheet. I mixed in some chocolate chips. People went over to the macaroons before any of the food.
So simple to make and a huge hit with the whole family! We drizzled melted chocolate chips over the top for an extra special touch.
I must say, this is a pretty bad recipe. It took alot o improvising to make this work. For starters, I added flour and grated almonds.. yum..... and then I dusted these with cinnamon befog I popped tham in the oven- and they still did not turn out!
After I made it the first time by following your instructions step for step, it wasn't till i came back and read other people's reviews and remedies to make it better. I don't want to have to experiment with a recipe for it to work, it would be nice if you had these helpful hints in your directions from the beginning. Happy Cooking and Have a nice day.
Great taste... But wish I had read the comments first about dough in fridge and molding into tight balls. First batch were tasty but with runny, burnt edges. I cut off that part and they were fine.
Flavor is good, BUT WHAT A MESS!
Yum Yum!!! Tastes like an Almond Joy!
Very easy to make, sweet and tasty. I love how simple they are.
I have used this recipe for several years... a BIG hit. I omit the almond extract though.
These macaroons were very easy, and tasted wonderful. They have become a new favorite! I recommend rolling them into tight balls before baking and they hold together fine!
What a wonderful treat! We had a small dinner party and everyone kept saying "okay, one more please!" When you put the mixture in the fridge it makes forming the balls easier. Thank you for a tasty treat!
This was very easy to make. I also put mind mixture in the frig for about a hour. I found that baking it on just my well greased cookie sheet worked better then the tin foil. I also added about 1 tsp. of coconut extract to the mixture to. These were really tasty. I'm making another batch for Christmas. The first ones didn't last long. lol
These were okay. Flavor wasn't bad and they were very easy to make, but I wasn't wowed by them. These definitely do need to get removed from the pan immediately as they will begin sticking. Contrary to everyone else's experience about having better results if they refrigerated before baking, I actually had a worse result. I made a batch and immediately baked, and they held their form fine. I refrigerated the next batch for about 20 minutes, and these ones fell apart when I tried to remove them from the pan, and I even baked them an extra 2 minutes. I probably won't make these again.
This is a perfect recipe! I used an air cookie sheet and simply greased it with crisco shortening, made balls then taped them slightly to flatten. 15 minutes cooking time, 2 min. cooling. Excellent results. I did chill for 30 minutes. This IS a no brainer recipe! Thanks for sharing...you rock!
MUCH too sweet (although it was probably partially due to the fact that I used sweetened coconut) and did not stick together while I was taking them off the pan.
I consider myself to be a good cook and have made many recipes from this site. However, these came out HORRIBLE. I made them for Passover to take to my in-laws, and now I have to throw them in the garbage and buy some from the store instead. First of all, they don't taste like the traditional macaroons everyone expects to have on Passover. Secondly, I had to increase the time by about 12 minutes to get them the proper color, but doing so caused the bottoms to stick to the foil and become a complete waste of time and money. Never again will I make these awful excuses for macaroons.
I've been making macaroons this way for years too, and I'm always having people ask me for the recipe. I do find that it matters which brand of coconut you use, as far as them holding together. Other than that, though, they come out perfectly every time.
I was nervous about making these and having them stick down . . but I used the greased parchment paper method and they were fine. I skipped the almond extract and used more vanilla and stuck a hershey's kiss on top. Very yummy!
I'm glad I read the reviews about chilling the mixture. I omitted the flavoring extracts, and instead added about 1/3 C Irish Cream, and three well beaten egg whites (to offset the added moisture). Tasty! I also dipped some in melted chocolate. Excellent co-worker treats.
I thought it was awful. They wouldn't come off the foil lined, well greased cookie sheet without falling apart.
I rolled these and also used the release foil they were PERFECT!!!
I had my doubts, especially trying to get them off the cookie sheet---but oooohhhhh, sooo good....they didn't last long enoughto get stale
I really enjoyed the almond extract flavoring. I will try them again but on a lower temp setting for a longer cooking time. The milk mixture spread out of the coconut balls while cooking leaving the middles uncooked. I had to basically burn them to get them to stay together.
This coconut mixture was very sticky..I used parchment paper to cover my cookie sheet and greased it..the cookies were still sticking to the paper..for my last batch I just greased my cookie sheet with veg oil ..allowed them to cool and they came off quite easily..although still sticky.
When I made the macaroons, they seemed to melt apart. Even when cooled the macaroons would not stay together. Tasted great in spite of how it looked!
These were the best macaroons ever! They were as good as my Mother's. We melted 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and a capful of canola oil and drizzled over these. Wow. No words.
Tasted good but did not hold together well at all.
Very tasty but had to scrape them from the greased parchment paper with a spoon, really wished I had read more than the first page of reviews before making to see that there were some problems with them. Followed the recipe exactly and none were able to be picked up and eaten, too gooey, probably won't make them again...
These taste good, but don't hold together at all.Also stuck to the pan despite using Pam.I am still looking for a good recipe.
These are great. The flavor is so good. One piece of advice I have is to take them off the wax paper as soon as you take them out of the oven. My first batch stuck and I had to scrape them off and make coconut balls! I also use the chocolate from the peanut butter cup recipe to dip the bottoms in. They come out amazing.
Love it! I left them in a wee bit more than just "lightly browned" on the edges...as I liked the crunch and texture of the slightly more baked version. Skipped the foil, just used a good baking sheet and some cooking spray. Will definitely add these to my Christmas repetoire!
tasty!!! coworkers who hate coconot LOVED them....
very tasty and very easy, great recipe for Passover. bake on parchment paper and you will have no worries with sticking.
