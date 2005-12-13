Coconut Macaroons II

This is a very simple coconut macaroon recipe that uses only 4 ingredients. Condensed milk gives it a richer flavor than most.

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • In large mixing bowl, combine coconut, sweetened condensed milk and extracts; mix well.

  • Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto aluminum foil-lined and generously greased baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Immediately remove from baking sheets. Store loosely covered at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 69.1mg. Full Nutrition
