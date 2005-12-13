Coconut Macaroons II

I've adjusted the recipe and method, and it's become the craze of the neighborhood. The ingredients are the same, but I add (2)6 oz. bags of dark chocolate chips and (2) 6oz. bags of dried cranberries. Put the cranberries, coconut, and chocolate chips in a fairly large bowl and use a spoon to thoroughly mix it all up while it's all dry and will mix evenly. THEN, put the condensed milk in a container and add the extracts and mix with a whisk thoroughly. Pour the liquid over the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly with your hands, making sure to get ALL the coconut coated with the condensed milk mixture. And, like some have said here, I let it stand in the fridge for a couple of hours or more to get it easier to work with. I've found that using two iced-tead spoons work great to make the cookies with. I use an insulated cookie sheet with a sheet of parchment over it, and some spray oil on it to add insurance to keep them from sticking. Then, like others have suggested, I use a slightly lower temperature oven, 325 degrees, and watch them to take them out when they start to brown around the edges, usually about 16 to 18 minutes for the first batch, and a minute or two less for the subsequent batches. Enjoy!