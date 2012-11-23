Easy Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting
Cream cheese frosting - only better! ;-)
After reading a number of reviews with suggestions to add butter and/or powdered sugar I at first made notes to myself to keep that in mind and do that when I made this. For whatever reason, in the end I decided against that, opting to make the frosting exactly as the recipe directed. And what a reward I got for that! This is rich, smooth, super chocolatey and not too sweet - but certainly sweet enough. One reviewer said it best when she called this a "frosting for grown-ups." When some of the reviewers described this as not sweet enough I knew this was just what I was after and would be perfect for the cupcakes I made with "A-Number-1 Banana Cake," also from this site. After mixing it up I refrigerated it and checked it every 15 minutes or so, giving it a stir and repeating until I had a thick enough consistency for piping. The texture alone is a good reason to try this - this is real frosting and a simply excellent recipe. Also - this was just the right amount to frost 24 cupcakes and would also work for a 9x13" cake. If I were to use this for a layer cake, however, particularly if I planned to pipe any decorations or borders, I would double the recipe - better to have some left over than not enough!Read More
This recipe seemed like it had all the good stuff in it--but we (my family) all thought it was a bit too bitter. It either needs more sugar or milk chocolate chips rather than semi-sweet. It has a wonderful creamy texture, though, and lots of potential.Read More
Wow. Creamy and perfect chocolate-to-cream-cheese flavor balance. And EASY; don't be threatened by the double-boiler thing--just fill a pan with a couple of inches of water, put your chocolate and cream in another, smaller pan and hold it in the water to melt the chocolate. When the chocolate is nearly all melted (but not all), remove it from the boiling water and stir until creamy and smooth and fully melted.
I don't usually like icing - it's usually *way* too sweet, and the sugar gritting under my teeth makes me gag. However, this is a great icing - rich chocolate flavor, and the cream cheese gives it a nice "tang". This is more like a fudge or truffle-y flavor than your typical concoction. Finally, frosting for grown-ups.
Didn't have heavy whipping cream, so just used a splash of milk. Turned out great!
I really like this recipe. I made this for my niece's birthday. I used it on the Deep Dark Chocolate Cake from Hershey's, and I put cherry filling between the layers. It was a great success and several people asked for the recipe.
Though it's not in my nature to give bad reviews, this was just horrible! I used high quality ingredients and followed the recipe exactly, and it was unbearably biting (even my husband, who loves dark chocolate, could not stand it). I added another full cup of cream and extra pow. sugar (and then regular sugar as well), and it was very barely edible. I honestly don't understand the high reviews! I regret wasting the last of my good chocolate on this. I'll be having my cupcakes plain tonight!
Loved the smooth texture and slight tang. I did add more powdered sugar since I used 60% cacao chips. I probably added 3/4 c. sugar total. I also added about 3 T. butter to make the frosting creamier.
Very good on Hershey's Quick and Easy Fudgey Brownies.
This is a wonderful easy and delicious frosting. It turned out very creamy and I used it on a Chocolate mayonaise cake, which is already very moist. Worked great!! try it!!
We absolutely love this frosting! Please note this is not an overly sweet frosting. It is a perfect match to the "A-Number-1 Banana Cake" from this site. I'm sure it would be wonderful with just about anything you pair it with. Very easy and quick to prepare. It thickens up as it cools. I refrigerated it for approx. 40 minutes and it was thick enough to pipe. The texture is very smooth and slightly dense. Delicious. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is fantastic! I used the Ghiradelli chips 60% cacao bittersweet and the result was marvelous! You get that dark chocolate flavor of the Ghiradelli blended with the cream cheese and it was sublimely perfect. I used it with devil's food cupcakes for my son's birthday and it was a hit with the party! Plus taking only a few minutes to prepare is awesome too. I microwaved the chips slightly (15 seconds at a time before adding it to the 1/4 c. of cream in a pan over low heat) With quality chips you need to be careful they don't get too heated and only get to the "just melted" stage. They are done in the microwave when they still retain their shape but collapse when touched or mixed.
? had to doctor it to make it taste good. I doubled the amount of chocolate and cream and also added about 3/4 cup more powdered sugar.
This is the yummiest chocolate frosting I have ever tasted! I doubled the recipe and it was enough to fill and frost and pipe a three-layer cake (with a little left over for me to devour!!) After I mixed everything together I let cool on the counter for about an hour, stirring every 10-15 mins until it reached room temp and it was the perfect consistency! This will be my go-to for chocolate frosting from now on!
Turned out really good the first time I made it. If you're having trouble with the double boiler method i found that scalding the mild and adding it to the chocolate chips worked the same way, if not better. Similar to making a ganache.
loved it-made it also with milk chocolate chips.
This frosting is great! Chocolate and cream cheese are a match made in heaven. But like everyone else has said, this is not a sweet frosting. It is very rich and chocolatey though. Perfect for lovers of dark chocolate. I iced some chocolate cupcakes with this frosting and the girls in my dance group loved it! Definitely try this if you love chocolate and cream cheese
I made this frosting today for my husband's birthday cupcakes. The frosting is delicious! The frosting has a wonderful full flavour with the chocolate and the cream cheese. Not too sweet, lovely. For anyone who has already commented on this recipe that has said it is too bitter or not sweet enough, it is because of the cream cheese. I would recommend staying away from any frosting recipes with cream cheese in it. We loved it over french vanilla cupcakes with sprinkles on top. Thank you!!
This is now my go to chocolate frosting recipe. Not to sweet, not to tangy. Lots of flavor and so light and fluffy. I followed the instructions except I didn't use a double boiler, I microwaved the chocolate with heavy cream for one minute, stirred and it was good, you might have to microwave for an additional 15 seconds but only 15 seconds interval there after. After I added all the chocolate I let it chill for a few hours and then put the mixer attachment back on and mixed for another couple minutes. What a simple recipe with gourmet results! Thanks for the recipe!
Really good! I did add 1/2 cup powdered sugar and it was perfect..just the right consistency for piping right away. Didn't need to put in the refrigerator and it was just the perfect amount of sweet. I also microwaved the chocolate and cream for 1 minute instead of double boiler..it was perfect.
I halved this recipe for a 9x13 sourdough chocolate cake (also on this site). My husband says the frosting made the whole cake perfect. I did use semi-sweet baking bars, put in a couple Tbs of cream and butter while I melted the chocolate and used a bit more sugar (maybe a half cup, I didn't measure), 1/2 Tbs vanilla and some more cream to get the consistency. I will defintely use this next time I need a chocolate frosting.
the is the best frosting in the entire universe! it was so easy and tasted amazing!
I just made the frosting half an hour ago, and now have it chilling in the freezer to use tomorrow. This frosting is PERFECT for my chocolate-loving, frosting-hating mom. JUst lovely. This is the first time I've ever used a double boiler, so easy! Thank you for the comment at the top on double-boiler instructions!! I am so darn excited to frost Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes (best cupcakes I have EVER had, you MUST try them!!) with this!
Unfortunately, we really did not care for this frosting. My little guy wouldn't even eat it, which surprises me because he loves cream cheese. Thanks for the recipe to try though!
Simply amazing...or should I say simple and amazing?! The best of both worlds, chocolate & cream cheese frostings.
I made this for my daughters birthday cake/cupcakes...I used milk chocolate chips and the sweetness/tanginess was perfect! Used the cupcake recipe from 'cream filled cupcakes'...only gave 4 stars because it wouldn't of been sweet enough for my family if I used semi-sweet chocolate chips.
this is good, but needs a lot more sugar, otherwise it tastes bitter. I used about an extra 2 c of confectioners sugar. I didn't have whipping cream, so I used whole milk. very creamy
Not your conventional super sweet frosting (I'm not a fan of sugary frostings), but I made it as directed and it works beautifully with a dense/dark chocolate cake.
WOW WOW WOW! When you use this icing on the "Too Much Chocolate Cake" recipe found here you will never make another chocolate cake again. This icing is fabulous!!!
Made this to go with dark chocolate cake 1 (from this site). I didn't have whipping cream so I used milk and it turned out fine. I did add about 1/3 c of butter. It was a bit soft at first but it was quite warm in my house. It was very tasty and went great with the cake!
Very yummy! It's a keeper!
I made as is, was very good. I used this to frost a chocolate cake, and it was not too sweet. I prefer traditional chocolate icing, but I made this one and my husband said it was the best part of the cake!
Very easy & it does have a rich flavor, yet not too over the top!
AWESOME!!! We don't like sweet frostings, and this one was right on the mark. I didn't have any heavy cream so I used mocha flavored liquid coffee creamer and it turned out great. I also didn't use a double boiler, just melted the chocolate chips right on the stove on low, stirring constantly until they were melted. I'll definately be using this recipe again, and again and again.....
Sorry for the one star - but this was really just chocolate flavored cream cheese. I tried to salvage it by adding mashmallow fluff - then it was sort-of useable as a filling for cake with rasberries sprinkled in between. Sometimes the quickest option is not the best one. Honestly - this recipe made as is - might be good as a sweet "cheese" spread that you put on sugar wafers and top with a single slice of strawberry, as a finger food at a gathering with the right champange - or maybe in a crepe with camalized bananas????........but I couldn't use it as is as a frosting.......
I made a chocolate frosting form the other pages and it seemed it had the same ingredients as this recipe. I wanted to use the cream cheese, but I switched out the whipping cream for butter and added 1/2 cup cocoa heated and stirred into 5 tbsp of water until smooth. I added it to make the taste of the frosting more chocolatey. I added orange oil flavoring (1 tsp) and 1 tsp of orange zest. It came out sooo good.
this is the best chocolate frosting i have ever had. I made a devils food cake and used a lil bit of the icing and mixed it with nutella and used it for filling and then i used the rest of the icing to ice the cake it was amazing probably the best cake i have ever made. everyone loved it. next time i may put some chopped hazel nuts on the sides for pretty and crunch.
This was just ok. The texture I ended up with was more greasy than creamy. Too semi-sweety, would use milk chocolate chips instead.
better on "best brownies" than on a chocolate cake in my opinion. i usually don't like a frosting on my brownies, but i'll always use this one when i make them from now on :)
this is a great recipe and very easy to follow. I added the frosting to a batch of walnut brownies and my husband ate them all!
Loved it! Yum. Smooth and creamy!
A yummy frosting that tastes even better the day after.
Awesome frosting!!!! It was a quick and easy way to spice up a box cake mix. Everyone loved it! Thank you!
I must have done something wrong because my frosting was way too thin. Made a roux and still was too thin.
Pretty good! Tastes a lot like choc. chip cheesecake.
Adds just the right amount of sweetness when used with Dark Chocolate Cake I.
This was good however the frosting looked and tasted alot like pudding. It wasn't what I anticipated for a cream cheese frosting however it was better after refrigeration.
I made this exactly as stated and had high hopes, but sadly I didn't care for this frosting. I LOVE cream cheese frosting, but maybe not the chocolate variety. This was bitter tasting. I frosted peanut butter cupcakes with this. I will not be making this again.
I gave this one a perfect score because it turned out perfectly, and it tasted just as I expected. The slight tart flavor was perfect to compliment the dark chocolate cake that I made, and it was also fluffy and rich. No more store-bought frosting for me, this one's a keeper! Thanks for a great recipe.
I found this recipe online here during an icing emergency! I didn't have the chocolate morsels on hand, so in their place I subsititued 8 ounces of bittersweet chocolate. Oh my Gosh. This an unbelievable icing! Wonderful! I used it on a white cake and everyone was SWOONING over it. Everyone wants a copy of the recipe! Thanks for saving the day! Great website and great recipe!
this icing is great. its nice and thicccck and doesn't flump downwards like when you use butter. it has a nice creamy chocolatey taste and fills your mouth with delicousness. It's liek taking a big bite out of heaven. It's very hard to impress me but this one did.
This frosting was fantastic! So easy to throw together. Followed the recipe as written, but did add an additional 1/4 powdered sugar, just for family preference. I made this for the Two-Ingredient Pumpkin Cake from this site, which recommended a traditional cream cheese frosting. But who doesn't love chocolate with pumpkin?
This is a good recipe. Simple. I added a pinch of salt to bring out the chocolate taste more.
Delicious! I made this recipe exactly as is, except I added 1/2 tsp vanilla. This is a nice, creamy chocolate, not overly sweet. If you want super sweet, this recipe may not be for you. I found it perfect though.
I did not like the taste of this recipe and neither did my sister. I ended up not using it on my chocolate cupcakes. The texture was great but the chocolate and cream cheese did not seem to mix well.
Good Frosting. Very Creamy and it won't harden. Doesn't taste like cream cheese though.
Can you say "DELICIOUS!" Made cupcakes for my daughter's first birthday and used this frosting recipe. It was easy, fast and soooo good.
This was the fastest, easiest, best frosting i've ever made! I did however make this again and substituted bittersweet chocolate chips and it was *AWESOME*
I thought the frosting was pretty decent. I did end up using 3/4c powdered sugar because it wasn't sweet enough.
AWSOME
Delicious frosting and super easy to make. I recently began making frosting and this was so easy to make, and a wonderful cream cheese frosting. Super and easy and will be using a lot.
I made this recipe yesterday and although I thought it came out really nicely (meaning easy to frost with) I thought it hardly tasted like chocolate at all even though it definitely looked like chocolate frosting. So, I doubled the amount of chocolate and added a little more cream. Then it was wonderful. I frosted a plain white cake with it and added raspberries, strawberries and meringues on top and inside...yummy!
This is my favorite chocolate frosting! I did use 60% coco chips & doubled the powdered sugar because I like a dark chocolate taste:)
I used this recipe on a cake I made for Father's Day, it is very good and I will use it again, but no one said it was amazing.
Perfect on simple vanilla cake for a more adult frosting
Delicious! Added a bit more sugar and a dash of b vanilla only because my cake needed a bit more oomph. I did taste afor making as directed. It is fantastic as written. Definitely more adult friendly.
I made this according to the recipe, except I used dark chocolate rather than semi-sweet and was NOT disappointed! As another person already stated, the reviewer who called this a "frosting for grown ups" was so right! I'm not a big frosting fan, but this tasted like truffles. It was amazing!
The taste of this icing is excellent. I gave it 4 stars because it does take a while to harden up in order to spread well. I was in a hurry and had to out the icing in the freezer for 10 + minutes to get it to stiffen up in order to make it spread and stay on the cake.
for the most part followed the recipe except added a couple tablespoons of butter. THe frosting came out very rich and luxurious. In fact,it was a little to rich for my taste but taste wise it was delicious and incredibly easy to make. I made two devil foods cakes and had alot of frosting left over. I baked the cakes for a family dinner some members did not like it but I think eating a cake and a frosting made from real ingredients and no proplyne glycol must be a foreign taste for their taste buds.
The consistency of this frosting is great, and it tastes good, but the taste is all cream cheese and hardly chocolatey at all.
Like another didn't have cream,used milk instead still turned out well.
Delicious! I was so happy to find a frosting recipe that didn't have cups and cups of sugar, I detest sugary frosting. I had mascarpone cheese on hand, so used that to replace some of cream cheese, and used semisweet baking chocolate instead of chips. This is definitely now my go-to chocolate frosting. My husband and 3-year old loved it too!
I used this with the Dark Chocolate Cake II recipe from this site. It was easy to make but I used dark chocolate chips instead of semisweet because a previous reviewer said it wasn't chocolaty enough. It turned out wonderful, very fast and easy to spread which was great because I was in a hurry that day.
Very good and very simple. I melted the chocolate chips in the microwave. Use 50% power and check every 30-45 seconds until melted.
Wow, I'm this icing is light but, it has a twang to it. I guess it's the vinegar.
By cutting down the sugar by half and adding extra heavy cream to the frosting, I got a rich and tangy chocolate frosting that was not overwhelmingly sweet. Try using half the sugar and adding more to suit your taste. Adding more cream will help the melted chocolate not seize up and harden, as everything else is cold.
This frosting is very creamy, has a smooth texture but it is too bitter. It needs more sugar and I would suggest using milk chocolate instead of semisweet chocolate chips.
I would totally make this again. I made banana chocolate chip muffins and put the icing on top. I added about a table spoon more of powdered sugar to thicken it up but other than that this recipe is fantastic.
Horrible, flat like water.
Easy to make and tastes great
Yes, I added a tsp. Of butter and that seemed to help me mix this, since i was limited to the kitchen appliances for use. Turned out Devine. Will be making this again
I made this with butterscotch chips, and half and half because I had no heavy cream on hand, and it is yummy! I added an extra 1/4 cup of powdered sugar to make it easier to pipe onto cupcakes, and the butterscotch frosting with chocolate cake was perfect.
LOVED the taste and the simplicity. I doubled the sugar because it wasn't sweet enough for my taste. My fiance said that it tasted like something from a bakery. (Big SMILE). Next time I will double the recipe!!! Thank you to the reviewer who suggested using a small sauce pan inside of a larger saucepan for a double boiler. Worked like a charm - GREAT tip!
This is sooo good and super easy for us beginners! It's super creamy! I followed the recipe exact. My only complaint and it's not a big one is that it's a tad bitter. I'm not a big chocolate eater so I think that next time I will use milk chocolate chips. I added a tiny bit more of the 10X sugar and a tad bit more cream to help with the bitterness. I made this icing for cake balls and it was soooo much better than the store bought stuff I usually buy. I am done with store bought chocolate icing. LOL
As a chocolate lover I found this frosting to be more tangy than chocolate tasting. Had a nice texture and frosted my cake well but if your looking for a true chocolate taste skip this recipe. I might use it in a pinch but definitely NOT my go to chocolate frosting recipe.
suo splendido. mi ha fatto piacere. (= it is beautiful. i was pleased)
Made a chocolate cake and frosted with the cream cheese frosting. I had my 12 year old grandson here and he loves chocolate and he loved the frosting. Recommended for chocolate lovers and you can use fat free or light cream cheese and no one will guess.
It is not bad. But not the best. it is not a sweet frosting. My 4 year old did not like it.
This was an absolutely fantastic recipe. Most of the recipes on other sites for chocolate cream cheese frosting used cocoa which I had run out of so I looked for one using chocolate chips. I microwaved the cream and mixed in the chips instead of the double boiler and it worked fine. This tastes so creamy and rich and definitely isn't overly sweet like buttercream. I added two tablespoons more of powdered sugar though. I frosted a two-layer 9-inch cake for New Year's and I had a bit leftover which my sister ate straight from the piping bad. This is going to be a staple!
LOVED IT! I used two bars of Ghirardelli 60% Cacao Bittersweet Chocolate along with about 10 mini Hershey bars. Came out wonderfully! I used it to frost a pound cake which was awsome!!!
O.M.G. This was great. I doubled it to use for a chocolate layer cake. It was incredibly dark and not too sweet. I did add another 1/3 cup of sugar to the doubled recipe just to make it a tad sweeter, though. I made a chocolate cake that was quite sweet and this frosting was exactly the thing to compliment it.
This Recipe was very easy. It took awhile for it to cool down and didn't really taste like what I had expected. Overall it was ok, just not the best.
Yum!!! I added the chocolate mixture slowly, tasting as I went, and didn't end up using it all (probably about 3/4 of it). This frosting is creamy and perfectly cream-cheesy!
Made as written. I don’t have a big sweet tooth so I decided to try this because someone else wrote it was icing for grown ups. This is the first time I didn’t have to scrape off the icing to eat dessert. It was a big hit at our weekly family dinner. Thanks
Put this on the "Black Magic Cake" from this website and really enjoyed it!
This is an extremely good recipe that will not kill you with sugar levels. Its very simple and I stuck to most of the ingredients except the heavy cream which I don't like, so I substituted for coconut cream concentrate. I also used "whipped" cream cheese because I have been doing this a while and the lighter the frosting the happier foodies are. I also used half dark and half milk chocolate chips. I only had half a cup of dark chocolate chips in the pantry. Most frosting recipes ask for 3-4 cups of sugar, and suggest adding more if needed. Not only does all that sugar taste terrible to us foodies (it hides the real tastes), but it is even worst for your body. Great desserts do not have to be unhealthy. Im so glad that this recipe was posted here. Thank you to the brilliant person who shared this recipe.
Recipe worked well, but was not enough chocolate for my preference. If you like cream cheese frosting it is good though.
i got invited to a last minute potluck and didn't have time to bake, so i made up this super rich frosting in a flash, cooled it slightly, and piped it on store bought plain cupcakes with a sprinkle of toffee bits on top. they were a huge hit at the party! this frosting was so easy to make and the perfect consistency. i used regular 2% milk, and melted the chips in the microwave with no trouble. not too sweet, and the slight tang of the cream cheese was delightful.
