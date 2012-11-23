Easy Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting

After reading a number of reviews with suggestions to add butter and/or powdered sugar I at first made notes to myself to keep that in mind and do that when I made this. For whatever reason, in the end I decided against that, opting to make the frosting exactly as the recipe directed. And what a reward I got for that! This is rich, smooth, super chocolatey and not too sweet - but certainly sweet enough. One reviewer said it best when she called this a "frosting for grown-ups." When some of the reviewers described this as not sweet enough I knew this was just what I was after and would be perfect for the cupcakes I made with "A-Number-1 Banana Cake," also from this site. After mixing it up I refrigerated it and checked it every 15 minutes or so, giving it a stir and repeating until I had a thick enough consistency for piping. The texture alone is a good reason to try this - this is real frosting and a simply excellent recipe. Also - this was just the right amount to frost 24 cupcakes and would also work for a 9x13" cake. If I were to use this for a layer cake, however, particularly if I planned to pipe any decorations or borders, I would double the recipe - better to have some left over than not enough!

