Pignoli (Pine Nut) Cookies

This was my first time making these &it was definitely trial &error for me. I decided to use this recipe due to the fact that it had less ingredients and seemed to be the better one based off of reviews. I agree with previous reviewers regarding the amount of sugar and egg whites being too much. I also wasn't 100% sure why most recipes I've seen call for confectioners sugar &white sugar so I split the sugar called for in this recipe between the 2. My batter as you can see from one of my pictures was runny causing me to have flat cookies. I placed the batter in the fridge for half an hour and it didn't make a difference. I began to add flour to the batter in order to thicken it and only after adding what felt like more flour than should've been necessary, and placing in the fridge overnight, was the batter in better shape. I was finally able to roll the sticky goodness into little balls and press in the pine nuts before baking. I flattened them down slightly. I coated my entire cookie in the nuts, which I believe made it much easier for taking them off of the baking sheet (which I lined with the shiny side up of aluminum foil and cooking spray). In regards to toasting the pine nuts- you can see from both of my pics that they ended up overly toasty and some even burnt after baking. I wouldn't do that again as they toast slightly during the baking process. I also had to lower my oven to 315°F and extend the baking time. I would definitely try this recipe again but with caution.