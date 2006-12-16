Pignoli (Pine Nut) Cookies

4.2
68 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

Also called pine nut cookies. I make them and my family eats them so quickly I have to hide a few so I get some.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Use a pastry chopper (or food processor) to break up the almond paste into a granulated form. Put in mixing bowl and gradually add the sugar.

    Advertisement

  • In another small bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff. Fold the egg whites into the sugar/almond paste mixture gently.

  • On a greased and floured cookie sheet, drop a spoonful of the mixture. Press pine nuts into the top of the cookie (you want to cover the top with nuts).

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (170 degrees C) for 10-12 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 6.7g; sodium 11.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/06/2022