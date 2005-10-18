No Bakes

Oatmeal, peanut butter, and chocolate no bake cookies.

Recipe by Sherrie T

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Directions

  • Heat cocoa, sugar, milk and butter over medium heat. Boil these verrrrry slowly (they will turn out better) when they reach the boiling point boil them for no longer than 90-120 seconds.

  • Stir together oats, peanut butter and vanilla with a big wooden spoon or Kitchen Aid. Pour the hot mix over the oatmeal mix and drop on wax paper.

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 21.1mg; sodium 112.5mg. Full Nutrition
