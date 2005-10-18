No Bakes
Oatmeal, peanut butter, and chocolate no bake cookies.
Just like I remembered them! Easier than I remembered also. Thanks!!! A hint: before you spoon onto wax paper, let mixture cool for just a moment so it's easier to control size of cookie.Read More
WAY too sweet, even after I added an extra 1/2 c. of oatmeal and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups! I recommend using 1/2 the amount of sugar (1 c.) and upping the oatmeal by a 1/2 a cup. They were, however, very easy to make--a perfect dessert to make in the summer when it's too hot to turn on the oven. If I reduce the sugar next time, they'd easily get 5 stars.Read More
This must be one of the easiest cookies to make, and it has been a family favorite in both my husband and my families for years and years. A lot of people complain that the cookies don't always set up well, but I found if you follow the advice in this recipe about bringing it to slow boil and not boiling for more than 90 seconds, I get perfect results every time. I use creamy instead of crunchy peanut butter.
be sure to bring to a rolling boil.
Excellent, but I was eating these non stop and felt I needed a lower in calories version. I have not added up the calories in this version, but I use a lot less butter, sugar, and peanut butter - so I assume it is lighter :-) Less Sweet, Fewer Calories, BUT nearly as good version 1/2+ cup sugar 1/2 cup milk 1/8 cup butter Bring to a boil and let boil for 1 1/2 minutes Remove from heat Stir in: 3 Tblsp cocoa >1/4 cup peanut butter 2 1/2 cup oats 1/2 tsp vanilla drop on a cookie sheet and let cool
WOW! What a blast from the past!! I've always loved these cookies, and now my children do also. Wish I would have had this recipe years ago. I microwaved my ingredients for 3 1/2 min. stirred then microwaved for another 3 1/2 min. then added pb, oatmeal and vanilla. Texture of the cookies were perfect. Thanks for the recipe Sherrie!
WOW!!! I made no bake cookies that turned out right!! This has rarely happened in the past, LOL. Actually, I made a batch from a recipe I had, and they wouldn't set, as usual. I was determined to make some that would set. I came to my favorite recipe site and found this one... perfection!! I'm throwing all my other no bake recipes away! Thanks to the original poster of this recipe!!!
I've read all the no bake cookie recipes on this site and most of them are identical to the one I've had for almost 40 yrs. The only difference is the time you should boil the butter, sugar, cocoa and milk. I bring the cocoa mixture to a soft rolling boiling on medium high heat then I turn the heat down to medium and stir constantly for 2 minutes. A nice twist is to add almond extract instead of vanilla. For a glossy finish to the cookie only use real butter. These are my husbands favorite cookies than I've made them probably a thousand times and they have always turned out. I also use 5 T cocoa instead of the 3 or 4 the other recipes listed.
I made a double batch with my toddler - ended up with about 95 cookies. I ended up with cocoa and oats on my floor, but it was worth it! The cookies are perfect, and we both had fun making them.
Oh my stars! This recipe is DEE-LISH! The crunchy peanut butter makes all the difference! I added a few extra crushed nuts to mine and it was very good...I have found that if I don't double the recipe, the batch turns out better..I'm not sure why but the cookies end up with a nice glossy finish this way! :)
Yum...this is a great, easy recipe. I like mine a bit more chocolaty, so I add 1/4 C chocolate chips to the stove-top mixture.
I have made these for years. A tip for the people having problems with them setting right, I have found one method that makes them always turn out right. Bring to a boil, have a cold glass of water with you, after the time mentioned is up drop a tiny amount in it, if it "splatters" in the water it is not done cooking yet. I usually end up having to cook them for 5 minutes sometimes a tad longer before they are done.
This is a good one!
This recipe is great! I made 2 batches, one with peanut butter, and for us hazelnut fans, one with nutella. And they were awesome. Delicious!
OLD TIME FAVORITE! I've made these for years and love them! They never last long. I also add a dash of salt to the butter mixture and usually don't boil longer than 60 seconds with great results every time. Using old-fashioned oats seems to work better than the quick-cooking oats (they soak up more of the mixture). Thanks for the post! Wonderful! Simply wonderful!
Great recipe! I just pulled the pot off the heat after boiling, added the PB, Vanilla and oats and mixed. Scooped cookies out onto some tin foil and let cool. Easy and fast. 90 seconds was the perfect boiling time. Thanks for a great recipe.
Really yummy! I added 1 cup coconut to oat mixture and it worked out great.
Up until this recipe I have never been able to make these cookies without them drying out or not setting well. I had no problems here. I think the difference may have been pouring the hot mixture over the oats and not visa versa like how I always used to do. And I did follow a comment about letting the mixture cool for a minute before dropping on the wax paper. Very easy and very good no bake recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Great recipe. The first time I made it though, they didn't set AT ALL. After researching other recipes I want to note that you start the timing of the boil once it reaches a full rolling boil not when it just comes to the boiling point and starts a few bubbles. It has to reach a full boil first otherwise it won't set up. That's the mistake I made the first time. Now I know!
These are my husband's favorite cookies, and they are so easy to make. I just cut it down to one cup of sugar because I didn't want these to turn out too sweet, but other than that, excellent cookies.
Great -- just give them time! I thought for sure that I had failed when I saw that the cookies were still just goo ten minutes afterwards, but I let them sit for a couple of hours and they were perfect. Great by themselves or used as topping on vanilla ice cream!
I have made these for years, this works Much Better; after removing the pot from the heat you add the peanut butter ( I prefer crunchy ) and stir until it melts and blends in, then add the vanilla (I like the mexican vanilla with the rooster on the bottle - Much Richer flavor! ) and stir it in as well. Now, with all of the liquid parts together, the oatmeal mixes in Much better. Set out on waxed paper and try to keep the kids away...
Perfect just the way it is! At first I was a little skeptical of the 1 tablespoon of vanilla, but it worked out in the end. MMMMM!
These are awesome! Taste just like I remember the ones from the school cafeteria over 40 years ago. I followed the recipe exactly. I used my hands to mix the oats and peanut butter because I wasn't getting anywhere with that wooden spoon. I can't imagine someone thinking they were dry, because they are not at all. Neither are they too sweet, IMHO.
Delicious. The key is to bring the ingredients to a slow boil, they really do turn out better.
I cut this recipe in half. At first my cookies were gooey, so I put them in the fridge and they were still gooey. I left them out overnight and this morning they were perfect! I think I may be using the wrong oatmeal, I'm sure it's something I'm not doing right. Anyway, I'm going to use this recipe until I get them right cause the taste I enjoyed as a child is still there! YUM! Thank you for sharing!
THis is one of fav. cookie ricipe becase it so fast. ;-)
Simple and to the point. The recommendation to SLOWly boil it was good idea. I added another 1/2 cup of oats to make it more solid and less gooey
This is the best no bake oatmeal cookie recipe I've ever used. I have tried several no bake recipes in the past, and the cookies never would set up. I've made this one several times now, with success every time! The ingredients are the same as many other recipes, but the technique is slightly different. Great recipe!
Followed recipe as-is without reading reviews. Should have boiled longer than it said. Mine turned out runny and the oatmeal is still hard .
Very good. Me and my family eat these often. I do everything as the recipe says and they turn out great.
I followed the directions, including the boil time to the Tee and there wasn't enough liquid for all the oatmeal, so I was left with a pile of chocolate oatmeal dust? very disappointed, considering I've used other recipes before and have never failed to make them perfectly
worst no bake recipe ive ever had! dont use it!
i use this one everytime and they turn out every time, i use creamy peanut butter instead of crunchy so good!
I have also made other of these no bakes with not so great success. This recipe/instructions maybe because of others tips came out perfect every time. Followed the slow boil(medium heat 5)basically until the butter was melted then turned heat up to 7ish on an electric stove. Boiled for 90-120 seconds poured into oatmeal/peanut butter bowl mixed it up and let sit a minute like someone else said and spooned onto pans. Thank you for the recipe and all the readers tips.
Yummy-yummy-yum!!! We always had these growing up, this recipe is perfect.
I have never been able to make no bakes. Everytime I make them I have to eat them with a spoon. These turned out excellent!!! Thanks for a great recipe.
Delicious. I only used 1/4 c of butter and they still turned out good. IMO, 1/2 c of butter is too much! Another poster said they used old fashioned oats. I used them too because it was what I had on hand. Let teh cookies cool and they turned out delicious. A great recipe!
excellent recipe i made 3 batches and they come out just right every time
its good but to sweet! kids will love it tho but to much sugar
Yum! We usually have a lot of these eaten before they are even out of the mixing bowl.
The ingredients and measurements are spot on, but the fact that the mixture must be stirred constantly during the cooking process to keep from burning the dairy was not mentioned. It's also worth noting that overcooking can lead to dry cookies.
OMG these cookies are AMAZING! I used half the amount of sugar, a pinch of salt to enhance flavour, 1/4 cup of shredded coconuts and no vanilla...they turned out perfect!
These are very sweet and the taste isn't bad, but the texture is off. It is like eating sweet balls of paper...will not make again.
My sister made these for me when I was little all the time! I have not ever found a recipe that tasted just like hers but now I have!!!! Great Recipe!
Wow! I made it exactly as the recipe called for but I only had cream cheese and no butter and it turned out wonderful!!
These are my go to cookies when I need to provide cookies for an event. They are so delicious and so easy! I reduce the sugar by 1/2 a cup, they are sweet enough. Peanut butter can be left out when peanut allergies are a concern and it does not effect the recipe.
I just made these bad boys..sooo easy! im not a baker to say the least..right up my alley! I added another cup of oats an 1/2 cup of coconut an another tsp of vanilla to try an compensate fer the amount of sugar..delicious!! thank you!
We loved these no-bakes! Actually, my DH made these with no problem. The cookies set up perfectly and taste delicious!
A hit at every party!
My mom never made these for us. Now I make these for my hubby to take to work, and I add 1/2 cup coconut--yummy!
to make these almost no fat, I use coconut oil for butter and agave in place of the sugar. is delicious, because it has a little bit of coconut flavor like a almond joy!
These very easy to make and they came out delicious. Perfect for a school lunch....if there are any left for tomorrow.
This is the recipe to use. This is the best and most consistent no bake recipe that I have found. Turns out perfect each time. Used the recipe just as is.
These are so great. I made a batch before that asked for shortening. These are much better. The peanut butter makes the cookie creamy! After you mix the oatmeal with the choc' sauce. wait for it to cool. It is alot easier to from cookies that are chilled. Also, I put the cookies in the fridge about 10 min's for the cookies to set. This recipe is a KEEPER!
I think I might have added too many oats. In the end they were just very dry.
These were what my Mom called chocolate oatmeal cookies. They were a big hit with my brother and sisters and all her grand kids and great grand kids. It was a recipe that her great grandmother had passed down to her grandmother and so on. My Mom passed it on to my daughter and me.
very easy and super yum
These are really great cookies! They remind me of my childhood. They were really easy to make and quick. My 3 year old enjoyed helping! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great.
Wonderful when made as written! Next time I subsituted organic sugar and coconut milk-- great as well!
omg i brought these too school and they didnt last 5 minutes! i have NEVER ever had better no bakes! they take like 10 minutes to whip up and in no time youll end up with no cookies and new freinds! :)
Easy and tasty! Everyone loves them. For my own personal preferrence, I reduce the sugar a bit and add a little extra peanut butter. So good! Thanks!
Yummo! We have these all the time!
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! My recipe box disappeared along with a lot of other stuff when we moved across the country 6 years ago. Each year I make up cookie tins & boxes, filled with all kinds of homemade goodies for neighbors, friends, & esp hubby's office. No Bakes were always a HUGE hit with adults & kids alike... so thanks to you Sherrie T., this year nobody's going to be asking me where those yummy chewy chocolate cookies are! (And I missed them too! Thought I'd looked everywhere...joined this site a week ago and VOILA! No better or easier cookie to make with kids and for them too! :-) TYTYTY!!!
This was delicious! I didn't have any cocoa so I added 1/4 cup chocolate frosting in its place and it came out great.
Awesome I suggest using 1 teaspoon of Vanilla not one tablespoon
Loved them! Much easier to mix if you put vanilla and peanut butter in before the oats. I add a half to one cup of coconut with the oats-great filler and adds more texture. Both my husband and daughter hate coconut except in these cookies!! I use an ice cream scoop to put them on wax paper.
Cook one minute longer if you discover your batch sets too soft.
This recipe was AWESOME!! I just made a batch in about 10 minutes and they set up within 5 minutes of scooping them out! I've saved this one for my recipe book to claim it as my own! ;o)
THESE ARE MY ALL TIME FAVORITE COOKIES QUICK AND EASY..
Thank you for posting this version of this classic recipe. I had lost my grandmothers recipe, and so I thought I would try this one. I dd alter the recipe a lttle. IT WAS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT!!!!! I used 4 Tbsp. of cocoa, and added the peanut butter to the cocoa mixture during the last couple of minutes. I increased the oats to 3 1/2 cups and added to the cocoa mixture after removng from the stove. It was alot easier than mixing the peanut butter and oats, and then pouring the stovetop mixture over the top and then mixing. It was quick and easy....and tasted absolutely delicious! The grandkids loved them!
This recipe worked great for a quick and easy dessert for after dinner. I just made them before dinner, put them in the freezer and we enjoyed them after!
I have tried for 26 years of marriage to make no bake cookies and failed every time. They were either so soft we ate them with a spoon or so hard they could be used as doorstops. This is the first recipe that has worked perfectly for me. The secret must be in bringing it to a slow boil. I followed the recipe to the letter and they were great. Thank you for this recipe.
This makes delicious no-bakes!! :) I follow the recipe except I use 1 C regular oats and 2 1/2 C quick oats. Yummmmmmy :)
My Granny would roll over if she knew how easy you made these cookies with timing. She would boil her chocolate and then test it over and over till it was ready, by dropping some chocolate in a cup of cold water until it formed a ball. This way of testing never worked for me. I checked on this site today (CHRISTmas Eve) to see if this recipe was available and "VOILA", there it was! Thanks to you, my deceased 94 year old Grandmother's memory, who made these no-bakes for about 25 grandchildren as gifts on occasions (because she didn't have much money but tons of love and good cookin')will be much alive tomorrow as we celebrate CHRISTmas and as I share these with my sisters and cousins. I bet right now she's making them for Jesus for His birthday!!! Thank you Sherrie T.
Absolutely Lovely, had a bit of a hard time solidifying, and had to add more oats.
I LOVE these cookies, I followed this recipe the first time I made them and then made some changes the second time I made them. I added 3.5 tbs cocoa powder to make them more Chocolaty and I used creamy peanut butter instead of chunky. YUM YUM YUM!
These were great. I simmered on low for 15 - 20 mins and turned up the heat towards the last minute or two. When a softball formed in cold water I was done.
Very yummy, only change I made was creamy peanut butter instead of crunchy. Perfect and easy!!
I was having a chocolate craving last night and decided on quick and easy. I had no cocoa powder so I decided to use chocolate chips. I added 1&1/2 cups with the peanut butter and oats and ended up with fudgy little rounds! Still excellent and really conquered my craving!
This recipes was great! My husband LOVED them and he doesn't usually go for sweets. Easy. Simple. Tasty!
YUMMY. I didn't change a thing. My only problem was eating the warm mixture before refrigerating it. :)
Very good! I used regular oats, makes a thicker chewier cookie. Also added 2 T of hazelnut-chocolate spread. Excellent. Quick, easy & very few dirty dishes!
I used a cookie scoop and they formed beautifully. These were very simple to make....however...the best response I got from the 6 people who ate them was these are "alright". The texture is awful. I was expecting them to be cookie like and they were not. They looked beautiful and delicous but in this case, looks were very deceiving. Thank you for posting your recipe! I'm bumbbed I didn't like it. A LOT of people do though so good luck! :)
These turned out great! I added some caramel syrup, and even with the additional sugar, these were not too sweet. My toddler loves these.
I like it even better without the cocoa
less sugar next time
Quick, easy, delicious!!!
Wow! Just Wow!! These turned out PERFECT and I've never ever had a batch of these turn out perfectly. All other recipes I've tried have turned out too soft, too hard, or tasting "off". The only thing that I did differently from the recipe was used Old Fashioned oats instead of quick ones, because they were what I had on hand, and in past struggles, I've noticed that they do "soak things up" better. I prefer a firm no bake, so this was excellent this way. This recipe yielded 2 dozen for my family. i made them yesterday afternoon and they are almost GONE already! I really think the key is that slow and short boil. I've never been told to do that before, so maybe that IS the trick! Thanks so much for this recipe!
I love this recipe so much. But I have a few suggestions. For the best results, I use only 2 tablespoons of cocoa, and I add another 1/2 cup of oatmeal. Only let it boil for 1 minute. If you do it any longer, your cookies will boil to long, making them not harden or crumbly. Make sure to start your timer when you can no longer stir the boils out. I hope this helps! Belive me...this tastes so much better then the original recipe! :)
I love it these are just what I was looking for. I would suggest that when boiling the ingredients to make sure that you get to the "soft ball" stage. If you pull them too early they will not harden. I loved them!
Always turns out exactly as promised.
Question: Could you put these on jellyroll pan to cool and cut for bars? Gave 5 stars cause too hot to form balls yet - but taste great!
I think this is the best no bakes recipe. You can taste the pb and chocolate in a very complimentary way. Everyone loves them!
turned out perfect
This recipe is GREAT!!! So easy and the cookies turn out wonderful!! Thanks ALOT!!!
Love this recipe, similar to what I've been making for years. I add 1/2 cup walnuts to make them even better. My family loves them and it's not Christmas without them.
These are great! To make these peanut butter cookies I just take the chocolate out and they are just as wonderful!
Just the way I remember them!
