Wow! Just Wow!! These turned out PERFECT and I've never ever had a batch of these turn out perfectly. All other recipes I've tried have turned out too soft, too hard, or tasting "off". The only thing that I did differently from the recipe was used Old Fashioned oats instead of quick ones, because they were what I had on hand, and in past struggles, I've noticed that they do "soak things up" better. I prefer a firm no bake, so this was excellent this way. This recipe yielded 2 dozen for my family. i made them yesterday afternoon and they are almost GONE already! I really think the key is that slow and short boil. I've never been told to do that before, so maybe that IS the trick! Thanks so much for this recipe!