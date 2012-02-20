Molasses Cookies I

These cookies take a bit of arm strength to mix. ;) then again, I'm used to my KA mixer so I haven't mixed cookies by hand in a long time! The dough was still wet after 6 cups of flour, so it probably is one of those cookie recipes that need more flour if you are going to make roll out cookies as suggested. I'm not a fan of roll out cookies--I admit, I'm too lazy for them, so I made drop cookies instead. I tried flattening with a glass bottom with cinnamon sugar but then resorted to rolling them in sugar and flattening with my hands, which worked better for me. The sugar kind of melts into the cookie as it bakes, so I wonder if a coarser sugar like Turbinado would not melt in. Regardless, these cookies don't spread much (I used margarine due to intolerances--butter may spread more) but they do puff up then flatten slightly as they cool. So, you can put them pretty close together on your cookie sheet. They have a very sweet, molasses flavor. I'd add more ginger and maybe a few other spices if I made these again. thanks for the recipe!