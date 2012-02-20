Molasses Cookies I
This is an old family recipe, and well worth the time and effort.
These cookies were amazing!!! I added cinnamon and cloves because I like a lot of spice :-). The texture was great, probably from the combination of vinegar and baking soda and the flavor was wonderful, I will definitely make these again and again!!!
The texture was nice, but the cookies tasted almost bland. After the first batch I added about another 1/2 cup of molasses and a pinch of salt, and sprinkled some white sugar on top, and they tasted better. I wouldn't repeat this recipe.
These cookies take a bit of arm strength to mix. ;) then again, I'm used to my KA mixer so I haven't mixed cookies by hand in a long time! The dough was still wet after 6 cups of flour, so it probably is one of those cookie recipes that need more flour if you are going to make roll out cookies as suggested. I'm not a fan of roll out cookies--I admit, I'm too lazy for them, so I made drop cookies instead. I tried flattening with a glass bottom with cinnamon sugar but then resorted to rolling them in sugar and flattening with my hands, which worked better for me. The sugar kind of melts into the cookie as it bakes, so I wonder if a coarser sugar like Turbinado would not melt in. Regardless, these cookies don't spread much (I used margarine due to intolerances--butter may spread more) but they do puff up then flatten slightly as they cool. So, you can put them pretty close together on your cookie sheet. They have a very sweet, molasses flavor. I'd add more ginger and maybe a few other spices if I made these again. thanks for the recipe!
I had to add a ton of flour to make it workable. Maybe if you refrigerated it for a while you wouldn't have to add as much flour. I also added two teaspoons of cinnamon, because I really wanted to taste the spices. The flavor was great, but no matter how long I cooked them, they were dry, probably because of all the flour. It was a good recipe, but not a great one.
