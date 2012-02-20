Molasses Cookies I

This is an old family recipe, and well worth the time and effort.

Recipe by Kristen Pontier

60
5 -6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Mix ingredients in order given, by hand (mixers ruin this recipe!). Mix in baking soda dissolved in water. Add the flour last.

  • Lightly flour board, and add flour as needed to keep dough from being really sticky. Roll out thin and cut into any shapes you want.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
