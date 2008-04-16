Peanut Butter Choco Chip Cookies
I hope this will be of help to all those cookie lovers out there who can't consume flour.
I stumbled across this recipe and thought I'd give them a try just cause they seemed so quick to make.. Not only were they SUPER quick AND easy, but really good too! I think I even prefer them to cookies with flour in them : ) You have to try these, you won't be disappointed! I subbed half the white sugar for brown and used crunchy peanut butter so I left out the nuts... YUM!Read More
Just ok. We were desperate for something sweet and I was out of flour, so this is what we came up with. Won't make again, I don't think.Read More
Wonderful cookies! Chewy, crunchy and delicious! The first time I made these I ran out of crunchy peanut butter and used 1/2 crunchy almond butter. I also added a splash of vanilla. I am making them tonight for Santa!
These are great wheat-free cookies! I used half white sugar and half brown sugar and left out the walnuts. I rolled them into balls and then flattened them out since they don't spread in the oven at all. This gave them a nice smooth appearance. The flavor seems to be missing something and I think it's salt. Next time I will probably add 1/2 tsp. salt and maybe some vanilla too.
I made this recipe for my mother who has to have a gluten free diet. Easy to make, with ingredients we usually have on hand, everyone else loves it too.
Delicious cookies. I used Splenda instead of sugar and they were good.
Great recipie. Did not alter anything. The cookies were a big hit at a recent Holiday party where I had gluten free guests.
I "LOVE" this cookie recipe. I make these for gifts to hand out, for family and friends to munch on. These cookies are easy, quick, and they taste great. Peace, Gina
Really good... these stayed moist even without being put in an airtight container. I used trail mix with peanuts, raisins, m&m's, and peanut butter and chocolate chips, instead of just the nuts and chocolate chips.
I was excited to try this recipe due to the great reviews but was a little disappointed. I followed this recipe to a T other than cutting the sugar down by 1/4 cup. The cookies were more than sweet enough. The flavor was okay but unfortunately, the cookies were quite dry.
These were surprisingly good... when they were warm. However, I must have done something very wrong, because once the cookies had cooled, they were rock hard! Perhaps it was because I reduced the amount of peanut butter too much?
This is a fantastic recipe. So simple and sooo good. I'll probably never make any other kind of peanut butter cookie again. I ended up with a lot more cookies than 18 though!
I made these for a friend who can't have gluten thinking they weren't gonna be all that good but I ended up loving them so much I almost ate a whole batch to myself. Prefer these over traditional peanut butter cookies.
Awesome cookies for those needing something gluten free. Super easy and quick to make. Taste great warm.
i took these to work and they didn't even make it throuugh the day!
So good! I added a splash vanilla and used both brown and white sugars. Also, I used half dark choc chips and half semi-sweet. Next time, I'll just use the semi-sweet chips.
These are awesome!! and SOO so easy. Thanks!
These have a wonderfully peanut buttery taste that most peanut butter cookies don't have. They remain moist for longer as well. I make these instead of regular peanut butter cookies now. I have a friend that is not fond of nuts in cookies, I've substituted oatmeal for the nuts and it came out fantastic.
I will never go back to making peanut butter cookies with flour again. Whats really interesting about this recipes is that you can change it up a lot with all the different flavored peanut butters they have in the market these days. My next spin on these bad boys will be the cinnamon raisin peanut butter or banana peanut butter - mMMmMmMM!
fantastic recipe. I just dolloped out the cookies onto the cookie sheet and popped them into the freezer for a minute and than pressed with a fork. I also substituted 1 1/4 cup splenda and 1/2 cup honey and 1 1/2 teaspoon coconut flour (to thicken the mix back up)....sooo delish!!!!
These came out great and they were soooooo easy! I did keep them in the oven for a couple extra minutes because they didn't look quite done. They were even deliciously chewy 2 days later!
good with no changes
These are a staple at our house. I can't eat wheat, but I never miss it in these cookies. The whole family loves them!
Pleasantly surprised. I was worried, so I halfed the recipe. Super easy. My only complaint is that they are a little sweeter then I like, but I don't think the kids will complain about that!
SUPER easy and fast- no mixer even required! Everyone couldn't believe they didn't have flour. Almost peanut butter fudge-like in center. Very good.
These Cookies Were The BEST. TRY THEM!!!!
i love this its so goooood
I use half the sugar, half the eggs and no nuts and these cookies are still amazing.
I made these cookies for my mom and she loved them! They turned out perfect and were very easy to make.
This recipe was awesome. Stuff I usually have on hand and super easy. I've been trying for years to find a good gluten-free cookie and who knew peanut butter needed no flour?
these cookies wouldn't even come off the cookie sheet-they were rock hard and not good.
These are very good! I make these for my friend who can't have gluten, and she loves them, too. It's great to have alternatives to flour when baking.
WOW! I made these for my husband who loves pb and chocolate. I did alter one thing. I have the Jif sticks that Crisco makes and used those instead of the actual pb (way easier on my bad wrists for mixing). Everyone raved about these and wanted the recipe.
This is the first time i have made anything gluten free and it was surprisingly delicious. Im going to be making these again for sure. :) Thank you for the recipe
I made these for my father and they turned out wonderfully. Thank you so much!
For not including flour this was still one great recipe! Simple! I cooked mine for the 12 minutes until they were done.
"Store in airtight containers up to a week" seriously!? I had a whole box of cookies and they lasted like 2 days! The best gluten free cookies since I've been to NZ Left out walnuts and used 2/3 normal chocolate and 1/3 white chocolate
This is the second time I’ve used this recipe and I think I’ve finally got a really good batch. They’re delicious as is, but I use half brown sugar and half white sugar. I also add in a bit of vanilla and omit the nuts but use chunky natural peanut butter instead. This time I added some powdered peanut butter which helps stabilize the dough a bit. I also add salt as the natural peanut butter usually lacks a salty quality. Lastly I sprinkle sugar on top when they come out of the oven and a dash of salt. Delicious! I like that salty sweetness. Oh, I also recommend a silicon baking pad as it makes it super easy to get them off once they’ve cooled.
These cookies are delicious! Love them!!
