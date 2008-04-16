Peanut Butter Choco Chip Cookies

I hope this will be of help to all those cookie lovers out there who can't consume flour.

By Colette

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine peanut butter, sugar and eggs. Mix well with wooden spoon till smooth and well-blended. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

  • Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls on ungreased cookie sheets two inches apart. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or till lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets for a few minutes than transfer to wire rack. Cool completely. Store in airtight containers up to a week

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 149.3mg. Full Nutrition
