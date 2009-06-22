Chocolate Squares I

Date bar topped with chocolate and nuts.

By Mary Roy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cook chopped dates and water over low heat until soft. Set aside.

  • Cream together sugar and shortening. Add eggs and beat well. Stir in flour, salt, baking soda, cocoa and vanilla and mix well. Stir in date mixture.

  • Pour in 9 x 11 inch pan and top with chocolate chips and chopped nuts. Bake until toothpick comes out clean. (10 - 15 minutes)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 313.4mg. Full Nutrition
