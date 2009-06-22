Chocolate Squares I
Date bar topped with chocolate and nuts.
I drained the water after the dates boiled, so the center was not raw. Also, substituted mini chips and pecans for the semisweet chocolate chips & walnuts. Very tasty!Read More
Not sure if the recipe was written down correctly, but I did exactly what recipe stated, proper oven temp, but after 30 min, centre of the pan was still raw, and the toothpick never did come out clean! (sure the time of baking 10-15 min. is correct?) The outside was perfect, and tasted delicious!!!Read More
These were my favorite growing up. Mom would put powdered sugar over the top when cooled...yum. Also the flour in her recipe calls for 1-3/4 cups and salt was just 1/2 t...but everything else is the same.
This recipe is delicious. I had to adjust the flour I used 2 1\2 cups otherwise the batter is too runny.
