Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookie made with instant vanilla pudding.

By Pam

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars. Add pudding mix, eggs and vanilla. Combine flour and baking soda; add to creamed mixture and mix well. Fold in chocolate chips.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 175.3mg. Full Nutrition
