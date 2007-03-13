Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookie made with instant vanilla pudding.
I've used this recipe for years and everybody wants the recipe for it. I never give the recipe out because I've never seen a cookie recipe that calls for pudding before so I sort of consider it the secret ingredient of my signature cookie recipe. I always use Butter Flavor Crisco and a whole bag of chips. This recipe is easy to vary into peanut butter by using 1/2 c crisco and 1 c pb. You can make it into oatmeal cookies by using only 1 and 1/4 c of flour and 3 c of old fashioned oats. Or spice it up and use chocolate pudding and vanilla chips or peanut butter chips. Just have fun with this recipe. There are soooo many possibilities!!!
Okay, neither my husband nor I liked these cookies at all. THey were way to sweet and cakey like. Oh and they didn't turn out anything like the picture either--much thicker.
These were so delicious. Made mine a little more moist by totally melting butter, adding 2+ tablespoons milk, and left out about 1 Tbsp pudding mix; also added chopped walnuts and about 1/2 teaspoon more vanilla extract; best if dropped, not flattened (tried both); when dropped, yields cookie with a slight crunch as you bite into it, but then the middle just melts in your mouth; yes, the center is somewhat cake-like (per vanilla pudding mix), but that's what makes this cookie so good/different--- it's a thick, but moist cookie (not flat and crunchy or flat and gooey or thick and dry)
Well, these cookies I have to say were the best chocolate chip cookies Ive ever had/made. I took them to my church's prayer meeting, and they all loved them. I did take the advice of the viewers and added 1/4 tsp of salt, and I used NESTLE semi-sweet chocolate chunks instead of chips. Man they were AWESOME. Definitely cook them for 10 mins, and they are so soft!!!Update: Ive made these quite a few times, and I tried it with just one stick of butter, and, they are still just as good, and deliciously soft without all the fat!
Pudding really is the miracle worker here. I made one minor adjustment... used CHEESECAKE flavored pudding instead of vanilla. Result? Cookies that people would throw punches over. Mine did not spread at all; very puffy. They look lovely! :)
Mmmmmmmmmm.......this is one SUPERB cookie! I didn't have vanilla pudding, so I subbed with toasted coconut flavor instead. Threw in 1/4 c. sweetened, flaked coconut & followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Even my finicky boss was impressed. Only regret was how fast they disappeared (I have 2 teenage boys in the house). Changing the pudding or chip flavors enables limitless varities.........THANKS!!!
No question about it! These are to die for! Wonderfully moist even days later (if I remember to hide a few from my cookie loving husband)! Add extra choc chips and don't be afraid to substitute different kinds of pudding/chips.
These cookies were nice and soft and cakey, and they stayed that way for over a week! I consider that to be a pretty good trade off for the slight aftertaste that the instant pudding gave them. If you are making cookies for the purpose of eating raw cookie dough, (ahem) I would skip this recipe. It didn't taste good raw.
I thought these cookies turned out pretty well. I used butterscotch pudding and added a little bit of salt. They are very moist I thought they had a nice butter flavor. I would probably make these cookies again.
Very good! I just made these- in fact, I have some baking right now! Yummy! DD, BF and I all thought they were great. I used choclate pudding mix as that is what I had. Also, I did not measure the chocloate chips out- I just put the whole dang bag in. Very yummy!
These were a hit in my house! The only change I made was I used cheesecake instant pudding instead of vanilla (it's just what I had in the house.) Fabulous!
Perfect! I made these two days ago...we ate them all, they are ALL gone! They spread perfectly, and stayed soft! They looked JUST liked the picture. Those who are saying they did not spread and were too cakey... you must have not followed the recipe exactly, as I had no problems. My only 'complaint (and it isn't really) is the 2 cups of chocolate chips seemed almost like a bit too much... there were so many chips some of them didn't mix into the batter and stayed in the bottom of the bowl.
I rate/review this recipe with full disclosure that I made several changes based on reading ALL of the 400-and-some previous comments and one big mistake on my own. Still, they turned out YUMMY! First of all, to enhance the lightness and tenderness of the cookies, I reduced the flour to 2 cups, used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening, and added 1 teaspoon of baking powder along with the baking soda. To reduce the reported excess of sweetness, I used just 1/2 cup brown sugar plus 1/2 cup powdered sugar (also to make them lighter), and added 1/4 teaspoon of salt along with using salted butter. I also doubled the vanilla, but reduced the (bittersweet) chocolate chips to 1 1/2 cups and added 1 cup of broken pecan pieces. My big boo-boo was using a box of cook-and-serve pudding instead of instant. WHOOPS! It didn't seem to do the cookies any harm, though. Lastly, I pressed the cookies down a little before baking, and they flattened out like regular chocolate chip cookies (wish I hadn't done that in retrospect), and I baked them at 350 for 12-13 minutes until light golden brown around the edges. I got 27 cookies using a regular cookie scoop, and I baked them on Silpat-lined half sheet pans. Very good and easy recipe...will certainly make again!
I'm pretty picky when it comes to chocolate chip cookies and this one is awesome! It was a hit this Sunday with the whole family. I used the side note removing the 1 tbsp of pudding and adding the 2 tbsp of milk. Added some walnuts too. Perfect!
I've been making these for 3 years. I tried every other cookie recipe on this site and always come back to these, these are just the best cookies. EVER. Today, I realized as I was about to make them that I didn't have any butter and tried using coconut oil in place of butter. This put these cookies OVER THE TOP into the beyond outstanding category. Hands down, the best cookies I've ever had in my life, and I will never make them with butter again. Coconut oil (unrefined) is the best oil on the planet for you, and this just made them taste out of this world. WOW!
These are awesome. I love how soft they are and taste great!!!!!!!
They were ok still serching for the best chocolate chip cookie have not found it yet
These cookies are AMAZING! I followed the recipe only adding 1/4 tsp salt to it. They are so good will never make chocolate chip cookies any other way again. My 2 year old loves them!
UPDATE: I have been making these since I first found this recipe and I just made some more. I have to increase my rating to 5 stars, because not only are they easy, they really are SUPREME cookies. I use white choc. chips and reduce heat to 350. Very good cookie recipe. These stay soft for days after baked. I cooked them for 9 minutes and would recommend not any longer than this. These are dense and delicious! Recommend them highly if you are looking for a soft cookie.
I have made this recipe for years. My mom cut it out of a Southern Living magazine. I use shortening instead of butter - that keeps it from getting crispy on the edges. I use a medium size scoop and bake for 8-9 minutes. They turn out perfect every time. I have used White Chocolate pudding as well as Cheesecake, french vanilla, butterscotch and chocolate. All were great but liked the cheesecake the best.
After reading the reviews I decided to use cheesecake pudding mix and see what happened. For me they weren't as sweet as I like. My husband said it was like sweet bread with chocolate chips in it. But I was determined to make this recipe work so I increased the white sugar to 1/2 cup and brown sugar to 1 cup and used milk chocolate chips and decided to use white chocolate pudding. They were fantastic!! Just as moist if not more! (Cooking them for 10mins). I did notice that the 2nd time they spread out a little bit where as they only puffed up and didn’t spread the 1st time, but I do live on the gulf coast of TX where the temp yo-yos every few days. This dough also keeps really well in the fridge over night and makes it easier to form. I will definitely use in my gift baskets!
BEST COOKIES EVER. OMG.
these cookies are great! easy to make! i had everything to make them at home and will add nuts to the next batch!
These are amazing! I made a few changes and they turned out perfectly! I added an extra 1/4 of flour to make them chewy rather then crispy. I changed the chocolate chip amount to 1 1/2 cups, and also added 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans. Delish!
These are fantastic!! I have been making this same recipe for about a year now and everyone loves them!! Anyone whom complains that these are dry, hard or don't stay soft for days is doing something wrong! These are perfect!!! Crispy on the outside and soft in the middle! I bake mine for 9 minutes then leave on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes to finish cooking before moving them to a cooling rack. Always perfect every time!! Never flat, never dry!! I do add extra vanilla, about 1 1/2 -2 teaspoons, other than that I don't change a thing! I want to try these with other pudding flavors, but we love them the way they are so much that I have not tried that yet! YUMMY!!!!!
These turned out just great for me! My husband said they were the best chocolate chip cookies he's ever eaten. In half the batch, I added finely chopped walnuts and some leftover toffee chips for "to die for" cookies. Thanks.
I really enjoyed baking these cookies. They held their shape well, had a nice texture and delicious taste. Works well with chocolate pudding, too. A keeper!
I would give these cookies 6 stars if I could! They were a hit and I am making more batches today for family and friends!
This recipe is like WHOA good. I HIGHLY recommend it to anyone. I've made it the original way and I've used it as a base to make various other chocolate chip cookies. They are ALWAYS good. ALWAYS.
I give this cookie 4 1/2 stars. Very good. Soft & chewy not crispy & crumbly. Also added 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the recipe.
These cookies were not the best I have ever had but they were pretty good! They were easy to make and they were a big hit with my 4 year old. They are soft, almost cake like, excellent right out of the oven...mmm...mmm..mmm!
they are okay.....
The best choc chip cookie recipe ever!
A little greasy, but my hubby and daughter gobbled it up
I didn't have any vanilla pudding, but I really wanted to try these, so I used cheesecake pudding. Turned out really good. My dough was a bit thick, so they didn't need to bake for more then 8 min or so. I will try again with vanilla pudding and see how they turn out. YUMM!
Great cookies, Thanks Pam!
This is my new favorite cookie recipe. The cookies are very fluffy and soft. If you like cookies that are real chewy and slightly hard than you would NOT like this recipe. I have made this recipe several times and it has always turned out great!
Best chocolate chip cookie recipe EVER!! It is amazing what the pudding does for the cookie. I will not use another recipe for my chocolate chip cookies!
These cookies are delicious! Very moist
I made these today as a Thank You gift for a friend - WOW they are terrific - a "Keeper" if there ever was one.... I read the reviews first and some complained about them being flat - so after mixing the dough I put the bowl in the fridge for about 2 hours then scooped them out with my Pampered Chef meatballer/cookie scoop and baked them on a Parchment Paper lined cookie sheet for 12 minutes. They turned out perfect.... Nice and moist just the way I like cookies... Thanks for sharring....
This is THE BEST cookie recipe EVER!! Thanks for sharing!
These could become a problem there so good. I used Cherry Chips in place of the Chocolate Chips. It's a party in your mouth!!
Very good cookies overall. I tried them as one reviewer suggested with half the butter. Also, instead of rolling them into balls I just scooped and dropped them on the cookie sheet and put them into the oven. I found that the cookies were a bit dry in texture and visually rough looking when I took them out of the oven. So I did another batch with the full cup of butter and I rolled and slightly flattened the dough when I put them on the cookie sheet. MUCH BETTER. I like my cookies to look nice and even and smooth on top. I also added some Heath Bar bits to the mix. Fabulous!! This is definitely a more cake like cookie than I usually make, but I really enjoyed the flavor and texture over all!
Love these cookies. Make them all the time for the kids.
These are very soft cookies; I have to be honest, I didn't love this recipe. But, I made these cookies for some very, VERY picky friends who absolutely raved about them! RAVED...like, ate the entire batch in less than 24 hours. So I guess if you prefer a super soft cookie then this is your recipe!
I love the texture of these cookies! Very perfect cookies...i would say to make sure to use salted butter.
They look and taste like cookies that you would see in an advertisement - big, soft, airy and chewy,
This recipe is exactly like the "Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies" Anyways. Whenever I make these cookies... they have a bitter aftertaste, which kind of ruins the taste. But other than that, it usually tastes good.
good, although not my favorite. they were definitely chewy.
Best cookies I have ever had in my life!!!!:)
These were fantastic! Only change I made was I melt my butter before adding the sugar to make a softer cookie, and let the dough chill for about 10 minutes. Made this side by side with traditional choc.chip cookies and this won with my family hands down! Wonder if chocolate pudding would work?
Trying these very soooooooooooooon! my favourite thing to eat in the WORLD!!! Warm OOOOHEY goooooooooooooohey yummmmmmmmmmmm
i'm not too fond of this recipe, only because i like my cookies a little more on the crunchier side. this is soft and chewy type cookies, i would definetly add more chocolate chips...i dont know, but somethings missing...they spread out good though. I'm sure you will love this recipe if you like soft cookies.
These cookies were fabulous. All I had was fat-free, sugar-free pudding, and I tried it anyway... it turned out great! A new favorite in our home!
I actually found this EXACT recipe in my own mothers recipe box! It was a recipe that was given to her by her EX stepmother. The recipe its self was amazing . The only thing I changed is, because it looked a little to thin for a cookie batter at first.so I had to add 1/2 cup flour to thicken it up. The taste was great, I have never eaten a cookie that good, and cake-like.
Thank you for this great recipe! Next time I want some c. chip cookies, I'll reach for this. I followed the advice of some reviewers, putting in only 1 stick of butter (for 24 servings) and baking for only 10 min. Just 1 stick of butter was not enough and I added the other stick. Baking for 10 min. was fine because I like my cookies a little gooey. Thanks again!
These were very soft cookies but the flavor was just lacking something. Not a bad recipe but I will try others before I make this again.
Delicious!
My hubby thought these were better than "toll-house"
Very yummy! I used all brown sugar and no white. This makes softer cookies.
Great recipe. I made these with cake flour and natural cane sugar because I didn't have the all purpose flour and brown sugar. I know they will be outstanding when I follow the recipe exactly. I'll be making them again as soon as I pick up the missing ingredients.
just tried this recipe, they came out so good, i'm still licking my fingers. followed the recipe, but also added 1/4 tsp salt and 3/4 cup oats for texture. so good!
Chocolate chip cookies used to be the bane of my existence. They were always flat and unappealing. This recipe not only makes them taste good, but look great as well! And they freeze good and keep fresh in a resealable container!
I ABSOLUTELY love this recipe. I never would have thought to use instant pudding! I'm only now, at 19 really taking the time to learn how to cook, and it would have never occured to me. They have such a good flavor, and even after sitting out, they stayed gooey and never got hard. I think the word "perfect" has been thrown around. I will definitely be making these again and again :]
These cookies turned out awesome. I added 1/2 pkg of cream cheese and used 1/2 reg. choc. chips and 1/2 white choc. chips. I also added some walnuts, not many, but enough for some extra added crunch. They turned out so cake like, and moist... I just took the first batch out and tired one and was so excited I had to write before they were all done! I will make these again for sure :)
These are great! I have made cookies plus a giant cookie cake with this recipe and both turned out wonderful.
These cookies came out perfectly. Excellent recipe.
These cookies were wonderful! I followed the recipe exact except I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar cause I accidently ran out of brown sugar. They still tasted great, I don't think it made much of a difference. This will be my go to recipe!!! YUM!
My family has never met a cookie they didn't like until this one. I followed the directions to a tee and mine were not soft at all and they were not sweet either. Maybe too much flour? One thing I did like was that they stayed thick and did not flatten out. I did have to add a little milk because the batter was too thick. I am so disappointed they did not turn out. :-(
Followed recipe exactly except I used cheescake flavored pudding and then in a different batch french vanilla pudding. I have never received so many compliments before on any cookie I have made, now I get requests for these!
I baked these tonight, I was so excited to find a recipe similiar to the one that was on the back of the Baker's Chocolate Chips(no longer available?)I was disappointed with the lack of flavor. Texture and all was perfect. I will add more vanilla to the recipe next time.
My family absolutely loved these. The whole batch was gone in a day
I've made these 3 times, and while they were fabulous each time, the 3rd time the cookies were much flatter (not sure if the batter was too warm?) In any case, there has never been any cookies left to get stale when I've made these. Kids were "claiming" the cookies for their lunchboxes the next day. Thanks!
Everyone that eats these cookies says they are the best they have ever had! I get requests for them all the time.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie recipe I've ever seen! They didn't expand outwards as much as most, so my first dozen were really teeny, but that didn't effect the taste at all. They were soft and slightly chewy. Great recipe.
followed the recipe exactly. Family gobbled them up. Very easy
Much like jlcook, I found that these cookies were overly sweet and had an unplesant cakey texture. They also spread out on the baking sheet, making them very thin, not like the picture. However, I'm wondering if I did something wrong because there are so many other stellar reviews. I may try this again and hope for a different result.
These are the best cookies ever. I live in Wyoming and since we are so high, most cookies go flat. These stayed thick and yummy.
These are delicious. The vanilla pudding mix makes it extra sweet without adding more sugar. So good!
FINALLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The best chocolate chipe recipe I have found - and I've been looking for years! I added reeses pieces because they were for Halloween - festive and delicious!
I like this recipe but tried it with white chocolate pudding mix and didn't like the flavor. I will try making this again with vanilla pudding. This a nice moist chocolate chip cookie.
I followed the suggestions that I could cut the butter in half. Other than that I followed the recipe to the T. The dough was too dry and they didn't flatten out while they cooked. I used 1 package of chocolate chips, which seemed to be a bit overkill. Next time, if I cut the butter in half I will also add applesauce to compensate. Also, I cooked them in 2 batches. The first batch I cooked for 10 mins. The 2nd batch I cooked for 12 mins. The 2nd batch was a little too dark on the bottom. Good luck!
This is a great recipe...VERY quick to make and kid friendly. I am a fan of soft cookies so I am always looking for good chewy cookie recipes. This one is a keeper. My kids raved about the different kinds of pudding that we can use in the future. Iam excited to mix and match!!
This recipe was great! I really liked the way the cookies turned out the first time I tried it! The most recent time I worked off this recipe, I sub'd chocolate pudding instead of vanilla, and used wheat flour for 2 cups of the 2 1/4 ( the 1/4 I used all-purpose) ... either way, the cookies turn out fluffy and and soft :)
not at all what I think of when you say chocolate chip cookie. The middle was not done, the batter dry and flaky, and (I can't believe I am going to say this) way too many chocolate chips.
Finally! My teenager gave her smile of approval... I finally have a perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe.
Easy and super soft cake-like cookies! They bake up very "pretty." I just dropped on the non-stick sheet and baked for 12 minutes at 375 degrees.
Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out AMAZING! Baked my cookies for 10 minutes on parchment paper and they were nice and soft which is how I like them. Highly recommend!
Wonderful cookies! I didn't make any changes to the recipe, and they came out great. I've always liked the 'secret' ingredient of pudding mix so this caught my eye. Everyone should try it!
Let me put it this way - I just came back from a week vacation, and after take-out dinner (because we are all so tired) I pulled out the ingredients to make these! If you still make them when you're dead tired, you know they are good! Made them a while back as the recipe calls and they were delicious. We called them "Little Puffy Pillows of Deliciousness". They are puffy and cakey and soft and chewy (without the dreaded undercooked texture) and stayed that way for days. Today we didn't have all the proper ingredients. Made them with only one stick of butter, added 1 tsp of salt and subbed 1 cup of the flour for whole wheat - still amazing! Also, the trick to making them puffy, I use a one TBSP scoop to make them into little domes and use parchment paper. They are a nice size, don't spread much and have a nice puffy shape which really show off their cakey texture. Can't wait to experiment with other flavors of pudding and mix-ins!
Made 1 batch exact per recipe using choc. chips and then using chocolate chunks...they were just o.k. they had a grainy sand like texture that I did not care for, not much flavor other than the sugars in the recipe. I used W.Sonoma vanilla and fresh dry ingredients....will try some of the others here. next time...
These came out really well. I had a lot of people comment on how rich they were, and there wasn't even one left over. The vanilla pudding mix did make the dough a bit of a different color, and I thought some of my cookies were more done then they were. I would make these again.
Soft and yummy! My chocolate chip cookie recipe from now on.
Sometimes you just crave a really good, basic chocolate chip cookie and this is it. I would have never thought to add the pudding. They were nice and chewy and not flat at all.
I've made these cookies twice and have followed the recipe exactly except added 1 tsp salt. EVERYONE in my house loves these and my husband says they are the best cookies he's ever had. That's high praise. So long Toll House I've found my go to cc cookie recipe!
Great cookies! I made minor modifications - increased the white sugar to 3/4 cup, and added 1/2 tsp salt.
I can't rave enough about these cookies! I get looks of sheer awe when I serve these. As other reviewers have mentioned, take about 2 tblsp of pudding mix out and set it aside. There's a distinctive 'processed' taste to them if you use too much. Besides, after a few batches you have enough saved up for another batch! I also reduced the sugar to 1/2c brown, 1/4c white. I threw some chopped marshmallows in just to see what happens and oh boy are they amazing once they're cool!!! Thanks for this recipe Pam, its a lifetime keeper for sure!
Ok so i make these cookies at work all the time...this is a fave recipe for my elders. I follow the recipe to a t usually and they come out great. The only time i deviate from the recipe is when i am adding different kinds of pudding mix. I have added banana and butterscotch pudding and when i add chocolate pudding i make them a cookie bar. Everyone loves to love these cookies Thanks Pam they are great.
These are two thumbs up! I like how they were slightly thick and not so doughy. They were very moist as well! We opted for chocolate instant pudding instead and they were awesome, this is definately a keeper!
