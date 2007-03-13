Mom's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Let me put it this way - I just came back from a week vacation, and after take-out dinner (because we are all so tired) I pulled out the ingredients to make these! If you still make them when you're dead tired, you know they are good! Made them a while back as the recipe calls and they were delicious. We called them "Little Puffy Pillows of Deliciousness". They are puffy and cakey and soft and chewy (without the dreaded undercooked texture) and stayed that way for days. Today we didn't have all the proper ingredients. Made them with only one stick of butter, added 1 tsp of salt and subbed 1 cup of the flour for whole wheat - still amazing! Also, the trick to making them puffy, I use a one TBSP scoop to make them into little domes and use parchment paper. They are a nice size, don't spread much and have a nice puffy shape which really show off their cakey texture. Can't wait to experiment with other flavors of pudding and mix-ins!