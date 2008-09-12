Rugelach II

Apricot jam/preserves may melt onto baking sheets if spread too thick. Transfer to another sheet to prevent burning or double pan for last half of baking.

Recipe by Marge

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Filling: Combine pecans, 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, soften butter and cream cheese. Add flour and sugar, blend well. Divide dough into (4) pieces.

  • Roll each into a ball and dust each with flour, shake off excess. With a rolling pin, roll each piece between sheets of waxed paper into a 10 inch circle. Stack circles and refrigerate at least one hour.

  • Preheat over to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • Spread each circle of dough with light layer of apricot jam/preserves. Divide nut filling among circles, spread evenly. Cut each circle into 12 pie shaped wedges. Roll wedges from wide edge to point. Place on baking sheets point side down.

  • Bake 12 - 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 41.2mg. Full Nutrition
