Rugelach II
Apricot jam/preserves may melt onto baking sheets if spread too thick. Transfer to another sheet to prevent burning or double pan for last half of baking.
Good recipe. I made roulades instead of rolling out the circles and found it much easier. Also, followed my aunts old recipe and rolled the dough between two sheets of plastic wrap (she originally used waxed paper) (this avoids the need to add extra flour and dry out the cookie), then I froze the sheets of dough. Once fillings were ready, I took out one sheet of dough at a time from the freezer, spread on the filling, then used the plastic wrap to help with rolling them up. If dough's a bit too cold yet, just wait a bit. Your hands will aid with softening the dough & making it more pliable. If any cracks develope, use your fingers to press dough back together. After I finished rolling them, I cut 1/4" off ends, then cut each roll into 10 pieces. I believe one of Epicurious' recipes tells you to cut the roulades about 3/4" through, then bake while still together. When you remove them from oven, cool, and cut the rest of the way. That worked for me as well. My family loves rugelach so I'm making 3 batches this time.Read More
Following the recipe exactly, I determined that something must be wrong with the quantity of flour required. The dough was more like frosting than cookie dough, very "wet". I rolled it out anyway, thinking that once the dough is inside the fridge it would solidify, but alas not. The dough melted within minutes being taken out of the fridge. I scraped up the dough from the wax paper, and put it into a mixing bowl and added about 1/2 cup more of flour. Not wanting to over dry the dough I worked with it and determined that the recipe could use 3 cups of flour instead of the 2 listed. The cookies turned out OK nevertheless. The filling is a nice combination of tart and sweet. I'll try it again but tweek the flour until the dough consistency is "dryer".Read More
I've made these cookies three or four times now and everyone loves them and asks for the recipes. Very addictive. I have to hide them from my fiance or he'll eat a dozen in one sitting. Mmmmmm:)
I followed the directions exactly and left the dough in the refrigerator for about 2 hours. When I took it out and tried to roll it, it wouldn't roll smoothly and started cracking (don't know what term to use). Didn't look pretty at all but tasted ok.
I've made Margie's Rugelach II recipe for several years now during Hanukkah and Christmas. My friends and family Rave about it and ask me every year to make it! Thanks Marge!
