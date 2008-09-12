Rugelach II

Good recipe. I made roulades instead of rolling out the circles and found it much easier. Also, followed my aunts old recipe and rolled the dough between two sheets of plastic wrap (she originally used waxed paper) (this avoids the need to add extra flour and dry out the cookie), then I froze the sheets of dough. Once fillings were ready, I took out one sheet of dough at a time from the freezer, spread on the filling, then used the plastic wrap to help with rolling them up. If dough's a bit too cold yet, just wait a bit. Your hands will aid with softening the dough & making it more pliable. If any cracks develope, use your fingers to press dough back together. After I finished rolling them, I cut 1/4" off ends, then cut each roll into 10 pieces. I believe one of Epicurious' recipes tells you to cut the roulades about 3/4" through, then bake while still together. When you remove them from oven, cool, and cut the rest of the way. That worked for me as well. My family loves rugelach so I'm making 3 batches this time.

