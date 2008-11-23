Condensed Milk Chocolate Frosting

4.2
151 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 49
  • 3 9
  • 2 4
  • 1 7

Rich chocolate frosting.

Recipe by ROBIN JOYE

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In heavy saucepan, over medium heat, melt chocolate with sweetened condensed milk and salt. Cook and stir until it thickens, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove from heat. Stir in water; cool. Stir in vanilla. Store at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 6.7mg; sodium 33.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022