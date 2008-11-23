Condensed Milk Chocolate Frosting
Rich chocolate frosting.
Rich chocolate frosting.
Great recipe that doesn't require a stick of butter and has no powdered sugar. Please, please, please read the ingredient list carefully. A square of unsweetened chocolate is found in the baking aisle - one name brand is Baker's. It is not a square of a hershey bar!! Make sure you use sweetened condensed milk - not evaporated milk. If your frosting isn't sweet enough, you didn't use condensed milk. Read the recipe - cook the ingredients, then cool!!!! Then add the vanilla. Please don't review recipes if you didn't follow the directions or read the ingredient lists. I thought this was great.Read More
While this "frosting" had a nice taste, not being too sweet like other sugar based frostings, I would not classify this as a "frosting" at all. This is more like a sauce (and not even a glaze). My cake tastes good, but it's now soaked. I would consider making some significant adjustments to the quanitities of ingredients used if you're hoping for something thicker (like no water and doubling the chocolate). Chilling overnight before using made little difference.Read More
Great recipe that doesn't require a stick of butter and has no powdered sugar. Please, please, please read the ingredient list carefully. A square of unsweetened chocolate is found in the baking aisle - one name brand is Baker's. It is not a square of a hershey bar!! Make sure you use sweetened condensed milk - not evaporated milk. If your frosting isn't sweet enough, you didn't use condensed milk. Read the recipe - cook the ingredients, then cool!!!! Then add the vanilla. Please don't review recipes if you didn't follow the directions or read the ingredient lists. I thought this was great.
While this "frosting" had a nice taste, not being too sweet like other sugar based frostings, I would not classify this as a "frosting" at all. This is more like a sauce (and not even a glaze). My cake tastes good, but it's now soaked. I would consider making some significant adjustments to the quanitities of ingredients used if you're hoping for something thicker (like no water and doubling the chocolate). Chilling overnight before using made little difference.
Wow- how easy is this! I didn't use water, didn't need it. You could add strong coffee for a mocha flair though. I liked the fudgy texture and it isn't very sweet. If you need sweeter I would add a little sugar while melting the chocolate. For those who said it was bitter or not the right consistency, they need to read the label to make sure they are using sweetened condensed milk, NOT Evaporated milk. I think some people don't realize they are different. Evaporated milk is just that, thick milk, not sweetened. This is very good on brownies!
The first time I made this, I added a stick of butter because I was afraid it would be too runny like everyone else's. I added an extra ounce or 2 (don't remember) of chocolate. I let it cool completely before spreading it over the cake and it was perfect, just as frosting should be! And OMG it tasted HEAVENLY. I tried to stay more to the original recipe recently by adding less butter, but it wasn't as good and was more runny. To add the butter, I chopped it up into small pieces and melted it little by little into the pot after the chocolate. I'm sure it's very unhealthy but who cares, it taste like the ambrosia of the gods that way.
Great recipe. I would have given it a five had it set better and maybe more instructions. It is more of a fudge frosting like others have mentioned. The recipe states to cook till thick but condensed mik and melted chips are already thick? So I cooked it for 10 minutes and noticed it sticking to the sides of the pan better so I figured it was done. After it completely cooled and I had added the vanilla, what was on the spoon stuck pretty good so I spread it over the cake which had already cooled. The frosting wasn't as thick as what was on the spoon or the sides of the pan since it spread well but kept oozing about 1/2" past the sides of the cake. Dont get me wrong. This is the best fudgy frosting I have tried and it tasted great with my dark chocolate cake. I would like to get it thicker without having to add powdered sugar since that is why I loved this recipe.
wow, this this topping is good! It is spreadible fudge.I loved it, only problem was that it didn't compliment the cake as much as I hoped it would.I used four bars (oz.) of bakers chocolate but it still wasn't the chocolatey topping I was looking for.I still ate it of course, it was very tasty, but I need more chocolate on my next cake.suggestion for spreading icing: wait until it is cooled to room temperature, as if it is warm it will npt hold to the cake walls.
This frosting is great. Easy to make, and not too sweet. It doesn't have that yucky powdered sugar flavor that so many frostings do. This is my chocolate frosting recipe from here on out.
I LOVE this choc frosting recipe! Very easy to make and I find it easy to make adjustments. Not sickeningly sweet but it's nice and rich. Since I was not able to find bittersweet chocolate, I used normal cooking chocolate instead and add more than what the recipe required (about 3-4 rows of the chocolate bar). If you prefer the chocolate to be less sweet and more chocolatey, add some powdered cocoa. This will definitely be THE chocolate frosting to use when I do my next batch of cupcakes. Does anybody have any idea on how to thicken it?
This recipe tastes great, but like some other reviewers, I had problems with the consistency and set up. I ended up making the following revisions: I doubled the chocolate and used 72% cacao baking chocolate. I mixed in about a tablespoon of corn starch with the chocolate and condensed milk. I left out the water altogether. The result was a slightly thicker frosting which spread on the cake better. I refrigerated the cake after I frosted it. I would still say this is more of an icing, but its easily the most delicious one I have had in a while!
This is my new favorite frosting recipe. It was thick, yummy, easy, and doesn't require a huge amount of powdered sugar and butter. Sweetened condensed milk comes out of the can very thick, and when you cook it, it gets even thicker. As you cook and stir it, the condensed milk starts sticking to the sides of the pan....keep stirring, and you will know when the consistency is right. It took me about 7 minutes, but that is a bit variable depending on cookware, range temp, etc. Adding the water at then end made the mixture smoother without watering it down. What you are doing here is basically making a soft candy. The best part of this recipe is that you can spread it while it is warm (not hot) on to a warm cake, and it doesn't run. For me, this made a very thick icing that I probably could have piped with had I let it cool all the way. **Because sweetened condensed milk is already thick and gooey when you open the can, reviews describing something being watery should be ignored. Most likely those cooks used evaporated milk or tried to substitute regular milk, which is watery in the can. There isn't any possible way to take a can of sweetened condensed milk and cook it until it is watery---there isn't any science behind that.
I really loved this frosting,come to find out its my fudge recipe at christmas just using more chocolate. I used semi-sweet chips instead of regular baking chocolate. Thanks this is a good one.
I love this frosting; I've used it numerous times, and everyone in the house loves it. Since not everyone in the house likes chocolate cake, I have to make extra of this frosting for people to eat with other desserts. It is very sauce-like and fudgy, but when used for cupcakes, it works really well. I add sugar to this icing. I also will add chocolate chips (after it cools) on top of cupcakes and cake with this frosting. Thanks for this awesome recipe!
this is the most delicious recipe! i had to make another batch to frost my cupcakes with because i ate half of the first one. fantastic.
This is amazing frosting!! The perfect amount of chocolate and not overly sweet. I use it as a fudgy filling in some of my cakes.
This isnt even close to a frosting... I should have taken a closer look at the pic before I wasted time and effort and a whole cake! This turned out to be a big mess... at first it has a thin semi-icing texture and i figured it would hold since apparently you can store this at room temperature but in five minutes it just ran everywhere... look at the picture -- they pour it over the cake... not that any really stays on the cake... dont get me wrong, it has an amazing taste but I'll find something else that will be better for my needs... i already have an amazing fudge sauce recipe and even that has a better "icing" texture than this imposter. Dont waste your time if you want something to be pretty... you wont get it here... and before anyone asks... I followed the instructions to a tee and I do know the difference between sweetened condensed milk and evaporated. this is just a great tasting mess... I only gave it 1 star because it had a great taste... but dont advertise something as something its not and this is most definately not frosting!!!!!!!
I used one square of chocolate and slightly over half a can (approx. 8 oz) of sweetened condensed milk, and mixed in about 1/4 cup of dark chocolate chips. No added sugar, no water, and I forgot the vanilla, though I intended to use it. The mixture stiffened up nicely while I was waiting for the cake to come out, and I didn't have to chill it. It wasn't at all runny, like other reviewers have complained (probably due to my substitutions) but it WAS utterly amazing, and I will probably never use traditional chocolate frosting again, if this is an option. It was SO SO SO good.
Easy and super good!!!!
I've been making this frosting since the '60s as it was in my mother's [Good Housekeeping] cookbook. It is perfect every time, creamy, fudgy. I don't know how you could make a mistake, unless you don't know the difference between evaporated milk and condensed milk. And there are no instructions needed. It's the best frosting/fudge topping anywhere. never hardens always creamy!
I had to heat the mixture again because it did not set correctly the first time. Also I had to add about 1 cup of confectioners sugar because the icing was very bitter.
This frosting was very good! It tasted like fudge brownies. I used cocoa powder instead of the chocolate, and it turned out great. I used the conversions on the cocoa box. This turned out very thick, so I did have to add the water. Thank you for the recipe!
In all fairness, I only made this once. I cooked it for 12 minutes, stirring frequently. It has the consistancy of water. I didn't get to the point where one is suppose to add the water or the vanilla as I knew it was a bust. I don't think I did anything incorrectly so I won't be trying to make this again. I do hate to give low ratings. If you are not very experienced with this kind of thing, I suggest you keep looking for an easier recipe.
Spreads nicely, not too sweet, just right.
WOW! This was great, and so easy!! I couldn't stop tasting and almost had to make more! I wonder if those who said it wasn't sweet enough used evaporated milk instead of condensed?
It was good. I didn't have any powdered sugar, so it was exactly what I was looking for. I cooked it to long and had a few sugar crystals in it.
Just made this tonight for a fun dessert for my family after dinner! What a fun and easy recipe - sooo mouth watering, the best chocolate frosting I've had home made on a cake. Thank you for sharing this with us :) My 3 kids & husband LOVE their triple chocolate cake! ~ Caylee, WI
A rich, less sweet, thick icing that is quick and easy, has a nice gloss to it and spreads beautifully. Don't freak if it looks awful the first few minutes you are cooking it. Mine looked like it was separating until about 4 minutes in.
Awesome frosting!!! I agree with the reviewer who said to read the directions carefully. I don't see how you can go wrong if you start with the right ingredients. It should begin to get fairly thick as you are cooking, and I didn't even have to cook for the whole 10 minutes. This frosting is one of the best I've tried...not to sweet and very easy to make. I'll definitely make it again! Thanks or the great recipe.
Very quick and easy icing for when there is no chocolate frosting on hand. I used Hershey's milk chocolate chips instead of baking squares and the final product tasted great.
Fudgey and more like thick glaze or ganache but still pretty good and super easy. I had no trouble with it setting up, in fact it thickened up after only a few minutes of stirring. You'll know immediately when it's done, it thickens super fast. I ended up stirring in about 3 tablespoons milk instead of water to thin it slightly.
Easy and delicious. I used a full 8-oz semi-sweet chocolate bar because once I saw the listed amount melted in the pan, I could see it was not going to be chocolatey enough for me. I wanted fudgey. It tasted great. I loved the texture. The appearance was highly glossy, which I also liked. I'm giving four instead of five stars because I do prefer the taste and texture of chocolate icing made with cocoa, butter, milk and sugar better, but I usually end up burning that one, so it's only for when I'm feeling brave. This will be my standard chocolate icing from now on.
I really enjoyed this! My husband even liked it and he doesn't like sweets! I followed the directions to a 'T' except i cooked it on med low for a little longer as i tend to burn chocolate! very good and will use again!!
realy good.i dont have a scale to measure 0ne ounce so i put about half a packet of dark chocolate. the icing does turn out fudgy. just wanted to keep eating it.
it was pretty good. I had some espresso powder I wanted to use up so I added a teaspoon of that. I was looking for a recipe to use up one square of baking chocolate so I changed the servings. Now I have a half can of sweetened condensed milk to use up. Any suggestions?
This is an ok frosting but really what it is is a knock off for chocolate ganache. Use real ganache - there are great recipes on this site - and you can pour it for a beautiful finish, or whip it after it cools for a fabulous whipped frosting... cream is just better than condensed milk!
This chocolate icing is amazing! I always burn chocolate so I cooked it in a double-boiler. I cooked it for 12 minutes after the chocolate was completely melted and added a pinch of ground coffee beans to really bring out the chocolate flavor. The texture is not really thick like a store bought icing but it is not runny like a glaze. I do not know if I would use it for cupcakes, but it works great for cakes.
Thick, delicious, quick and easy. I love this frosting. I used fat free sweetened condensed milk and it was lovely. Thank you.
I'm going to have to try this one again....The taste was good, but the consistancey was off for frosting...I am going to try again, maybe I didnt cook long enough or something but the over all taste I really liked...
I was looking for something that didn't require powdered sugar because I don't have any and didn't want to run to the store. This did the trick! Super easy and very tasty. The consistency isn't quite what you would expect for a frosting, but it's close enough and is perfect for my red velvet poke cake. Don't forget the salt...I tried it without and then added it, and it actually made a world of difference. Yummy...thanks.
Great frosting if you don't want it too sweet. It worked out fantastic on the peanut butter pound cake my husband baked for his son's 28th birthday. We did not make any changes at all to the recipe. Next time I think we will make a double portion. We had enough to thinly frost the entire cake, but would have liked a little more to add curls and swirls, just to pretty it up a little. We'll definitely be using this easy and delicious recipe again! Thanks!
update to my post of 2 days ago: after 8 minutes on stove top frosting turned out a little thicker than store bought frosting. with the addition of 1 TBSP water and the vanilla it turned out as advertised. it will thinly frost a 9X13 cake.
Excellent fudgy frosting!! Ingredients are perfect! My only complaint is I wish it made just a little bit more. I will be using this recipe often on my cakes and can't wait to try it on brownies!! Thanks for sharing.
excuse me to those who are disapointed in this recipe "expecting" it to be thick but how can you look at that picture and think that would be good for a cake. how can you think it looks thick. : / ....... it looks like it would be good for fruit tho. :)
This recipe was so bad. I would give it zero stars, if I could. It ruined my chocolate cake. It was like trying to spread thick carmel on a cake--a huge mess!
Definately very fudgy! Great for those of us who don't want a too sweet flavor. It would be wonderful on brownies, and it was so easy to make! Mine never actually skinned over or "set" so I wouldn't lay any plastic wrap or foil on the cake or you'll peel off the icing. No matter, mine sat under a cake dome and was consumed rapidly.
This is a fudgy icing. yum!
This was great! I don't know why some people were saying that it wasn't thick enough. It was so thick for me, I could hardly get it off of my hands. I never knew it could be so easy to have a super-fudgey frosting, but this is it. I added a little cinnamon to the recipe for a spice cake.
This frosting is really yummy and came in handy when I didn't have any butter to make more traditional frosting. This is a popular frosting in Brazil. I omitted the vanilla extract because I felt it was already delicious and the perfect consistency.
I would definitely use this recipe again, but I feel it's more suited to bar cookies/brownies rather than a cake. I put it on a home made butter cake and it was good, but not quite as soft as I would have liked. I do believe it would be excellent on brownies!
I made this with a can of dulce de leche (the pre-thickened caramel version of sweetened condensed milk found in the latin section of the grocery store) because I didn't realize until too late that I was out of sweetened condensed milk. I had to add a couple tbsp of evap. milk to compensate for the extra thickness (and ommitted the water), but it turned out perfectly - I would do it this way every time now. It also came together super quickly with no wait time and was a great thickness for spreading. My son usually prefers cake to frosting, but he actually ate all the frosting and left most of the cake this time! We all really enjoyed it and will definitely make it again.
I love this recipe. Since it is not as thick as store bought frosting, I used the end of a wooden spoon and pressed holes throughout the cake and then poured the frosting over the top. Was terrific!!
This is one of the best frosting recipes that I found in a long time. Easy to use, and very tastie. The only thing that i did different was I add two sweetned choc or 2oz Thanks again
Yummy and easy to make! After reading previous reviews I was concerned about the frosting consistency so I made a bundt cake that I could pour the frosting over, not needed. Followed the directions as written and it turned out great. This is a delicious, gooey frosting that I will make again and again.
I used bittersweet chocolate and it turned out well.
This is wonderful! Not too sweet - not too rich - just right! The recipe made just enough to frost 24 cupcakes.
This frosting is so good I almost said forget the cupcakes, I wanna eat it off the spoon.
Rich, fudgy, pudding-like frosting. I wasn't sure if it would turn out since it was still really thin after cooking it for what seemed like forever, but it did eventually thicken--so much that it really needed that extra tablespoon of liquid. It's totally worth it--this frosting is delicious.
This was absolutely delicious but I found that it was just too messy. Once I let it cool down it was virtually impossible to spread without making a huge mess so I heated it up again and just poured it over my cake. So delicious though!!!!! Maybe a little too sweet so have a glass of milk on hand to drink with it!
This is a really easy, smooth and delicious frosting. The second time I made it my husband wanted peanut butter fudge frosting so I added semi sweet chocolate chips and 1/3 cup of peanut butter to the milk. Turned out really creamy and yummy!
This turned out great! Fudgy is a great way to descride it. I doubled the chocolate and it was still fabulous. What a great compliment to any cake. The consistency was great- didn't have to add any other liquids etc.
This was so fudgy and almost silky. I added about 180g of chocolate to 370g condensed milk. It took only 5mins for me. I let it cool a bit before frosting my cake. Sooo goood
Very good base recipe to use to make your own substitutions. I used a little over 1/2 a cup of unsweetened cocoa powder instead of the squares, and had great success. It's definitely not a fluffy or traditional frosting, but still a delicious thicker glaze. I'll be using this recipe again, with the minor adjustments.
The best and easiest frosting I have ever made. I will never buy a store bought one ever again. Mine didn't come out runny as long as I cook it for at least 10 minutes. I used 100% cacao since the sweetened condensed milk is sweet enough. I used 100% maple syrup instead of Vanilla extract. I think it tasted better. Thanks so much for sharing! My kids think I am the greatest baker in the world.
Not sweet enough for my family--was hoping it would be more chocolate-y, less fudgy.
First time making my own frosting. Wanted to follow the recipe, but messed up, it was still good. I couldn't really cook the mixture, it was too think and kept burning to my pan. And because of that i forgot to add the vanilla. Didnt add water, but that was on purpose. The endresult was still very good and easy to spread, tho a bit sticky. I used it on a chocolate cake and on some muffins. Dont recommend the muffins, cause it will be an awefull mess trying to eat them. It looks absolutely gorgeous on he cake. Will definately make again and add the vanilla that time.
This is sooo good! And super easy too! I was limited on ingredients for frosting, but had all of these. I took others suggestions and used semi-sweet baking chocolate - added 3 oz total. When it thickened, I removed it from the heat, stirred it for a couple of minutes, then stirred in the vanilla, stirred it for a couple more minutes, & then poured it over my 9x13 cake. It was fantastic! Thank you for this yummy and easy recipe!
Very good! I made as written except added 3/4c milk chocolate chips, fearful it wouldn't set up as reviews said. Rich, decedent. My family LOVED it! It went on top of banana chocolate cake. I've been looking for a fudge frosting, and this is perfect! It was pretty sweet, so maybe I'd add 4 squares(4oz total) unsweetened chocolate baking bars instead of the sweetened chocolate chips. Yum yum!
I just made a batch last night, I don't have unsweetened chocolate so I substituted: 2 TB melted butter & 6 TB cocoa powder. I mix the milk & cocoa powder/butter mixture in a double boiler, Also a nice addition is 2 TB corn syrup. I filled & frost a 2-layer 9" chocolate cake.... yummmm
I found this recipe as all I had was the condensed milk. I put it on my dairy free chocolate cake and it was delicious. Soooo rich and sweet!
great taste easy my 3 yr old loved it better then mostmade with butter
The first time I made this frosting I rated it three stars and thought it was somewhere between a glaze and a frosting. The second time I made this I realized I didn't cook it long enough. If cooked long enough it begins to really thicken almost like fudge pulling together. If cooked correctly it will be thick and you will definately need the water. Five stars after I figured it out!
I used semi sweet chocolate chips and a sprinkling of unsweetened cocoa powder since I didnt have unsweetened chocolate bars on hand and it turned out awesome!!
I love this recipe! It's a great recipe if you are out of powdered sugar(which is why I tried it)! I also did not have the baking squares so I just combined the Sweetened Condensed Milk with Milk Chocolate Chips to taste, let cool a bit, and added the vanilla. I left out the salt and water and it turned out delicious. It was plenty thick and a nice compliment to my brownies.
This frosting turned out fabulously! It was nice and thick and had a rich taste. I think I may do this recipe rather than tub frosting from now on!
Very delicious and easy, though more runny/loose than I thought it would be - I definitely agree with the person who said that this frosting is like spreadable fudge. It tasted good on my cake, but I prefer a thicker frosting. This is delicious on ice cream though, and I'd definitely make this whenever I want homemade fudge sauce for sundaes :-)
Yummy. This is just like my christmas fudge recipe. I made cup cakes and put this ontop and it looked great. It presents itself so well. I use a bag of chocolate chips and one can of condensed milk. It is thick yet easy to spread. It always goes over really well
I followed the recipe exactly. (Check your chocolate, mine was 1/2 oz squares so used 4 squares not 2). Came out creamy and spreadable. Not runny at all. Tastes like hot fudge for ice cream.
This tastes great but it's very runny. I kept it on the stove longer to see if it would thicken up but it just wasn't enough. I would use this to cover a bundt cake or something that might need a sweet glaze.
Followed recipe. Turned out great. Very easy. Was plenty thick. Did a yellow bundt cake and used this frosting and it was perfect.
I must have done something wrong. The flavor was fine, but this frosting was sticky, not like a regular frosting. I would’ve rated it less because of this, but from other reviews, I figured I must have cooked it too long?????
Good recipe with a fudgy quality! It's a bit sweet for my taste, so I added 1 ounce of chocolate and didn't use the water, I didn't need it! Sticky and sweet but easily spreadible, I recommend to use it with a not so sweet cake/cupcake!
This "frosting" is definatly yummy! I had to make some adjustments though... due to what i had on hand in the kitchen! For the chocolate i used 7 or 8 Dove Simply Smooth Dark Chocolate peices...THEN it was a little too thick ( i did add the water) SO.. hubby suggested adding peanut butter... 2 tablespoons...so now it is.. chocolate/peanut butter "frosting" havnt frosted cake (easy betty crocker "busy day" cake) we'll see how it turns out!
Amazing frosting!! It was too thick after I let it cool to room temp so I think I cooked it too long? But great flavor. Even though it tore my cake up a little, I will definitely try to make it again.
I really had to doctor this up to make a firm enough frosting for a cake to travel. This was a good base, though. I ended up adding half a cup of melted butter, about 1/3 cup of unsweetened cocoa and 1/3 cup of powdered sugar in addition to 2 tbs of corn starch before it was frosting consistency. It's very tasty as is, but like other reviewers said, it's more of a sauce or glaze.
This was one of the easiest and best tasting chocolate frostings I've ever made. I had no problem with it getting thick. Like others suggested, make sure you're using sweetened condensed milk and not evaporated. I used it on the Extreme Chocolate Cake recipe from this site and it was fabulous!
Wow! Delicious! My son ate it OFF of the cake!!
I would not call this frosting. The consistency is more like a thick fudge sauce. It tasted very good but I barely had enough to frost a 9x13 cake. I don't know if it was something I did or not but this "frosting" literally separated from the cake when I tried to cut it.
Great tasting! Perfect for cake, ice-cream, cupcakes, etc!
Excellent. I used bitter-sweet choc, 2 oz. it was marvelous.
Perfectly fudgey and rich, like ganache or chocolate fudge. I've made tis twice and it has come out fantastic both times. Set perfectly, you just need to follow directions and make sure you have the correct ingredients. I did make a few substitutions the second time around. I used fat free sweetened condensed milk and did not have any baking chocolate, so I added 6tbs cocoa powder, 6tbs sugar, and 2tbs butter as a replacement. It still came out perfectly.
Rich chocolate, yum! Fantastic, especially if eaten the same day. This frosting stays most, so it won't travel easily.
This was really good- very gooey- almost like a fudge. It worked well on top of my cake but I don't think I would use it for the whole cake.
I found this recipe looking for a frosting/icing without powdered sugar because I was out. It was simple and even though it doesn't set like your traditional whip frosting, more of an icing, it served me well and tasted delicious. I made a boxed cake in a 9x11 and while baking made the frosting recipe. I did add an extra block of chocolate, not sure if necessary but saw many other reviewers added up to 4. As soon as my cake was done I let it set a few minutes then decided to pour on the frosting instead of waiting for both to cool. It has a shiny set, and it was easy to frost. I just poured and let it settle then spread with a spatula. It did not pull at my cake when I spread. It covered the whole cake. I would definitely make again. Thank You for sharing the recipe. :)
Absolutely delicious! Be forewarned - it is much thinner than the Betty Crocker stuff off the shelf - you'll need a deep cake plate to catch the dripping frosting (don't let any get away!) :)
The flavor was good, but I found that the texture was slightly "grainy" tasting.
Totally delicious! A bit time consuming with all the stirring, but worth it in the end. Thick and fudgy, I'll definitely use this again.
The consistency of this frosting is good; I think cooking it for the full 10 minutes is critical. I frosted 2 8" layers w/a small amount of frosting in the middle; about 1/3. The remaining frosting I poured on the top and spread it around until it dripped down the sides. It looked great! I think next time, I will add more chocolate, however. Thanks for the recipe.
super easy and delicious perfect texture goes on smooth looks great
It was excellent and surprisingly easy to make, but a bit too rich and dark chocolately for my taste. (I prefer milk chocolate.) I was careful to follow the recipe exactly and the two batches I made were both good, though the first one I made in a copper bottom pot came out better, the second in a different pot needed more water. I might make this again sometime for my dark chocolate loving loved ones.
very tasty, family loved it although it melted pretty quickly.
