Condensed Milk Chocolate Frosting

This is my new favorite frosting recipe. It was thick, yummy, easy, and doesn't require a huge amount of powdered sugar and butter. Sweetened condensed milk comes out of the can very thick, and when you cook it, it gets even thicker. As you cook and stir it, the condensed milk starts sticking to the sides of the pan....keep stirring, and you will know when the consistency is right. It took me about 7 minutes, but that is a bit variable depending on cookware, range temp, etc. Adding the water at then end made the mixture smoother without watering it down. What you are doing here is basically making a soft candy. The best part of this recipe is that you can spread it while it is warm (not hot) on to a warm cake, and it doesn't run. For me, this made a very thick icing that I probably could have piped with had I let it cool all the way. **Because sweetened condensed milk is already thick and gooey when you open the can, reviews describing something being watery should be ignored. Most likely those cooks used evaporated milk or tried to substitute regular milk, which is watery in the can. There isn't any possible way to take a can of sweetened condensed milk and cook it until it is watery---there isn't any science behind that.