Peanut Butter Cookies III
You can also top these with a pecan half before baking.
It is the most awesome peanut butter cookie I have ever tasted!! Anyone that has a white macadamin nut recipe send it my way!!Read More
The reason I chose this recipe was because I did not have any brown sugar. Next time, I will make the special trip to the store! This recipe is good for people who do not like sweet cookies. I could hardly taste the peanut butter either. I made these for a company party and I was embarrassed to admit I had cooked them.Read More
Bleh! I doubled the peanut butter for more flavor and they were still dry and flavorless.
was not real pleased with these cookies. Did not have a peanut butter taste to them. More like short bread cookies with a hint of peanut butter
Prep: All the ingredients can be found in an average kitchen except for, maybe, the condensed milk. Preparation took about 10-15 minutes. The recipe was easy to follow and didn't use a lot of equipment, so cleanup was easy. Baking notes: Easy to bake, but we'd keep them in the oven a little longer. Taste: We found the cookie to be somewhat bland, perhaps because the source of sweetness was only the condensed milk. We would add some sugar.
I did not really like this recipe at all. It was a pain to make because of how sticky the dough was. It also has almost no taste to it, and I like strong peanut butter taste in peanut butter cookies. If you like really thick, chewy and light peanut taste these would be great for you.
Not much taste,not worth your time!!
did not like these...
This recipe was missing the butter/margarine. My son said they were not sweet to him and you know kids. (he's a teenager with a fix for sweets)
I thought it tasted bland and not at all as sweet and peanuty as i thought it would. Needless to say, everyone at my dinner party hated it.
Really a bad recipe, I wish I read the reviews before me and my daughter made them together. Sorry, honey! Let's look for another recipe!
I made these because we had a peanut butter craving... Barely had a peanut butter taste. Did add 1/3 a cup of sugar and a couple of tablespoons of water to help with the stickiness - Ended up adding a Hershey Kiss in the center of these and that gave them a little more flavor! Also, I gloved up and rolled dough in to balls and they looked a lot better after baking!
Did not like them had no peanut butter fast and weren’t very sweet.
