Florentines I
These are delicious and worth the trouble.
These are delicious and worth the trouble.
I first had florentines in college when a friend's mom would send us some every Christmas. It's been almost 10 years since I had one! I always thought they would be difficult to make but came across a recipe in a magazine that rekindled my interest. I didn't have all the ingredients for that recipe so I used this one instead. This recipe is so simple and absolutely delicious! I made it exactly as directed except I spread the chocolate thinly on the bottoms of the cookies instead of drizzling. The recipe yielded 4 dozen cookies. The half teaspoons of batter spread to about 2" when baked. My husband and I have decided we will try this recipe for making dessert bowls by shaping the warm cookies ove the backs of muffin cups. Don't hesitate to try these cookies as they will become a regular staple in your cookie repertoire.Read More
Mine didn't turn out right but that was down to me. But as a note to others, oatmeal isn't a substitute for coconut. The other florentine recipe used it, but mine were simply little oatmeal cookies. Nice little oatmeal cookies, but in NO way florentines. But it makes me wonder if they would really be florentines if I had used coconut.Read More
I first had florentines in college when a friend's mom would send us some every Christmas. It's been almost 10 years since I had one! I always thought they would be difficult to make but came across a recipe in a magazine that rekindled my interest. I didn't have all the ingredients for that recipe so I used this one instead. This recipe is so simple and absolutely delicious! I made it exactly as directed except I spread the chocolate thinly on the bottoms of the cookies instead of drizzling. The recipe yielded 4 dozen cookies. The half teaspoons of batter spread to about 2" when baked. My husband and I have decided we will try this recipe for making dessert bowls by shaping the warm cookies ove the backs of muffin cups. Don't hesitate to try these cookies as they will become a regular staple in your cookie repertoire.
Great recipe ... just make sure you only drop a little batter, it does spread alot. My family preferred them without the chocolate ... but they're great either way.
Mine didn't turn out right but that was down to me. But as a note to others, oatmeal isn't a substitute for coconut. The other florentine recipe used it, but mine were simply little oatmeal cookies. Nice little oatmeal cookies, but in NO way florentines. But it makes me wonder if they would really be florentines if I had used coconut.
I was hoping for a passable florentine recipe sans nuts. Unfortunately what I ended up with is not a nice lacey cookie but a mounded, doughy coconut cookie. The cookie spread only a bit while baking. I even tried to create a thinner cookie by spreading the batter thinner but it still doesn't have the consistency of a florentine.
Since I made them for a family member with diabetes, I substituted Splenda brown sugar instead of regular, at half the volume. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. They turned out as a puffy soft cookie, not a crispy wafer. Not sure if it's the Splenda or the recipe, but I see most other Florentine recipes include almonds and heavy cream...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections