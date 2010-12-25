Florentines I

I first had florentines in college when a friend's mom would send us some every Christmas. It's been almost 10 years since I had one! I always thought they would be difficult to make but came across a recipe in a magazine that rekindled my interest. I didn't have all the ingredients for that recipe so I used this one instead. This recipe is so simple and absolutely delicious! I made it exactly as directed except I spread the chocolate thinly on the bottoms of the cookies instead of drizzling. The recipe yielded 4 dozen cookies. The half teaspoons of batter spread to about 2" when baked. My husband and I have decided we will try this recipe for making dessert bowls by shaping the warm cookies ove the backs of muffin cups. Don't hesitate to try these cookies as they will become a regular staple in your cookie repertoire.

Read More