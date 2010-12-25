Florentines I

These are delicious and worth the trouble.

Recipe by J lim

Servings: 24
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Mix flour, soda and salt. Cream 1/4 cup butter or margarine. Gradually add sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add corn syrup and egg. Blend well.

  • Stir in flour mixture, coconut and vanilla. Drop by half teaspoonfuls onto greased backing sheets, leaving 2 inches between. Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) about 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute, remove quickly and finish cooling on racks (if wafer hardens, return briefly to oven).

  • Melt chocolate and 1 tablespoon butter in pan over very low heat, stirring constantly until smooth. Drizzle over cookies. Enjoy!

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 39.4mg. Full Nutrition
