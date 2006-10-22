Peanut Butter Drops
These are very good. My mom used to make them for me after school quite often and now I do the same for my kids. Enjoy!
My family calls these "preacher cookies". Thanks for the great recipe! I added 1 tablespoon of vanilla and they came out great!Read More
I also found these to be very sweet for my taste and not much of a peanut butter taste. I will try again with 1 cup sugar and 1/2 cup more peanut butter.Read More
These were delicious Anne. I added some vanilla extract after I removed it from the heat for a little extra flavor. I made these for a friend who went wild over them and I'm making them again for her birthday at the end of the month. Goes great with a tall glass of milk. Thanks
I had been looking for just the right recipe for these cookies. I love them but had never made them until now. These were perfect and I will use this recipe from now on!
I really love these treats. They are great as written, but I've made these a couple of times and found I can reduce the sugar to a least 1.5 cups and still have them plenty sweet. Sometimes I add a couple extra tablespoons of PB, just because I love it so much.
This was a good recipe. I added a tablespoon of vanilla and a tad bit more milk as my cookies turned out drier that I would have liked. Overall, a yummy recipe and I will be making these again!
These are my favorite cookies I make an all-time.
I did not enjoy these cookies at all. Too sweet and with an unpleasant texture. Not very peanut buttery, either. I'm glad others enjoyed them, but for my tastes, it was a waste of ingredients. Sorry.
These are very good. I had to use my candy thermometer so I would know when it reached softball stage because I am above 7000 feet. Water begins to boil at a lower temperature up here. They turned out great!
Really, really sweet. I already cut back on about half a cup of sugar but its still too much!
I thought that this recipe was awesome for both peanut butter and chocolate lovers alike. It was so easy to make and budget friendly. Great for snacks and dessert.
These were the only cookies I have ever had set up so quickly. I will never use another recipe!
kids loved it. quick and easy.
They taste delicious but didn't form into anything. They crumbled.
