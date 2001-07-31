Orange Cookies I
Drop cookies with sour cream and orange juice.
Good cookie, nice and soft.Read More
This cookie is a little bland. I had to add 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract to add more zest to my second batch. Also, there was too little butter to the amount of flour needed. (Ijjy)Read More
I followed the recipe exactly except I added about 2 tbsp of cocoa powder (because we all know how good friends orange and chocolate are). They tasted pretty yummy, but the texture was all wrong! They were like little cakes. I like my cookies chewy and a little crisp. These were neither, fluffy and puffy. I won't make these again. Ever. Unless I need a good cake recipe.
