Orange Cookies I

Drop cookies with sour cream and orange juice.

By May

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat sugar and butter or margarine until light and fluffy.

  • Add sour cream and eggs, blend well.

  • Stir in sifted flour and remaining ingredients, mix well.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 to 11 minutes, or until edges are light golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets.

148 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 124.7mg. Full Nutrition
