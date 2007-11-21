Brownies In A Jar
Dry ingredients for brownies are layered in a one quart jar and given as a gift, along with baking directions.
addition idea: get a small plastic bag and fill it with sprinkles. attach it to the back of the directions and lable the bag "LOVE" . on the last step of the directions, put: Remove from over and sprinkle it with Love!Read More
I'm testing in-a-jar recipes for Christmas and these are not one of my top choices...Very easy to make, and very moist, but bland tasting. Nobody in my family liked them.Read More
Delicious! Chewy, Chocolatey & easy to make. Recipe makes a full 9"X13" pan of eauql size
These are excellent! I don't care for nuts in my brownies, so I substituted peanut butter chips and chocolate chips instead. * Be sure your jar will hold 32 oz. before you begin - or you will not be able to fit all ingredients!
I made these for a Red Cross event and they were a hit. While warm out of the oven,I added a bit of powdered sugar to the top, which is how I remember them as a child. The only difficulty I had was fitting all the ingredients in a jar as a gift. I found that pounding the jar on a carpeted floor settles each section nicely to fit the rest of the ingredients in.
I had a Christmas cookie party. I had my friends come over and make this mix to give away to family and friends for the holidays. We put the mix in large ziploc bags and placed it inside an oven mitt. This worked out great and everyone just raved about how great the brownies were and how they kept them for themselves. This is now apart of our holiday traditions.
My Brownie troop made these this year for gifts to give, this is the 2nd year with this type of project. The kids loved it and was easy for them to do. Recipes in a jar is now a tradition with my scout troops. The girls are comming back saying they loved how they cooked up. Some even got to cook with their Dad's!!!!!!! I am asked for the full recipe now.
Just made this recipe to test it out for holiday gifts. It's easy on the recipient, works great and tastes great. I cut the sugar to 2 cups as some others did, and added 1/2 c. chocolate chips instead of nuts. My kids actually thought less chips would be better so I'll probably go with 1/3 c. next time. And melt the butter/marg before adding...
This recipe was okay,not fantastic! my husband hasn't even touched them. That is usually a good indicator. I did add 1/2 cup of chocolate chips instead of nuts, I can't imagine how they would have turned out had I not added those. The flavor just doesn't have any umpft! plus they are too cake like, we like ours oohy and goohy, These need less eggs, and maybe bakers chocolate, and also maybe some different sort of chocolate chips. A good recipe if you like to experiment with different things but not good for gifts.
Terrible.
I made 5 batches of these today for Christmas presents. I put them in decorative cookie bags and paired them up with Christmas oven mitts. I also made a batch for myself to see if they were even worth giving away. They are very nice. Moist and chewy and rich. I did add a tsp of vanilla but that's the only thing I changed. I was going to melt the butter to make the batter easier to spread but found I didn't have to. Really good brownie recipe and thanks for sharing!
delicious recipe. Lots of sugar though but that's what makes it so good.
They tasted pretty good, but I had a hard time fitting them into a jar. I had a lot of left over mix.
Very good. We used Chocolate Chucks instead of nuts and we are going to put the ingredients in an Oven Mitt instead of a jar.
First time I made two batches, one for a gift and made one for myself. This is a great recipe. Once you have the mix in the jar, it is easy to make the cookies and they taste great. I used a wide mouth jar with a lid that had a pretty colored piece of material over it.
The batter was so thick that I couldn't get it out of the bowl. I followed the recipe, so I don't know what went wrong, maybe the butter, I let it soften and then beat it with a mixer so it would blend, should it have been melted? You need to say so in your recipe.
I can't rate it 5 stars yet because we haven't actually tried baking it. But I made this mix with my Girl Scout troop tonight and it was a great learning lesson for them - measuring, pouring, identifying what the different ingredients were for. Thanks for the simple recipe that was fun to make.
These are the best browinie that I have ever made! My Family just can't get enough of them.I gave these in a jar last year(2002) for Christmas and everyone loved them.
The best thick brownies I have made in a long time! Very awesome! Quick to make, with many smiles.
These are wonderful brownies. I decreased the sugar to 2 cups. Highly recommended!
Awesome used last christmas and was a cheap gift I could give to everyone!
This recipe can be used to make delicious fudgy brownies with a few tweaks. 2 cups of sugar instead of 2 1\4 1 cup of butter melted, instead of 3/4 cup 1 tsp. vanilla added 3 eggs instead of 4. Only use 4 eggs if you prefer cake-like brownies. Bake and enjoy!
Loved it! I used one less egg because I do not like cakey brownies, but everyone loved them. I don't think I will buy the packages of brownie mix ever again, this was so easy!
I followed the recipe exatly...packed it down, and it didn't fit had 1/2 c. flour to get in & no way...can someone tell me what I did wrong????
Works great for do ahead mixes for your own pantry.
I made this for 2 co-workers and they loved it. I also made a batch for myself to see how they were and they turned out good. I followed the recipe just as it is. Great idea, thanks for sharing!
These are so delicious and easy to make
Not bad at all. I made this today with one slight change. I had a chocolate craving and no chocolate, so I was looking for brownie recipes that do not involve chocolate chunks. I hate brownie recipes that are nothing but sugar. You can't taste the chocolate with too much sugar, so I cut waaay back on it. The brownies were good. Would make again.
