Brownies In A Jar

Dry ingredients for brownies are layered in a one quart jar and given as a gift, along with baking directions.

By Doreen

12
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Pour sugar into a clean and dry one quart jar. Press down firmly.

  • Add cocoa powder and press down firmly. Pour in chopped pecans, making sure pecans are evenly layered in the jar. Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Pour into jar and seal.

  • Attach the following directions to the jar: Empty mix into large bowl. Use your hands to mix thoroughly. Add 3/4 cup of butter or margarine and 4 slightly beaten eggs. Mix until completely blended. Spread batter into a lightly greased or sprayed 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until done. Cool in pan. Cut into 2 inch squares.

235 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 4.1g; sodium 235.7mg. Full Nutrition
