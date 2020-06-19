Balsamic Chicken

Rating: 4.28 stars
624 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 361
  • 4 star values: 152
  • 3 star values: 59
  • 2 star values: 30
  • 1 star values: 22

A tasty, easy-to-make chicken dish -- my husband loves it. Sometimes I cut the chicken in strips,and serve over pasta.

By SHERRYLYNN2

50 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together the balsamic vinegar, chicken broth, sugar, garlic, and Italian seasoning in a bowl, place the chicken breasts in the marinade, and marinate for 10 minutes on each side.

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and reserve the marinade. Place the chicken in the heated pan and cook until they start to brown and are no longer pink inside, about 7 minutes per side. Pour the marinade into the skillet, and cook until it thickens slightly, turning the chicken breasts over once or twice, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 79.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (636)

Most helpful positive review

Peachy76
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
This is simply divine !!! No worries about the marinade, it's fine as long as it's boiled. There is marinade left on the meat and we eat it because it has been heated up enough to kill germs. Anyhow, love this gourmet recipe ! Thank you so much !! Read More
Helpful
(314)

Most helpful critical review

Cynthia
Rating: 1 stars
08/25/2012
We did not like this. We love balsamic, we used a phenomenal aged balsamic we love and this dish was WAY too acidic. I also didn't reduce it all the way to try and save it but it didn't work for us. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Reviews:
george9
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2009
I made two batches of marinade.one for the chicken to marinade in and discarded, and the second for the sauce.Not a good idea to use any marinade that was used on chicken. Read More
Helpful
(300)
thatpoliscinerd
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2011
If you're considering this recipe, the answer is YES!!! Although I'm big on changing up recipes, this one is perfect -- only thing I did different was marinating the chicken breasts for around 3 hours prior to cooking. There were some reviewers talking about how the marinade/sauce was too bitter and vinegary. If you think this, you are using the WRONG vinegar! Good balsamic is not overly vinegary. Yes, it's more expensive than the alternative, but it's completely worth it for recipes like this. I doubled the sauce/marinade and reduced it more after the chicken was done cooking and spooned some of it over the chicken. My friends loved the sauce so much that they spooned some of the extra over their vegetables! Everyone raved about this dish and one friend even begged me to give her cooking lessons! Delicious, impressive, and simple. Who could ask for more?? Read More
Helpful
(249)
Michelle Dumaine
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2009
Wow I am AMAZED at how yummy this is. I usually don't try a recipe unless it has many ratings so I was very nervous about wasting food. It was so perfect. I didn't use as a marinade because I didn't have time so I quadrupled the sauce mix (I added very finely minced onions and peppers)and then boiled it to reduce it and use. I pan fried chicken breasts (bone in) with salt and pepper and then when they were done poured in the reduced sauce. I let it boil and bubble for about 10 mins. OMG my whole family loves it. Fantastic..... Read More
Helpful
(90)
Sioranth
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2010
I marinated the chicken for about an hour. The only change I made was using brown sugar in place of the white sugar and Garlic & Wine Seasoning in place of the Italian. We grilled the chicken and I reduced the marinade until thickened and drizzled over roasted asparagus and Roma tomatoes. Read More
Helpful
(86)
boilermaker
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2009
I made this for my family over Memorial Day Weekend. I placed the chicken breasts in the marinade in the morning, and grilled them that evening. I also followed the recipe "as is". My chicken was moist and had great flavor as well. This is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(74)
connie
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
If you love balsamic vinegar you'll like this recipe for chicken. Fantastic marinade as I let the chicken bath for like 3 hours it definitely made it more tender and moist when I finished braising it. Will be using this recipe again in the future. Read More
Helpful
(37)
BigShotsMom
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2009
I followed the recipe to the letter and it produced the most beautiful moist flavorful white meat chicken. Wonderful alternative to the teriyaki/soy marinades. Thanks for posting. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Allison Silvia
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2013
I have made this recipe at least 10 times for my family and friends. They all love it. My twin 6 year olds and my 4 year old son gobble it up. I prepare the marinade exactly as it says, however, I place the chicken in a Pyrex dish and pour the marinade on and refrigerate. When it is time for dinner, I bake it at 350 for 30 minutes. We serve with salad and use the extra sauce from the dish as dressing. Read More
Helpful
(25)
