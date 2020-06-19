Balsamic Chicken

1 of 636

Rating: 5 stars This is simply divine !!! No worries about the marinade, it's fine as long as it's boiled. There is marinade left on the meat and we eat it because it has been heated up enough to kill germs. Anyhow, love this gourmet recipe ! Thank you so much !! Helpful (314)

Rating: 5 stars I made two batches of marinade.one for the chicken to marinade in and discarded, and the second for the sauce.Not a good idea to use any marinade that was used on chicken. Helpful (300)

Rating: 5 stars If you're considering this recipe, the answer is YES!!! Although I'm big on changing up recipes, this one is perfect -- only thing I did different was marinating the chicken breasts for around 3 hours prior to cooking. There were some reviewers talking about how the marinade/sauce was too bitter and vinegary. If you think this, you are using the WRONG vinegar! Good balsamic is not overly vinegary. Yes, it's more expensive than the alternative, but it's completely worth it for recipes like this. I doubled the sauce/marinade and reduced it more after the chicken was done cooking and spooned some of it over the chicken. My friends loved the sauce so much that they spooned some of the extra over their vegetables! Everyone raved about this dish and one friend even begged me to give her cooking lessons! Delicious, impressive, and simple. Who could ask for more?? Helpful (249)

Rating: 5 stars Wow I am AMAZED at how yummy this is. I usually don't try a recipe unless it has many ratings so I was very nervous about wasting food. It was so perfect. I didn't use as a marinade because I didn't have time so I quadrupled the sauce mix (I added very finely minced onions and peppers)and then boiled it to reduce it and use. I pan fried chicken breasts (bone in) with salt and pepper and then when they were done poured in the reduced sauce. I let it boil and bubble for about 10 mins. OMG my whole family loves it. Fantastic..... Helpful (90)

Rating: 5 stars I marinated the chicken for about an hour. The only change I made was using brown sugar in place of the white sugar and Garlic & Wine Seasoning in place of the Italian. We grilled the chicken and I reduced the marinade until thickened and drizzled over roasted asparagus and Roma tomatoes. Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my family over Memorial Day Weekend. I placed the chicken breasts in the marinade in the morning, and grilled them that evening. I also followed the recipe "as is". My chicken was moist and had great flavor as well. This is a keeper! Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars If you love balsamic vinegar you'll like this recipe for chicken. Fantastic marinade as I let the chicken bath for like 3 hours it definitely made it more tender and moist when I finished braising it. Will be using this recipe again in the future. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe to the letter and it produced the most beautiful moist flavorful white meat chicken. Wonderful alternative to the teriyaki/soy marinades. Thanks for posting. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe at least 10 times for my family and friends. They all love it. My twin 6 year olds and my 4 year old son gobble it up. I prepare the marinade exactly as it says, however, I place the chicken in a Pyrex dish and pour the marinade on and refrigerate. When it is time for dinner, I bake it at 350 for 30 minutes. We serve with salad and use the extra sauce from the dish as dressing. Helpful (25)