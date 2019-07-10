Asparagus and Yukon Gold Potato Soup with Crab and Chive Sour Cream

Delicious spring-time soup. The crab is optional but I think it makes the soup so great. You can substitute shrimp meat for the crab, if you'd like.

By MICHELLE0011

cook: 25 mins

cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
25 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream, chives and lemon juice. Season with salt and white pepper. Cover and refrigerate until needed to blend the flavors.

  • Heat the olive oil and butter in a soup pot over medium heat. Add the asparagus and onion; cook and stir until onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and thyme, and cook just until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the flour until smooth, then gradually whisk in the chicken stock to avoid causing lumps. Add the potatoes and bring to a simmer. Simmer over medium heat until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Puree the soup in a food processor or blender, or use a stick blender in the pot. Return to the pot and bring to a gentle simmer. Season with salt and white pepper.

  • To serve, ladle soup into warmed bowls and garnish with a dollop of the chive sour cream and a few chunks of crabmeat. Garnish with additional chives if you have extra.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 25.3mg; sodium 779.9mg. Full Nutrition
