Asparagus and Yukon Gold Potato Soup with Crab and Chive Sour Cream

I made this soup for dinner tonight and everyone enjoyed it. I always taste-test a recipe as I am preparing it, so that it can be added to with other seasonings or ingredients as needed. I added more garlic and some celery salt and sherry, half a cup of heavy cream and a few shots of hot sauce---to enhance the flavor, but not make it "hot". Crusty French bread with whipped butter were good for dipping. I'll definitely make this soup again. Thanks!