Asparagus and Yukon Gold Potato Soup with Crab and Chive Sour Cream
Delicious spring-time soup. The crab is optional but I think it makes the soup so great. You can substitute shrimp meat for the crab, if you'd like.
Delicious spring-time soup. The crab is optional but I think it makes the soup so great. You can substitute shrimp meat for the crab, if you'd like.
As it stands this is quite a tasty recipe but, as one reviewer pointed out, it needed something extra and for us that was curry paste (or powder). Gives it an interesting flavor and goes well with the other ingredients.Read More
Kind of bland. It needs something, but I can not put my finger on it. I did like the sour cream sauce with it.Read More
As it stands this is quite a tasty recipe but, as one reviewer pointed out, it needed something extra and for us that was curry paste (or powder). Gives it an interesting flavor and goes well with the other ingredients.
Kind of bland. It needs something, but I can not put my finger on it. I did like the sour cream sauce with it.
I made this soup for dinner tonight and everyone enjoyed it. I always taste-test a recipe as I am preparing it, so that it can be added to with other seasonings or ingredients as needed. I added more garlic and some celery salt and sherry, half a cup of heavy cream and a few shots of hot sauce---to enhance the flavor, but not make it "hot". Crusty French bread with whipped butter were good for dipping. I'll definitely make this soup again. Thanks!
we loved this recipe. the crab was good but you could enjoy it with or without. we doubled the batch and froze the rest, great for winter lunches!
Easy! Really really good. The crab was a nice twist to an old faithful.
Bland flavor despite adding 1/4 tsp. curry powder as suggested by another reviewer. Crabmeat was expensive and did not enhance this soup. Unappealing color. Sounded delicious and gourmet, but will not be making this again.
No real changes except I made without the crab. Just had too much asparagus on hand and wanted to use up. This is very good as is.
This is a great recipe for a winter first coarse. I found it on all recipes like 7 years ago. I make it like every 2 months it's great cuz you can make it vegan too if you want. I don't usually put the crab meat in but other than that I wouldn't change a thing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections