Listy I

3.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is from my Bohemian (Czech) grandmother's recipes. It is pronounced "Liss-tay".

Recipe by Kathi K

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen (approx.)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together egg yolks, egg white, salt, sugar and cream. Gradually stir in flour until dough becomes stiff enough to roll out.

    Advertisement

  • Roll out paper thin and cut into triangles. (Grandma would cut a slit in the middle of each and twist a corner through the slit to make them look fancier.)

  • Put enough oil in a pot to cover cookie. Heat oil until a small amount of dough placed in oil begins to fry. Deep fry each cookie in hot oil until light brown. Remove cookie from oil and drain excess oil on paper towels. Sprinkle with confectioner's sugar.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 42.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022