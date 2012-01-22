The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 42.2mg. Full Nutrition
Thanks for the recipe! I never did get my Babi's recipe. When I thought of asking her how to make this, strudel, etc., she got sick. My memories of helping sprinkle the powdered sugar with her at Christmas will live on. Much appreciated!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.