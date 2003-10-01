Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies
A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.
How could someone complain about this recipe? I am not a cookie baker novice, and these cookies were just beautiful!! I added some white chocolate chips. Other than that, I didn't change a thing. The oatmeal gave them a beautiful rugged texture, not to mention an awesome taste! And I don't know why some say this is salty, I can't even taste the salt. I have made another peanut butter oatmeal cookie from this sight which I thought was good until I tasted these. This is my new PB recipe!! I am taking these to a fellowship at church tonight. Thanks so much!Read More
very disappointing! I think if I would have used just Butter instead of the shortening and Butter; they would have tasted a lot better. My children and husband didn't like them either; and said that there was an "aftertaste". It also calls for too much sugar.Read More
This recipe is very good. I doubled the recipe, and then added 2 extra cups of oats regular, not quick cooking). I also added 2 tsps of Almond extract. I also used crunchy peanut butter. These are very easy to bake. You know they are done when they look wrinkled. Be careful not to move them off the cookie sheet before they cool or they will break apart. But if one should crack, careful move it to the cooling rack and gently smoosh together. When it completely cools the cookie will be "healed" You can get a lot of cookies on a tray as the cookies do not spread much. I got 27 on 16" pizza stone. I use a small scoop so as to have uniform size cookies. Oh and I used unbleached flour except for one cup, which I used whole wheat flour. (Just a little bit of goodness in our goodies.) We make many dozens of different types of cookies for xmas gifts. With as chaotic as life can get with a large family, we only make drop cookies, and only those that look nice, taste delicious, and freeze well. This recipe fit the bill! The kids think chocolate chunks would make an excellent addition to this recipe.
Soooo Soft and Chewy! This was a perfectly soft, not-overly sweet peanut butter cookie. I don't like crunchy/ crisp peanut butter cookies, and this recipe gave me exactly what I was looking for. Definitely add REAL BUTTER (salted) and I find adding 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chip enhances the cookie. You can't really taste the oatmeal in this recipe, but since the batter comes out VERY soft, the oatmeal seems to help hold it together. Refridgerate the batter in between baking and no more than 10 min. if you want your cookies to stay soft. I find the amount of sugar perfect if you add chocolate chips and this stays fresh for days in an airtight container! TRY IT- you WON'T REGRET IT!!
Very good cookies! We used 2 cups of oatmeal (the 1 cup it called for just didn't seem like enough). Glad we did! Baking cookies are out of my element but these were easy and turned out tasty!
Very good! I too increased the following ingredients: PB 1 1/2 cups, oats 2 cups and added 1 tsp vanilla. Terrific! Then, for 1/2 the batter I put in 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips. Those cookies were good, but it overpowered the PB and so just tasted like chocolate chip oatmeal cookies.
Just wondering why people give recipes 5 stars and then alter the entire recipe how does one get 5 stars from that? Thought these cookies were great and made them just as the recipe stated.
These are excellent peanut butter cookies! I added about 1/2 cup more peanut butter and a dash of vanilla. I also used chunky peanut butter and it added more crunchiness. Next time I am going to try it with milk chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. I agree 1 cup of oatmeal is not enough. I added an extra 1/2 cup but next time will increase it to 2 cups total. This is a keeper!
I'm not sure why so many people felt the need to make such big changes to this recipe but I decided to make the recipe as is, more or less, and I SURE am glad that I did! I've tried one or two flour-less peanut butter cookie recipes on this site that turned out to be a bust (Guess it just goes to show that you can't make a real cookie w/o flour) so I decided to try this one. The only VERY SMALL changes that I made was 1.}added half a teaspoon of vanilla extract and 2.}substituted the margarine with unsalted butter. I'm not sure at all why some people said this cookie was crispy and crumbly. Mine turned out to be soft,crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and NOT at all cakey or puffy. I think the people who got crispy and crumbly over-baked theirs big time. You should take them out of the oven RIGHT when you see the edges start to brown. Even if the middle doesn't look quite done. It will set when cooled.(See my photos) One last thing that I did change that probably did not alter the recipe other than taste, is I substituted half of the shortening for coconut oil (while still partly solidified) only because I'm trying to use as much coconut oil as I can in my diet. (one of the healthiest oils for you in the world!) On a positive note, the Extra Virgin CO added just the SLIGHTEST hint of a coconut flavor in the cookies. It might be what could make this recipe for some of you that claimed these cookies were missing something. TRY THIS RECIPE. YUM YUM!
As is, this recipe makes a very serviceable cookie, if a bit too sweet for my taste so I've rated it four stars. The second time I made these, however, I used unsalted butter in place of the margarine, 1/4 cup white sugar and 2 cups oats. With these changes, it makes a five star cookie. The butter gives a nice mouth-feel and crisp outer layer while the shortening provides a chewy center. As other have said, it's wise to refrigerate the dough a bit before baking to cool off the fats.
A nice cookie that is a bit out of the ordinary. It's a peanut butter cookie with some texture from oatmeal. I cut the salt in half and used chunky peanut butter. I also added a cup of white chocolate chips per batch. Teaspoon drops seemed kind of small, so I used a tablespoon. Since some reviewers complained about the cookies spreading too much during baking, I formed the tablespoonfuls of dough and froze them. Then I just baked them from a frozen state. I doubled the recipe, so now I have a couple zipper bags of frozen dough balls ready for the next time I need to bake some goodies in a hurry!
These are delicious Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies! I added 1 tsp of vanilla and and extra 1/2 cup of oats and 1/2 cup of pbutter - made a few with mini choc chips, those were yummy too! The only other pbutter cookie I make is the Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie from this site. Two totally different cookies....both DeLiCiOus!!!!!
My new favorite cookie!! I doubled the oats, added some vanilla and used all butter instead of shortening and margarine. The only problem is they don't last long around the house.
I was looking for a peanut butter cookie recipe, because I have this big honkin' thing of peanut butter in my cabinet. I just got done making these cookies and I'll tell you....they were pretty darn good. I didn't have quick oats, so I used the old fashioned oats that I did have. I did cut back just a smidge on the salt, because of what some of the reviews said about the cookies tasting salty. Other than that, I followed the recipe and didn't add anything extra. My 3yr old helped me make them :) They were easy to make. They turned out pretty. And they tasted great! My son and I each had four!! Yikes!! I really can't think of anything negative to say about them. I really liked this cookie, and I really don't get too excited about peanut butter cookies. If you are reading this, then you obviously are looking to make a PBC, so try this recipe. I think you'll be pleased. I was. I was able to fit 15 small to average size cookies on an average sized cookie sheet(5 rows of 3). I ended up with almost 6 dozen cookies. Enjoy! I hope this helped.
These make the BEST chocolate chip cookies. I tried about 10 cookie recipes from this site as I am always in search for the 'better' recipe. When I first made this, I didn't change a thing other than using butter for margarine(I kept the shortening as I wanted to see if it make a huge difference. I usually never use shortening) and added 1 cup of chocolate chips, and 2tsp of vanilla. They were the best cookies I have made and reminded me of the thin, chewy subway style cookies which I prefer to thicker cookies. After trying few other cookie recipes from the site which gave me mediocre cookies, I remembered the delicious cookies I've made once! So I went back and made again with these changes: Used all butter instead of short/marg combo(better taste but slight lesser texture), doubled the oats, added chocolate chips and vanilla. I baked 12min for first batch, 10min for second. 10min was definitely much better tasting and 12min was a bit dry and too crispy for my taste. Doubling the oats was a bit too much since it gave too much of the chewy oat texture, which my family preferred but I like softer cookies. Third time I baked, and my favourite result was this. ALL BUTTER, 2 TSP OF VANILLA, 1.5 CUPS OF OATS, 1 CUP OF SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHIPS, KEEP EVERYTHING ELSE SAME, AND BAKE 10MIN. Some say salt is too much but I tell you it is not. If using slow-cooking oats, just let the dough sit in fridge couple of hours to soften them. They do get a bit flat but I prefer that anyways :)
The best texture - crispy/chewy. I've been craving cookies for a while and these really hit the spot. Here's my hint. I ALWAYS double cookie recipes because I figure if you're going to go the trouble - make a BUNCH of cookies. And, I ALWAYS use butter. I mixed these up and scooped them onto parchment lined cookie sheets. I put the first sheet in for 7 minutes. I put the second sheet in under the first and bake for 7 minutes. When the timer goes off, I take the first sheet out, move the second sheet up and put the third sheet in. Seven minuets later, I do it again. The last sheet bakes quicker than 7 minutes but if you like them really dark and crunchy leave them in. Happy Cookies!
YUMMY! Made this with only 2 differences from the original recipe: I ran out of peanut butter and ended up using a few tablespoons of applesause instead to make sure it wasn't too dry, and I added about 1/2 cup more oatmeal. Baked them for 11 minutes and they were perfectly slightly crisp on the outside but tenderly soft inside!
Five Stars are not enough. These are heavenly. I added coconut to part of the dough and it was fantastic too! Both ways are so good you will pig out on these! At least, I sure did. These are almost too good.
I've been making these for several years now. They're quick and reliable and yummy even several days after baking, if they last that long. I always roll the dough up in waxed paper or plastic, chill for a few minutes and cut them off the roll instead of dropping by spoonfuls onto the cookie sheet. This makes for nice uniform cookies. The recipe itself is wonderful as it's written, so throw out your other PB oatmeal cookie recipes and go with this one. You won't be sorry.
Best recipe I've made in awhile. Thank you for sharing. Ruth
Great recipe. The cookies are (and stay) nice and soft. I've made so many cookie recipes and I've found that a combination of butter and shortening works the best, like this recipe. The butter gives a great flavor and the shortening helps the cookie hold its shape. I was cleaning out my pantry and thought this would be a great base recipe to add some leftovers from Valentine's day. I added 1/2 bag M&Ms and 1/2 bag choc. chips. Everyone at my hubby's work loved the cookies (even though it was 2 weeks after Valentine's day)!
I only made one change to the recipe I added I tsp. vanilla extract. My Grandson can not have peanut butter so we use a peanut butter substitute. Called Wow it taste just like peanut butter, made from soy beans that he has no trouble with. We loved this recipe light fluffy cookies 10 min in the oven makes a light crunchie cookie that taste like nutter butter cookies, and 8 min a light softer one. cut like dog bones and the kids call em Scooby snacks. Thanks Michele.
These cookies are AMAZING...after a few changes have been made. I used a little extra flour, as suggested by reviewers: 1 cup white flour and 3/4 cups of whole wheat. I used only 1/2 cup white sugar (and regular amt of brown sugar). I cut the shortening to 1/3 of a cup and also used 1/3 cup of butter - they would've been too greasy/flat otherwise. I added 1 tsp vanilla. I used 1/2 cup natural (health food store) peanut butter and 1/2 cup of skippy "natural" super chunk. DELICIOUS!
Perfect! Hurrrrah! I see quite a few people have mentioned their cookies turned out flat. I just pulled the most perfect cookies I've ever made out of the oven....fluffy as can be! I just used 1/4 c shortening and 3/4 c butter rather than the suggested 1/2 c of each and instead of using salt, just add another teaspoon of baking soda. You'll have giant mountainous cookies!
Great recipe! I added reese peanut butter chips to mine. Thank you!
Perfectly soft and chewy. I did add about a 1/3 cup more flour as the dough was a bit sticky with what the recipe called for. I baked mine for 11 minutes.
These cookies are utterly delicious - weird how I've had plenty of oatmeal cookies and plenty of peanut butter, but never thought of combining them. I used all butter in the recipe, added some vanilla and used whole wheat flour. Perfect!
Great recipe! Wish I had made these sooner. hehe I added cinnamon because years ago I tasted cinnamon in peanut butter cookies and have never gone back. :-) I always make changes to recipes, and did add extra peanut butter and oatmeal, but the recipe is also fine the way it is. I found I had to bake mine for around 15 mins or they were uncooked in the middle. This made them a bit crunchier as well, which is how I like them. Thanks for the recipe!! :-)
excellent cookie. no need to change the recipe. try the recipe as is before making alterations. It is really good. My kids love it.
These were great! I added about 8oz of chocolate chips, and used butter instead of margarine and shortening. I only used 1 1/2 sticks of butter instead of the two called for. I also added about 1/4 c. more oatmeal. I baked for 11 minutes and they were perfect.I took them to work and everyone raved about how great they were! For those people who have said this is salty, make sure to use unsalted butter! Also, mine turned out beautiful, nice shape, thick and chewey, I don't know why others came out flat and ugly!
Great, dependable cookie that everyone likes. I did make some small revisions each time I've made them (3 times in the last month). I too amended making with 1 cup butter and omitting the shortening entirely. I usually add one tsp. vanilla, as well. The oats makes it a stand-out from the usual PB cookie. I also ran short on white sugar and used all brown one of the times I baked these with no noticeable change.
We enjoyed these very much. I added chocolate chips. You do need to let these cool for a while on the cookie sheet or they just fall apart.
Excellent! However, instead of using plain oats, I used cinnamon flavored instant oats. It made all the difference, and was delicious! :-)
These were wonderful cookies!! I was looking for a traditional peanut butter cookie recipe (without the oatmeal) and couldn't find what I was looking for, but this recipe looked good and the reviews were fabulous, so I tried it. I'm so glad I did - the oatmeal really added and the cookies stayed very chewy for a long time - perfect!! :)
Taste great but mine were flat and ugly.
Very disappointing. The cookies were pretty tasteless. In fact, baking soda was the most prominent taste. My children who are fans of about anything with sugar in it, did not ask for seconds.
These cookies were absolutely delicious! I baked them for my dad for father's day and he devoured them! I added an extra half cup of oats, a teaspoon and a half of vanilla extract, and a half cup of yummy butterscotch chips- TO DIE FOR! Make sure to take them out of the oven promptly if you want them to be super soft and chewey! I took mine out at about 12-13 mins. Enjoy :)
This cookie simply lacked flavor. Not much flavor from the oats or peanut butter and there is no extract to add complexity. Other than using all butter, I followed the recipe. The texture and look of the cookie were both nice.
Loved this recipe. Only change was to add 1 tsp. vanilla to butter/sugar mix. Will definitely make these cookies again!
These are yummy cookies! Didn't do anything different from the recipe except to halve it, and I only got 15 cookies out of it. I did think the oatmeal taste was too subtle, but I would be hesitant to add more oatmeal without adjusting the liquid ingredients.
This recipe is bad, bad, bad. Do yourself a favour and keep looking for an oatmeal peanut butter cookie recipe. If you do make this recipe, unless you have the heart of a bull, severely reduce the salt.
I almost gave this recipe 3 stars (it would have been my first) because I was disappointed in how flat and thin my cookies turned out. I did enjoy the taste, however, and suspect that the flatness may be due to something I did. Does anyone have any ideas?
I used unsalted butter instead of margarine and they came out buttery and delicious. My 8 year old help me and they came out perfect with a lot of love. Great cookie for the holidays or any day.
I made these in a 9x13 pan for bar cookies, only because I wanted to be lazy and not bake cookies today! Very good, the family loved them. In case anyone else wants to make bar cookies, just bake for about 25-30 minutes in a 9x13 in. pan.
Absolutely excellent! The only things I woudl change would be the brown sugar amount which I added about 1/4 cup more and I added about the same amount more of peanut butter. Both my boyfrined and I felt it needed more peanut butter and we were right. It's simply excellent though. When sclumping the batter onto the cookie sheet it seems like it may not be stiff enough and feels like it might spread, but it doesn't! It puffs up just enough and stays moist. SO yummy. I added chocolate chips to the second half of the bathc and it rocked! Oh yeah, the batter tasted just like Reeses peanut butter, but w/ out the disgusting oil left over
I made these exactly as is and they turned out perfect. I don't think I would change a thing. Nice peanut buttery flavor but not too dense, and the oats give it a different texture. Very good.
This is a great recipe. I didn't give it 5 stars because I tweaked the recipe a bit, but it was fantastic! I used all butter, SugarLeaf (Stevia and cane sugar mix), fresh honey roasted peanut butter, and added Craisins and chocolate chips. I also did what others recommended and added an extra 1/2 cup of oats (I didn't have quick oats, so they were the "Old Fashioned" oats). The cookies turned out great; I did keep mine in for 15 minutes per pan and the result was slightly darker cookie than a "regular" peanut butter cookie but the edges were slightly crisp and the center was chewy. Not too peanut buttery, and not too oatmeal-ish. This is the perfect marriage of my two favorite cookies!
These cookies are fantastic!! I followed other users' advice and added 1/4 cup of flour and 1/2 cup of oatmeal. I also used salted butter instead of margarine and used 1/2 the salt. I rolled the dough into little balls and baked for 13 minutes. They came out amazingly! They were nicely browned and PERFECTLY round and uniform. Everyone kept asking me how I got them so round and uniform. Co-workers even asked if they were store-bought! I will definitely make this recipe again! Ten stars!
BUTTER!!!! Don't use margarine if you can afford butter. I add 2 teaspoons of vanilla also. These cookies are perfection with the addition of chocolate chips or Hershey's Reese's premier baking pieces..chocolate filled with peanut butter creme (new product in 2005). These are forever in my recipe file!! Thanks Michele
i was pretty unimpressed with this recipe as written. i think that the alterations/additions that other reviews have used (adding vanilla, chocolate chips, decreasing sugar, etc) would all make for a 4 or 5 star cookie, but as written these don't have very good flavor, and the texture is very "shortbread-y", and for a PB cookie i'm not sure how i feel about that. i think there are much better PB cookie recipes out there that could be modified by adding oatmeal, instead of having to play around with this recipe to make it right. thanks anyway!
These are perfect ,,, nice crust on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. I had been looking for a thicker, more "cake-like" peanut butter cookie and this is it. I did make two substitutions. I used butter and regular oats, because that's all I had on hand. In my oven they baked for exactly 14 minutes and did not fall flat. They were perfect!! Thanks!!
I made this recipe with one cup of unsalted butter instead of shortening/margarine (just didn't have any on hand). I also added a teaspoon of vanilla, 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, and increased the oatmeal to 2 cups. The peanut butter/oatmeal alone is phenomenal, but adding the chocolate chips and walnuts made this cookie over the top!! Very delicious and my family loved them. I will definitely be saving this recipe and using it again and again!
My first two trays came out huge width-wise! So for the third tray, I did what Carist suggested. I put the dough in the freezer for a couple minutes after adding about 1/4C of flour. I used a cool pan (not the ones that just came out of the oven) and the cookies came out beautiful! I had also added 1tsp of vanilla which may have added to the spreading. Next time I'll cool the dough for a few minutes before putting on the trays.
These are delicious peanut butter cookies! I add 1/2 cup more pbutter and and extra cup of oatmeal. The oats give it a nice textured look, but doesn't dry it out at all. Also, 1 txp of vanilla - I add vanilla to every cookie I make! Now the only 2 recipes I use is this one and the Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies on this site. Two different types of cookies....just depends what Im in the mood for :)
WOW! These are so incredible! I added chocolate chips and that just takes it over the top in the "DELICIOUS" department. MAKE THESE COOKIES and people will not be able to stop eating them!
As I stood holding the teaspoon over the mixing bowl, I double- checked the recipe. "A whole teaspoon of salt?" I thought, "well, 1546 positive reviews can't be wrong." Well, apparently 1546 people like salty cookies. If the recipe were good enough to tray again, I'd cut the salt in half. But it's not peanut-butter-y enough for me to give it another go. If you like your cookies with mild peanut butter flavor and lots of salt, this one's for you.
Oh my gosh these cookies are GREAT ! I followed the recipe exactly with an addition of chocolate chips which I think put them right over the top. I will be adding these to my cookie list. I wish I hadn't given so many away. Oh well, I guess I'll have to make more....... :) YUM !
I honestly cant see how some people rate this at anything below a 5 star recipe. I am very picky about cookies and rarely find a recipe that i like. I must say that this is the best peanut butter cookie recipe i've ever had the pleasure of making. I followed the recipe exactly except that i increased the peanut butter/oats/baking power by half like some others have done. The result was fantastic! Thanks for this great recipe!
We've made these a couple times now. They are our new "peanut butter cookie" recipe.
Very good,chewy moist cookies! I too used instant oatmeal! I used two and half packets of the brown sugar and maple instant oatmeal. Will make over and over! Thanks for recipe!
These are beyond amazing cookies. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla, an extra 1/2 c. of oats, and an extra 1/4 c. of flour. These are truly excellent cookies. Be sure not to overbake them. When they're just turning golden brown, take them out. Let them sit on the cookie sheet a minute or two before taking them to a cooling rack. This makes your cookies have light crisp edges and chewy centers. These would be great with peanut butter chips, too!
Awesome cookie recipe! The only addition that I suggest is a bag of chocolate chips.
Added chocolate chips to half of them, will add them to all next time. Very good, just be carefull not to overbake.
I didn't have butter and just used 1 cup of shortening and an extra dab of peanut butter! They turned out extremely light and airy with a great crispy texture! Wonderful recipe. (I used a small icecream scoop to make the same sized balls and then flattened slightly with a fork).
These are incredible! They are my new favorite peanut butter cookie! I love that they are soft and chewy on the inside and just a little crisp on the outside! I have made these several times now. Thank you for the great recipe.
I found these to be really good. A nice balance of oatmeal and peanut butter. I made a double batch and added one more egg to maintain moisture. I think the trick to these cookies is cook until they just begin to brown and DO NOT take them off of the cookie sheet until they have cooled some and you are able to easily handle them. This could take five minutes or so. After they've cooled on the wire racks, they turn out great. A little crispy on the edges and moise in the middle. If you handle them too quickly they are guaranteed to fall apart.
I was disappointed in this recipe. I love baking cookies and was looking for a flavorful peanut butter cookie recipe..this had my two favorite ingredients, peanut butter and oatmeal but the flavor was blah. You could not even distinguish if there was oatmeal in the cookie at all. The actual cookie was fairly easy to make and had good form but that was it. I had high hopes for this cookie but I don't think I will make it again.
These are awesome! I cut both sugars in half and added 3/4 cup chocolate chips (I know my audience). I also used chunky peanut butter since it's what we had. Oh yeah - used butter, not margarine. I used a 2-tablespoon scoop and they baked perfectly in 11 minutes. They are delicious and beautiful, and will definitely be made frequently.
I substituted unsalted butter for the margerine and shortening and they turned out great. it made 48 perfect sized cookies. Baked about 11 minutes. They were chewy and everyone loved them.
These are good and I feel less bad about eating them with the oatmeal in them. I added slightly more flour and oatmeal per other's suggestions because I wanted a more textured cookie, and I had no problem with them spreading too much, even using all butter instead of shortening/margarine mix. I was afraid they were going to be too sweet, but the saltiness of the peanut butter, the buttery flavor and the sweetness of the sugar seem to balance each another out. I only gave it 4 stars because I can't say it's the best peanut butter cookie I've ever had, but it's pretty darn good! Maybe next time I'll add some vanilla extract per another reviewer's suggestion and see how that adds to the recipe. Would definitely make again, especially since I seem to always have these ingredients in the house.
Delicious cookies! I'm a fan of peanut butter cookies, my friends and family often like oatmeal, so this was the best of both worlds. I Intended on using only salt free butter but I was short the full cup so I went ahead with the recipe and added butter flavoured shortening as well.. I also added about 1/4 cup more of peanut butter and used crunchy peanut butter for little chunks of peanuts throughout the cookie.
LOVED IT! Great texture, perfect taste and they are preaty. The only change I made was to add some vanilla.
These are quite possibly the best cookies I've ever had. I mostly followed the recipe except I added an extra 1/2 cup oatmeal and 1.5 cups chocolate chips. We can't imagine them any better. UPDATE: if your cookies are turning out flat, refrigerate the cookie dough before working with it and then refrigerate the cookie sheet with the cookies before putting the cookie sheet in the oven. I do this with all cookie recipes and they always turn out great!
These cookies are really good! I made mine vegan and substituted 1 cup applesauce for the 2 eggs. Also doubled margarine since I didn't use shortening.
These are awersome!!! I added about a tsp. of vanilla. Can't wait to make them again!!!
These disappear as fast as I can make them. They are good. Makes about 8 dozen tea sized cookies.
These were delish even using all margarine (no shortening). I did chill the dough and they were perfect - not too sweet!
Not only do these taste great, but they come out picture perfect every time. My mother-in-law thinks I buy them from a bakery! :) The addition of oatmeal is nice, but this is more of a "peanut butter" cookie instead of an "oatmeal" cookie. My son, who despises anything with oats, really likes these. I add a tsp. of vanilla and shape the dough into balls. Be careful not to overbake - 10 minutes is perfect in my oven. FYI: In an effort to make my baked goods a little healthier, I used 1/2 white whole wheat flour this last time I made these. Any attempts in the past to use wheat flour in my baking have not been well-received. You honestly couldn't tell the difference at all with this particular recipe. I'll try using all white whole wheat flour the next time.
I didn't really care for these. I used all butter, added 2tsp of vanilla and I found them to be dry, especially the edges.. I also thought they lacked flavor in general. Mine also were "light brown" at only five minutes at 350 degrees so I had to turn my oven down in order for these to cook through and not be "over baked". Personally, I was dissapointed in this recipe, especially with such high reviews. However my 19 month old shoved the first cookie in his mouth the same way he does with brownies (he LOVES brownies) and when I turned my back he had actually ran into the kitchen and stole a cookie off the counter and got way too upset when I moved the cooling rack back far enough to where he couldn't reach anymore cookies. I gave these three stars because they will get eaten and apparently my son loves them but ill keep looking for a better recipe.
Very moist and tasty and so easy to make. One of our favorite cookies.
You know it when you have something you made that turned out awesome and you don't want to share it with anyone? Yet you end you sharing it cause you want to show it off. Well, this is one of the recipes that you have to try. I used all the ingredients as listed. However, I added semi-sweet chocolate chips and used chunky peanut butter. I took a taste of it w/o the chips and it was pretty good in itself. But adding the chips stepped it up a notch. I cooked it till it was lightly golden brown and they came out beautifully. A little crisp around the edges and nice and soft on the inside. Will definately make again.
Goodness...gracious.... I will have to make these at least a few times a year from now on, especially in the fall. I don't mean to be the person who rates it after making a ton of changes, but this really worked for me, so... I used a bit more oats (1 and 1/4 or 1/3 cup) and might use 1 and 1/2 next time. I also used reduced fat crunchy Jif peanut butter because that is what I had, but it turned out great. I don't use margarine so I used butter. I also added a tblsp of vanilla as others suggested. I wasn't sure about using the shortening since I usually don't, but I'm glad I did. I added milk chocolate chips and mini Reese's candy - yum...I definitely think using a mini candy like Reese's or M&Ms adds something. I made some with just milk chocolate but they weren't as good. I would try some with white chocolate chips next time as well. Thanks for this amazing recipe, it's a keeper!!!
Great Recipe! I needed something to whip up quickly for coworkers as a Monday Morning treat. I doubled the recipe and made a few adjustments. For a double batch: I used 2 cups salted butter (because I hate shortening) and then I used 1 cup brown sugar and 4 cups white (because I didn’t have enough brown sugar). I baked for 13 mins and I definitely recommend you take them out before they start to brown too much, that makes the cookies super soft and chewy! The cookies were received with raves from my husband and coworkers, delicious!!
Made these cookies this afternoon and they are delicious. Will make them again. I did add M&M's and vanilla. My husband loves them.
I thought these cookies lived up to the hype! They're delicious. I customized them by using 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup applesauce instead of shortening and margarine and then I added chocolate chips to half the batch and raisins to the other half. I'd say they're more cake-like than chewy and not as chunky as other oatmeal cookies I have made.
Yum! These were some delicious cookies! I used 1 C. butter instead of the margarine/shortening combo, and I subbed 100% wholewheat flour for the all-purpose flour. I used natural peanut butter and regular (not quick-cooking) oats, and I added roughly a cup of chocolate chips. I could eat these all day long - great recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly except for adding 1 t. vanilla (just b/c every cookie needs some vanilla!) and they were very good. I recommend taking them out of the oven before they start to brown on the edges; that way you get a very chewy, yummy cookie instead of crispy. For my oven, that was about 9 minutes. They will firm up a little if you leave them on the cookie sheet for a few minutes, but don't try to take them off before they sit or they will fall apart.
These turned out super dry so much so they just crumbled apart when touched. Even falling apart I was willing to give them a shot in the taste department but they just don't deliver.
They turned out perfect with no tweaking except that I added less sugar like I always do. Beautiful! and delicious!
Followed some recommendations of other reviews and made the following changes: 1 c unsalted butter instead of shortening and margarine, 3/4 c brown sugar, 1.5 c whole wheat flour, 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp vanilla (all other measurements and ingredients the same). Cookies were excellent, good texture and taste.
These cookies are a *6*! They become 'melt-in-your-mouth cookies' if you use 1 cup butter shortening instead of the 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup margarine. I didn't have quick-cooking oats so used the old fashioned - the texture was great. I also used 1/2 cup splenda instead of the white sugar. AND I put a Hershey's milk chocolate caramel kiss on top of each cookies as soon as I took it out of the oven.
Took many other's advice and used the butter flavored crisco, crunchy peanut butter, vanilla, less salt, and added peanut butter chips. Got raves with my in-laws. Great with a cup of coffee.
I altered a little bit, too, using butter instead of the shortening/margarine and increasing the oats and also using 3/4 cup whole wheat and 3/4 cup all purpose flour...great cookies!
These are so yummy! I followed the recipe almost! I subbed in 1/2 cup bran for 1/2 cup of flour, I added 1/4 mini choc chips, and 1/4 cup shredded coconut! I thought they were going to be a heavy cookie but they are almost fluffy! Even the huuby liked them who doesn't eat sweets!
If I could give this recipe zero stars, I would. Where is the peanut butter taste in here?! Will never make again.
I think I have found my new favorite cookie recipe. Yes, I made a few modifications, and while some thing doing so makes the rating invalid, I think cooking and baking is all about personalizing and sharing our successes with others. So here's what I did: I used margarine (would have used butter, but didn't have enough in the house), reduced the white sugar to 1/2 cup, perhaps had a bit more peanut butter (and I used a reduced fat version), but no more than 1/4 cup more. I also used 3 tsp baking soda, reduced the salt to about 1/2 tsp and doubled the oats (using regular, not quick). I did throw in a couple tablespoonfuls of flour as it seemed too wet to me. Oh, and the addition of a cup of chocolate chips was perfection. I baked them in a 350 degree oven for about 13 minutes, let them sit for about 4 minutes before moving them to a rack, and they were perfect. They didn't spread much and were nice and crisp on the outside while being chewy on the inside. So good, and my kids loved them and didn't even realize that I used half whole wheat flour to pump up the nutrition just a bit. :-) Every little bit helps, right?
Absolutely fantastic! I followed recipe as written and have to say I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing.
I added chocolate and peanut butter chips. Even my oatmeal hating husband liked these!
