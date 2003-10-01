Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

4.6
3103 Ratings
  • 5 2301
  • 4 598
  • 3 126
  • 2 44
  • 1 34

A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together shortening, margarine, brown sugar, white sugar, and peanut butter until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time until well blended. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in the oats until just combined. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until just light brown. Don't over-bake. Cool and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 151.8mg. Full Nutrition
