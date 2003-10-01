Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

I'm not sure why so many people felt the need to make such big changes to this recipe but I decided to make the recipe as is, more or less, and I SURE am glad that I did! I've tried one or two flour-less peanut butter cookie recipes on this site that turned out to be a bust (Guess it just goes to show that you can't make a real cookie w/o flour) so I decided to try this one. The only VERY SMALL changes that I made was 1.}added half a teaspoon of vanilla extract and 2.}substituted the margarine with unsalted butter. I'm not sure at all why some people said this cookie was crispy and crumbly. Mine turned out to be soft,crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, and NOT at all cakey or puffy. I think the people who got crispy and crumbly over-baked theirs big time. You should take them out of the oven RIGHT when you see the edges start to brown. Even if the middle doesn't look quite done. It will set when cooled.(See my photos) One last thing that I did change that probably did not alter the recipe other than taste, is I substituted half of the shortening for coconut oil (while still partly solidified) only because I'm trying to use as much coconut oil as I can in my diet. (one of the healthiest oils for you in the world!) On a positive note, the Extra Virgin CO added just the SLIGHTEST hint of a coconut flavor in the cookies. It might be what could make this recipe for some of you that claimed these cookies were missing something. TRY THIS RECIPE. YUM YUM!