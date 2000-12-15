Fudge Meltaways

Rich, very delicious and attractive!

Recipe by Debbie N

48
3 -4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter or margarine and 1 square unsweetened chocolate in saucepan. Blend granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla, egg, crumbs, coconut and nuts into butter-chocolate mixture. Mix well.

  • Press into ungreased baking dish, 11 1/2 x 7 1/2 inch or square 9 x 9 inch pan. Refrigerate.

  • Mix 1/4 cup butter, milk, confectioners' sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Spread over crumb mixture. Chill.

  • Melt 1-1/2 squares sweetened chocolate and spread evenly over chilled filling. Chill again. Cut into small squares before completely firm.

89 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 48mg. Full Nutrition
