Fruit and Nut Shortbread

4
5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A colorful addition to your Christmas baking.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter and sugar. Add yolk and flour. Cut in fruit and nuts. Shape dough into two rolls 2 inches in diameter and roll in waxed paper. Chill overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • While still cold and wax paper still on, take a sharp knife and cut thin slices (1/8 inch). Set on greased cookie sheets, remove wax paper and bake for 10 minutes. (Slightly brown edges).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 80.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022