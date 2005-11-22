Fruit and Nut Shortbread
A colorful addition to your Christmas baking.
A colorful addition to your Christmas baking.
wonderful!Read More
I love candied cherries, but this was not a keeper for our family. I ended up throwing it out - nobody liked it.Read More
wonderful!
I doubled the recipe and added all mixed chopped fruit instead of just cherries - they were wonderful! Watch them when they bake though - they can brown quickly.
I like these, though they aren't really what I think of when I think shortbread. I will be making them again, though. We thought they tasted a bit like homemade caramels, and they are pretty, though they spread all over the place. Next time, I'll try subbing shortening for some or all of the butter in an effort to keep them the way I've shaped them, though I don't want to lose that caramelly taste that the brown sugar/butter combo makes. Nice cookie to add to our Christmas repertoire!
I love candied cherries, but this was not a keeper for our family. I ended up throwing it out - nobody liked it.
Came out perfect & tasted like a shortbread to me . I used finely diced candied fruit. Only cig
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections