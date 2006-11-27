Meringue Teasers
Meringue puffs with a hint of chocolate.
Meringue puffs with a hint of chocolate.
My Husbands Grandmother used to make this and he begged me to try to find it.. THESE ARE YUMMY and melt in your mouth.. we use mint chocolate chips to add a hint of extra flavorRead More
These are very light and very tasty. I was worried because when I had the whole mixture together I thought there was just too much other "stuff" and not enough of the meringue, but when they were done it worked out just fine. They also didn't puff up very much, so I suggest making little ones that you can just pop in your mouth. Mine spread out a little bite more than they should've because I didn't get the meringue to stiff peak phase, but very close and they still turned out delicious. A little difficult to get off the tin foil, and since they're so fragile I would probably suggest spraying the foil first. All in all, very easy (after beating the meringue) and it is a nice treat to have them ready in the morning!Read More
These are very light and very tasty. I was worried because when I had the whole mixture together I thought there was just too much other "stuff" and not enough of the meringue, but when they were done it worked out just fine. They also didn't puff up very much, so I suggest making little ones that you can just pop in your mouth. Mine spread out a little bite more than they should've because I didn't get the meringue to stiff peak phase, but very close and they still turned out delicious. A little difficult to get off the tin foil, and since they're so fragile I would probably suggest spraying the foil first. All in all, very easy (after beating the meringue) and it is a nice treat to have them ready in the morning!
My Husbands Grandmother used to make this and he begged me to try to find it.. THESE ARE YUMMY and melt in your mouth.. we use mint chocolate chips to add a hint of extra flavor
Very good, just what I was hoping for. My two-year-olds eyes expanded twice there size when she saw me "magically" pull cookies out of the oven first thing in the morning.
they were awesome...just like my mom used to make, i even added a few drops of food color for my kids and they too loved it:)
LOVE these...if they turn out. It's about a 50/50 chance that they turn out like meringues or if they are a puddle of goo. Be warned: Cannot make them when it snows or there is high humidity in the air. When the weather is right, they turn out great, and are simple to make and taste so light and so flavorful!
Adjusted to 3 egg whites - separated the prepared merengue into 3 dishes for the following flavors: mint chocolate, Bubble gum and Cotton candy..super delicious + taped a note to oven "DO NOT OPEN" :)
I followed this recipe exactly and it didn't work out at all.
Great! I ended up leaving all extra ingredients out (chocolate chips and walnuts) because I didn't have them, but the meringue is still amazing! Will make this again for sure.
I made this with some leftover egg whites from another recipe. This was super easy and my they are wonderful! I made it as directed, no changes. easy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections