Meringue Teasers

Meringue puffs with a hint of chocolate.

Recipe by Paula Roberts

24
4 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Cover cookie sheets with foil.

  • Beat egg whites in small bowl until foamy. Gradually beat in sugar until meringue forms stiff peaks. Add food coloring, if using. Add vanilla and salt. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

  • Drop meringue by teaspoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets. Place in preheated oven. Turn oven off. Do not open door for at least 6 hours or overnight.

89 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 5.3g; sodium 12mg. Full Nutrition
