Meringue Teasers

These are very light and very tasty. I was worried because when I had the whole mixture together I thought there was just too much other "stuff" and not enough of the meringue, but when they were done it worked out just fine. They also didn't puff up very much, so I suggest making little ones that you can just pop in your mouth. Mine spread out a little bite more than they should've because I didn't get the meringue to stiff peak phase, but very close and they still turned out delicious. A little difficult to get off the tin foil, and since they're so fragile I would probably suggest spraying the foil first. All in all, very easy (after beating the meringue) and it is a nice treat to have them ready in the morning!

