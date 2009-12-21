No Bake Cookies II
An easy, no-bake cookie recipe.
I wanted to make these cookies but I couldn't get in touch with my mom for the recipe. This is exactly how I remember them growing up. A few tips for people who said these were a gooey mess or very crumbly: When ever you heat Sugar, you are using the science of candy making, which allows for the heating of sugar to very particular temperatures, and since many stoves very in temperature, relying on 1 minute of boiling may not work for everyone so try this: Remember the stages of sugar making Thread: 230-235 (This will make a syrup) Soft Ball: 335-240 (This is the stage we will concentrate on for making these cookies) firm ball: 245-250 hard ball 250- 265 Soft crack- 270-290 hard crack- 300-310 For this particular recipe, after 1 minute of boiling, get a cup of cold water and drop a small spoon full of the syrup into the batter. If it forms a small, soft ball in the water, take it off the heat. If it creates a stringy thread, it's not done yet.Read More
This is the worst recipe I have ever used. I made it twice thinking I did something wrong the first time. The cookies don't set up at all. We couldn't even eat them because I had to spoon them off the wax paper. Finally, I threw them in the trash...TWICE! Horrible cookies!Read More
I boil this for 6 minutes - I also use 5 tbsp cocoa. If it starts to get crumbly, stir in a teaspoon or two of hot water and they should set up fine.
This is an excellent recipe, especially if you are not a peanut butter lover. My family loves the cocoa taste! It is very easy to make. The key to making it great is to remember to let the mixture come to a boil and THEN boil it for one minute longer. Great treat!
I LOVE this recipe and have been making it since high school. It is so easy and the dirty dishes are minimal. I make just a couple of small changes. I boil the cocoa powder with the sugar, milk and butter. I also add 1 cup of peanut butter and reduce the amount of oatmeal to 2 1/2 cups. The cookies have a smoother texture and appearance with less oatmeal.
So Good, and ready in less than 15 minutes if you put the cookie sheet in the freezer. I would recommend spraying the wax paper with non stick spray before dropping the cookies on it.
I used splenda instead of the sugar and they turned out great!
I love no-bake cookies, but since I'm allergic to peanuts, it's difficult to find a recipe that works. This one is great though. I'd suggest cooking it 2 minutes after it starts boiling though or the cookies tend to be super sticky and don't taste as good. Otherwise, good recipe!
Great alternative to the no bakes with peanut butter. Very yummy.
OK, a couple of observations - If you are wondering about this recipe, it is worth your time to refer to the review on "Dec. 23, 2009 by nicks_sister" - but to summarize - for this recipe to work, you want the temperature of the sugar to get to 235-240 degrees F. Too hot and they will get crumbly, not hot enough and they will never set up (I have actually eaten these with a spoon in the past - before the science part kicked in). The big mistake I've made in the past is that I was afraid to let the sugar mixture really 'boil' - I figured 'back the temp down so the boil is not violent' - WRONG! It has to get hot enough. One minute... Six minutes... doesn't matter - get the temp to the right range and it will work. See the referenced review for 'how to tell without a candy thermometer'. Outside of this critical piece, this is one of the easiest recipes you'll ever use. They are exactly what I remember as a child, and what I have loved forever. the peanut butter versions are good too, but this is the one. There is a lot of room for frustration with these cookies, but all of that rests on that one specific detail. I Love these Cookies.
One big problem with this recipe: one minute is nowhere near long enough to cook this, unless you like to eat your no-bake cookies with a spoon. This recipe should be cooked to soft ball stage, about 240 degrees F. It will take about 8 minutes, not 1 minute, to get there. Otherwise the cookies will not set.
Followed the recipe with a bit of changes ;) for one, followed another reviewers adjustment of boiling (on med-high heat) the Sugar, butter, milk and cocoa powder, but I went ahead and added the 1tsp of flavor (which i used 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract and 1/2 tsp of butter extract). I boiled for 5 mins stirring very often. In another bowl I put in the 3 cups of quick oats, with just two handfuls of mini marshmallows, 1 cup of semi sweet chocolate chips and 1/2 cup of chopped pecans then tossed well using my hands. I added the hot mixture to the dry and mixed well with a spoon. I had cookie sheets with parchment paper that I just lightly sprayed with Canola Oil. Dropped the mixture by the spoonfuls and let set for just a min or two, buy then it was cool enough for me to form the mixture into perfect little circle/disks. I let cool to room temp for apprx. 10 mins (ate one, just as a test ;) while it was still a little warm. It had a very little crumble to it and it was soft and chewy but formed perfectly) Oh! then stuck them in the refrigerator till dinner time. They are absolutely delicious and oh so sweet (enough to satisfy my sweet tooth!). Hope this helps. Happy Baking!
humm, i am a spice lover so i add 1 teaspoon on ground cardamum but would be good with cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves ginger...
This recipe is wonderful. I used Ovaltine instead of cocoa powder, and the cookies were delicious!
This sounds easy so you naturally want to try it. I've followed the instructions to the T two times and they DO NOT set up! Instead of continuing to boil for 1 minute you have to let it continue to boil for at least 5 minutes in order for the cookies to set up.
I'm doing a low glycemic index diet so I made a few changes: 1/2 c. Splenda (equivalent to 1 c. sugar) Unsweetened Almond Milk in place of regular milk Increased cocoa to 1/4 c (4T) and accidentally used old fashioned oats. Will definitely make again although quick cooking oats would be better. Cookies already setting up after just a few minutes in the fridge! I did wait for a rolling boil and then boiled for 3 minutes.
I have been making these cookies for years. I have found that if the humidity is high they do not set up as well.
I made this recipe for a jewelry party I was hosting and I had mixed reviews. I personally thought these were VERY cocoa-laden and I probably will cut the cocoa down to 2-2.5 tablespoons next time. However, one of my friends completely LOVED these cookies and took a whole plate home with her! I ate these cookies when I was a kid, and I can't find a recipe that yields that familiar taste. But these were overall very good (just a bit too chocolate-y for my tastes). ALSO: I used one cookie sheet covered with wax paper and filled up the cookie sheet with cookies to set. I then put another layer of wax paper over the cookies and put more cookies on top (because I didn't have another cookie sheet). This was a BAD idea ~ when the cookies had set, the top layer of cookies were sticking to the wax paper and I had to slide a knife underneath each cookie to get them off the wax paper (otherwise, the cookies were breaking as I tried to pull them away from the paper). Maybe a more experienced baker would know NOT to put two layers of non-hardened cookies on top of each other (even with wax paper between them), but I wasn't aware of this! :)
great flavor but I think the butter/sugar/milk mixture needs to boil a bit longer than 1 minute. The cookies are too mushy and don't set up well. That said...no bake cookies are no bake cookies...they rock even if you have to eat them with a spoon! :-)
The "batter" was very thin, and I had to put them in the refrigerator because they would not firm up. They tasted good enough.
YUMMMY!! Just like mama made growing up! I am sooo happy right now. =) I didn't have quite 2c of white sugar so added a bit of brown and extra cocoa because I like it.
I love these no bake cookies! instead of cocoa powder i use a 1 ounce baking chocolate bar but i melt it before adding it to the oats and it still turns out great
I like the kind with PB better, didn't sit well were gooy.
I made these as written on a rainy day. The flavor is great but they did not set up.
These cookies do not set I tried it twice and never did set I find it you add peanut butter it sets.
DELICIOUS!! I made these with a 1/2 cup of peanut butter and I also added rice krispie puffs with it. They turned out great. Thanks for this tasty and quick recipe!
I would say a pretty good recipe. However, I would suggest that you add more cocoa powder. They weren't chocolaty enough for me. Also should boil syrup for two minutes instead of one.
this recipe did not work for me. i am not a great cook so i thought i messed up bacause they never set up but i find after using another recipe it wasn't me at all.
mix milk ,butter ,vanilla and sugar together boil 3-4 min it makes the cookies harder
This recipe turns out dry and crumbles. The cookies dont stick together and just becomes a crumble not a cookie.
I understand what some of the people are saying about it not setting up. Use a dark pan, not a light one. Everytime I use the dark pan its perfect. Everytime the light pan, gummy. Hope this helps
If you only have old fashion oats,just follow the receipt and after you've added the oats, micro wave for approx 4-4 1/2 mins cover with foil for another 10 mins stirring then spoon onto wax paper... It works great!
I have lived where their is lots of humidity and now i live in the desert. I have never had a problem with this recipe as long as I make sure the mixture is at a full boil for a full minute. This is an awesome recipe with or without peanut butter. In fact, my family likes it a little too much.
I cut the sugar in half, added six tbs. cocoa and used peppermint extract instead of vanilla (I was out of vanilla, sad eh?). turned out great!
I am not sure about this recipe. I remember making these I was a young child, and when I tasted them, they did not bring back memories. I probably will not make these again! Maybe it is because I used Splenda instead of sugar. This is due to the fact that I am diabetic. I also used Hersheys Special Dark 100% cocoa, butter, and vanilla that I paid $25 a bottle for. There just seemed to be something missing. Or maybe as I have gotten older, I am missing something.
YUM! I made them almost as stated - I did put the cocoa powder in the pan and cooked it along with the butter, sugar, and milk just because I didn't read the directions all the way through - and they still turned out perfect! Wouldn't change a thing about these cookies! Do make sure you get your mixture to a big old rolling boil before you set your timer for a minute and they will set up just fine!
good, thanks for sharing...
These were good, with some modifications. I prefer this type of cookie without peanut butter, so I was glad to see this receipe. My changes- I cut the sugar by about 1/4 of a cup, added an extra 1/3 of a cup of oats and doubled the cocoa. Seems like alot of extra chocolate, but I love that bittersweet taste. The extra oats makes them stick together better, but they still stay pretty moist.
I'm not sure what went wrong when I made these but they never set up. I did use old fashioned rolled oats instead of quick cooking oats (they were what I happened to have) I might try this again with quick oats, but I'm a little afraid the same thing will happen again. They tasted good despite their gooeyness.
I just made these cookies. They turned out great and set up perfect. Great flavor. I did add one extra tablespoon cocoa powder.
This is the recipe that I grew up making. It is still one of my favorites. HOWEVER... once the mixture comes to a boil, you really need to let it boil for three minutes. Less than that and they don't set up. Longer than that and they get very hard. Thanks for posting this recipe. I was excited to see this here.
These are wonderful quick chocolate fixes!! You can add 1/2 peanut butter for more of a reeses flavor. You can also cut back sugar just a bit if you don't like them so sweet. Just remember to bring to a rolling boil for about 4min. at least. Anything past four starts to get a lil' crumbly for me. Thanks for sharing. I lost my old recipe.
Unlike some other people, I didn't have any problems with this mixture setting. I let it boil for the full minute as others have said and they were just fine. Taste great too.
Delicious! I don't like peanut butter so these are perfect! I did add about a 1/2 cups of coconut and they were FANTASTIC!
I have been using this recipe in the assisted living home I operate and the 100 residents here love them!!!
Keeper for sure, I did add a bit of peanut butter to the mixture of butter and sugar. Easy as, I put in the fridge as soon as they were done and within 30mins I had a nice chewy fudgy choc hit.
I had an extreme craving for chocolate and was out of sweets so I thought I would try this recipe since I had what it called for. These were delicious! I read the other reviews first and added less sugar and more cocoa, cooked it for 4 min., but otherwise I followed the recipe. I ate two big spoonfuls even before I put it in the refrigerator and they were scrumptious. The oatmeal made them nice and chewy too. I didn't have any problem with stickiness. They set up nicely on a large plate. After they were cold, my son and I ate a few and we both said, "Yummy, this recipe is a keeper!" Next time I may add some pecans and/or chocolate chips when they are ready to go into the fridge. Thank you Sandy for posting it.
I really like the version of this recipe with peanut butter, but wanted to try one without PB, as my husband isn't a PB fan. I really liked this recipe. It turned out just fine for me. In my opinion, if they don't set up, just eat them with a spoon!
I am sad to say, this was an awful recipe,The humidity had nothing to do with it either.I tried turning it into a bar and it just fell apart,I ended up not only throwing them out but wasting all these ingredients I had put into it.It was a waste of time and money.
Good, but not the best I've had... I agree more chocolate - less sugar.... I'll try that next time...
Perfect! They set up great. I didn't change a thing and they are just like I remember making in boarding school!
I've been looking for a recipe like this for a while (one without peanut butter). These set up nicely but they weren't the best. Next time I will definitely try some of the other reviewers suggestion - like more cocoa and less sugar. They weren't very chocolately and were kind of grainy.
These are wonderful! I am not a big peanut butter person, but wanted a good chocolate no-bake cookie. I did boil the mixture for closer to 3 minutes, rather than the recipes suggested 1 minute. And as for the oats, I free-hand poured them until the mixture looked the correct consistency. These were set after about 5 minutes in the freezer. They have a nice chocolatey taste, and the sweetness isn't too strong. Will definitely be repeating this in the future.
These are so good! Followed the recipe exactly. Excellent! Definitely saving this.
this recipe did not work i followed the instructions they were so sticky they did not set up at all
This recipe was good but i have had better and it was to sweet so you should use 1 cup of sugar or around there.
Brilliant recipe!! I used the candy thermometer and kept it to 240F and then added the oats, worked a treat. I added coconut and choco chips for extra goodies. Thanks for the recipe!
YUM thats all I can say these are by far the best no Bakes I have had!!!
These are the best. You can't go wrong. I always put the waxed paper on stackable cookie sheets and put them in the refrigerator so we can enjoy them sooner.
My fiance & had a sweet tooth but were limited on supplies. We used half/half instead of milk (we were out of milk) and we used 6 maple and brown sugar oatmeal packages since we didnt have quick oats. They actually came out really good! They were sweet but not overwhelming. I might use an extra pack of oats next time so the cookies are less chewy and more flaky. :)
This recipe is so yummy, Thanks Lisa
This is definitely a recipe that kids can help with. My 2 1/2 year old was even involved. Yum!
This is a good recipe, but I have a couple of things to add: 1. use real butter 2. in addition to all ingredients, add a splash of coconut rum. With these additions, people I have made these for have RAVED about this recipe!
These came out great the third time I tried. Nothing wrong with the recipe but it took a bit to get the boiling part down. Other than that a great recipe. I added peanut butter to half and it was still good. I love letting my nieces and nephews make this with me when they come over!
I modified this a little, Using evaporated milk, and scaling it to make 12 cookies. I pressed it flat in a pan, and promptly put it in the freezer to set. It was yummy, even still warm!! Oh, and I also melted a handful of chocolate chips and threw those into the mixture that I put over my oats. It was very YUMMY!
This is the recipe I grew up making. I like peanut butter just fine, but it doesn't belong in these cookies :) I can remember as a teen, being impatient & not cooking long enough once it started boiling. My siblings and I however did not trash them, we grabbed spoons. It didn't take long to figure out that boiling long enough would make sure the cookies set up. Thanks for sharing because until I found this one, everyone would share their peanut butter recipe. Many used chocolate instead of cocoa also. Not in my cookies ;) I like the original, no peanut butter and cocoa instead of chocolate ;)
I love these and so thankful ive found a recipe without pb because of allergies
Although they tasted good, they were very gooey. None of them set very well, even though I followed the recipe exactly. I had to leave them out on the counter the entire night, and they still didn't harden. I would suggest making smaller cookies, and adding more oats so the moisture is soaked up better.
I supervised chidlren making these this summer and the kids are still asking for more. I realized it would taste better with a little salt.
had the same problem as a few others...did not set up!
I make this with 1 cup of Skim milk to replace the butter for a low fat option. I also boil it and extra couple minutes to firm them up a bit.
Good - other recipe is better Had to add LOTS of additional oats
Did not set up at all, and I tried the recipe 2 times. First time I thought it did not work since I used soy milk. I used regular milk the 2nd time, and it still did not set up. Plus it is a bit too sweet. Would not make again.
They turned out a little gooey so I rolled them inchocolate flavored rice cereal that I crushed in a baggie. That worked great!
Love these cookies and they are easy for my 12/14yr old girls to make too!
This recipe is a favorite in my family for years. My mother's recipe is slightly different. In the saucepan goes the sugar, butter, milk and vanilla. I also add a 1/2 cup of corn syrup to the pot (add syrup when everything is melted). Slowly heat until you don't feel the grit of the sugar, once the sugar is fully liquified, turn up the heat a little more and bring just to a slight boil on the edges of the saucepan. Take off immediately and pour into oat mixture (I use 4 cups oatmeal, 1 cup shredded coconut, 4 heaping tbsp cocoa powder, already mixed in a large bowl). Drop by spoonful and let sit at least one hour. They should turn out perfect.
My mom also added coconut! Delicious!
I was really excited when I found this recipe. It seemed to be the same as a delicious recipe I lost a few years ago. It's similar, but not the same. This recipe lacks flavor. If I make these cookies again...i will cut the amount of butter and add more chocolate. I think this would make them more flavorful.
I added the cocoa vanilla milk sugar and let it come to boil. After the boiling began I boiled them for 4 minutes stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and added 2 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 1 cup of Peanut butter. AWESOME!!
I made these thinking that these would be good and I followed the recipe and they turned out but the dough did not set :( I had to put these in the freezer for 2 hrs then i had to let it sit out for 5 min then I had to scrape it with a spoon good but.....too much work!!!
I used only 1 & 3/4 cup sugar and 2 cups of rolled oats and boiled for 3 minutes, and they were PERFECT! I am eating one now.
ok.....my little bros and i decided we were hungry and wanted to make something that didnt need to go into the oven....what do you know.....cookies......so we started to make the cookies when we discovered that we had no more milk .....so...we decided to use water instead.....in the end this wasn't such a good idea because ....water makes the sauce to liquidie and the batch never set.... we still enjoyed the recipe though because we called no bake soup instead of no bake cookies :D
These are so good! I changed the boiling time to 1.5 min, and they turned out perfect. They stayed together so well. I couldn't stop eating them they were so good
Reminds me of cookies my Mom and I made when I was a little girl.
This recipe is wonderful. I did not have any cocoa so I used 2 squares of bakers chocolate and put it in with the sugar, butter and milk. They turned out GREAT!!
I LOVE this recipe! I add 1/2 cup peanut butter. I make it gluten free and other stuff free. I use rice milk and Bob's Red Mill oats. Sometimes goat's milk. It still works out great!!! I have the biggest sweet tooth in my family so I make these a lot and they are so easy! If it is too liquidy I add more oats.
very rich, tasty and easy to make...
I doubled my recipe so I added 1 minute of cooking time. I also added 4 heaping tablespoons of peanut butter to mine. They were delicious and this recipe was quick and easy.
WE LIKE TO ADD NUTS TO OUR BATCH ALSO. YUMMMM!
Terrible recipe. Does not set up and gooey. Broke down and emailed my mother for her recipe. Would never use this recipe again
This is great, nice and chocolatey! I used 2 cups oats and 1 cup coconut and it turned out great!
This recipe is perfect, except you have to add peanut butter. I usually make a triple batch.
These cookies seemed very bland to me. A pinch of salt would help. The peanut butter version is way better with much more flavor.
I tried two times to make these. Both times I could not get them to set. I don't know what I am doing wrong. Made them last year for Christmas and they turned out great. Just don't know....
i think this recipe is definitely missing the peanut butter. my cookies never set and they tasted like butter.
Great recipe. My family has food allergies and this recipe is a favorite for all of us. We also like using dark cocoa sometimes for a deeper flavor. And, on occasion will add coconut as well.
I added a little extra peanut butter and vanilla.... so good!!
Excellent recipe. I actually bought a candy thermometer just for this recipe. That made all the difference. 235F for FIVE minutes, not one minute. Turned out perfectly! Plus, after adding the oats and stirring them in, I added 2 oz of finely chopped walnuts. Tasty :)
BEST COOKIES EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
