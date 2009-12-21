No Bake Cookies II

OK, a couple of observations - If you are wondering about this recipe, it is worth your time to refer to the review on "Dec. 23, 2009 by nicks_sister" - but to summarize - for this recipe to work, you want the temperature of the sugar to get to 235-240 degrees F. Too hot and they will get crumbly, not hot enough and they will never set up (I have actually eaten these with a spoon in the past - before the science part kicked in). The big mistake I've made in the past is that I was afraid to let the sugar mixture really 'boil' - I figured 'back the temp down so the boil is not violent' - WRONG! It has to get hot enough. One minute... Six minutes... doesn't matter - get the temp to the right range and it will work. See the referenced review for 'how to tell without a candy thermometer'. Outside of this critical piece, this is one of the easiest recipes you'll ever use. They are exactly what I remember as a child, and what I have loved forever. the peanut butter versions are good too, but this is the one. There is a lot of room for frustration with these cookies, but all of that rests on that one specific detail. I Love these Cookies.