No Bake Cookies II

302 Ratings
  • 5 166
  • 4 72
  • 3 21
  • 2 17
  • 1 26

An easy, no-bake cookie recipe.

By Sandy

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together sugar, butter or margarine, and milk in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and boil for one minute, stirring constantly.

    Advertisement

  • Remove from heat and mix in cocoa, quick oatmeal and vanilla. Drop by spoonfuls on waxed paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 40.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022