Lori's Awesome Cookies
This recipe makes the best cookies you'll ever have. They're moist, chewy, and have a great flavor.
These were really good. Made one batch with candy-coated pieces which were ok but made the second batch using 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and 3/4 cups white chocolate chips and OH MY GOD - fabulous! Thanks so much for the recipe.
These cookies were GREAT! They do, however, come out pretty flat and stuck to the cookie sheet... remove them quickly. I also suggest adding a few M&M's on the top of the cookies.
Wow! I used 2 c chocolate chips instead of the candy coated chocolate pieces. I also used organic sugars. These cookies taste incredible; a cookie dough flavor that is totally addictive. I freeze them and then defrost as needed; the amazing flavor seems to improve with freezing.
Delicious cookies! I have made them for family and friends, and everyone loves them.
I have given this recipe out to so many people! Everytime I bring them to a function, I know to bring the recipe with too...they're just that good!
The product was excellent! I used mini M & Ms, included the coffee liqueur...and I have to say that the taste is superb. No need to spray the pans with non-stick, as some suggested. They slid right off the pan! I also used a cookie scoop to form the cookies. The dough seemed too moist for rolling in balls by hand. This is a keeper.
These are great! I decreased the amount of butter in half, but kept everything the same. Start checking the cookies around 7 min, once they get light golden brown on the bottom pull 'em!
We really enjoyed this cookie recipe. The candy-coated chocolate pieces are okay (more for kids - crunchy chocolate) and pretty, but we loved this recipe w/semi-sweet chocolate chips even more. I used both and they were cute and good for both kids and adults. Thanks for sharing this. Coffee Liquor was a nice addition. I used a cookie scoop and cooked them for about 6-7 mins. They kept a nice shape.
Lori thank you so much for the best cookie recipe I have EVER had! I have probably made twenty plus batches of this cookie dough and everyone who has had the pleasure of eating it is just as impressed as I am. I have made it with M&M's as well as chocolate chips. This is the ONLY chocolate chip cookie I will ever make. My family begs me to make these! Thank you!
These cookies are a hit in my home. I try to use the mini m&m's in mine. I make every year at Christmas.
This cookie is an annual Christmas tradition in our family. I follow the recipe exactly and store the baked cookies in the freezer. They keep very well that way.
These cookies taste great! I've already made them several times and will surely make them more and more
Very tasty and chewy. Add white chocolate chips for a delicious twist.Start checking cookies at 7 minutes.
By far the best M&M cookie ever. One of the best cookies period. The kahlua adds a interesting flavor and really makes these cookies special. I'm going to try these with semi-sweet chips for a more "grown-up" look.
These M&M cookies were so delicious,they were EVEN BETTER,than our local grocery store's bakery M&M cookies!! These cookies were so flavorful and nice and moist too!! If you are an M&M fan,you won't want to miss out on making these cookies!! One little tip that I would like to add,is before you add the cookie dough to your cookie sheets,MAKE SURE to spray your cookie sheets with a little bit of non-stick cooking spray,so the cookies won't stick to the cookie sheets!! I give these cookies TWO THUMBS UP,and so does my whole family!! ;-)
This was not at all what I was expecting. I was looking for a sugar cookie with M&M's and what I got was a dry puffy oatmeal cookie with M&M's. They were not gross, but I wouldn't make them again. Maybe I am being overly critical because I was excited about having a different kind.
These cookies hold their shape, as well as being greeat tasting.
Wow!! What great flavor! I substituted butter flavored Crisco & 6 teaspoons of water for the butter and these turned out wonderful. I will definitely bake these again!!!
too sweet for my tastes would probably be much better with half the sugar and no liqueur
I made these for my nephew to take back to school with him. He loved them and has even requested that I make this receipe again. We did not use the coffee liquer and they turned out great. This recipe is great for folks who like oatmeal cookies and chocolate! Definitely worth a try!
very good!! I don't do coffee or liquor so I left that out and they were still very great!! I also really like the oatmeal flavor without having to bite into chunks of oats!
I made these with all green M&Ms for St. Patrick's Day and there were amazing. The Oats really make the difference.
This is the most awesome cookie recipe! I didn't have any coffee liqueur so left that out, and they were still great! The house smelled great while they were baking, too. I highly recommend this recipe. Thanks, Lori!
I love the rich flavor and chewy texture of this cookie. Definitely a keeper.
