Lori's Awesome Cookies

This recipe makes the best cookies you'll ever have. They're moist, chewy, and have a great flavor.

Recipe by Lori

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and the sugars using an electric mixer. Mix in the eggs, vanilla and coffee flavored liqueur.

  • Measure the oatmeal and blend in a blender to a fine powder. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, oatmeal, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir the dry ingredients into the butter mixture until blended, then stir in the candy pieces. Roll into balls and place two inches apart on cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges start to turn golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 30.1mg; sodium 154.2mg. Full Nutrition
