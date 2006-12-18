Ambrosia Cookies

This had the potential to be a great cookie recipe, even though the directions could have been written more clearly. Novice bakers might be confused in that the sugars were not listed together, nor does the submitter indicate what size the cookie dough should be dropped onto the cookie sheets. The main issue, however, is that these are just too sweet. In hindsight, I would cut the sugar back by a half cup, perhaps using only 1-1/2 cups total between the two sugars. I omitted the nuts and substituted chocolate chips, but that is just a taste preference and of course did not affect the sweetness of the dough itself. Loved the combination of the oatmeal and coconut (and my addition of chocolate chips) but it couldn't overcome the too-sweet dough.

