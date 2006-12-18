Ambrosia Cookies
A very tasty cookie that goes over very well at any gathering.
These cookies are so easy to prepare. I add 1/2 teaspoon orange extract and 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated orange peel for added flavor. Also, sprinkle with confectioners sugar when cooling. Yummy!!
This had the potential to be a great cookie recipe, even though the directions could have been written more clearly. Novice bakers might be confused in that the sugars were not listed together, nor does the submitter indicate what size the cookie dough should be dropped onto the cookie sheets. The main issue, however, is that these are just too sweet. In hindsight, I would cut the sugar back by a half cup, perhaps using only 1-1/2 cups total between the two sugars. I omitted the nuts and substituted chocolate chips, but that is just a taste preference and of course did not affect the sweetness of the dough itself. Loved the combination of the oatmeal and coconut (and my addition of chocolate chips) but it couldn't overcome the too-sweet dough.Read More
These cookies are so easy to prepare. I add 1/2 teaspoon orange extract and 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated orange peel for added flavor. Also, sprinkle with confectioners sugar when cooling. Yummy!!
I have to agree w/ another reviewer who was upset at how the directions were written. The ingredients should be listed in the order they are called for in the recipe. Someone at allrecipes.com should really fix this. Despite the directions, the cookies themselves are fantastic. The only change I had to make was to bake the cookies for about 15 min @ 350. If I baked them according to the directions, they would have been undercooked. I got almost 5 dozen cookies from this recipe, Im not sure how they figured 36 cookies unless you make them huge.
I thought this recipe was absolutely wonderful. This is an easy 5 star! I made a few minor adjustments because of personal preferences and where I live (Bernalillo NM 6300+ altitude). Cooking time 11 minutes exactly, 1/2 cup butter, 1/4 margarine, 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar and 1 3/4 coconut. Could not ask for a better cookie :) Thank you. I make a different batch of cookies every one to two weeks for my wife and neighbors. Mega thumbs up from everyone!
Jo Nebel...Thank you for submitting the Ambrosia Cookie recipe. I have made this recipe two times now and everyone raves about the taste. This recipe gives a different twist to plain oatmeal cookies recipes.
This is a great recipe. Easy to make and alot of flavor. I didn't have vinilla so I used orange extract. I would use orange extract again. Thanks for the recipe!!
Yummy! Used Splenda in place of sugars (white = 1 cup Splenda, brown = 1 cup Splenda + 1/4 cup sugar-free maple syrup). Only used 1 cup oats. Flattened out cookie before baking. Thank you, will make again!
These are very good. I definitely will be making these again.
I will give this a "5+"! Made these last night and they are very good. My husband was well pleased with the results. Will test them out on my church folks this afternoon.
I halved all the ingredients and made 12 good size cookies (I baked on a Pampered Chef Stoneware bar pan for 12 minutes). I followed the recipe exactly, did not find these too sweet as other reviews stated in fact they were totally delicious (may be I just have a sweet tooth). This really is a recipe to be saved and I plan on making these again on Thursday for the coffee and book exchange that I am hosting. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe...
Great Cookie! My whole family loves it. The recipe made a fairly small amount for me, so you might want to double it.
This recipe was great...easy to make and it makes a lot!!
Probably my favorite cookie. Made these for a cookie exchange and got rave reviews. I sometimes leave out the walnuts because my husband doesn't care for them (I prefer them, personally). My only tip is to use salted butter and omit the 1/2 tsp salt (or don't omit the salt if you really like the salty/sweet combo. Experiment.). I do it for almost all of my cookies. It makes them taste richer.
These are very tasty cookies but they do dry out quickly so may try to shorten the baking time next time. I also added about 1/4 tsp. of orange extract based on other reviews otherwise very good recipe.
These are delicious! I made these cookies on a humid day so they probably spread out a little more than they should have. But that didn’t take away from these wonderful cookies. Next time I’ll let the batter sit in the fridge a little before baking.
I like the flavor of these cookies. Made a few adjustments: cut both the sugars back to 3/4 cup each. Used chopped pecan instead of walnuts - didn't have walnuts. Used Irish Oatmeal. Flattened the cookies before baking them. 16 minutes at 350. Right amount of chewiness. Not too sweet. The nuts give them a good crunch.
The taste was good but they came put too flat and became hard quickly.
These cookies were amazing just the way they are. I dropped them with a regular spoon and cooked them for 15 mins since the recipe didn't specify a size. Mine were not too sweet. The perfect cookie!!
Really easy recipe!
I replaced the walnuts with chocolate chips since my family doesn't like walnuts and they still are amazing. My neighbors love them and I'm bringing them on a trip with me.
A family favorite already!
I thought these were great cookies, the combo of oatmeal and coconut is really good! I did substitute chocolate chips for the walnuts.
These are delish! Some notes; I found the recipe easy to read, understand, and make, so maybe it has been updated since others commented on the poorly written recipe. So don't let that scare you off. I baked them at 350 for 10 minutes, then let rest on the tray for 2 minutes, before transferring to cooling racks. I would not bake longer than that unless you want super crisp cookies. I also used shredded coconut, instead of flakes, because that's what I like. This recipe also makes a lot of cookies, about 45 to 50....which for me is a huge plus. This is such a great variation of an oatmeal cookie, a house favorite. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING!
