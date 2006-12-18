Ambrosia Cookies

4.6
27 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A very tasty cookie that goes over very well at any gathering.

Recipe by Jo Nebel

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour, baking powder, soda and salt. In a separate bowl cream butter until fluffy; add sugars, eggs and vanilla. Beat well.

    Advertisement

  • Add flour mixture to butter mixture. Mix well. Stir in oats, nuts, and coconut. Mix until well blended.

  • Bake on ungreased cookie sheets for 10-12 minutes at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 111.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022