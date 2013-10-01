The Best Lemon Bars

First off, this recipe is VERY easy to make given that it is homemade. I really recommend it for any new bakers out there. I JUST finished this recipe and followed it almost exactly as called for. The ONLY changes I made were to use 3 large lemons and a bit of lemon juice just to get to 2/3rds of a cup of juice. I then added 1 tablespoon flour to the mix as a previous reviewer suggested. I just tasted it and it is VERY lemony delicious. (VERY lemony) So, for anyone that wants to make sure they get a lemon flavor, I would say squeeze at least enough lemons to get a 1/2 cup of juice. THE TASTE OF THE CRUST IS AMAZING. Do not listen to those that said it has no flavor. It is rich, buttery, and melts in your mouth. You do not want the crust to be too sweet, because the filling is VERY VERY sweet (trust me). This crust balances that sweetness. The only difficulty I had with the crust portion was the bake time, and no I do not know why (probably my oven). I baked it for 30 minutes and it still slightly undercooked in my opinion, but still MORE than edible. Next time, I will bake the crust for 40 minutes. I just put it in the fridge and I can't WAIT to share it with everyone tomorrow. It is TRULY fantastic. This was so simple to make and very inexpensive ingredients. TRY IT.