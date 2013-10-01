The Best Lemon Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 36
Calories: 125.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.6g 3 %
carbohydrates: 17.8g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 11.2g
fat: 5.8g 9 %
saturated fat: 3.4g 17 %
cholesterol: 34.2mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 186.4IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin c: 4.6mg 8 %
folate: 17.5mcg 4 %
calcium: 9.4mg 1 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 3.2mg 1 %
potassium: 26.2mg 1 %
sodium: 44.4mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 51.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.