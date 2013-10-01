The Best Lemon Bars

3368 Ratings
  • 5 2355
  • 4 674
  • 3 192
  • 2 71
  • 1 76

Tart, rich and perfection, all rolled into one! Wow your friends with this simple recipe. Hint: No Substitutions!

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
477 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, blend together softened butter, 2 cups flour and 1/2 cup sugar. Press into the bottom of an ungreased 9x13 inch pan.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until firm and golden. In another bowl, whisk together the remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1/4 cup flour. Whisk in the eggs and lemon juice. Pour over the baked crust.

  • Bake for an additional 20 minutes in the preheated oven. The bars will firm up as they cool. For a festive tray, make another pan using limes instead of lemons and adding a drop of green food coloring to give a very pale green. After both pans have cooled, cut into uniform 2 inch squares and arrange in a checker board fashion.

Tips

Please note the difference in ingredient amounts and serving size when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 44.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022