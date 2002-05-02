Beatrice Savitz's Apricot Cookies

My grandmother, a wonderful baker and cook, made these.

Recipe by Rachel Teplow

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Place apricots, lemon juice, white sugar in a small saucepan. Add enough water to just cover the apricots. Bring to a boil, and cook until fruit is soft. Chop coarsely.

  • Sift flour, oatmeal and brown sugar together. Melt butter or margarine over low heat and stir into flour mixture. Put 2/3 of this mixture into 8 x 8 inch greased pan. Spread apricot mixture over crust. Sprinkle remaining oatmeal mixture over apricots.

  • Bake for about 35 minutes.

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 46.6mg. Full Nutrition
