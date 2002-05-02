Beatrice Savitz's Apricot Cookies

I *wanted* this recipe to work so badly -- it looked like it would taste great, plus the name is too good to resist. I had great results with the apricot filling by pureeing the boiled apricot mixture and patting it on the bottom 2/3 of the oatmeal mixture with wet fingers. However, the oatmeal layers did not "cobble up" or "cookie-fy" (for want of a technical term) as I expected an oatmeal bar/cookie would. After baking, the entire oatmeal mixture was dry and crumbly and the bars fell apart like sawdust as soon as lifted out of the pan. I think if I made this recipe again, I would melt the butter with the brown sugar and boil it for a little while to carmelize it, then mix it with the flour and oatmeal. This would probably lend a more cohesive texture to the two oatmeal layers and make them somewhat chewy, but the cookie may or may not turn out as dear Beatrice intended.