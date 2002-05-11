Caramel Crispy Treats I
A gooey, crunchy snack that is absolutely delicious!
I thought these were very good, but way too buttery. I would definitely recommend decreasing the amount of butter in the recipe. There was a whole layer of butter on the bottom of the bar.
These were definitely good and a unique recipe. I love marshmallow so I used a whole bag. I felt something was missing not sure what but I probably will make again. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband loved these even though I didn't use caramel!
like rice crispy bars only with the flavor of chow mein noodles.
I'm rating these before my granddaughters even taste them because I'm sure they will love them! I must caution you to grease the pan as stated. I actually put them on Pam-sprayed wax paper, and the ones that overlapped to the non-sprayed part really stuck. Also I kept a little bowl of water nearby so I could use damp fingers to form the stacks---otherwise, they are way too sticky! Thanks for this nice treat!
