Pepparkakor I
A traditional Swedish Christmas recipe, they are crispy, brown, and delicious plain or decorated. Different from your everyday gingersnap!
the very best pepparkakor recipe i have found. it rolls very easily. the only thing i would change is the amount of spices - i would almost double everything - the cinnamon, ginger, cloves. i also added some orange zest, which gave it a nice flavor.Read More
I live in Sweden, and gave this recipe to my daughter in the states. She said that they were definately not like the swedish pepparkakor we bake in Sweden. This recipe has less spices and more flour. My daughter said that when she added more of the spices, and less flour that they tasted much better.Read More
5 cups of flour? It seemed like too much. The "dough" was more like sand and you can't roll out sand, as the recipe instructs. Another recipe for pepparkakor calls for 3-1/2 c. flour which seems more in line for the correct amount to add.
I made this recipe because it sounded close to an original I have from a Swedish friend. However, the dough was very hard to work with, it was too wet. The cookies turned out okay, but even though I doubled the spices, they weren't that spicy. I would not make these again. I'm sorry I didn't take the time to convert the recipe from my friend into English measurements!
This recipe is just great! I used cane molasses and just had to add a little flour, but it was really easy to roll out thin and cut. The flavour is fantastic: just the right amount of spices to suit both my mom's (who's a big pepparkakor fan) tastes and mine. I'm definitely going to bake these again for Christmas.
Thank you Kathy for posting this recipe. I did double the spices because I love them. The molasses gave the cookies a mild bitterness that was delicious. The process for making the cookies was unusual but the results were dark brown, crisp, and very pretty. My husband called them 'adult' cookies. Ha.
