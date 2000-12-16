Pepparkakor I

A traditional Swedish Christmas recipe, they are crispy, brown, and delicious plain or decorated. Different from your everyday gingersnap!

Recipe by Kathy Seaberg

60
4 -5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place butter in a large, heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, heat brown sugar, molasses and spices just to boiling point. Add baking soda and stir in. Pour this mixture over the butter and stir until it melts.

  • Beat egg and mix in; add flour, a cup at a time, and blend thoroughly. Turn out onto a lightly floured board and knead 1-2 minutes. Wrap in waxed paper and chill until firm (about an hour).

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).

  • Roll out to approximately 1/8 inch thickness on a lightly floured board and cut into desired shapes. Place on greased baking sheets and bake for 8 - 10 minutes.

  • Remove from sheets and cool on racks; may be decorated with piped icing or whatever else you like!

66 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 62mg. Full Nutrition
