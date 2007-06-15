Julie's Pizza Cookie

This cookie pizza is great for group gatherings, slumber parties, or just a treat for the family! It's very easy to make! Enjoy!

By Julie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the brown sugar, white sugar, and butter until smooth. Mix in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour and baking soda; stir into the batter. Dough will be stiff. Mix in mini chocolate chips. Spread or pat dough onto an ungreased 12 inch pizza pan or cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown; let cool.

  • Just before serving, spread cookie with whipped cream. Sprinkle with nuts, coconut and chocolate candies. Cut into wedges. Refrigerate any remaining pizza cookie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 30.6mg; sodium 100.1mg. Full Nutrition
