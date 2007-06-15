Julie's Pizza Cookie
This cookie pizza is great for group gatherings, slumber parties, or just a treat for the family! It's very easy to make! Enjoy!
I used the dough recipe from this to make a special occasion cookie. I pressed chocolate chips and chopped walnuts into the dough before baking it.
This was ok. It was quick and easy to make, but the taste didn't stand out as much as I thought it would. I tasted the dough before baked, and I liked it better then rather than after it was cooked. :-) Recommend if need something easy, and it might be fun for a kid to help you with toppings. ;-) Just a thought!
I use this recipe for all of my friends birthdays. Everyone gets super excited when they see me walk in with a giant cookie and it is the best thing to share with friends. We sit in a circle and just tear of pieces, it's usually done within 5 minutes of being served!
I made this Pizza Cookie for my husband ‘s birthday. I added chopped walnuts to the cookie dough and then sprinkled chocolate chips,white chips,M&Ms and miniature marshmallows on top . It was delicious and I will be making it again !! Very easy and very good .
