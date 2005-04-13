Butterscotch Brownies II
These chewy squares ooze brown sugary butterscotch. They becrumb the lips and besmear the chin, like home-baked goodies should.
After reading the reviews, I decided to try this recipe. I also prefer brownies that are chewie NOT cakey. So, to avoid a cakey brownie, I used 2 eggs instead of 3. The end result was a delightfully chewie brownie. The overall flavor is good. However, it's a little too sweet for my taste so I will most likely cut back on some of the sugar next time. I did not make the icing because the brownies just don't need it. Finally, instead of pouring the entire batter into a 11 x 7 pan, I split the batter between 2 EZ foil pans. One pan was 8¼ x 5¼ x 1 and the other was 9¼ x 6½ x 1. That way we could eat one now and freeze one for later. My oven is very accurate. The cook time for the smaller pan was 27 minutes. The cook time for the larger pan 30 minutes.Read More
I really don't think I'm an idiot. And I followed the directions to the letter. But the pan size is too small and these puppies overflowed, filling my kitchen with a delightful odor of burned butterscotch brownies! Make this in a 9x13 pan, not a 11x7. Other than that, they're yummy. Well, they will be once they're done. All I've had so far is the part I scraped off the bottom of the oven. Sigh.Read More
Just like Gramma used to make! I made a few changes though: halved the recipe, used only one egg (I suspect if I had made the whole recipe, 2 would have worked), left out the walnuts, and added slightly less sugar than called for. Perfect and chewy!
This is the best recipe for butterscotch brownies I've ever tried. Others complain that they are too cake-like, but that is what I like about them. Other recipes I've tried puff up on the sides and carmelize in the center and bottom - not a problem with these. I used 1 cup shredded cocunut instead of walnuts and skipped the frosting because they are plenty sweet and delicious without it. Thanks Anna!
These brownies ARE as good as the initial description. Many of brownie recipes I've used in the past have the potential to turn cakey if you bake them too long. Try five minutes less the next time.
First of all, these are not brownies. They taste like a flattened cake. It was not even a good tasting cake.
I read all the reviews first and was thinking, it should be ok- I like my brownies a little cakey. It wasn't a little though, it was practically cake. I followed the recipe exactly, cooked for 30 mins in a square pan and it was a cake, not a brownie at all. The taste is great, but i'm def. going to go with the reviews and take out an egg and see how that goes!
Delicious! I also used only 2 eggs, and got a nice, chewy brownie. I also halved the recipe (so, actually, I used 1 egg) and baked it in an 8X8 and it turned out great. I slightly undercooked them, too. I did not make the frosting. I had another butterscotch brownie recipe that I've used over the years but will replace it with this one.
This receip came out HORRIBLE!!! It was more like a cake rather than brownies. I was very disappointed. In fact I threw out the whole thing!
Very good brownie. Mine didn't quite "ooze" - they were cake-like, as others have said. I will agree with another reviewer that you can half the amount of frosting...unless you like gobs of it! I also used dark brown sugar rather than light because that was what I had in the house, and they still turned out fine. They also went great with a cup of coffee!
These are really good, but I think that half the frosting recipe would be plenty. They are just too sweet with the whole amount of frosting!
These brownies are cake like that's true, but the flavor is very nice. Doubled the recipe and baked in a 9 x 13 pan. Not bad, but not a traditional brownie texture.
Surprised I found this here, first was in early 90's from some cookbook; and since then a firm favourite with everyone who'd tried it. The other surprise was I never knew about the frosting part, lol. Nevertheless, the brownies have been good unfrosted, and warm from oven. I reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup. I've used pecans at times, and added some mini choc chips to the batter other times too. Yum.
This recipe tasted more like cake than brownies. Found it dry, although did have a butterscotch flavor. Overall, not a fan...
great brownies and the qiuck mix recipe was the easiest.......i added butterscotch chips along with the walnuts...plus my husband thought they needed cream cheese frosting!!!!donnag
I made these butterscotch brownies without reading other comments first, which was an oversight on my part. So after the brownies were in the oven and I had made the frosting, I started thinking about those 3 eggs and hoped they didn't turn out like cake brownies! THEN, I took the time to skim through the previous reviews and thought " Oh no, I should have known better than to use 3 eggs!." Well, luckily enough, the brownies turned out perfect just as the recipe was written. (I did add 1/2 cup flaked coconut to go along with the chopped walnuts.) I found the frosting to be totally unnecessary. It did have a light whipped texture and sweet coffee flavor but it just wasn't needed. The brownies were not cake like. They were chewy - the kind I like - and they needed no frosting! Oh yeah, almost forgot - I have only 9"x13" baking pans so that's what I used instead of the 11"x7" baking pan that the recipe called for. You definitely want to use a 9" x13" baking pan!
Awesome Brownie! Great change from traditional chocolate brownies! This is a definite repeat recipe. My husband and kids raved. Even my youngest, who doesn't care much for sweets.
Really good--however, NEVER make these with the egg product made with mostly egg whites and some yolk--it made the brownies fluffy and sort of like a dense cake. They tasted pretty good, but it definitely wasn't what I wanted!
I love this recipe!! Since i'm allergic to nuts I omitted them, but in the icing, I added some cocoa and choco chips (had to use them) and I also used pumpkin spice coffee (because it's the holidays) and it came out AWESOME!!! About to take it to a halloween party!!!
Read the suggestions and advice of others who have made this and found that it's delicious!! Because I love chewy brownies, as suggested I used only two eggs and sure enough they turned out nice and chewy. I used a 9x13 glass baking pan and baked it for only 27 mins (undercooked) knowing that the cooking process continues even if the brownies are taken out of the oven. I let it cool before cutting with a plastic serrated knife. I will be keeping this recipe and using it many more times over the holidays.
We loved these brownies. I followed what others said and used two eggs instead of three and instead of nuts I added chocolate chips. I have to have chocolate in my sweets!! I baked them for 30 minutes and they were just barely done. I find to keep them chewy instead of drying out they almost need to be slightly underdone. They were sweet so I didn't bother making the frosting. I don't think they need it. Fantastic and I will definitely be making again!
Really easy to make So Darn Good. Don't really need the frosting Every time I make them, everyone loves 'em
I made this recipe with 2 eggs per another review, used pecans instead of walnuts. I did that make any frosting as they were delicious without. my family loved them and actually fought over them. They requested me to make these again. these are now on my list of sweets to make regularly.
Very easy to make. I used an 8 x 8 pan and increased the baking time to 40 minutes. Perfect!
I almost didn't make these because of the mixed reviews, and I was afraid I'd be joining the ranks on the negative side. Well, I doubt if I'd make this one again. I cut the recipe in half and baked in a 9 x 9 pan. I did add 1/4 c. coconut to ensure chewiness, and 1/4 c. butterscotch chips to ensure a butterscotch flavor. Maybe it was my oven? But these were dry and the flavor was just "ok". I was drawn in by the photo which shows a moist looking brownie...not so. I tried to read the review of the submitter of that photo, so I could do everything she did...but there is no review in her name. This was more cake-like than a brownie (used 2 eggs). The chips I used went to the bottom of the pan and were on their way to becoming hard, circular pieces of butterscotch super glue, if I would have baked for another minute. Still looking for a good butterscotch brownie...sorry to say, but for me...the negative reviews were right. Oh, I didn't make the glaze because many reviewers said that it didn't need it...wrong! It desperately needs some sort of glaze in my opinion.
They was not good and too long to make...
I used pecans instead of almonds. I let it cool completely in the pan (to save on washing the rack). I think it would have been gooier if it hadn't stayed so warm so long in the pan. It was still delicious, though! My 19 year old son thinks so too. It tastes just like a chocolate brownie, but no chocolate. Once it cools completely, I will frost them with store-bought cream cheese frosting.
Was very dry, even though I baked it for only 20 min....good flavour, though. Used pecans, instead of walnuts. Cut the coconut palm sugar in half and mixed it with the butter and whisked it well until it was blended together. Could have perhaps a little more sugar....say 1/4 c. Had only used 2 eggs. Want to try this another time.
These are AMAZING! I threw a handful of chocolate chips into the batter before baking and they are so good. I love a thick brownie and followed the direction of the 11x7 pan but next time would do a 9x13. Even at 35 minutes mine were underbaked. I didn't want to burn the outside so I ran with it and they're so good and gooey but next time would do a 9x13 pan for a more even bake.
I made these for a church get together. Omitted nuts. Delicious and simple.
I made it twice, both times following others’ suggestion of using 2 eggs. I also cut down the sugar to 1.5 cups and pressed dried plums on top. The first time was too firm and cakey from baking for 30 minutes. The second time I browned the butter and baked it for 20-25 minutes and it was chewy and so much better!
WOW are these good! Used 2 eggs instead of 3 as suggested by other reviewers. Also 1 cup of finely shredded coconut instead of the walnuts as the hubs is allergic. Great recipe!
I made this recipe today and it was a big hit! I used only 2 eggs (because I like them to be chewy)and cut the brown sugar back a bit (per other's suggestions). I took it in to share with my physical therapist and the people that were there. My P.T. loved them. He said they were scary good! :-)
Great brownie chewy texture but with rich butterscotch flavor. My batter was a bit dry so I added 1/2 fresh orange juice. The orange was first Zestar, and that plus the rest of the juice was added to a cream cheese icing I used instead of the coffee glaze. It was a hit
I have made these twice to rave reviews from bridge group and husband. I admit to having a heavy hand with the walnuts. The frosting sets the chewy butterscotchy walnutty goodness perfectly if you are generous, you will find it adds a nice bitter note to all that sweetness.
I halved the recipe since this was the first time making it and baked it in a 5" x 9" loaf pan. Modifications included using dark brown sugar, which is what I had on hand and adding one tablespoon of vegetable oil to make up for the 1/2 egg, that would have been required when halving the recipe. Texture came out chewy along the edges and very moist probably resulting from the the addition of the oil. Flavor was a bit flat, maybe a little more salt next time would bring out the flavor. All in all, a basic recipe that can easily be modified to taste.
These were awesome! I followed the recipe exactly, and they turned out perfect. I did leave off the frosting because I'm running low on confectioners sugar, but in my opinion the brownies didn't need the extra sweetness anyhow. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
I followed the recipe but instead of instant coffee I made a cup of coffee and used 2 table spoons of that. And I added walnuts as garnish on top of the brownies. And I will make them again.
These brownies are awesome. I made them twice and my family flipped over them. I always follow recipes exactly as written first. They took much longer to bake than expected, and the edges and bottom were a bit too dry and dark, especially the 2nd time when I added 2/3 cup milk chocolate chips. It looked like too much batter for the 11 x 7 pan. Also, my oven tends to be too hot so I'll adjust temp and pan size to meet my particular needs. Recipe is easy and whips up in a flash so it's worth trying. NB: If adding chocolate chips, let batter cool a bit longer and/or mix them in very very briefly so they don't melt and blend in.
Love this recipe. Have made it several times now. I use 2 eggs instead of 3. I also like it better when I put in to 2 smaller square pans. Not as thick and nice and chewy. I don’t put nuts in it and have never made the icing. Love them plan and so does my husband.
A little too sweet for me.
It wasn't fudgy at all. It's too cakey and spongey not thin and chewy, maybe I'd just use 2 eggs instead of 3 next time and see what happens.
Only added 2 eggs because I misread the recipe, but was then reading through reviews and found it to be a great error! Nice and chewy, great flavor.
good recipe. i halved it for I didn't have enough sugar, and i only used one egg instead of one and a half, because some reviews said less eggs were needed, and also because i dont know how to half an egg.
