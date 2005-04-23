Chewy Chocolate Cookies II
Delicious cookies that taste like brownies.
Delicious cookies that taste like brownies.
I was looking for an easy, quick fix for my husband's chocolate craving...I found it! The fact that they do taste like brownies was a bonus. They were easy to make and they were delicious. Definately drop them by the teaspoonful or less, they spread. The only problem I experienced was they stuck to my cookie sheet something aweful. Parchment paper might work, though I didn't have any...wax paper did not work. However, lightly greasing the sheet worked beautifully. I will definately make these again.Read More
I added butter instead of margarine, yeast instead of baking soda, chia seeds instead of cocoa and pureed chicken meat instead of eggs. And let me tell you, it turned out AWFUL! The person who wrote this recipe should delete it. Please, don't use this recipe! I can't believe i was so dumb to use it.Read More
I added butter instead of margarine, yeast instead of baking soda, chia seeds instead of cocoa and pureed chicken meat instead of eggs. And let me tell you, it turned out AWFUL! The person who wrote this recipe should delete it. Please, don't use this recipe! I can't believe i was so dumb to use it.
I was looking for an easy, quick fix for my husband's chocolate craving...I found it! The fact that they do taste like brownies was a bonus. They were easy to make and they were delicious. Definately drop them by the teaspoonful or less, they spread. The only problem I experienced was they stuck to my cookie sheet something aweful. Parchment paper might work, though I didn't have any...wax paper did not work. However, lightly greasing the sheet worked beautifully. I will definately make these again.
I give this recipe a zero! It was horrible. I followed the recipe. Made one pan of cookies and I had a mess. I couldn't get the cookies off the pan, they all ran together into one big awkward shape, and they were so thin they fell apart when you picked them up. It said to add 2 cups of flour, I put 4 and it still wasn't enough! Whoever came up with this recipe seriously can't cook. I think that this reciped should b removed from this website. The cookies ended up everywhere. I could not even eat one cookies because i couldnt get it near my mouth without it falling to the floor in pieces! It was horrible. I will never use this recipes again.
I was looking for chocolate cookies that didn't require chocolate chips. This recipe is just what I wanted. I used butter, since I was out of margarine, and made sure it wasn't too soft. They turned out best when I didn't grease the cookie sheet.
The instructions for this recipe really should indicate chilling the dough. It will cut down on the flatness of the cookies. Even with chilling though they are still fairly flat cookies, but there isn't anything wrong with that is there? They are delicious, moist, and chewy. Like the edge piece from a pan of brownies. I put an unwrapped Andes mint on each as they came out of the oven and swirled the chocolate after it was melted to make a yummy mint cookie for my holiday baking.
Add a bit of peppermint extract and top with Hershey's Candy Cane or Mint Kisses for a special holiday treat!
I don't know why some people are complaining, this recipe was great! I loved the flavor! It was so good, I was addicted to eating them. I can't wait to make it again!
These tasted delicious, but the batter was a little awkward. Definitely keep the spoonfuls very small and chill to help firm it up some. I cooked for 10 minutes. I sprayed my sheet with Pam also and didn't have any problems with the cookies sticking. I wouldn't suggest making these for a potluck or party because they look messy after cooking. Has a nice brownie texture though.
Very tasty, I must say! I was surprised that they didn't taste too "cocoa-ish". I used 1/3 cup pecans, 1/3 cup whole almonds & 1/3 cup slivered almonds instead of using walnuts (had none)- and it was quite a good substitute. Also, instead of all that margarine (too many transfats), I used 1/2 cup butter & 1/3 cup canola oil, and it turned out just fine.
take the recipe off the website and spare the other innocent people who only want some chocolate cookies man!
I have made these cookies often, having found the same recipe in a Taste of Home magazine. They are one of my "go to" cookie recipes. Only diff in their recipe is butter instead of margarine, and the addition of one and a half cups of chocolate chips. I change it up sometimes and use dried cranberries and chips or Heath brickle bits,etc. Don't understand the problems people have had with this, just like a Tollhouse cookie only chocolate.
I chose this recipe only because it was the only one I could find with ingredients I had on hand. VERY GOOD! I used butter instead of margarine and pecans instead of walnuts. They do taste a bit like brownies. Chewy and rich!
Awesome. I like to make ice cream sandwiches out of these. So good.
GREAT cookies! I think the people who have complained might have used low-cholesterol margerines, which are not good for baking. Be sure to look for "Great for Baking!" on the labels, and never use a whipped margerine for cooking. I actually didn't have any baking margerine so I substituted 1/2 cup butter and 3/4 cup butter-flavored shortening. They turned out great! I added some pink Komen Foundation M&Ms into the mix for a little extra color and chocolate. :-)
these are pretty good for a chocolate fix. easy to make.
Pretty great recipe. I used softened butter and did not chill them, and they turned out well. Also added some extra vanilla and extra cocoa powder for a fuller chocolate flavor.
Great tasting cookies! They turned out a little flat but personally I like thin cookies. I used butter instead of margarine. I don't know why people were complaining about these cookies. If you keep the batter chilled and I dropped them by the teaspoon onto the tray they turn out perfect. They also slid right off the pan no problem. Helped calm my chocolate craving in a pinch!
I read most of the reviews for this recipe, and agree that chilling the dough first is a good idea. Most chocolate brownie cookie recipes work better with the dough chilled. I did cut back the butter that is listed to 3/4 cup this help to make the cookies stand up rather than spread out. All in all it is a good recipe and the cookies are delicious.
So delicious! The only thing I substituted was butter instead of margarine. I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND you chill the dough for a while before you bake them. It helped to keep the cookies from spreading too much. Otherwise this recipe is fantastic.
Turned out perfect! Good taste. I used butter instead of margarine.
they turned out gorgeous, definitely a cousin to the brownie. strong bad could eat a whole batch.
It's too bad that people put such bad reviews because I tried this recipe and it was just perfect for what I wanted! I made them very tiny, about teaspoon sized, and cooked for 7 mins at 350. I then made mint filling and made homemade mint oreo sandwiches. They were PERFECT! They are a little tough to get off the pan but I switched to a metal spatula and that was just fine. Just make sure to leave them on the hot pan for about 2 minutes. Also, they do flatten out so if you put them too big/close together-- then yes they will run together. But mine formed into perfect circles for my oreos! I even refrigerated them (bc of the filling) and they were still chewy! Just watch baking time because I left my last batch on the pan for about 5 mins and they were more dry & crunchy. The rest were perfect baking 7 mins, sitting on pan for 2 mins.
This recipe made beautiful cookies! I used 2 sticks(1 cup) of butter instead of margarine, and baked them for 6.5 minutes and they turned out awesome! Very chocolatey and just the right amount of chewy. I had no problems with them sticking to the pan.
I followed this recipe for the first two batches. The cookies were amazing but I had to leave them in the oven a lot longer. They stay moist and delicious though and don't get hard. I added Andes mints to the other batches. A-MAZ-ING!
My daughter and a friend wanted some cookies and I had no chocolate chips, so I found this recipe and made the cookies and they loved them, as well as my son and husband. I loved the fact that they were light and low in fat but very flavorable, very good will keep and make again.
I threw these together last-minute to take to a potluck at work. They were so quick and easy, and I was able to make them with basic ingredients I had on hand. One comment I got was that they had "the perfect chocolate flavor."
I just got done making these and they turned out great! The people who had problems must not have followed instructions. These were chocolately, moist and I am glad I made them! I think next time I may add some peanut butter chips! yum.
There is nothing at all wrong with this recipe—it is an excellent, basic recipe. If you use margarine, use 80% fat margarine, NOT reduced fat margarine. Butter will,work and give improved flavor, but the butter must also be 80% fat, not reduced fat.
Delicious, fabulous, delightful, and stupendous are all words that apply to this magnificent cookie. I have no words to express the gratitiude I have to AllRecipes and the person who provided this recipe. This cookie has truly made my life better. One bite and you will feel like you're 20 again, home from college, full of life and love. No matter what, the chocolately comfort of this cookie soothes me in times of struggle. Make this cookie if you want to succeed as a person in life, it will help you immensely.
This recipe is awful. The consistency is nothing like brownies or cookies. I followed the recipe exactly, and it came out like cake batter. The cookies were flaky. "Ungreased cookie sheet" - only if you'd like to peel chunks of cake-cookie off of your baking sheet. Overall, an awful waste of ingredients. I don't recommend.
My family really liked these cookies. I refrigerated the dough about 20 min. before making the balls, lightly sprayed the cookie sheets with no-stick spray and made small balls. I didn't have any problems with sticking or spreading and they were good-looking small round cookies. I actually would like to give these a 4 and a half stars.
I just took these out of the oven and had one (ok maybe two) and they are great. They were very easy to make even for a baking novice such as myself and really satisfy the chocolate craving. I used butter instead of margarine since that is what I had on hand and it worked fine.
Excellent recipe. turned out chewy and the sweetness just right. I omitted the walnuts but still tasted good.
Did not set up, even when left in the oven until they burnt! Spread out flat.
I gotta say, we liked them. They are great for a chocolate fix. If you aren't watching calories though, don't try them. We however, will make again!
Very tasty but...first batch were very flat and undercooked. Second batch, cooked 2 minutes longer were a bit better but still too undercooked. I used one user's tip about cooking for 15 mins and were much better and not quite as flat but were a little crunchy around the outside...just the way I like 'em! I read recently that if your baking soda is expired it will cause your cookies to flatten. I'll try again with some "fresher" baking soda. Also, here's a great tip: if your cookies are too crunchy for your liking, put them in a sealed container with a slice of bread and within a day they're perfect!! The longer they sit in the container, the softer they will become.
These cookies were super easy and delicious! After I dropped the dough by spoonfuls onto the ungreased cookie sheet, I added a dollop of peanut butter to each. The peanut butter melted into the cookies as they baked. The final product was amazing! If you like chocolate and peanut butter together, you'll love this recipe!
I really liked these. I wanted some cookies but didn't have any chocolate chips. I left out the nuts and put a full cup of cocoa powder in them and they are yummy. Almost like a brownie, but not. They turned out perfect. Didn't stick to the greased cookie sheet. I will keep this recipe in the books! **UPDATE** I kept these cookies in a container on the counter and they lasted a long while (I made a lot!). They stayed soft and chewy. Some people said they got better every day! Love these cookies!!
Excellent recipe! The secret to getting this cookie right is the temperature of the butter. I did not use margarine. If the butter is to soft you will get a running cookie. If to cold it won't blend. I used a 1 ounce cookie scoop and did not flatten on the pan. They baked up show quality and very pliable.
i was looking for a fluffy, moist cake or brownie like cookie that wasn't too sweet. perhaps it did TASTE like a brownie, but it definately didn't have the right texture. they came out flatter than i usually like (and i like really big and puffy cookies). they also come out really greasy and were a little too sweet. i don't think i would try this recipe again
These cookies are very good. They do taste like brownies. I had to chill my batter because once they sat out waiting to to be baked, the batter gets to soft. Do keep them small because they do spread. I love them and they are easy.
After reading the reviews, I was reluctant in making these cookeie. THEY TURNED OUT AWESOME!!! I did use a SilPat cookie sheet liner while baking and I kept them to a teaspoon drop per each cookie. Be brave and try to make them before you "write them off." They are super easy and require minimal ingredients. They are worth it and I can't wait to take them to a party or cookout this summer.
My goodness these taste wonderful! I had to let them go for 11 minutes instead of that recommended eight, and then when I went to remove them they were the consistency of pancakes! As I speak the completed cookies are in a huge mass on a plate. Use SMALL teaspon fulls when placing these on your cookie sheet, and as recommended, refrigerate a while before forming into balls. This will assure a plumper cookie. As for chewing, sweet, and satisfying, this recipe is perfect! Make sure you use those walnuts, because they make the flavor perfect!
not as i expected at al!! total catastrophe !!! it was very oil and the horrible cookies after getting baked were still drowning in oil and grease. fried!
Very disappointed. Had high hopes but those hopes were left as flat as the ugly cookies.
This was a disappointment. No way were they like brownies, they spread out terribly, and they no way looked like the picture. Maybe putting the dough in the refer for half an hour might keep them from spreading out flat.
I used butter instead of margarine and instead of salt, baking soda, and all-purpose flour and I just used 2 cups of self-rising flour... because it’s what I had at home. The cookies turned out great and my family loved them!!!
The absolute best! This recipe was exactly what i was looking for. It tastes like a brownie, but bakes up like a cookie. I add peanut butter chips instead of walnuts and my family can't get enough of these cookies. Thanks for the great recipe!!
i used less sugar and coconut oil instead of butter. They didn't turn out as sweet but still pretty good
I followed the recipe but added peanut butter chips. They came out really good but I wanted more of a peanut butter flavor so I added peanut butter to the last two trays. Oh my goodness, THEY CAME OUT AWESOME!!! So flaky and delicious. I will definitely be making these again.
I made with 1:1 gluten free flour and they turned out great! Sprinkled a little sea salt to bring out the cocoa flavor. Definitely will use this recipe again!
We absolutely adored these cookies. We added powdered sugar on top, they were pretty rich but if you have a delightful glass of milk handy, they taste superb! 10/10 would recommend! I baked them for my daughters soccer team and they all requested i make them again for next time!
Yes..my husband is diabetic and I used half sugar and half Stevia....also I used butter in place of margarine and the cookies turned out wonderful...these will be our all the time favorite cookie! My family are chocoholics and these are real chocolatey!! Love them! Thanks for the recipe! ..I scooped them onto a cookie sheet and refrigerated them for an hour and they didn't spread!
I used butter instead of margarine, left out the nuts and threw in about 3/4 a cup of semi sweet chips. Chilled the dough between each batch-these were AMAZING. Yes, they fell, and were more like crinkle brownie cookies. Just wonderful.
2 stars because I like chocolate and the rest taken away because there's no excuse for wasting money on good ingredients to make a bad recipe. Because that's what this is. Followed it to a t and the first batch were flat and greasy. This is the chocolate equivalent of drinking bacon grease from the pan. I grew up making cookies with so many traditions around them and there are so many good recipes out there, there is no excuse for publishing a bad one. I tried adding more flour for future batches which made it slightly more palatable... But when the five year old rejects a cookie, you know there is something wrong.
very good! I baked mine in a browie pan so that it was like a cookie bar, and it was GREAT!
My sister-in law said she used it in a 9x13 pan for brownies instead. I tried it and it was awesome!
It was really good! The cookies came out pretty flat and joined together, but we used a cookie cutter to form them back into a circle.
These turned out fabulous! They DO taste like brownies, but they didnt stay chewy. It tasted more like the crispy edges of the brownie but its still delicious! They were flat the first batch but I chilled the dough and they didnt flatten out as much. I think the one star ratings are being dramatic, these are amazing!
I loved these chocolate cookies...very brownie-like. Even better if you add chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, white chocolate etc. Delicious!
Sucked! Followed the recipe except for vanilla, and it turned into a big mess that ruined the baking sheet. Something's missing here!
I have never reviewed a recipe before, but, these are so fabulous, I felt the need....I made some modifications, I used butter instead of margarine per many of the reviews and I used dark chocolate unsweetened cocoa powder. I also added dark chocolate chips to the mix . So very good. This recipe is a keeper.
I've looked for YEARS to find a really good chewy chocolate cookie. THIS IS IT!! It is addicting!!
I made these again using white chocolate chips in addition to the walnuts...They are even better! To keep them moist & chewy, store in freezer in freezer bags (if you have any left)
These cookies were great! They were soft, chewy and moist, even the second day! I dropped the dough from a teaspoon and ended up with about twice as many cookies as the recipe indicated. The recipe made about 7-8 dozen 2 inch cookies.
These are delicious - chocolatey and soft. I recommend letting them cool on the baking sheet for 10-15 minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack. They crumble/break a little if you try to move them too soon. But the cooling process kind of glues them back together.
These cookies came out far better than I ever expected. They were quick and easy, with little to no real clean up. I had about 2 dirty bowls, a few measuring cups and a spoon, so not bad. The batch made about 3 dozen cookies or so, I had rolled them into little 1 inch balls before baking. I also froze the left over dough for a week and it thawed nicely and baked without issue. Over all these are a new favorite in our household.
These were very tasty, but did bake up a bit thin. I rolled them into balls after chilling for a few minutes. I found 10 mins. baking made these a bit too crunchy, 8 mins. was better.
AMAZING even better than brownies!!!! yes that is possible. omitted the nuts as I'm allergic. It was so good!!!!!!!!!!!!! making it again definite YES!!!!!!!! so easy to make. I'm 13 and it was super simple. BEST EVER!!!!!
Really gooey! They taste like brownies and they're even better if u add 1-2 tbsp of peanut butter and a little extra flour.
They flattened and were undercooked.
These are so good! I, personally, love edge pan brownies. Anyone who feels the same should make these cookies! They taste more like that than cookies. Piece of advice , I used butter instead of margarine. I know they are supposed to do the same thing but I’m not sure if it changed the taste.
If you could give less than one star I would. I followed the directions exactly provided by allrecipes.com and had choclate ooze all over the inside of my oven. I don't know if the web site gave the wrong amounts or not but it turned out horrible. Then I cleaned out the oven. I still had half a batch of dough left after the first cookie fiasco, so I filled a couple baking tins half way and put them in the oven with hopes of a brownie treat. In five minutes the tins where starting to over flow. Thats my review.
I made these with butter and no nuts. Used mint chocolate chips instead. Excellent and easy too.
They taste great, but the cookies came out totally flat. It surprised me because the batter was really thick when I spooned it out. They're definitely chewy and chocolately but way too thin for my liking.
Love this recipe, I made it with chocolate chips instead of walnuts last time, was extra chocolatey! I may go for half and half next time. Very much like a brownie cookie, if you love chocolate you'll love these!
I don’t understand the hate around this recipe! These are SO good and very addictive. Few tips: use parchment paper and do not melt butter, just soften. Delicious, gooey, chocolate cookies that hit the spot!
I add Andes Creme De Menthe baking chips instead of walnuts. My family loved them!
I followed the directions exactly and they were fantastic, just like a brownie. They were really simple to make, this will definitely be my go-to chocolate cookie. One suggestion, I always bake cookies on silicone baking liners, My cookies came off the pan perfectly! Yeah, they're flat. So what?
I only had almonds so I used those instead of walnuts. Still tasty. And everyone said they tasted like brownie cookies. Not too sweet. I wish I would have blended the almonds instead of just chopping them. I think that would have been good. Not 5 stars because they weren't the best cookies ever but they were pretty good.
I was missing an egg, didn't have any walnuts, mixed it all by hand with a fork, and they still turned out kick ! Thank you for posting this recipe!
I used butter instead of margarine and they turned out great!
I made these, followed recipe exactly. They are awesome. I did spray cookie sheet with pam, and added choclate chips and pecans
These cookies are just like brownies in cookie form! Easy to make, and even easier to eat! :)
Very easy and very good. They are so pretty with a sprinkle of white sugar
Cookies did taste like brownies and weren't so messy. They broke easily so I will add 1T more flour next time to keep them from spreading out so much. Great! Sue B.
I added just over a teaspoon of peppermint extract to it, and it tasted similar to girl guide cookies. So good! No walnuts though
They are perfectly perfect!
Big hit! I used butter instead of margerine and used a teaspoon scoop (so, about two teaspoons per drop). This recipe made 4 dozen plus two cookies.
In the picture, the cookies don't look as thin as mine came out.. yeah, my cookies came out thin but they were still delicious and chewy! Even the next day.
The flavour of these cookies is awesome. I subbed coconut oil for margarine 1:1. I know coconut oil tends to spread more and was prepared for this. I made 3 test batches because I subbed coconut oil: WINNER: 1/8 cup scoops on a baking sheet. No liner - straight on the metal. Dough was chilled for 30 minutes total before baking. Baked at 350F for 10 minutes. I did 6 cookies on this tray. They spread a bit - but did not touch. Crispy edges, soft middle and they hold their own weight so you can pick them up. They ended up bakery style. Let them cool before pick up or they will break. These stored nicely too - still soft and chewy the next day. 1/8 cup scoops on a baking sheet with silicone tray liner. I chilled this dough for 15 minutes before baking. Baked at 350F for 9 minutes. I did 6 cookies on this tray. The expanded but did not touch. Crispy edges and gooey in the middle. Cookies could not hold their own weight and broke when you picked them up because they were too gooey in the centre. NOPE: 1/4 cup scoops on a baking sheet with silicone tray liner. Baked at 350F for 9 minutes. These cookies expanded to take up about 80-90% of the tray and blended into one another. No crispy edges. I did 4 scoops on the 10x14 tray. These ended up being "greasy" and much too wet. You could not pick them up at all and had to be eaten with a fork. Tasty but an absolute mess.
I used butter instead of margarine. I follow the recipe to a T and they came out absolutely perfect. They remind me of brownie - cookie very chewy and brownie like.
I think whoever said these cookies were horrible really screwed it up somehow because I mad them and they were definitely not super thin and running together at all. My only thing is I would add chocolate chips but I didn't have chocolate chips and that's why I chose this recipe! But I think chocolate chips would be an optional way to make this recipe so much tastier.
I didn't want to rate this recipe too harshly but I knew something was wrong with the recipe once I saw the finished batter. It is not the consistency of cookie batter, waaay too thin. Instead I made cupcakes which turned out delicious. Although they did fall in the middle which was fine for me since I put a scoop of ice cream on top.
They turned out excellent. I didn’t grease the pans, they came off nicely. Tastes like brownies. Will definitely make theses again ??
It was literally horrible. I followed the recipe to the T and I thought the dough was a bit, well too dough ish. it looked like I needed to knead it. When they were done it was like eating the desert. Dry and almost grainy even thou I mixed it well and followed the recipe.
Very good. I used butter flavor shortening to prevent excessive spreading and that worked well, but the flavor wasn't as buttery as I like. Will likely do 1/2 and 1/2 next time. Baked for about 10 minutes; might try 9 next time for a bit more chewiness.
Delicious, i added coconut essence for a little excitement, very delicious
These cookies are excellent. I substituted salted butter and I used a high quality Dutch dark chocolate cocoa powder (Droste). I substituted ground pecans instead of chopped walnuts. Pecans hardly noticeable in texture, but the flavor is there. Will chop instead of process nuts next time. I think the walnuts would make them more “brownie-like.” Baked in convection mode at 325 degrees 10-12 mins. Excellent cookie, tastes like a slightly crispy, lovely chewy hybrid brownie. My rating: ??????????