Chewy Chocolate Cookies II

The flavour of these cookies is awesome. I subbed coconut oil for margarine 1:1. I know coconut oil tends to spread more and was prepared for this. I made 3 test batches because I subbed coconut oil: WINNER: 1/8 cup scoops on a baking sheet. No liner - straight on the metal. Dough was chilled for 30 minutes total before baking. Baked at 350F for 10 minutes. I did 6 cookies on this tray. They spread a bit - but did not touch. Crispy edges, soft middle and they hold their own weight so you can pick them up. They ended up bakery style. Let them cool before pick up or they will break. These stored nicely too - still soft and chewy the next day. 1/8 cup scoops on a baking sheet with silicone tray liner. I chilled this dough for 15 minutes before baking. Baked at 350F for 9 minutes. I did 6 cookies on this tray. The expanded but did not touch. Crispy edges and gooey in the middle. Cookies could not hold their own weight and broke when you picked them up because they were too gooey in the centre. NOPE: 1/4 cup scoops on a baking sheet with silicone tray liner. Baked at 350F for 9 minutes. These cookies expanded to take up about 80-90% of the tray and blended into one another. No crispy edges. I did 4 scoops on the 10x14 tray. These ended up being "greasy" and much too wet. You could not pick them up at all and had to be eaten with a fork. Tasty but an absolute mess.