Chewy Chocolate Cookies II

497 Ratings
  • 5 326
  • 4 95
  • 3 33
  • 2 9
  • 1 34

Delicious cookies that taste like brownies.

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
113 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
9 mins
additional:
21 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together margarine and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture until just blended. Mix in walnuts. Drop by spoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool for a couple of minutes on the cookie sheet before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 90.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022