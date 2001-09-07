Pineapple Cookies II

This has been one of my husbands favorites for years. Enjoy!

Recipe by Mellan

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix shortening, sugar and egg thoroughly. Stir in pineapple.

  • Mix flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, and nuts. Add to pineapple mixture.

  • Chill at least one hour.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls on lightly greased cookie sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until no imprint is made when touched lightly. Variations: Add one cup of coconut (omit nutmeg) or add one cup of raisins, if desired

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 3.1mg; sodium 41.7mg. Full Nutrition
