Pineapple Cookies II
This has been one of my husbands favorites for years. Enjoy!
I had alot of fresh pineapple to use up and I found this recipe. These cookies are great! They are not too sweet and the texture is perfect. A keeper!Read More
These were not good at all. I love pineapple cookies. Unfortunately, I clicked on this recipe by mistake and ended up making these. Will not use this recipe again. Definately needs more sugar and tastes too much shortening. For those thinking about making these definately cut back the shortening. Better yet, use another pineapple cookie recipe. Too bad I had no choice but to let dh take these to work...I'm ashamed.Read More
best pineapple cookie ever!! Well with some doctoring up. I increased the sugar to two cups and added an entire can of pineapple tidbits (20oz) juice and all. Also I used butter instead of shortning. no need for icing when you do it like this. very cake like which is awesome! can't say enough about them! great!
This is a cute, bite-size cookie that is soft and cake-like. Make sure you make ROUNDED teaspoonsfuls because otherwise the cookies would be too small. Also, I baked two trays at one time, rotating half way through. The total baking time was only 8 1/2 minutes, so watch the cookies closely. All in all, this is a tasty cookie, but the pineapple flavor was quite subtle. Next time, I may add coconut to see if this little gem would taste even better! :)
This was a nice cookie to bake. I doubled the recipe, and cut the white sugar to 2 cups, and added a cup of brown sugar. (Mainly because I enjoy the taste of brown sugar. The cookie didn't have as much pineapple taste as I liked, so I frosted it with pineapple flavored frosting. Thanks Mellan for sharing your redipe.
LOVED these! They came out perfect!! Sent them to my husband overseas and they stayed soft and yummy.
My sister has been making these cookies for years and they are the first ones to go at bake sales!! The only thing she does different is adds a butter cream icing to them! Wonderful!!!
My family loved this! I have been looking for this recipe for years. This is a winner! - Katie Hosford
I got this recipe from my Grandma many years ago. She used 1 C sugar and 1 C brown sugar , 2 eggs and 5 C flour. Otherwise the same recipe. It's been a favorite of mine for 40 years or more.
I thought these cookies would be bland but everyone else who tried them raved about them! They're different then the same old cookie and very moist. I will add more nuts though next time.
I thought the cookies were a bit bland. Not a lot of pineapple flavor and not sweet enough. Next time I will add more sugar, pineapple, and maybe a pinch more salt. Overall a great cookie idea!
I found these to be definitely sweet enough, but I agree with the other reviewers who stated there was not enough pineapple flavor. These are a very cake like cookie, and not bad, but not very pineapple-y. I'm not one to frost cookies (I don't like the added sweetness), but that would perhaps add more of the pineapple flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
They were not sweet at all with NO pineapple flavor. If anything they taste like 'nutmeg cookies' or even 'nutmeg cake' as they are not very 'cookie-like'.
I wouldn't make these again and if I did I would add more sugar and pineapple like someone had suggested.
Pretty yummy! I used whole wheat flour & flax meal, + butter/applesauce(instead of shortening)& still good!
