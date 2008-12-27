Pineapple Cookies I
An old (and yummy!) recipe.
Good tasting cookies, very easy to make. I just added 1/2 tsp baking powder and baking soda and dropped by teaspoons onto my cookie sheets. Didn't spread, weren't crumbly and perfectly browned on the top and bottom for the 10 minute cook time. Big hit!Read More
This is a very heavy cookie. I wonder if the ingredients list was lacking a leavening ingredient. Did not brown very well during baking. Pleasant taste.Read More
Good tasting cookies, very easy to make. I just added 1/2 tsp baking powder and baking soda and dropped by teaspoons onto my cookie sheets. Didn't spread, weren't crumbly and perfectly browned on the top and bottom for the 10 minute cook time. Big hit!
This recipe was a hit with my husband ... and he's VERY picky! I did add the Nutmeg and Walnuts (using walnut pieces), then embellished the cookies by cutting Marachino Cherries in half and pressing them into the tops before baking. I do not know why everyone is saying that the dough was "heavy" and the cookies still "doughy." Ten (10) minutes was the perfect time for these delicious cookies, and the "heavy" dough made them easier to drop by spoonfuls onto the baking sheets. I'm an avid baker and cook, and this recipe will remain in my Holidays recipes and used for a long time to come. Good one, Becky! Thanks!
the cookies baked for about twenty minutes and the middle still was gummy. The top and bottoms were burning so i just threw away the whole batch.
I really liked these cookies, but I had to cook them for almost 15 minutes to get them done in the middle (or maybe I just made too big of ones!). They were very good though, I will definitely make them again.
I probably didn 't drain the pineapple enough and so got a more cake-like cookie. I didn't feel like adding the raisins and added dried cranberries instead. I substituted about 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour for some of the all-purpose flour. We really liked the cookie, probably not as much if it had been a more chewy cookie, but as I mentioned that was probably my fault. I'll drain the pineapple more next time.
very heavy cookie baked for 10 min and still doughy.
This tasted like a baked unflavored dough ball. I followed the recipe to a T and even tripple cheched everything as I went along. I threw the first batch and the rest of the batter away. Not even worth the time trying to adjust anything about it.
I made this recipe because I had a can of crushed pineapple that was screaming to me to use it up! I omitted the walnuts and added the baking soda and baking powder from one of the other suggestions. At first I thought they needed a little drizzle of frosting or something (I may try that next time), but overall it was a good, light and fluffy cookie. Just sweet enough to help with a "sweet" craving!
My dough came out crumbly, so I added a touch of milk and a bit more pineapple juice to get it to a doughy consistency. The cookies came out very cake-like and were not sweet enough. Will not make again.
The batter looked great, tasted yummy, and I was psyched to get them in the oven. But there my cookies spread out and burned on the edges. Bigger spoonfuls, smaller spoonfuls, didn't seem to matter. I'm guessing this is what people meant by "heavy" which is too bad. Crumbly too. Barely 1 out 3 made it in one piece from the cooling rack. Sweet and pineapplely but not worth repeating.
