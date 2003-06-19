Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

1 of 4441

Rating: 5 stars I had read on here that people were having trouble with the cookie being too thin, so I added a 1/2 cup more flour, and also 1/2 more peanut butter. the cookie came out great! also added 1 teaspoon vanilla. Helpful (4491)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe. My family likes peanut butter cookies to be a little softer/chewier so I increased the flour by 1/4 cup and also added 1/4 cup more peanut butter. Also, I baked them on 350 for about 9 minutes or so- but watch carefully not too over bake them! They were just soooo good! Helpful (2475)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you Shirley! This is a fabulous recipe. After reading some very helpful comments, I made a few minor changes. Increased peanut butter to 1 1/2 cups, added an additional 1/4 cup flour, baked at 350 degrees for 9-10 minutes. After forming the dough into balls, I dipped them in sugar and with sugar side up, gently created a criss-cross pattern on top. The cookies are well balanced--crispy edges, chewy centers. Delicate peanut butter flavor. My whole family loved them!! Helpful (2068)

Rating: 5 stars These cookies were for sure the best Peanut Butter cookies I ever made. I too added just a little more flour and a little more Peanut Butter. I made 2 dozen cookies with them and they were a hit. I made them super soft and gooey. Pull them out of the oven even when they are soft, and let them cool, they will be just the right crispiness on top but soft on the inside. I think I baked my cookies for about 6 or 7 minutes. Good luck and enjoy! Helpful (616)

Rating: 4 stars Very good cookies with just a little tweaking. I added 1 tsp. of vanilla and, because I like my peanut butter cookies very peanut buttery, an additional cup of peanut butter. Just for something a little different I threw in a package of chocolate/peanut butter swirl chips. Because the dough is made with butter, chill the dough till somewhat firm and you won't end up with thin cookies...no need to add more flour! Helpful (604)

Rating: 5 stars I love these cookies! I was out of crunchy PB, so I used creamy, also didn't have unsalted butter, so used the salted and left out the 1/2 tsp. salt. Also, mine took exactly 10 minutes to bake. My kids loved them!! Helpful (510)

Rating: 3 stars Ok, to start, the flavor of these cookies is phenomenal. Absolutely delicious. The problem is, you definitely should make these cookies a couple of times before you plan on taking them to any parties. My first try resulted in underdone peanut butter pancakes, and overdone peanut butter frisbees. The cookies flattened out literally to be about an eighth of an inch thick. Not cool. They also spread so wide, that I had beautiful octagonally shaped cookies after I had cut them all apart. After shoving the dough back into the fridge for few days due to frustration, I tried again, and discovered a few changes that make for better cookies. They still don't look like the ones in the picture, but oh well. For one, cool the dough longer than an hour. Three days is perhaps a bit long, but definitely give it a good, solid amount of time in the fridge. Next, don't squish the balls done with a fork. The melting butter and peanut butter doesn't need any help going flat. There aren't any cute fork imprints, but after your cookie has turned into a manhole cover, you don't see the fork marks anyways. Third, after baking, the cookies are going to be really squishy. You're going to think they're not done. Take them out anyways, and carefully move them from the hot baking sheet to a cool, flat surface (like plates, not racks!!). The cookies will cool and be nice and soft, but will harden a bit too, so you can actually eat them. I also added white chocolate chunks, which was yummy. Helpful (472)

Rating: 4 stars As is the recipe is 4 stars. I would have given it 5 stars if I hadn't had to make some changes. I followed the suggestions of others and added 1/4 c. extra flour and 1/4 c. extra peanut butter, and put 1 t. vanilla in. I rolled them in sugar before pressing with a fork. I baked them at 350 for 9 minutes. Thanks for a good base recipe. Helpful (380)