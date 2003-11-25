Shortbread Cookies II

1047 Ratings
  • 5 733
  • 4 182
  • 3 63
  • 2 30
  • 1 39

Use only butter in these for best flavor.

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
181 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in vanilla; add flour and mix well.

  • Put through cookie press and form cookies onto baking sheets. Bake for 10 - 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 218.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/18/2022