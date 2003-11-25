Shortbread Cookies II

These cookies are fantastic. Not only does everyone always have these four ingredients on hand, but they couldn't be easier to make and always turn out so well! I prepare these exactly as the recipe lists and take them out when the edges are golden and they're always perfect, regardless of the thickness or size. I first made these as little drop cookies to give as part of a Christmas gift. The receiver begged me to make more because her family wouldn't stop eating them. I recently did them rolled out and cut into mini hearts and drizzled with milk and white chocolate as part of the favor for my best friend's bridal shower. I had to make over 200 little cookies and every single one looked great. Everyone raved about them and thought they were made at a bakery. My own family, who always gets the extras, can't stop eating them and while I really enjoy baking, I'm not a big sweets person and even I love them. Only thing I'll reiterate that otthers have said is that these definitely make a lot more than listed, unless your cookies are really big. No complaints there, though!