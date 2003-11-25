Shortbread Cookies II
Use only butter in these for best flavor.
This recipe was very easy and came out very good. But I think the proportions are wrong, I halved the recipe and still made at least 2 dozen. I also didn't have a cookie press, so I just rolled the dough into little balls, then flattened them on the cookie sheet. Next time I plan on dipping them in melted chocolate... mmmm..Read More
I followed the recipe exactly the only thing I don't have is a cookie press. I'm a very experienced baker and never had cookie dough go this wrong on me! I chilled the dough for 30 minutes before trying to roll it out but it was still very gooey and sticky. It also tore far too easily and my floured rolling pin couldn't even go one stretch before tearing it apart and getting the dough stuck to the *floured* surface. I'm sure this is a great recipe if you have a cookie press. The doug tastes delicious. I ended up pressing it out with my hands and using cutters. This obviously gives sort of ugly uneven cookies but with the amount of butter I used i didn't want it to go to waste. We'll see how they bake! Just a warning to other cookie press-less bakers. I was hugely disappointed. It's also kind of screwed up my Christmas party as I now only have 3 hours to finish off and offer ugly cookies! Haha.Read More
Wonderful shortbread cookie! These were so easy to make and yet turned out fabulous. It's great when such simple ingredients come together to create something so delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and let the dough chill in the fridge for a half hour before rolling it out and using cookie cutters vs. a cookie press. I baked the cookies on parchment paper and they were perfectly done in ten minutes. These have a wonderful butter flavor and are great for decorating. When I was all done I placed them in clear cellophane bags tied with ribbon - too cute!
I made a second batch using "orange" extract instead of the vanilla. They were fabulous!
This is the first time I've actually bothered to log in and write a review. Oh man, these cookies are good. Yes, you should add a little confectioner's sugar to improve the taste and add to the "melt in your mouth" factor, as well as some brown sugar for moisture (I added 1/8 of each, 1/4 total). I also cut down on the flour. Thanks to the other reviewers, those few tweaks resulted in a blissful butter-sugar shortbread like cookie that can stand on its own. Normally my favorite cookies have chocolate involved, but honestly, these are so delicious I don't even miss it. (Hint - because this recipe is so simple, the quality of ingredients has to be good or it will ruin the flavor. I'd bet the majority of people who had issues with this recipe didn't use unsalted real butter, sifted flour, or real vanilla extract). Seriously, if you're having a cookie craving, give these a try. YUM!!
They really do melt in your mouth. I was surprised that so few ingredients made such a tasty little cookie. This was my first try with a cookie press and this recipe worked wonderfully, even though the directions that came with the press said to use only their recipe.
Note: I see a lot of "it's tastes too much like flour/biscuits" reviews, mostly from those of us without a cookies press that end up rolling them out. This should help: Instead of rolling your dough out on a floured surface, which puts more flour than needed into the dough, simply place the dough between waxed paper. This not only eliminates the excess flour, it also makes the dough easier to work with since it doesn't stick to anything. I used this method, rolled mine out to about 1/4 inch thickness, and they turned out perfectly! I also think that some of the reviewers are confusing these with Sugar Cookies, which are much sweeter, since I saw a lot of "these are so bland" reviews. Shortbread cookies are not meant to be super-sweet, they are meant to be subtle, and in my opinion, this recipe nailed it!
Tastes like butter, but I assume that's the way shortbread is suppose to taste; good thing we used AA grade, sweet cream, unsalted butter. Ran an experiment and made four batches of cookies using the ingredient ratios outlined in this recipe: two with vanilla extract, two with almond extract, two with salt (ratio of 1 tsp. per 2 cups butter), and two without salt. Our favorite was the unsalted vanilla as written in the original recipe. Next favorite was the unsalted almond. The salted vanilla tasted gross after being stored for a day. Also, as part of the experiment, I refrigerated two batches of shaped dough before putting them straight into the oven and left two batches at room temperature before placing them in the oven to see if it would affect oven spread. It didn't affect spread given that both cookies grew to more than twice their original size width-wise. [I did, however, refrigerate all the dough before shaping them into thin sticks to make it easy.] Lastly, these cookies were still crispy on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth chewy on the inside when stored in an airtight container for two days (except the salted vanilla that developed a terrible flavor).
These cookies melt in your mouth and taste as good or better than any other shortbread recipe I have used, but only used 4 ingredients. They were so easy and cheap to make, I am definately saving the recipe. Although they taste good plain, I added coconut to a second batch and was very pleased with the result!
This is exactly what I was looking for-- a classic shortbread recipe (1 part sugar, 2 parts butter, 3 parts flour). They turned out wonderful! I halved the recipe, but otherwise followed it exactly. I ended up with 3 dozen small cookies-- one batch plain, the other two with sprinkles. (Put the sprinkles on before baking so they stick!) I'm not sure what went wrong for the negative reviewers, but my cookies tasted great, even right out of the oven-- not at all crumbly or sand-like as some claimed. I don't have a cookie press, so I rolled the dough into 3 logs and froze for 30 min so I could slice 1/4" cookies (if you do this make sure to use a sharp cutting knife, a butter knife won't work). Bottom line: These were the perfect and simple shortbread cookies I wanted. Will definitely use again!
easy and good in the cookie press...I made about 80 with the cookie press...they are a great size for kids. Not too big not too small.
Great cookie recipe- I, too, tried a batch with orange flavoring instead of vanilla. Both batches were sooo good. Great texture and taste. Thanks
Delightful to make and a lovely flavour -- definitely a new family favourite! Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
I just spread the dough out in a cookie sheet and cut into squares. Saves me a lot of time and I can still decorate them if I want. This is the same exact recipe that I've been using for years and years. Foolproof! I grab them out of the oven as soon as they start to turn a LIGHT brown. Otherwise they have that sort of "burnt" taste to them.
WOW! This recipe is the best. Within a 2 week time period I must of made them 5 or 6 times. I chiiled the dough for about 30 min then i rolled walnut size balls and rolled them in powdered sugar, them put the on the cookie sheet made my thumbprint and filled with preserves. I even used butterscotch caramel ice cream sauce and yummmmmy! Thank you so much for a awesome recipe!!
Made these with Stork baking margarine as that's what I had in when we needed a sugary treat. The recipe was simple and we made 16 biscuits even tho we halved it. I've given this four stars as I found I needed to add some more flour so that this could be rolled out (gently) and shaped with biscuit cutters. I found that at 170 degrees C on our fan oven on a silicon mat in the baking tray for 10 mins, these came out perfect and unbrowned as shortbread is supposed to be. As others have said, don't move this until they have cooled down a bit. The silicon sheet helped with this.
I'v never been a fan of shortbread cookies but my husband/child/friends say they were really good and would rate this recipe 5 stars. With some of the cookies I made a well in the center and added some strawberry preserves. Those were the first to go.
These cookies are fantastic. Not only does everyone always have these four ingredients on hand, but they couldn't be easier to make and always turn out so well! I prepare these exactly as the recipe lists and take them out when the edges are golden and they're always perfect, regardless of the thickness or size. I first made these as little drop cookies to give as part of a Christmas gift. The receiver begged me to make more because her family wouldn't stop eating them. I recently did them rolled out and cut into mini hearts and drizzled with milk and white chocolate as part of the favor for my best friend's bridal shower. I had to make over 200 little cookies and every single one looked great. Everyone raved about them and thought they were made at a bakery. My own family, who always gets the extras, can't stop eating them and while I really enjoy baking, I'm not a big sweets person and even I love them. Only thing I'll reiterate that otthers have said is that these definitely make a lot more than listed, unless your cookies are really big. No complaints there, though!
If I could give this recipe 0 stars, I would. These were definitely NOT melt-in-your-mouth shortbreads. They are extremely flour-y tasting, with a texture of 2week old biscuit/raw butter. Dipped half in chocolate fudge, but still couldn't get over the plain, bad taste. After a night in the cookie jar, they were almost rock hard. And even for shortbread, they were just bland. Like compacted butter and flour. Was wary about not using confectioner's sugar in shortbread, however, I had none on hand and this was one of the few recipes found without the powder. Next time, I will just follow instinct and buy it instead of making inedible snacks. Now I just can't get over all the butter wasted :(
If you like shortbread, this recipe is it!. I've been looking forever. Wonderful. They are crisp, yet soft in the middle. Next time what I will do differently is, make the cookies bigger. I just rolled them out and cut them in strips for dipping, but I will make the sticks a bit larger, and dip oneside in chocolate. I did find that sprinkling a little white surgar on top made them a bit more tasty. Great cookie. They definatley could be used at Christmas, cut into shapes with decorations. Very easy...
I wasted a lot of flour and butter and the better part of an afternoon with my cookie press on these cookies. All you could taste was flour. My husband tried to cheer me up by saying "they might be edible if we frost them." I didn't want to waste the frosting. The ratings on this website are usually accurate but I don't know how this one is scoring so high. They were not good at all.
I didn't really care for these. They did not taste good at all. It was lacking something... maybe some more sugar I dunno. All I know is that it was crumbly and it tasted like flour. I won't be making these again. :\
These are so easy! The ingredients are really basic, but the cookies come out really great. Crunchy on the outside, but then they melt in your mouth. The dough was too soft and sticky to roll out, and I don't own a cookie press, so I just rolled them into balls in my hands and flattened them using a fork to form a criss-cross design.
With only four ingredients, I had doubts these would be any good. HOWEVER, they are incredible. If you love shortbread, TRY THESE!
This recipe was easy & *very* good!!! Hubby said they were the BEST COOKIES I ever made & were better than.....well, you know! LOL!!! I will definately be making these again!
I just made these last night, and OMG!! They were so good. I read on a few of the reviews that they can end up crumbly, so I edited it a bit. I added a tablespoon of vanilla and a tablespoon of lemon juice. They turned out perfect. Not too sweet, with a nice lemony taste for spring :) I also didn't have a cookie press, nor do I know what that is LOL but I just rolled the dough into balls and flattened them on the cookie sheet. I also used butter to grease the sheet, and I think that added a little more flavor too :)
LOVE THIS RECIPE. However I made a few alterations and it came out even better than the original recipe. I added one egg for moisture, and non salted butter, I found that the salted butter really adds dryness. Also to add flavor I add 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of almond flavoring, and an extra 1/4 cup of sugar. To get a nice golden crisp outside and a tender center that just melts in your mouth I cooked the cookies at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. I used about a spoonful of dough for each cookie. I do not own a cookie press so I freezed the dough for about a day, then let it thaw out and put the cookies on a NONGREASED cookie sheet. NO GREASE IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT! These were so amazing, they just absolutely melted in your mouth, you can't have just one!
Good recipe. I read all the low rated reviews and here is my suggestion to those of you that struggled with this recipe. I made half of the original recipe and it was more than enough dough for 2 dozen cookies by itself. 1 ingredient that is missing: pinch of salt Advice: When creaming your sugar and butter, make sure you do it for at least 5 minutes to make the butter nice and fluffy. I recommend scraping the bowl down and doing for a few more minutes as well. When rolling dough, USE FLOUR! It's no different than any other dough. Flour your board and flour your rolling pin. Enjoy!
Great! They came out exactly like shortbread, the traditional Scottish type. A little sweet and a little salty everyone in the office enjoyed them and the best thing is I could find all those ingredients here in outback China!
Made exactly like the recipe. These are terrible, no flavor, taste like cardboard, they fall apart. Nothing like the storebought shortbread cookies...
NO! I tried this for my bake sale! I was very surprised when the recipe did NOT include any eggs! My mom said, Well, you gotta do what the recipe says! I tried it and did not care for it! All it did was burn the bottom of the cookie! I do NOT reccomend this cookie to anybody.
These are the best shortbread cookies I have ever tasted. I was really surprised at how easy this was to make. My dog is licking the crumbs off the floor. They must be good!!
These were good, but a little...floury. Next time I might cut back to 3.5 cups of flour.
Good shortbread recipe. Delicate enough to melt in your mouth, but has enough substance to stay together and not crumble. I would give 5 stars but felt it may have tasted to salty - I should have used unsalted butter. I love shortbread cookies because there are so many variations you can try - maraschino cherries, strawberry jam (like Pepperidge Farm cookies), dip in melted chocolate, powder with confectioner sugar, fresh sliced strawberry on top, drizzle with caramel and pecans, etc.
Yum. Simple, delicious, decadent. Don't wait until the tops get brown though, the bottoms are brown way before then. 12 minutes is perfect in my oven. And I don't own no fancy cookie press, just made them round with my hands and squashed em...delicious nonetheless!
I have been making this recipe sibce 1965, and have always kneaded the dough until it begins to look greasy. If you bypass this step, all you have is crumbly dough!
I wish the recipe had been more specific on how to cool and store the cookies. I say the cookies have a nice flavor out of the oven but a bit floury the next day but still good. I used the food processor and am grateful for that because the dough is very dry a crumbly it made mixing nice and easy. I am on a shortbread mission and this recipe hasnt haulted my search good yes but not "THE ONE"
I've finally found the best recipe for a shortbread cookie. These cookies are crunchy, melt in your mouth and have a delicious butter cookie taste. Gonna bake it often. Didn't have a cookie press, so I rolled dough in walnut sized ball that I flattened on cookie sheets with the tip of my fingers.
I have made sugar cookies since I was a little girl, but I wanted to give shortbread cookies a try to see the difference. Oh My Word! Seriously the BEST cookies I've EVER had!!! I will never make another sugar cookie in my life!!! :)
I will keep searching for an alternative shortbread recipe. I followed the recipe to the T. It was hard to cut out with cookie cutters because the mixture kept crumbling. Tasted good in the end, but not exactly what I had hoped after reading all the rave reviews.
Honestly they aren't goog at all. Huge dusts appointed on our family baking day :(
Very good recipe, very fast and easy.
Easy, quick, and yummy! I didn't pay attention and just dumped all the ingredients in the bowl and mixed and they still turned out great. I didnt' use a cookie press...I balled some, flattened some, and made shapes of others. I experimented by adding different things around the house to each cookie like chocolate chips,sprinkles, butterscotch chips, nuts, jam, even chopped dates. All were fabulous! Get creative!
hands down the best shortbread i've ever had.(but don't tell my grandmother..)
I made two batches at Christmas with excellent results. I used my Super Shooter for one batch and prefer this recipe to any others for my spritz cookies. The batch that I rolled out were quite delicate but once they were baked and frosted, they held up well. Very tasty results. I will continue to make these cookies.
Yummy and turned out beautifully in my cookie press! Not as buttery tasting as I had hoped for though.
these cookies are not for rolling. i thought i could roll them but i just became frustrated after trying. i don't have a cookie press so i decided to roll the dough in balls. i then pressed the dough and left an indention for my strawberry preserves, baked them at least 15 minutes and they came out wonderfully delicious. they are really very soft. maybe i should bake them more to form a little crisp at the edges. 5 stars for the simplicity!
Great shortbread cookies!!!!!! Very moist both right out of the oven and after cooling too!
Very easy to make and delicious! Lives up to its description of being melt-in-your-mouth good! One tip-I made big cookies and found that I needed to leave them on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes before removing them with a spatula to a cooling rack or they would crumble. Thanks for the yummy recipe!
Well, I would have loved to make these as press cookies, but they didn't work with a WILLIAMS-SONOMA press, so I don't think they'll do you much good in that dept. I made them as cut-outs (the THICKER the better unlike most cutouts) I found them needing some "mmph" so this is what I did: Melted 1 1/2 bags of chocolate chips in a small pan and dipped each cookie half way. Put on wax paper in fridge to harden. FANTASTIC!!!!!! Very FILLING treat :-)
I appreciate a good shortbread, although I would hardly call myself a shortbread lover. This is a very good recipe, very melt in your mouth type shortbread, which in my opinion is what makes shortbread good! I have neither a cookie press, or a rolling pin, so I rolled them into balls on the cookie sheet and pressed them down with a water glass with a floured bottom, people asked me how I got them so nicely shaped :) For variety I dipped some of them half way in chocolate, which were also a huge success (1 cup semi-sweet chips in microwave for 1 minute, dip, set on waxed paper to cool) every one enjoyed them. They said there were the "black and white cookies from Sienfeld" I obviously missed that episode, but as long as they were enjoyed it worked for me.
I made a 1/4 batch of this recipe (I was low on ingredients and needed a cookie fix!), and replaced about 3-4 T of the flour with cocoa powder. I then rolled them by hand and dipped them in a bit of castor sugar before baking. They turned out splendidly. A new favorite!
I have a very similar recipe that I make every year, so if you don't have a cookie press, here is what you do - use the recipe above (my recipe doesn't include vanilla and I don't miss it, either). Instead of putting in a cookie press, make 2 'logs' out of the dough, and roll the logs in colored sparkling sugar. Wrap in plastic wrap & refrigerate until firm - a couple of hours, or overnight. Then slice the dough into cookies about 1/4 inch thick & bake @ 325 for about 20 min. Since ovens vary, just watch the cookies & make sure they don't get too brown - they are better when nice and light-colored.
These were so good, I got lots of compliments on them. 5 Minutes after they came out of the oven, I gently rolled them in sugar, and they were fantastic.
These cookies are good, but not quite what I was looking for. I was hoping for a recipe more like the Girl Scout cookies. They are my favorite! Although this is the best shortbread cookie recipe I have found this far. My little sister came over just after I took these out of the oven and took nearly the whole batch home with her! She couldnt stop eating them and saying how wonderfull they were while she was at my house.
Very good!! Really easy to make, used a kitchen aid mixer and they turned out perfect. I didn't use a cookie press, instead I rolled into balls and just pressed them down before baking. I also refridgerated some of the batter because I didn't have time to make them all, and they seemed to turn out better refridgerated.
Awesome cookies!!! Easy and fast to make. Instead of omiting the vanilla and adding the almond extract, as some of the reviews suggested; I used both the vanilla and the almond extract! Oh, and by the way, I didn't use a cookie press, I made small balls of dough and used a glass cup to flatten them... since some reviews said that this recipe yields about 3 dz cookies and I didn't want that many, I cut the ingredients in half... I have to say that perhaps the cookie press uses a very small amonut of dough and perhaps that's why they get so many cookies, I got 15 cookies out of this dough, so I think the measurements are correct... My cookies were not too small or too big. They were Yummy! Hope this helps! =)
I followed this recipe and the cookies turned out marvelous and melts in your mouth. It was hard to get them into a shape as I don't have a cookie press...but none the less turned out wonderful!
Missing some salt - I added 1/2 teaspoon and added the zest of one lime. Dipped in chocolate (dark and white) and decorated with gold and pearl dust along with christmas colored sugars! Pretty cookie and quite fragile!
I just got done making these cookies and this recipe is by far the easiest and tastiest of any others that I have tried for my cookie press. The dough is a little hard to mix together but I used my hands to mix the dough until it came together and it worked out fine. When the cookies are baked second rack up in my oven for 11 minutes, I removed them off the cookie sheet to a rack to cool. The only thing I did was use 1 Tsp. of lemon extract and 1 tsp. of vanilla. My family all love lemon flavoring. I would give this recipe 10 or more points if I could Pat H.
These were great! I made some plain, and then I made another batch with a twist. I topped the cookies with seedless raspberry preserves, and then froze them. While they were in the freezer, I melted dark chocolate in a double boiler. I then removed the cookies from the freezer and dipped them in the melted chocolate. I set the cookies on wax paper and placed in the refrigerator for the chocolate to harden. They were a hit!
The easiest cookies I have ever made! My entire family loves these. I have 7 children with vary different tastes but they gobbled these up! Makes a ton of cookies... I rolled the dough up into logs and refrigerated them until firm then sliced them into cookies. Love this recipe!
Simple and classic. You may want to add a bit of milk as needed to make putting though your cookie press easier. Good workout for the arms and hands though!
Terrific shortbread recipe that keeps its shape really well and is melt-in-your-mouth yummy. Thanks for a great recipe!
hard to shape without a cookie press but worth the work, yummy
LOVED IT!!! First time I got to use my cookie press. I halfed the recipe and it made a little over 7 dozen cookies. Had no problem with the dough in the cookie press and they taste just like good shortbread cookies. Will definitely use this recipe again and again. Thanks!!!
melt in your mouth yummy! I received soo many compliments on these!
I'm in the habit now of using margarine for all my baking, because my boyfriend has a dairy allergy...but that turned out to be a big mistake with these! LOL. This was my first time baking shortbread. Tomorrow I'm going to attempt these again with REAL butter, and hopefully change my rating:) UPDATE: These still didn't taste like shortbread...more like pizza dough. After comparing them to other, traditional shortbread recipes I noticed a difference in the ingredients. Every other recipe seems to have confectioners sugar (not white sugar), and cornstarch in place of flour. I won't be trying this recipe again.
These are the best shortbread cookies ever!!! They are super easy to make. I have used a cookie press and rolled them out and they turn out great every time! Yum!!
These are the best!!! I made them into hearts, (squeezed them out of a pasty bag) ....put chocolate ganache in the centers .....to die for!!!
The biscuits were way to flowery plus they were way to hard to use cookie cutyters with because they kept crumbling. the after taste is fowl.
This cookies are great! Except for making different variations, I followed the recipe precisely. I divided the recipe into four and added vanilla extract to one batch then orange, peppermint and almond to the others. I decorated them with mint chocolate chips, cinnamon chips, coconuts, almonds, pecans and some plain (not all mixed together :). ) They turned out fantastic, wore a lot of fun to make and very easy. They are very rich, but that is what makes shortbread cookies so delicious. They definitely made more than 2 dozen but I made them small. I don't have a cookie press, so I just rolled each batch into logs and cut them. I agree with the reviewer who said the thinner, more crunchy ones taste better than the thicker ones. Will make these again.
So delicious and easy to make, even the kids have made these cookies. From now on, this will be my go-to cookie. I will just change up the sprinkle colors and cookie cutters to reflect the seasons. Perfect!
I have not had much luck with homemade cookies and this was my first attempt at a shortbread. OMG!!! They came out PERFECT! I used almond extract like a few others and the came out so yummy that I'm looking forward to trying cinnamon, vanilla and even raspberry varieties! Thanks for a wonderful recipe that even a cookie dope like me couldn't mess up!
These cookies will melt in your mouth literally! They are so great, I made them for a bake sale at school. The hard thing was just cutting them up but if you use enough flour it should be no problem. And yes, the servings are wrong, the make twice as much or even more, so half the servings for your desired amount.
Much too doughy. My boys didn't even want to eat them and they will eat just about anything. The sad thing is that I followed the recipe to the letter.
These were simply phenomenal! I halved recipe and ended up with close to 40 cookies - some I left plain, some I dipped half in chocolate, and the remaining (as suggested) I simply rolled into balls, made thumbprints, filled with boysenberry jam. Husband devoured. Only change was to add about 1/3rd of a mixed egg for added moisture as my mix was just a tad dry. Pressed cookies cooked in exactly 10 minutes; rolled took a bit longer - I'd guess around 15 to 18 minutes. Be sure to use a cold ungreased metal cookie sheet so patterns from press grab and adhere to sheet. This has already become a family favorite.
I make this recipe a few times a year, definitely every Christmas and they always turn out amazing! I do not have a cookie press and simply use cookie cutters without any issue. I sometimes roll the end of the dough into a log and slice off circular cookies. They don't have that weird starchy taste on your tongue that other shortbread cookies have. They aren't too sweet... just right! I love them decorated with icing sugar mixed with a bit of spiced rum, sprinkled with nutmeg. Amazing!!
Great shortbread cookies!
This was excellent shortbread! Instead of cookies press (which I will also use) I put dough in fridge for a few minutes and then rolled out the dought to a wanted thickness and cut with biscuit cutter. I also added peanut butter and chocolate chips! SOOOOO yummmy.
these are absolutely the best shortbread cookies i've ever had... ever. add in a pinch of nutmeg and some pecans and they are just to die for.
Excellent! I packaged these and gave them out as Christmas gifts with rave reviews. Made the following modifications: Added 1/3 c. ground toasted pecans. Divided dough into fourths and rolled each into 2" logs. Wrapped each in wax paper and refrigerated until hard. Sliced into 1/4" slices and baked until barely a hint of golden brown. Sprinkled with powdered sugar when still warm and then again once cooled. So easy....will be a standard Christmas cookie.
Garbage...fell apart...need a recipe with cream cheese in it.
Great! I sprinkled powdered sugar on top after they had cooled. Hubby and I loved them! I made a batch of 3 servings, which still made about 20 cookies!
Simple and delicious. I like to roll it to about 1/4" thickness and then cut out with cookie cutters. They're always a hit.
WOW! These are amazing cookies. Such a simple recipe too! I was going to dip them half in chocolate but they were all gone by the time I got around to it. I used different sized biscuit cutters (just simple circles with a scalloped edge) and they looked so elegant! Thanks for the great recipe I'll be making a lot!!!
Made exactly to recipe but scaled down to 3 servings, 1/4 of the recipe because I am trying several to see what will work best for a special occasion. The taste of these cookies is excellent, a very nice traditional shortbread. My less than 5 rating is due to the inflexibility, that is if rolled even a bit to thin they tended to break, I tried stamping them but unless refrigerated after they were stamped and thus baked from a very cold state the image would not hold. I then added a bit, maybe a tablespoon more flour but then the dough was too flaky to roll and do cut outs, so I shaped it into a flat disk and baked it that way resulting in a disk that was tender on the inside with a perfectly firmer almost crisp edge. (you could bake yours a bit longer for a firmer shortbread but I like mine this way). Bottom line- I will use this recipe again for a pan of shortbread but stick to a sugar cookie recipe for cut out and or pressed cookies.
these cookies were very good.
I tried this recipe in my new cookie press because it sounded simple.The cookies were great.I did replace half the sugar with brown sugar splenda.I think this must have gave them more flavor,because they sure were flavorable and perfect texture.Be sure to use real butter and to cook till just lightly browned on edges.Time depends on your cookie size.
Maybe we're just not shortbread fans, but my family found these cookies to be very bland. If I were to make these again, I would probably add more extract, dip them in chocolate, or ice them to add more flavor.
Exactly what I was looking for -- rich, buttery and not overly refined. Makes a great bar cookie, which is so easy. After stirring the flour in by hand (instead of with the mixer), I pressed it into a sheet pan. It took a few minutes longer to bake this way -- just until it stopped bubbling and looked a little toasty around the edges. Let them cool completely before cutting!
Just takes a few ingredients and a few minutes to get a great little cookie! The only change I made was using Splenda instead of sugar. I frosted with red decorator icing and sprinkles. Great recipe! I will make these again! Thanks!
Great recipe, makes a lot more than 2 dozen! Approx 4 dozen.
So easy with four ingredients! They turned out awesome from my cookie press. I used almond extract and they were lightly almond and butter flavored. I will be using this recipe again.
Honestly the easiest cookie i have ever made... and super yummy! I will definitely be making these often.
I altered the way these were made just a bit... I rolled these into a log and froze it then cut it into slices about the size I needed and rolled it just a little In between plastic wrap then used cookie cutter to get the shape I wanted flipped it onto a cookie sheet baked them up and got great reviews from everyone who tried them. They were wonderful, ii just need to remember not to use salted butter next time! But even with the salted butter ppl loved them. So excited by recipe.. Thank you for sharing!
fantastic recipe. I made them gluten free, and I can't get enough of them. I used 1tbsp vanilla and 1tbsp of lemon juice to make them lemony. SO GOOD!!
i don't know what it is, but every time I make shortbread it is all crumbly... I did reduce the recipe b/c we didn't need a bunch. I did also reduce the flour. But could I still be putting too much flour somehow? Regardless the taste was ok just crumbly. At times like this I wish this site was more interactive so someone could tell me what I did wrong!
This is a tasty and very simple shortbread recipe. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon.