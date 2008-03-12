Italian Fig Cookies I

This recipe has been handed down through my mother's family for years. My grandmother brought it with her from Italy in the early 1900's. My mom taught me the recipe this year. Now I am the designated person in our family to make the Fig Cookies. This is a very high honor. So they must be as good as my Grandmothers' cookies. Some call them Homemade Fig Newtons. They are a tradition at Christmas and are wonderful with a hot cup of coffee. They are lot of work. I make them in stages. First the dough, then a few days later the figs, and finally I will make the cookies. The dough and the figs keep well in the refrigerator and the cookies freeze very well.
This is an excellent recipe for a traditional Sicilian Christmas cookie. Almost all Americans with grandparents from Sicily are thoroughly familiar with this fig cookie. In the dialect of my paternal grandparents these cookies were known as "uccidati". In Italian they are normally called "cuccidati". Some use the word "buccellati" A plethora of recipes for Italian fig cookies can be found by googling "cuccidati cookies" and "buccellati cookies". My wife of Scotch-Irish heritage went out of her way to master the baking of cuccidati each Christmas - she soon realized how much I considered them to be a part of my traditional Christmas.
This recipe makes tasty cookies, but the quantity estimate is way way off. I made a quarter-batch and it produced 41 cookies that were probably twice the size of Fig Newtons. In order for a full batch to make the estimated 4-5 dozen cookies, they would need to be probably four times the size of Fig Newtons. Maybe that's what you're going for, but I think that's a mammoth wad of fig goo. I also think the dough-to-filling ratio is a bit off. I would probably use 2/3 as much filling next time. Still, this recipe was spot-on in terms of making tasty fig-filled cookies. The raisins and apple add a nice sweetness to the dried figs without interfering with the flavor. Be careful not to overdo the orange.
These cookies are quite good! I am a big fan of Fig Newtons, and I would prefer these to the Newtons any day! The only complaint I have though is that the dough definitely has a shortening flavor to it that I can't really get used to. Perhaps I'm just a purist in these situations, but I still think that using real butter in baked items such as these is still the best way to go...and somebody has yet to prove to me otherwise! I think I will try making these cookies again using butter instead of shortening to see how it turns out.
My family has been making a similar recipe for as long as I can remember, always at Christmas time. My family is Sicilian and to us they are called "Cuchidata." The difference is that we grind a mixture of dried fruits (figs, raisins, candied orange and lemon peel, pineapple, candied cherries, etc.). Then, we flavor it with bourbon and let the mixture sit for a day or two. They are absolutely delicious and freeze beautifully.
This is the most dynamic cookie recipe I've come across. The fig cookies came out amazingly -- tasted just like fig newtons. I have also used just the dough recipe to make peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cookies, plain vanilla cookies, and thumbprint jelly cookies. Every time they have been amazing.
First time making fig newtons. These cookies are pretty easy to make and they taste great! My friends all raved about them. I used non salted butter in place of shortening. But if you use butter remember to put the dough in the refrigerator for at least an hour so the butter sets up and you can roll out the dough easier. Also, be careful about using the full recipe becasue it makes a lot of cookies. I used 1/3 of the recipe for the filling and 1/4 of it for the dough. It made about 18 cookies. I made some cookies with the left over dough and put vanilla icing and sprinkles on them. Very tasty with coffee.
Grinding the filling means to put it in what is called a meat or sausage grinder. The manual ones clip onto the edge of the table or cabinet and a handle is turned. There are some that have a vacuum base. There are electric ones and Kitchen Aid has one as an attachment for their mixer. A food processor will not substitute for a grinder. The texture will be different and much coarser, which is why your filling was too thick and dry.
this is the same recipe my Mom used and now I use. It was great seeing it here. We were the only ones that I knew of that used the orange. It came out the same as my recipe and was delicious. Are we related Mary Jo? Sal in Erie
Awesome!! The most amazing dough for a cookie I've ever had my hands on...and so versatile too- I had dough leftover so the next day I added grated lemon and orange rind and some orange liquer to that very same dough and made Struffoli. That turned out great too!
This is a good fig cookie recipe. I made a few changes. Since it was my first time, I quartered the recipe. Still made a lot of cookies. I used butter instead of shortening, didn't add raisins (but increased the figs), and used walnuts instead of pecans. Another reviewer was right, a little orange goes a long way. The main change I did was to incorporate the fig goop into the batter and made drop cookies. I tried part of the batch with rolling out the dough and had a tough time with it. The drops cookies worked very well and are very tasty.
Love this one. My Dad brought this recipe from Sicily but he did not use apples.This recipe has been in my famly for 70 years and is traditionally made at Christmas. I learned to make this in the family bakery when I was a teenager. Great recipe and very much worth the effort.
An update on this recipe as of 12/20/15...Made these again today and just noticed that the yield as listed on the recipe is 60 or 5 dozen. I'll tell you that isn't even close to what I got, which was closer to 15 dozen... from 2014 - This will be the second year that I'm making these cookies. They were such a hit with everyone, including those who thought they didn't like figs! The whole orange gives this such a wonderful fresh taste and the apple keeps them so moist. I had a few dozen left and they were in the freezer from Christmas until July when I pulled them out for a few friends who stopped over for coffee. We couldn't believe how wonderful they still tasted. They've been hounding me to be sure I'm making them for Christmas. Now that's a memorable cookie!
This is very similar to my great great grandmother's recipe, who also brought it from Italy in the early 1900s.(we use walnuts instead of pecans, and leave out the apple, but hey, perfection is all in the eye of the beholder. The one thing that I would definitely recommend though is allowing the fig mixture to sit for a few hours to a few days before making the cookies. This allows the flavors to meld together and it makes them taste better consistently. They are well worth the time and effort.
I took note from the other commenters and put in a bit more of some ingredients and a little less of others. The recipe turned out well. I took the cookies to a friends house where her husband demolished the cookies.
I love fig newtons and these sound delicious. Can't wait to try them but I want to be clear about part of the instructions...it says to "grind" the fruit? As in a food processor? Since I don't have one, I'm just rying to figure out a good alternative. Thanks for any suggestions.
followed cookie dough recipe exactly, except used butter as others recommended; very good. used a good fig jelly as filling, and that's what saddened these cookies:( tip: USE THIS FILLING RECIPE even the best jelly is still just jelly
This will be my third year making these for the holidays. Wonderful recipe. A couple notes: I don't have a grinder, but the food processor works fine if you keep your batches of fig mixture small. Throw about a handful of the chopped-up mix in there, pulse the mix until it just starts to goo up, and then dump it out. Keep the pieces relatively big. Second, absolutely let the filling rest for a few hours before you put it in the cookies. Third, when you're icing them (basic milk+powered sugar), just do a few before you sprinkle on the nonpareils. If the icing hardens, the little balls just bounce off. Fourth, this make way more filling than cookie. About 50% more than you need (and I just made a batch of 212 with the cookie dough). I put the rest of the filling in the freezer and make a half-batch in the summer.
ok YES they make a LOT of cookies! I however am assuming I screwed up somewhere since I ended up adding the entire cup of water and the fig mixture was still completely solid (almost burning out my food processor). The only thing I think I messed up was not adding the orange peel in. Also I added the flour in without a problem and when I added the milk in... am I supposed to add it all in? Because after one cup it was literally soup in my bowl, so I added some more flour and kept my fingers crossed. They taste good even if the fig mixture was dry but not as good as fig newtons...
These taste exactly like the cookies that my Italian Grandmothers from Sicily would make every year for Christmas. I used walnuts instead of pecans. This recipe makes a lot of cookies. They freeze well and we enjoyed them the entire holiday season. Brings back some great childhood memories from a large Italian family!
I followed the recipe exactly and these cookies are delicious! I had no problems with the dough or the filling. I had some trouble getting them to the right size though. Not sure how to make them come out perfect but I seem to be the only one in the family who cares about that! Thanks for the recipe!
The fig mixture on this was good and close to a cookie I had at an Italian bakery. The dough, however, was quite a mess. The only change I made was using butter instead of shortening, and I refrigerated the dough overnight. I also didn't use the entire portion of milk, as it was getting soupy. I was still unable to roll out the dough. I'll continue to try and work with the dough so that I'm able to roll it out with a rolling pin - I'm not giving up yet!
Sadly, all the components of this recipe are delicious but the actual directions and composition as well as the quantity of the ingredients is way off. This makes enough filling for double the amount of dough. I knew something was off when the filling called for 4 lbs. of figs. I went along with it but it made way to much filling. The dough is good despite the reviews I reads about the shortening flavour. It is flaky and crunchy. I plowed through this but it was painful. the dough was not the right consistency and led to much repair trying to close the log. As I am a proficient cook and baker I made it work because the prep work was arduous and the ingredients costly. I wouldn't make them again. I have enough filling left for 2 lovely pork roasts.
Great recipe but in my cookies I also add hazelnuts, mixed candied fruit, wine, tangerine peel, pine nuts, chocolate syrup, dates, black pepper. The rest of the ingredients are the same. All ingredients are put through the grinder & then mix well. I have brought these as gifts to my doctor's office & this year they asked if I was making more for them.
The flavor was phenomenal. I also used butter instead of shortening. I’m giving this 4 stars for 2 reasons. 1 - I used almost a full cup of milk and the resulting dough was way too sticky. Next time, I think I’ll only need half. 2 - the instructions for construction were confusing. I just rolled out the dough how I pleased, made goo logs and placed those along the edge. Once the goo logs were placed so it was the same length as an edge, I rolled or folded the dough over to seal it inside - leaving the edge goo exposed. I then cut from there.
These were ok. I followed the recipe almost exactly. Didn't have an orange, so I omitted that ingredient. They were time consuming, but not hard. I don't think they taste ANYTHING like fig newtons. I think they taste similar to apple pie for some reason. My kids think so also. Good recipe.... just not what I expected.
The dough was too soft and I kept adding more flour. I filled them with jarred mincemeat because I was looking for an alternative to mince pie for Thanksgiving. I also halved the recipe, which was plenty - I had 2 jars of mince and ran out. The cookies are tasty, but really delicate and a bit messy looking.
This is a great recipe, it has become a traditional Christmas Cookie for us, on thing though, the recipe is not clear how to roll out the dough and width to cut the dough to fill and roll. So I just guess about a four by twelve inch strip of dough should get it.
