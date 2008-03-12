Italian Fig Cookies I

An update on this recipe as of 12/20/15...Made these again today and just noticed that the yield as listed on the recipe is 60 or 5 dozen. I'll tell you that isn't even close to what I got, which was closer to 15 dozen... from 2014 - This will be the second year that I'm making these cookies. They were such a hit with everyone, including those who thought they didn't like figs! The whole orange gives this such a wonderful fresh taste and the apple keeps them so moist. I had a few dozen left and they were in the freezer from Christmas until July when I pulled them out for a few friends who stopped over for coffee. We couldn't believe how wonderful they still tasted. They've been hounding me to be sure I'm making them for Christmas. Now that's a memorable cookie!