Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I
An old stand-by that the whole family loves.
Delicious cookie. I tweaked it slightly, though; I used more raisins and soaked them in boiling water first (they were moister and plumper this way), I added a bit more cinnamon, and the batter seemed wet so I ended up adding more flour and oats. However, I would not recommend adding more oats; it was too overpowering. I decided to make monster cookies, hoping they would turn our big and chewy, which they did. I got 20 large cookies from this recipe. Watch the baking time carefully, only adding a minute at a time, if you want chewy cookies.
Tried and true my foot. My boyfriend had a craving for oatmeal cookies last weekend, so I wanted to make him a treat. These were the worst cookies I've ever made. I consider myself a pretty good cook. When I read the reviews, a couple people said that it didn't work for them. My boyfriend and I assumed these people must not have been following the recipe correctly. These cookies had the worst consistency ever. They hardened up into flat discs as soon as I took them out of them oven. Somehow they stuck to my non-stick, commercial baking pan, even when it was greased. I had to chisel them off (and clean the pan between batches). When I put even a teaspoon of dough out for each cookie, they would spread flat and the raisins would burn. I even tried freezing the dough for the last batch. After about an hour out of the oven the consistency would turn flimsy and sticky. I wish I took a picture to submit. After three batches, all the cookies went into the trash. What a waste of time. It angered both my boyfriend and myself. This recipe either needs to be rewritten or taken out of the tried and true section. I took the leftover dough and added baking powder, another egg, more flour, more oats, applesauce and some spices (poppy seeds, orange peel, vanilla, and coconut). I put the dough in muffin tins and made great muffins. if you have the same problems I had, you might want to try this. The extra ingredients help the dough stay together and rise.
This recipe came out perfectly for me the first time I tried it. They are a hit with my family. I read most of the reviews here prior to starting. I did soak my raisins which made them extra plump, but I found I did not need to add the extra flour or baking soda, as the dough already had a nice consistency. My cookies did not run at all, and puffed up quite nicely. I cut the white sugar down to 1/2 cup, but kept the brown sugar at 3/4 cup. This did not affect the taste of the cookies, thanks to the raisins, which add natural sweetness. I also added a little extra cinnamon as well as ground star anise (1/2 tsp) to this recipe, which gives a nice flavour. For baking, I rolled spoon-sized amounts of the dough into balls. I turned my oven down to 350, as I found the first batch to be browning a little too quickly on the edges. My cookies needed about 9 minutes, but I had to watch them. They aren't the kind that you can pop in the oven and walk away. Here's a tip: if you want a slightly flatter cookie, press the cookies down with a fork about 1/2 through baking. I will definitely be making these again!
Really good cookies! I cut the white sugar down to 1/2 cup, bumped cinnamon up to a whole teaspoon, and added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. If you are having problems with them sticking, it is because you have to let them cool a little on the sheet pan. I used a baking spray and they came off easily for me.
This was a wonderful recipe! We have tried so many different recipes trying to come up with the perfect oatmeal raisin cookies....and this is it!!! Crispy edges, chewy middles....just perfect!! And very simple to make. Love them!
This was a very tasty recipe, exactly what I was looking for. It's hard to find an oatmeal raisin cookie recipe that uses butter instead of shortening. I was a little leary before making it because some people said the cookies turned out hard, but I have just finished baking them and they turned out perfectly moist. Maybe others baked them too long. Make sure you don't overbake if you want them moist, maybe even take them out a couple minutes early. Great recipe, thanks!
An exceptionally good recipe. No, it doesn't need extra flour as a few dissenters insist. That might make them thicker and maybe softer, but they would lose their chewiness. If your not after a nice chewy cookie, find another one to make. I hope I speak for the hundreds and hundreds of us that had no problems and loved these cookies when I say to the small handfull who struggled and then went on in bitter rants about how it must be a bad recipe, "Its not us, its you." There are a thousand things that can affect a recipe turning out right from atmospheric conditions to the type of ingredients used to the skill of the person making the food and sometimes we all experience something not turning out right. My experience was this: the cookies are fabulous.
I JUST made these cookies and they are awesome!! i added some nutmeg and that gave the cookies a good flavor added on to the other ingredients...they are soooo pretty!
Nothing to change, nothing to criticize. I prepared the recipe just as directed and was very pleased. I did, however, use chocolate covered raisins which made these extra gooey and good. And, as I always do with cookie doughs made with butter, I refrigerated the dough for about an hour until it firmed up a little. I used a tablespoon-sized cookie scoop and flattened them just slightly. They're soft and chewy, but still a little crispy along the edges. Everything you'd want in this type of cookie.
Wow....lots of reviews on these cookies and quite a bit that were negative...and I do not understand why so many people can have such vastly different results. I followed the recipe to the letter and my cookies turned out PERFECT! Chewy, slightly poofy, the dough did not run or spread and I always, always, ALWAYS bake cookies on parchment lined cookie sheets - NO sticking and you don't need to grease them therfore adding extra grease of which I think is the major culprit for cookies that spread to much. This recipe is fabulous as written, someone else suggested putting allspice or nutmeg in, which would definitely enhance that 'spiced' cookie flavour, but if you want just an oatmeal raisin cookie - then this is it! Thanks for the great recipe! Hubby and I hoovered 4 each after they came out of the oven! :)
It drives me crazy when people give a recipe 5 stars, but then include a lengthy list of changes they made to the recipe. I feel like that was the case with this recipe. I made this exactly like the recipe, and they turned out flat, runny, and stuck to the pan (even when I used non stick spray). This recipe definitely needs some help. But I didn't bother reading the reviews because it was rated so high, I figured I didn't need to. But now I realize that the rating isn't a true rating because people rated it after they tweaked it. I am so frustrated at the way people rate their recipes on this site!!! I don't have time to read hundreds of reviews. +
5 stars only because I used the modification listed by another user and didn't stick to the original recipe. I added 1/4 c flour and 1/2 tsp baking soda and the cookies turned out almost perfect. The only thing I'd change is next time I'd add another 1/4 c raisins because I really like raisins!
I added a dash more cinnamon and fourth less salt and omitted the raisins. My daughters loved them. They are picky teen girls. I made them twice already.
I haven't ever really learned to bake since my mixer caught fire in my hands the first time I used it hah (traumatic experience, trust me!). But I figured I"d try baking this year for Christmas. Hubby doesn't like chocolate, and I don't like raisins, so I used dried cranberries instead. I read the reviews, and added 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 tsp baking soda because we like soft cookies. I also used 1/2 cup of butter and 1/4 cup butter flavored shortening. Also made it a full 1 tsp of cinnamon. I just pulled the last cookie sheet out and they are AWESOME. With those changes, I will definitely make this again using the dried cranberries instead.
These cookies are wonderful. The taste is amazing.
Remember that ingredients, especially flour, vary a lot in how much moisture ther contain by geographic location. I'm in Denver, and flour etc is very dry. I've made this recipe twice: once increasing the flour by 50% as recommended, and once as printed here. The result was *much* better following the recipe here. So, before you are overly critical, consider that maybe your location requires a modification that does not apply to all bakers.
Just took the 1st batch out of the oven....and ohhhhhhhhhh man...they are GOOD! I love oatmeal raisin cookies, but for some reason, never made them before. I used large flaked oatmeal and Thompsons raisins for my ingredients. The only thing I tweaked was the amount of salt. I always find that oatmeal raisin cookies are salty, so I only did a shake of my salt shaker, as I thought the recipe called for waaay too much. Baked for 8 mins, and they are perfect. Thanks so much for the great recipe!!!!! ---------------- * little side note. I just read through some of the other reviews and noticed that there were complaints of the cookie falling apart/being too soft/runny...I noticed that they were soft too, coming right out of the oven....I left them on the baking sheet without touching them for 3-4 minutes. They firmed up nicely enough to transfer to the wire rack, and finished cooling there. If you read whole recipe directions, it will tell you to do the same!
I tried making this recipe(as written) twice. Both times the cookies ran and turned out flat. While they tasted good, but didn't look nice enough to give to other people. (I was going to give out at Christmastime.) They broke up easliy, into a granola-like consistency. Maybe next time I will try to increase the flour and baking soda as others suggested.
The ingredients in this recipe are almost the same as my gramma's (the only cookie my dad will eat!). But she used vegetable oil instead of butter and soaks the rolled oats in it for at least 1/2 hour. Softens the oats and they are really delicious. I always make one batch with raisins (adults favorite) and one with chocolate chips (the one the kids like!)
I found these cookies to be quite delicious. I had none of the problems that some reviewers had regarding consistency. My cookies weren't thin, dry, or crumbly. Nor did they stick to the baking sheet. I baked the cookies for about 10 minutes, cooled on the baking sheet for 2 minutes and then transferred to a cooling rack. Came out chewy and moist. Perfect amount of cinnamon, in my opinion. Maybe next time I'll substitute some dried cranberries for variety.
This recipe was great! It is about the best oatmeal cookie recipe I have ever had. Like everyone else has said, the outside is crispy but the cookie is still chewy. I did add 1/3 teaspoon of nutmeg though. I just made sure to put the cookies in a ziplock bag as soon they were cooled down. They stayed fresh for over a week, or at least that's when they were all gone.
This recipe is a MESS ! The cookies come out stuck to the sheet. The timing is wrong ,DO NOT attempt to add softened raisins just makes the cookie harder to bake. The cookies fall apart.I even added 1/4 more flour,and a 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder.And it still was overly runny. If you are a novice baker please understand even the pros have a hard time adjusting to this recipe.I'm reporting this frustrating cookie mess to the editors of this site to be fixed correctly or just taken off. Please do not waste your time on this recipe.It will just frustrate you. Thank-You!
I'm not exactly a cooking expert but I know a few things here and there. This has to be the coolest and easiest recipe I've had the pleasure to use. My trick for the way they came out is the butter. SOFT BUTTER!! SOFT! SOFT! SOFT! ALSO, I mixed the key ingredients using a blender then I used a spoon to mix in the rest. Over mixing can happen and it makes the cookies flat. using a shiny pan helps prevent burning. I sent these to my husband out in Iraq and he loved them! THANKS AGAIN! :) P.S. I'm looking for the perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe... anyone??
The only problem with this recipe is the flour measurement. It should be 1 1/2 cups, not 1 1/4 cups.
I think I know what happened with people getting runny cookies. I just made this recipe twice: once with quick-cooking oats, and once with old fashioned rolled oats. The ones with the quick oats were extremely thick and cakey (great if that's the kind of cookie you prefer), and the ones with the old fashioned oats spread all over the cookie sheet, and were a delicious something, but not really cookies. Perhaps if the original recipe were revised to say quick-cooking oats, it would help people get the results they want (also, smash the cookies out flat before baking because they won't spread at all with the quick oats).
This was a sensational recipe. I added a little extra cinnamon and a bit of nutmeg, and just fell in love. I generally don't care for this cookie variety, but when I finished, I wished I had doubled the batch.
These cookies are the best especially if you love chewy cookies!!! I've never gotten so many compliments on cookies before. I even had a friend's mom ask for the recipe and she owns a bakery. Like others, I've cut both white and brown sugar down to 1/2 cup each and soaked the raisins for 10 minutes in hot water. Easy to make and great to eat!!
I was so excited to make these and saw that it had a great rating. I followed the recipe precisely, measuring everything out, stirring ingredients together just as it says to do, cooked them at the right temperature for the appropriate time, and they ran and stuck to the pan. I had to literally scrape them off into a pile and then put them all together in a casserole dish and now have to figure out what else I can do with it. I will not use this recipe again, and after reading the other reviews, people should not give the actual recipe a good rating unless you follow it exactly. If you have to add half a cup of flour and cut some of this and add some of that for them to work and be delicious, then they are not the same recipe.
My husband loves oatmal raisin cookies (his absolute favorite) so I wanted to make them homemade for him. I halved the entire recipe (since he's the only one who eats them), added 2 extra tablespoons of flour, soaked the raisins in hot water to plump them up, and used old-fashioned oats instead (couldn't find rolled oats at the supermarket). The cookies didn't run together and plumped up nicely. Outside was crispy, yet the inside was chewy. My hubby loved them, so the recipe will definitely go into the recipe box!
Had a craving and this was a fast, easy to make, truly awesome recipe...no modifications needed! Great job!
Very, very yummy. Moist and chewy. I used high fibre oats, Nutri Blend flour and threw in some flax seed. I also used half raisins, half chocolate chips. They are so good I can't bake them fast enough! No issues with running - the recipe is perfect!
If you use this recipe as is, your cookies will NOT be good. Before baking the consistency of the dough looks good, but the dough spreads really flat once baked. I did the cookies over and added an additional 1/4 cup flour. I also turned my oven down to 350 and baked for 12 minutes. The cookies were good after that and very yummy. I gave such a low score b/c the recipe, unchanged, just doesn't work.
An absolutely perfect recipe with a few alterations. I took the advice from other reviews and cut the white sugar down to 1/2 cup, added 1/4 cup flour, changed amout of cinnamon to 1 tsp, added 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and soaked the raisins in boiling water before adding to the rest of the batter. Also, I baked the cookies at 350 degrees for 6 minutes, rotated the baking sheet and baked for another 3 minutes. They looked slightly underdon when I took them out of the oven (brown around edges, but shiny in center) so I let them cool on the baking sheet and they finished cooking this way. Absolutely perfect!
Absolutely excellent. I was told that I would receive a blue ribbon at the fair for these cookies.
These cookies were perfect! They were delicious. I took the advice of one of the reviewers and mixed the ingredients by hand to prevent flat, hard cookies. They turned out crispy on the outside & moist on the inside, I couldn't have been more pleased. I also adjusted the temp. and cook time as suggested by reviewers. All I can say is they turned out perfectly.
These cookies where very easy to make and very taisty. But they ran all over the pan when they cooked and didn't stay together at all for me.
I've read some reviews and noticed that when people complained about the cookies being flat, etc., they used the term baking "powder." Make sure you use baking "soda." It makes a world of a difference
Great recipe! One point of advice though....slightly beat your eggs and combine with the raisins, before making the cookies -- let stand for 15-20 minutes...then combine egg (along with raisins) as recipe calls for. For best results, let raisins and eggs stand in your refrigerator 45 mins to 1 hour before making cookies, and you'll have amazing results!
Very Good!
With a few alterations these cookies turn out great. I read some of the reviews and here's what I did: 1st I soaked the raisins in hot water while I mixed up the rest of the ingredients, I added 1/2 tea of baking powder, 1/4 c. more flour, 1 tea of cinnimon instead of 1/2, and a pinch of nutmeg. Turned my oven down to 350 and baked for 14-15 minutes. Perfecto!
I have never given a 1-star rating before, but these cookies just simply didn't work. I followed the recipe EXACTLY, and they were extremely flat, hard little cookies. On the last pan I finally did a larger scoop, lowered the oven to 350º and baked a minute or two longer. This seemed to help a tiny bit, but these cookies still were not good. I hate giving a bad rating, and can't figure out how this worked so well for so many, but these cookies didn't work. : (
Not impressed with this cookie recipe. My favorite still is Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies from this website. A must try - by far the best I've found.
Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside. Delicious. I went to a 5-month culinary school training and the last month and a half was spent on baking. I got a Kitchen Aide for my graduation and use it sometimes. I cooked it a 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Check after 8 minutes. Should be medium to dark brown outside and medium brown inside. Check with toothpick. Perfect! Yum!
These cookies weren't the best ones ive ever made. I was upset with the outcome as everyone raved about them. My reciepe is far better.
These is the most outstanding oatmeal raisin cookies I have ever tried!!! I love these types of cookies and have been searching for the best recipe for years. Now that I found this recipe I've shared it with, and have made it for many neighbours and friends!!! These are delicous with their crisp sides and tender middle to made an absolute perfect oatmeal raisin cookie! + These cookies are low in fat! I highly recommend this recipe over any other! :) enjoy!
These are the best oatmeal cookies I've ever eaten or made. I followed the core recipe exactly until the very end. I split the dough in two before adding raisins. I added 1/2 cup of raisins to one half of the dough. I added 1/2 cup of sweetened dried cranberries to the other half plus 2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder. Then I chilled both doughs in the freezer for about 15-20 minutes before baking. I made sure to grease the baking sheet. No issues with sticking to the sheet or running. The end result was two delicious cookies from one easy to follow recipe. Yummy! Chilling the dough keeps the cookies from running and it doesn't affect the integrity of the dough or the flavor.
Ok, here it is! The cookies themselves tasted good, however, the cookies were a disaster. As a reviewer mentioned, they came out like a flat crumbly disk. I thought I had overmixed the butter. So, for the second batch, I placed the batter in the fridge for 1 hr. No change! They reminded me of Queen Anne's Lace Cookies not oatmeal cookies. A reviewer before me stated it was not the fault of the recipe, however, she had to make adjusts. So, I am sure if followed the recipe as written as I did, she would have had the same experience! I am a very experienced cook, baker & culinary graduate. I don't mind adjusting recipes to my taste but I don't like fixing a broken recipe!
I added 1/2 cup additional flour, and the cookies came out great! Boyfriend LOVES them.
I judge a recipe based on how it's written and not by how I altered it. I tried this recipe EXACTLY as it's written. My "cookies" turned into flat discs of oatmeal and raisins. They litterally flattened out into a big sheet of cookie on the baking sheet. Thankfully, my 4 year old doesn't care as long as there is sugar in it. The flavor was there, but I'll never make them as written again. After the first two dozen turned out like an oatmeal raisin waffle cone, I added another 1/4 cup of flour and about 1/2 tsp of baking powder to the remaining dough. They actually held a cookie consistency after that.
I reduced the butter to about 1/2 cup so that it wouldn't spread like what the other reviews said. The texture came out just nice. Crispy on the outside and chewy inside. Not bad overall, but it would taste better with more cinnamon.
good, basic oatmeal raisin cookie recipe. i kind of like a more spiced-up version so i added some cloves and extra cinnamon.
Darlene,I just wanted to say that I can see why your Oatmeal Raisin Cookie has been a family favorite. I really enjoyed making them. For varity I added chopped nuts to half the mix.I will recommend your recipe to others. Thanks, Nancy
Great recipe. I followed the recipe but I added 1/4 cup more flour and 1/2 tsp of baking powder like someone suggested and they turned out amazing. I've tried making these cookies several times but always failed but I finally found the recipe to make them great and will defiantly be using this recipe again!
Baking these as I write - no problem with portions or cookies "running" - they taste great and are chewy!! I'm sure the putting raisins in warm water and adding nutmeg and other add'l spices would enhance the flavor even more - do keep an eye on these after 8 minutes to get color and texture just right - they are delicious! Enjoy
My husband is a diabetic and Im always trying to find cookie recipes that taste good with a sugar substitute. Well, this recipe was great. He loved them. I used 1/4 cup sugar free syrup and 1 cup splenda for the brown sugar and 3/4 cup Splenda for the white sugar. Thanks a bunch for the recipe.
i LOVE this recipe!!!
I baked these cookies and as soon as i got it out of the oven they started to fall apart on me. I followed the directions as stated and before i put them in the oven the dough was too runny. I would not recommend this recipe to anybody because unless you want to fight ot get cookies off the plate don't chose this version go to the Quaker Oats box.
I substituted cranberries for raisins. The general problem with this recipe was that the cookies were too crunchy. Next time, I will use half butter / half crisco to make it softer, and perhaps a different baking soda / baking powder combo.
The Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I is one of the best oatmeal cookie recipes that I have made and would rate as 5 stars had the flour amount was correct. I agree with one reviewer about the flour amount should have been 1-1/2 cups instead of 1-1/4. Too little flour makes the cookie too soft to keep its shape, especially if you like a moist, chewier oatmeal cookie. Watch your baking time, because the flavor and the moist texture is best when it is not over baked.
My Family loves this recipe... I put them in for 8.5 minutes.. they come out like they are under cooked, leave them on the cookie sheet for two minutes then put on rack. They are so soft.. They are now more of a favorite then my chocolate chip cookies.. Thanks for the recipe..
these cookies can be hard, or soft. Chewy, or crunchy. Thay are very good, and you will love them. Trust me. If you have kids, hide the cookies from them.
This is truly the BEST oatmeal raisin recipe I;ve ever tried- every other recipe Ive ever tried (and Ive tried quite a few!) comes out either too crispy, or too runny- these turned out perfect and the cinnamon is in just the right amount! For a special treat, soak the rasins in brandy beforehand- mmmm!
We love this recipe because they turned out a little crunchy on outside and chewy on inside. I made it for the first time today, and I used Crisco instead of butter, only because I like the texture that Crisco produces. I will not use another oatmeal cookie recipe in the future.
perfect. i like these cookies b/c they are crunchy and chewy, not "cake like" as i have seen some cookies made. delish.made this with no changes,as is. larger cookies take 10-11 minutes. i had no problems with sticking and i used my grandmother's cookie sheets, which have to be at least 30 or more years old.(i have had them about 12 years myself..) thanks for sharing
I thought these were going to be perfect since the rating was so high, but i was somewhat dissapointed with them. They were just too bland for my taste, and they ran a little. I added ground ginger and honey to the next batch and they were better. Good base recipe..
A real family favourite. For variation, I sometimes make it with dried cranberries (instead of raisins), lemon zest (instead of cinamon) and lemon juice (instead of vanilla extract). Dried apricots too if I'm feeling really healthy!
Simply fabulous. If you have the mini-muffin trays I would highly suggest using them...they need a bit longer to bake but then turn into delicious three-bite treats. I used a dash of nutmeg as well.
I followed the recipe very closely, and had the same problem that a few others did--the very flat cookie that was near impossible to get off the pan. I tried refrigerating the dough, turning down the heat, greasing the pan, using a different cookie sheet, making larger cookies...none of these helped much. I found that if I just scraped the cookies off the pan as fast as I could once out of the oven, I didn't have such a problem with the pan being encrusted with crunchy cookie residue. Once these cookies were cooled a bit on the rack, they were delicious. I like thicker cookies, but these still managed to be chewy in the center, though crunchy around the edges, and the flavor was good despite being *slightly* too sweet.
Very good recipe. I have baked these several times, and I always double the recipe. I do not drop them however, instead I roll them into small balls and place them on a baking tray lined with Baking paper. They have never run, or have I had burned butter in them. They all come out perfect and I make them perhaps too small but they fit nicely into the small chubby hands of my Toddler. The cookies do not flatten out to much but have a nice thick, chewy middle. I use California Sunmade Raisins and have never needed to soften them. I made them last summer for a family get together, and no one believed that I baked them as they were all relatively the same shape, size and too perfect to be made by hand! One tip, when I am rolling them out, I have a small bowl of cold water, that I dip my fingers into so that the dough does not stick to my hands. When two trays are in the oven, I pre-roll for the next batch and line them up on another sheet of baking paper, so I can quickly return the baking sheets to the oven.
These turned out really flat on the 1st batch. I did end up adding some additional flour about 1/4 cup and about a tsp of baking powder to my dough and the next batches came out perfect.
Best oatmeal raisin cookies I've made. All of the other ones fall apart after they come out of the oven. These are perfect.
Hmmmmm...these had a very good flavor, but for some reason they stuck to my baking sheets. Tasty enough for me to try again though :) Thanks Darlene-
Receipe was followed to a T but these were rated F- by my husband. Not sweet enough.. not enough flour.. quick oats would have worked better than regular rolled oats.
The only substitution I did was using margarine instead of butter I do that for all my cookie reciepes as it is cheaper and not that much impact to the flavour. Turned out great mine did not run but I cooked at 350 C and I cooked for about 12 mins
EXCELLENT! I just made these cookies for the first time and I was delighted with the flavor and texture. I made the following changes/additions to the recipe: -Used 1/4 cup of whole wheat flour as substitute for the 1/4 cup of white flour. Next time I will try half wheat and half white flour. -Added a dash of nutmeg, cloves, and ginger -Added 1 tablespoon of ground flax, and will try adding 2 next time I just can't say enough good about these cookies.
I have been making these cookies for over a year, and they are always well received. Initially, they were not chewy enough for my liking, so I made the following adjustments over time. -- Increase butter to 1 cup. Replace 1/4 cup of white sugar with brown sugar. Increase raisins to 1-1/2 cups. -- I also increase cinnamon to 1/2 TBSP and dust the unbaked cookies with cinnamon sugar. Bake on insulated baking sheets to keep the bottoms from burning, and enjoy!
If you like a soft chewy cookie you will love this recipe. This was a very easy recipe to make and the cookies turned out great!! I would definetely make this one again and again!!
I soaked the raisins as another review suggested to plump them up. I also added more spices, cloves, nutmeg and extra cinnamon. Anyway my 17 year old son took some to school in his lunch and shared them with his buddies. They think I am a cookie goddess, high praise indeed since most things I bake are nothing special. This is a good solid recipe!
MY FAMILY LOVED THESE COOKIES.MY FOUR YEAR OLD SON IS ALLERGIC TO EGGS SO I DIDN'T USE THEM,AND THEY TURNED OUT GREAT.SUBSTITUTION FOR 2 EGGS: 3 TBSP OF WATER, 3 TBSP OF OIL AND 2 TSP OF BAKING POWDER.MIX THESE INGREDIENTS TOGETHER FIRST BEFORE USING IT IN YOUR RECIPE.
Very good tasting cookie. I did not use extra flour, but did add extra cinnamon. The cinnamon was the only change I made. Used old fashioned oats, not quick. The texture was chewy, not crunchy. Bake at 375 for 9 minutes as per the recipe. I used parchment paper to line the baking sheets and had no problems with sticking cookies. These cookies are very rich tasting and highly addictive!
I made the recipe exactly as listed and I found that it turned out very well. I sprayed the cookie sheet with some canola oil cooking spray and had no problems with the cookies sticking as long as I let them cool on the pan for a few minutes first.
Crunchy and fantastic . I reduce each measurement of sugar to 100g each so its less sweet n delicious . .
I read the reviews for this recipe and I adjusted it based on what everyones comments were. I definitely wanted to avoid a "way too sugary" cookie so I reduced both sugars to 1/2 cup each. I also took reviewers' advice and added 1/3 teaspoon of nutmeg and I doubled the cinnamon and the cookies are just perfect...taste wise. I could not have even imagined how bland they would have been without the additional spices. Soaking the raisins for 10 minutes in hot water was a great tip, they were so plump and juicy! The down side to my cookies is that I listened to everyone when they said that they were coming out flat and crispy. Because of this, I added 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and my dough came out super stiff, almost too stiff and they barely spread at all. They came out more something you would have for breakfast rather than dessert. Next time I will follow the recipe exactly.
Pretty good uncomplicated cookie. Easy to make with my toddler on a rainy day. Only thing I didn't have any AP flour so I used whole wheat flour instead. The overall taste was good but they didn't spread while cooking so I've ended up with cake like cookies. Not a bad thing though!
This was a very tasty cookie. I agree with the other reviews-they were quite flat and required a little more flour, however I chose to make them exactly as they were and they were still delicious!!
terrific cookies! some of those complaining might have used margarine instead of butter. that will affect the consistency of your dough. the sticking to your pan complaint has more to do with your preparation than the actual recipe. i used my pampered chef stones and all was perfect. when i removed them from the oven, they seemed to be "not quite done"; i could see a bit of dough in the center. but waiting a few minutes for them to set up was the trick! taking them out of the oven at the right time prevents them from becoming too hard. my oven at 375 worked perfectly. i agree with the poster who said let them cool slightly before transferring them to cooling rack. i got 36 medium-sized cookies. oatmeal raisin is my husband's favorite, and this recipe has just moved to the front of my recipe box!
every body loved them. thx
Excellent recipe - I would add a little more cinamon spice next time
Yummy yummy yummy!! Great recipe! I did however use coconut oil in place of butter!! So soft and mouthwatering!
All I can say is OMG! Finally, an oatmeal cookie that doesn't run off the cookie sheet. I read all of the reviews, added extra flour, plumped my raisins, added a pinch of freshly ground nutmeg, and for some extra flavor, about 1/3 cup of sweetened, shredded coconut. These cookies were awesome! This will definitely be my "go-to" recipe for oatmeal cookies, which are my husband's favorite and I anticipate rave reviews when he gets home. This recipe has eliminated a lot of guesswork for me. Gotta go! 2nd batch is ready to come out of the oven.
Excellent! I halved the butter, sugar, and eggs and added a grated apple, which was perfect. Also added some cloves for extra flavour!
I love these cookies. I realize that cookies made with butter spread out a lot, so I space them far enough apart on the cookie sheet. And I add a little bit more cinnamon. Other than that, I follow the recipe as written, and they turn out great.
wrost cookies i ever baked! so sweet!!i wonder am i eating sugar with rasins..should at least half the sugar content.
I just whipped these cookies up as a Sunday afternoon whim and they are very yummy! I am new to the world of baking so I LOVE easy and successful recipes and this one is both! I noticed a few reviews said that the dough ran and to not use a mixer but to hand mix. I used my KitchenAid, with the dough hook for the flour mixing, and my cookies did not run at all. First off I only made a 1/2 batch (2 dozen). I used craisins instead of raisins and I soaked them in hot water while prepping the dough. I did cut back the white sugar by about 1/4C and I added Nutmeg. They are sweet and tasty without feeling heavy. I won't feel guilty when I binge eat the babies! :)
I used the calculator and made only half the recipe. It came out great. Flavorful, crunchy and chewy. None of the cookies stuck to my pan as others have observed. Good choice!
Recipe as is is flatter than a pancake, looked more like lace with airholes than a cookie. Finally got a good cookie by adding enough flour to have a stiff dough, chilled dough baked at 375. Here are all the things I tried first: Let cool a little then tried to get off pan, fell apart, so mushed it together, discovered it makes a nice oatmeal raisin popcorn like ball (walnut size) so did the same to each of the baked cookies. Rescued my first pan efforts and ingredients, the cookie ball tastes great:) Next tried putting in fridge to chill, dough still baked the same. Reduced heat to 350 same result. Added more flour to remaining dough, baked on air sheet and also on regular cookie sheet still not enough flour added a bunch more ... GOT A COOKIE!!!
These were the best oatmeal raisin cookies ever! My husband and I were both very impressed with how they turned out. Nice and cinnamon-y - I Love cinnamon, so that was great.
Really nice cookie but a little too sweet for me. I am not a tremendous oatmeal raisin cookie but my boyfriend happens to be so I am always in search of a good recipe. I soaked the raisins in a some hot water for about 15 minutes to make them plump and softer. Put in some chopped pecans for added texture. I did put the dough in the fridge for about 30 minutes and I think that did the trick to make the dough firmer and not run while baking. Also used whole wheat flour because that was all that I had. Will make them again.
As always, I followed the recipe exactly as written, so I could give a true review. Mine turned out great! They were VERY moist and chewy and yummy. I only got 24, but used TBS instead of dropping TSP on the cookie sheet. I used parchment paper, and they pulled off easily. I guess since I dropped TBS instead of TSP, my cookies were puffy and gorgeous. August 2012 - made these again and only changed things by adding extra half cup of flour. OMGoodness, they were AWESOME! Used parchment paper, chilled dough while pan was cooking, and baked for 11 minutes..that was the best time for my oven. This recipe rocks and I upped my stars!