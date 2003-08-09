Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I

An old stand-by that the whole family loves.

By deleteduser

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In large bowl, cream together butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until fluffy. Stir together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Gradually beat into butter mixture. Stir in oats and raisins. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Cool slightly, remove from sheet to wire rack. Cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 75.4mg. Full Nutrition
