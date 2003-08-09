Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I

Tried and true my foot. My boyfriend had a craving for oatmeal cookies last weekend, so I wanted to make him a treat. These were the worst cookies I've ever made. I consider myself a pretty good cook. When I read the reviews, a couple people said that it didn't work for them. My boyfriend and I assumed these people must not have been following the recipe correctly. These cookies had the worst consistency ever. They hardened up into flat discs as soon as I took them out of them oven. Somehow they stuck to my non-stick, commercial baking pan, even when it was greased. I had to chisel them off (and clean the pan between batches). When I put even a teaspoon of dough out for each cookie, they would spread flat and the raisins would burn. I even tried freezing the dough for the last batch. After about an hour out of the oven the consistency would turn flimsy and sticky. I wish I took a picture to submit. After three batches, all the cookies went into the trash. What a waste of time. It angered both my boyfriend and myself. This recipe either needs to be rewritten or taken out of the tried and true section. I took the leftover dough and added baking powder, another egg, more flour, more oats, applesauce and some spices (poppy seeds, orange peel, vanilla, and coconut). I put the dough in muffin tins and made great muffins. if you have the same problems I had, you might want to try this. The extra ingredients help the dough stay together and rise.

Read More