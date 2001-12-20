Cherry Walnut Bars
Bars with a shortbread-like base and topped with frosting and coconut.
Bars with a shortbread-like base and topped with frosting and coconut.
This is a great cookie for Christmas. It makes alot like any bar cookie and the cherry glaze makes a beautiful presentation on the cookie tray. I like to put the glaze on while the bar arre just a little warm (cool about 25 minutes) that way the glaze really sinks in, don't worry it will setup as it continues to cool. Also finish off with a sprinkling of mini-choco chips.Read More
This is a great cookie for Christmas. It makes alot like any bar cookie and the cherry glaze makes a beautiful presentation on the cookie tray. I like to put the glaze on while the bar arre just a little warm (cool about 25 minutes) that way the glaze really sinks in, don't worry it will setup as it continues to cool. Also finish off with a sprinkling of mini-choco chips.
I used pecans instead of walnuts because I just like the taste better. The larger jar of maraschino cherries worked great. As for the icing. I used 2 Tablespoons of butter and 1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar with the cherry juice. My mom introduced me to this recipe with the changes. This is positively one of the most delicious desserts I have had. We can't stop eating them. HELP! :)
Excellent bar cookie. Love the taste of the shortbread base combined with the cherry flavor. Family and friends loved this. It's a great holiday cookie! I've even made it for a Valentine's day party.
Unbelievably delicious! I do not care for maraschino cherries and made this recipe only because of the five-star reviews. I actually loved the jarred cherries in these bars! I did not change or alter anything. This recipe is perfect just the way it is written. I will be making these over and over again. Wonderful recipe.
These bars are fabulous! My mother used to make a recipe from the 1950s very much like this called Surprise Supreme. I put a thick butter icing on them instead of the cherry glaze! They bring back great memories - I'm in my 50s now - and still enjoy them!!
This was an amazing recipe. As a caveat, I adjusted it by using fresh cherries because I had 2lbs of cherries that needed to be used. I doubled the cherry weight (8 oz) and adjusted the nuts to Hazelnuts because that is what I had on hand. I didn't add the icing either. But it was still amazing put together. I think I will adjust the sugar down by 1/4 cup in the topping, but I like desserts which are less sweet. I also made most of this in my food processor which made the whole thing faster.
These are delicious. I used hazelnuts instead of the walnuts because that is what I had and I added more cherries. It didn't look like there would be enough frosting so I added more of the cherry juice to make it thin enough to drizzle, then sprinkled the top with more coconut.
Great cookie bar for Christmas.
Really good and very easy. I put almost double the nuts (and I used pecans because I love pecans) and coconut. I also used the large jar of cherries. For the frosting, I did not use the butter, but I did make extra.
These are good. I made them exactly as written, they were a bit dryer than I was expecting, more like a shortbread cookie with yummy stuff on it. I think you could easily double the topping.
Followed the recipe for my first try except I skipped the frosting since it seemed sweet enough as is. Very tasty. The given time was a bit much for my oven so it ended up with a crust a bit too crunchy. I expect a few minutes less would make it perfect.
I modified this to use fresh cherries and it's pretty awesome. Up the walnuts and the coconut to 1 cup each and add 2 cups of pitted cherries, quartered. I didn't frost them but if I did I'd use the juice from the fresh cherries.
I had a 6 oz. jar of cherries and I thought even more cherries could have been used. I used pecans (preference) and more coconut. It doesn't say to grease the pan, so I thought do it anyway and glad I did. Not so much for the crust, but when the filling bakes it will stick! The 25 minutes on the second bake should be more like 20 minutes. But that could be my oven. Very good! Picture to come soon!
I doubled the cherries and added more coconut. It was wonderful!
Delicious and easy! I doubled the maraschino cherries, because I love cherries, and added a bit of lemon juice to the frosting because it was too sweet for my taste. This will definitely be a go-to for me.
Wow, these were very yummy and I don't like cherries! I felt that the frosting was not enough so I tripled the ingredients and used a tablespoon of butter instead of a teaspoon.
I omit the coconut when I make these, and they are perfect.
These are THE BOMB . . . so good! The only mistake I made was only making 1/2 a batch. Do yourself a favor, and don't make that mistake! This one's a keeper!
Love these!
Delicious cherry walnut goodness over a flaky crust
Delicious! I make these every year at Christmas. It doesn't say in the directions but use just a little of the juice from the cherries in the icing instead of water and the icing turns out beautiful pink and thick.
The contrast of the crispy shortbread crust with the gooey filling is very satisfying. The family loved them. I used pecans and a bit more coconut but the base recipe is wonderful.
SWEET any suggestions from community on cutting down the sweetness but make it just as good its almost too good followed recipe exact
I live in Door County, Wis. We are a cherry state.
I made this exactly as written and we loved it! Just the right amount of chewiness and sweetness. Even my husband, who doesn't like cherries, said it was very good! I did toast the nuts prior to mixing them into the batter.
Toning down the sugars a bit in this recipe won't hurt it at all... Otherwise, very tasty.
These bars were pretty good but a little on the sweet side for my personal taste. Next time I will just do a drizzle of the icing in lieu of spreading all of it. Also, I increased the cherries to a 6 oz jar and still felt like there was not enough of the cherry flavor, so next time I will increase the amount of cherries significantly. Recipe was easy to follow and easy to make. Thanks for sharing!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections