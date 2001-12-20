Cherry Walnut Bars

31 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Bars with a shortbread-like base and topped with frosting and coconut.

By Roxanne Shepphird

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix together flour, white sugar and butter or margarine. Mix until crumbly. Press into a 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned.

  • Beat eggs, sugar, salt, baking powder, and vanilla. Drain and chop cherries, reserving liquid. Stir chopped cherries, nuts, and coconut into egg mixture. Pour on top of crust.

  • Bake 25 min. Cool.

  • Combine 1 teaspoon butter and 1 cup confectioner's sugar with enough liquid from cherries until spreadable. Frost bars. Sprinkle with coconut when icing is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 127.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022