Fabada
A traditional Spanish bean and ham dish, from the Asturias region.
Amazing.Read More
The pros and cons.... The plus is that this is ALL protein, no carbs. The meat-loving half of our family really liked this one. It is also a good filling meal that won't leave you hungry after a few hours. The cons: first, this takes a lot of attention because as the beans get softer they begin to mush and stick on the bottom of the pan (it's a nice consistency when it's finished, but you have to stir every 10-15 minutes for the last 2-3 hours). Second, this is LOADED with fat. And third, it is quite costly. The taste was pretty good, and it is an interesting dish, but not worth the time.Read More
Amazing doesn't begin to describe how good this is! And you can substitute other sausages - play around with your favorites!
I had never made this or even heard of this until I stumbled upon this recipe. Had a hard time "experimenting" with saffron since it is so costly. Took a leap of faith and was blessed. Thank you for this submission.
omg yummy
If you don't want to sit there and stir this thing every 5 minutes (the beans do get soft and stick to the bottom)... just buy 2lbs of canned white beans. They are already soft, all you have to do is add them 30 minutes before the whole thing is done.... tastes the same and you save a lot of time.
Nice weekend recipe- my fiance loves pork, and he also loves every time I season dishes with saffron, so I thought I'd give this a try- he devoured it! I just wish that I hadn't halved recipe! ;p Thanks so much for sharing Mary Beth!
Good recipt, but it is never a good idea to soak dried beans with hot water. 1) It will go cold fairly quickly, = cold water. 2) At first, while it is still hot, it will cook the beans skins making them tough. For the same reason, never add salt to a dry bean dish until the end of cooking. Chas from Jersey, (Home of "Bean Crock")
