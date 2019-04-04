Fabada

4.2
10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A traditional Spanish bean and ham dish, from the Asturias region.

Recipe by Mary Beth

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
additional:
8 hrs 20 mins
total:
11 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cover beans with ample hot water and allow to stand overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Fill a Dutch oven 1/2 full with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add salt pork, and allow to boil for 5 minutes, then remove. Pour out water.

  • Drain water from beans and place them into Dutch oven. Pour in 10 cups of water, then bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 15 minutes, skimming and discarding the foam that forms on top. Stir in saffron, salt pork, and diced ham; simmer for 5 minutes. Add the chorizo and morcilla sausages, and cook for 5 minutes more. Skim any foam that forms on top.

  • Reduce heat to low, add bay leaf, cover, and simmer until the beans are tender, 2 to 3 hours, adding water if needed to keep beans moist. Allow beans to stand for 20 minutes off of the heat before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 91mg; sodium 1202.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022