Avocado Pudding

Avocado pudding made from jelly and coconut milk with a hint of coffee!

By LAVANYALEA

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pudding:
Custard:

Directions

  • Blend avocado and 2 tablespoons water in a blender until smooth.

  • Combine 1 can coconut milk, 4 3/4 tablespoons sugar, 4 1/2 tablespoons water, and agar-agar in a saucepan. Bring pudding to a boil; stir in the blended avocado.

  • Mix remaining 1 tablespoon water and coffee in a small bowl and pour into the pudding. Add food coloring. Scoop pudding into 4 serving glasses.

  • Combine 1 can coconut milk, 3 1/4 tablespoons water, 1/4 cup sugar, and pandan leaves in a saucepan. Bring custard to a boil.

  • Mix remaining 2 tablespoons water and cornstarch in a small bowl. Stir into the custard. Add egg yolk; mix well. Pour custard into a bowl; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cool, at least 25 minutes. Divide evenly over the pudding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 97.4g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 82.1mg. Full Nutrition
