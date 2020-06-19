Avocado Pudding
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 561.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.5g 3 %
carbohydrates: 97.4g 31 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 27.6g
fat: 19.1g 29 %
saturated fat: 13.7g 69 %
cholesterol: 51.2mg 17 %
vitamin a iu: 114.9IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 3.8mg 6 %
folate: 41.7mcg 10 %
calcium: 17.3mg 2 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 19.1mg 7 %
potassium: 205.6mg 6 %
sodium: 82.1mg 3 %
calories from fat: 172.2
