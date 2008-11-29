Pepper Cookies I
Spicy rolled cookies. Frost with your favorite vanilla icing.
Spicy rolled cookies. Frost with your favorite vanilla icing.
Have not made this, but is there supposed to be black pepper?Read More
Have not made this, but is there supposed to be black pepper?
I made a half recipe adding a half teaspoon of pepper. I liked the unusual spicy taste. I used butter instead of shortening and the cookies did not keep their cutter shapes well. They were thin and crispy. I thought they were sweet enough, but if I did I would used a 60% cacao chocolate which I think would compliment them nicely.
I decided to put 2 tsp. of black pepper in these because it doesn't have that info. But if you aren't up on so much spice, I'd suggest making a half batch and trying 1/2 tsp. pepper first. I also doubled the cinnamon, I like it like that. Not a soft cookie, but a good cookie for dipping. The cardamom was a nice addition to them as well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections