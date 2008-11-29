Pepper Cookies I

Spicy rolled cookies. Frost with your favorite vanilla icing.

Recipe by Tara

48
3 -4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the flour, almonds, baking soda, spices and salt.

  • In a large bowl, cream the shortening and sugar. Beat in the egg, beat in the corn syrup. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients.

  • Cover and chill for 8 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • On a floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Using cookie cutters, cut into shapes and place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 8-10 minutes until lightly colored. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

94 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 52.1mg. Full Nutrition
