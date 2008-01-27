Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Chewy

Two things: The cookie is great, and I hate to modify recipes the first time, but I just couldn't bear to put in a whole cup of butter, with my daughter trying to lose weight and my cholesterol too high. Several reviewers also mentioned that the coconut flavor was too mild, and I happened to have a jar of virgin coconut oil (firm, same texture and use as butter, but much healthier), so I used half butter, and half coconut oil. Cookie not only came out perfect but it had the extra coconut flavor it needed and that I love. The recipe didn't say what type of brown sugar to use, so I used dark brown. Otherwise, recipe made as written. I used unsweetened coconut, so I did add all the sugar as stated in the recipe. To make them look pretty, however, instead of dropping them on a baking sheet, I used a two tablespoon scoop and smoothed the edges so they weren't shaggy. (I got 66 cookies, and 11 to 12 minutes worked for me, but ladies, no need for times. Everyone's oven bakes differently. What may be a great time for you and me, could still be raw or even overdone for someone else. So we really shouldn't ever state that someone else should bake them a certain time, because that time was good for your oven.) Anyway, the cookies came out picture pretty, and nice and thick and looked and tasted great.