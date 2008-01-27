Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Chewy

A chewy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and chopped nuts. Great with or without nuts and coconut.

Recipe by Woody Broadhurst

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the milk and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the sugar mixture until well blended. Stir in the oats, chocolate chips. walnuts and coconut until evenly distributed. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven for a chewy cookie or 14 minutes for a firmer cookie.

  • Cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheet and then remove to wire rack. Cool completely and then store in tightly sealed container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 140.9mg. Full Nutrition
