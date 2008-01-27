Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Chewy
A chewy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and chopped nuts. Great with or without nuts and coconut.
This is a thousand dollar recipe, I've been looking for something like this for awhile! However, I did make a few modifications to make it more whole grain and wonderfully delicious. I subbed the 1 3/4 cups of flour with 1 cup whole wheat flour and 3/4 cup oat flour, then cut the 1/2 cup of white sugar to 1/4 cup of white sugar (someone on here thought it was too sweet). I also used only 2.5 cups of rolled oats, as that was all that I had left. Another tip - put your cookie dough in the fridge for 1 hour before you start to bake it and use a small icecream scooper to form the cookies on your cookie sheet. It tasted wonderfully chewy, rich and perfectly sweet. It reminded me of the Double Tree Chocolate Chip cookies they used to give out at their hotel, but better because I used all organic ingredients and absolutely no preservatives. Yummy!Read More
These were just ok. Mine came out completely flat and crispy even though i cooked them exactly at the right temp and time. Perhaps they should be cooked at 350? also disappointingly you couldn't really taste the coconut. Someone else mentioned using coconut extract and that's probably a good idea. Otherwise these were a run of the mill fancy chocolate chip cookie.Read More
Greatest cookie recipe ever! I substitute milk chocolate for semi-sweet morsals and use sweetened coconut. Sorry, not a fan of nuts so I leave them out. 12 minutes @ 350 degrees gives them a slightly crispy outside and leaves the inside chewy.
AWESOME cookies. My husband, who likes crispy cookies, and I, who like 'gooey' cookies, both loved these. Great even without nuts. The coconut added great texture without an over-powering flavor.
These are fantastic cookies. I made 2 slight changes. I sifted the flour/salt/baking soda before adding (using a mesh strainer-easy). Used less sugar to account for sweetened coconut: 1/4 c. white, 1 c. brown sugar. And I ADDED 1 TSP LEMON JUICE so they would be chewy. This gives a nice even texture. You can't taste the lemon at all. These are the best textured oatmeal cookies I've ever had. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
Oh YUM! My new favorite cookie. My only changes: only had 3/4 c butter, so I added 1/4 c shortening, I also added another cup of coconut, and used 1 1/2 c of dark chocolate chips instead of semi sweet. My young boys and I prefer dark over semi-sweet, and also added 3/4 tsp of cinnamon. Then I refriderated for 1 hour. These cookies are hard to mix my hand, but my beautiful BOSCH mixer with cookie paddles made lite work of it. The dough was a little hard to make "stick" together. I rolled 1 1/2 inch dough balls and baked at 350 degrees for 11 min. with the first dozen, then 14 min. with the 2nd dozen. My convection oven is right on target with the lower cooking times with most recipes. The first dz was, I thought, a little undercooked, but turned out fine after it cooled completely. The 2nd dz at 14 min. was better though. They made full (not flat) 2 1/2 - 3 inch cookies. They were rich and flavorful. I saved the other half of the dough in the freezer for later. I may actually cut back on the chocolate chips next time, only b/c a 12 oz bag was more than enough, quantity and richness wise. My sons beg to differ, however. Thanks for this great recipe. My search is over!
I added bits of toffee, best cookies ever!!
These are very hearty cookies! I told a co-worker I would make him any cookie he wanted for his birthday, and he said, "how about oatmeal butterscotch coconut macadamia nut?" I made a few alterations that I think worked out well. Since I already had some sweetened flaked coconut to use, I decided to cut out the white sugar completely from the ingredients since I'd read some reviews earlier saying the cookies were too sweet. Seemed sweet enough to me since in addition to the coconut, I was using a mix of chocolate & butterscotch chips and chopped chocolate-covered macadamia nuts. The only other adjustment I made was to put in a 3/4 cup wheat flour and 1 cup all-purpose flour. This made it a bit heartier of a cookie and hopefully a little healthier. With my first batch, 375 seemed to get the cookies a bit darker than I'd hoped (I like them a little crunchy on the outside and chewy inside), so I started baking for about 20 minutes at 350 degrees (2 pans at a time, switching racks @ 10 minutes) and was happier with the results. Awesome!
These cookies are chewy, moist and very tasty. I added 1 t. coconut extract and chopped pecans instead of the walnuts. But no kidding, I never make any other cookies anymore. Excellent recipe, it is always a hit whenever I make them.
5+ stars! Made this to fix a craving I had for all the goodies that were in these but I wanted to eat them in bar/cake form so I made these into bar cookies! just followed recipe as is and added a dash of grated nutmeg, then spread out in a sprayed 9x13 baking dish and baked for about 23 minutes I think or until the toothpick came out without any goo on it! There will be some melted chocolate but that's ok, you just don't want the cake part under-done. Oh yea, I also used half semi-sweet choc. chips and half milk chocolate. Next time I will only use the milk choc. the taste and "gooey-ness" was awesome with the bigger chip and in my opinion tastier. My hubby loved as well and he's not a fan of this kind of thing. I did manage to eat almost the entire thing alone within a week..sshhh, don't tell anybody! :-) Try the bar style you'll be glad you did!
This is the best oatmeal cookie ever!! The coconut adds a moistness and chewiness that other oatmeal cookies lack. Everyone loves these! I sometimes vary the chips and nuts. White chocolate and macadamia nuts or butterscotch chips and pecans are sure crowd pleasers in addition to the traditional semisweet chocolate and walnuts. Thanks for sharing this fabulous recipe!
Two things: The cookie is great, and I hate to modify recipes the first time, but I just couldn't bear to put in a whole cup of butter, with my daughter trying to lose weight and my cholesterol too high. Several reviewers also mentioned that the coconut flavor was too mild, and I happened to have a jar of virgin coconut oil (firm, same texture and use as butter, but much healthier), so I used half butter, and half coconut oil. Cookie not only came out perfect but it had the extra coconut flavor it needed and that I love. The recipe didn't say what type of brown sugar to use, so I used dark brown. Otherwise, recipe made as written. I used unsweetened coconut, so I did add all the sugar as stated in the recipe. To make them look pretty, however, instead of dropping them on a baking sheet, I used a two tablespoon scoop and smoothed the edges so they weren't shaggy. (I got 66 cookies, and 11 to 12 minutes worked for me, but ladies, no need for times. Everyone's oven bakes differently. What may be a great time for you and me, could still be raw or even overdone for someone else. So we really shouldn't ever state that someone else should bake them a certain time, because that time was good for your oven.) Anyway, the cookies came out picture pretty, and nice and thick and looked and tasted great.
Ok, just made these (eating one now!).. They are incredible. I have an oatmeal raisin cookie addict for a fiancé and have had a hard time finding a truely chewy dough recipe... He took one bite and said "this is it!". I followed the recipe exactly, including allowing the butter to soften just by sitting on the counter. I substituted raisins for the chocolate chips, and added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp each nutmeg and ground cloves. If I could give more than 5 stars I would! They are outstanding. I baked mime for 11 minutes at 350, and they are really chewy as promised. Give them a try & you won't be disappointed. Oh, on a side note, I noticed a lot of reviewers saying that their dough was difficult to stir but I didn't encounter this problem at all. My cookies are a bit on the flat side, but it doesn't bother me at all.
mmmmm ... these came out so good!!! I skipped the coconut and they were delicious and the recipie was very fast and easy, only thing next time I think id put a bit of cinnamon thanks!!
These cookies were AMAZING fresh out of the oven! they lasted for that day and tasted good the next day but unlike many cookie recipes these cookies did not get better with age after the second day although they still had good flavor, they were very hard and not good. a good make and serve in the same day recipe, not make a week ahead of time Christmas cookie!
Yum! I have made this twice. Once, I didnt have eggs so I used Ener-G egg replacer and it was better than the recipe that actually had eggs in it, although both were fantastic. My friends wont stop going on and on about this recipe. Here's what I did different: Used all brown sugar, but only totalling 1 1/2 cups; used ener-g egg replacer, used organic old fashioned oats (2 cups oats and 1 cup I pulverized into oat flour in the blender); used all organic flour; used mixture of dark chocolate chips and bittersweet chips. With these modifications, this is the best chocolate chip recipe EVER!!! Just make sure that you DO NOT OVER-BAKE these cookies. If you do just so you will have a fantastic, better-than-bakery quality, lacey, delicate, soft, yet crispy cookie. :)
The greatest cookie of all time. Thanks Woody! My dad makes them several times a year. I always stand next to him when he cooks and I get anything that drops on the floor. He even gives me a big chunk when my brothers and sister are not watching.
My favorite, although I modified this recipe somewhat: 3/4 cup of butter 1 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup white sugar 2 cups of shredded coconut. Awesome cookies!
These were good! I left out the walnuts because I didn't have any at home. Next time I'll add a bit more vanilla. For those who are ending up with flat cookies, put the batter in the fridge before baking. It hardens the butter and leaves you with fantastic high cookies :)
This cookie is yummy!! The only changes I made were to bake at 350 for 11 minutes and added a tsp of coconut extract. I did not add nuts since the taste tends to overpower the other flavors in a cookie. I cooled the batter and baked them on a silpat sheet and parchment. The ones baked on the silpat did not spread as much as the ones baked on parchment. Both were chewy with crisp edges. This recipe is a keeper!
Perfect as written. Would give it 10 stars if I could.
These are great cookies. I made these because I wanted to use up some oatmeal and coconut, but may have found a reason to buy more! My friend and his son were crazy about them (and they can both be very picky). I used sweetened coconut because that is what I had (it was a very mild coconut flavor). Also used a mixture of semisweet, bittersweet, and milk chocolate chips to use up some old bags. Pecans instead of walnuts for the same reason. I love recipes that call for regular rolled oats because they are so full of healthy fiber. These were chewy and moist and addictive. The perfect texture. Can't wait to try them with regular coconut so they won't be as sweet. Thanks!!.......Just wanted to add that I took these to culinary school one day and the professors LOVED them. I used Ghiradelli bittersweet chips that time.
I specifically chose this recipe because of the coconut. My husband loves coconut but I am not a big fan and figured they would not be a temptation for me. I am happy to say I was wrong about that... they are delicious! I used a small "cookie scoop" and got 6 dozen cookies. Baked them for 8 minutes. Omitted the walnuts because I didn't have any. Thanks!
All time best cookie recipe. I only made a couple changes per other reviewers suggestions. Since the chocolate chips, raisins and coconut are really sweet, I cut the sugars from 1 1/4 cups brown sugar to 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar to 1/4 cup white sugar. Also, rather than 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips I added 1 cup dark chocolate chips and 1 cup raisins and used pecans instead of walnuts. I baked them at 350 for 14 min. Perfection! Thank you for this recipe.
these are fantastic!!!! chewy crunchy and moist in the middle. the only thing i did different was use chocolate chunks!! everyone in this house loved them and i gave some to my neighbor!!
awesome. Used 1c. chocolate chips and 1c. butterscotch chips. Reminds me of those seven layer Eagle bars made with condensed milk!!
Very good recipe! I used slivered almonds, instead of walnuts. I liked the consistency of the coconut, but I think the chocolate chips overpowered the coconut. Next time I'll use more coconut and/or less chocolate chips. But overall, a delicious recipe!
YUMMY! This recipe turned out really well!! great balance of coconut and chocolate chips and they were actually chewy!
My favorite cookies ever. Delicious and yet somehow seem ok to eat for breakfast
I used 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening, a bit less sugar, no nuts (will use pecans or macadamias next time), white chips & added 1/2tsp coconut extract. Swapped-out 1/2C of the flour for wheat. I also used a 1/3C scoop for 20 big, lovely cookies, dough in fridge in between (late batches spread less than earliest). 14m in the oven (so centers look a tad underdone), 3 min carryover on the pan. SO YUMMY! Only drawback is I couldn’t enjoy them warm as centers weren’t done. But completely cool they’re nice & chewy in the center w/crisp, tender edges. WOW!
I took them to my school's Cookie Exchange (I'm a teacher) and people fought for them! To the point three teachers split one in pieces, ha ha!
These were very good and very addicting! I loved the chewy texture and the combination of flavors. I did make one change; I completly cut out the white sugar. Even without the white sugar they were still very sweet.
Jessie and Matt loved them
Best cookie ever, just make it exactly as said, I don't think I will ever go back to plain chocolate chip cookies, bravo
i follwed this recipe exactly as printed, but left out walnuts (as i didn't have any). My first bite, i thought these were ok, but they definitely grow on you! i just think something is missing, not sure what yet (maybe the walnuts?) but i will make them again!! Thx for recipe.
A deliciously substantial cookie with a fantastic combination of flavors and just the right amount of sweetness. I love the texture -- a little crisp on the outside, soft on the inside. I used pecans in place of the walnuts. I made these today to send out for Christmas, but I think I'm going to have to make another batch...
I changed it based on what I had on hand, but even if I followed the recipe exactly, I think my rating would have been the same. I used margarine, 1 cup of oats (bumping the flour up a bit to compensate), a little over 1 cup of coconut. I have one vote of "awesome" and one vote of "really good", but both DH and I thought they were a bit too sweet and really could have used less sugar. Otherwise, though, a really nice chewy tasty cookie and helped me use up some ingredients.
Good recipe... Only thing I had to change was the cook time. 12 minutes was way too long and the bottoms came out burnt... 8 minutes was plenty of time for the next batch.
These remained chewy well after baking! Loved these! I used a medium scoop to place them on cookie sheets which gave them a "store bought" uniformed look. I also omitted the walnuts. They looked great and tasted great! Will definitely make these again.
Excellent recipe! The variations are endless. I reduced the oatmeal to 2 cups, reduced chocolate chips to 1 cup (1/2 milk & 1/2 white chocolate chips), added 1/2 cup raisins, 1/2 cup of ground flax seed, 1/2 cup craisins, 2 tsp cinnamon, 2 tsp chopped orange peel, substituted coconut sugar instead of white sugar, pure vanilla extract - not the artificial stuff, and substituted pecans for walnuts. My kids love them!
It's a great recipe overall as it produces a good oatmeal cookie. You can tweak the ratio of the add ins like the chocolate and coconut (omitted the nuts) to suit your tastes. I would recommend keeping the total volume of the add ins the same. My own changes: -used 1.5 sticks of butter -chilled the dough for 30 mins (or overnight even) to produce a chubbier cookie
We LOVED this recipe!! I was looking for a recipe that used chocolate chips and coconut and I'm so glad I found this one! The cookies stay soft and chewy! Thanks!
Pretty good. For my taste, I would reduce the chocolate chips to 1 1/2 cups, as I feel the chocolate taste overwhelms all the others, and I would increase the coconut by 1/2 cup, as I was really having a hard time identifying that. Thanks!
Made exactly per recipe... very good & chewy! Made these again & used .75 scoop (about 1-2/3 tbsp). This recipe made 60 cookies of this size... I used mini chocolate chips & pecans this time; excellent!
Made these as written except: sub'd whole wheat flour for half the AP flour, and left out the nuts as I didn't have any on hand. I did put the batter in the fridge for an hour before baking and I always use a small disher and parchment paper when I bake these type cookies. They held their shape very well and they have a nice texture. Not overly sweet - just right!
I made these today and they came out awesome! I only had 2 1/2 cups of oatmeal, no coconut and no vanilla (substituted rum flavor). My husband kept on sneaking them and saying "oh yeah, these are keepers" so they passed his taste test - and that's saying something since he's not much of a cookie eater. This is the first time I can remember (in 15 years together) that he's stolen cookies as I made them.
Very good! My husband loved them. I used dark chocolate chips and the flavor was a little overpowering, so I may scale back to semi-sweet or use less next time. I would definitely make the recipe again though. Be prepared for a huge batch. This made about 7 1/2 dozen for me.
There From heaven, Amazing
One of the best cookies I have made! Followed the recipe as written and these cookies came out perfect. Thanks so much for sharing.
My husband, who is usually a chocolate chip cookie purist (no nuts, oats, coconut, etc), totally fell for these! Best cookies I've ever made!
omg, delicious
Very easy, very delicious, and a yummy twist on a basic cookie. Made them for an informal get together on short notice, and wanted something other than the usual chocolate chip or oatmeal. The coconut becomes the missing link between the best of both worlds resulting in a very quiet room (As everyone was devouring them). This is a keeper recipe for sure!
Very good. My family really like them. I only made one change. I used quick oats. It still came out very good.
These cookies are some of the best I have ever made. I didn't change one thing and they were perfect. Thanks for the recipe, it got a lot of compliments!
Superb!! These were simple to make, and absolutely delicious. Even my children loved them. They are very rich though. I did cut the white sugar down a bit to probably 1/3 cup, and I used milk chocolate chips.
I've been trying to duplicate a recipe for some cookies from a local bakery that are to die for! This recipe was a great base, but it still needed something. I added 1 cup of raisins along with milk chocolate chips and black walnuts. I also reduced the brown sugar by about a 1/4 cup since I ran out. The cookies taste really good, but they aren't as sweet as I'd like and kind of bland. Don't get me wrong, they taste okay, but you need some kind of flavoring or spice to bring the blend the different ingredients together. Next time, I may add a tablespoon of instant coffee along with some cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
I've been looking for a really good oatmeal cookie recipie and I have definitly found it :D
These might be the best cookies I've ever made. Yummy! I followed the directions as given except I left out the salt. I did use salted butter. My husband loves these. They have something for everyone in them!
I thought my kids wouldn't like oatmeal cookies. I was wrong. :) First batch was made with cranberries and chocolate chips. Second batch with coconut and chocolate chips. This cookie is quite sweet so I measured the sugar scantly the second time around. Baked at 350 deg for 7 minutes and then switched the trays around for another 7 mins. Perfect!
Just as good as everyone said they were. I would cook at 350 for 14 minutes the chips can burn fast. For a more Oatmeal cookie taste omit or cut down on chips.
I was given the task of making a dessert for our annual Christmas eve celebration so I chose these cookies. I followed the directions to the T and BOY WERE THEY A HIT! I opted to add the Walnuts and as good as they tasted by including them, I feel that omitting them wouldn't do the cookie any justice at all. They added a crunch factor and that coupled with the chewyness of the coconut, made them simply divine. I also liked how the recipe only called for 1 cup of chocolate chips because I feel that any more than that would have overpowered the taste of the cookie. VERY GOOD RECIPE. I WILL make these again.
The best cookie I've had in a long time. Excellent recipe.
Excellent recipe. I used pecans instead of walnuts and reduced white sugar to 1/4 c. due to sweetened coconut. I also reduced cooking time to 9 minutes for a nice chewy center. Perfection!
Perfect as written! Thanks Woody!
I used sweetened coconut so I didn't have to used white sugar. I like cookies with lots of stuff - these were great!
Excellent!
Scrumptious! Made as a bar cookie with some homemade jam sandwiched in the middle. Baked at 375 for 20 min. Delish!
Wow! What a yummy cookie. I'm sure as written it is every bit as good as the version that I prepared. I substituted Callebut white chocolate chunks (10 ounces) for the chocolate chips. I used pecans instead of walnuts and reduced the amount of white sugar to 1/4 cup. I think this cookie may have moved to the top of my favorite cookie list!
I have made this recipe twice. Each time it came out great. I even used a little less brown sugar (1 cup) and white sugar (1/4 cup). I also saved some batter without chocolate chips and added craisins ( because I love oatmeal cookies with raisins or craisins , not chocolate ). Everyone liked them. I'll make them over and over again.
my daughter asked for some 'oatmeal coconut' cookies on our baking day we planned, so I found this recipe... very moist, chewy, yummy cookies! will make again :))
I took the advise of one baker and lowered the temp to 350 and increased the coconut, I went up to almost 2 Cups and I used pecans. Fabulous recipe Rare rto find a good one online! Thanks Woody
Amazing cookies! 10 mins bake time was just perfect, no more is needed. Even though the nuts are optional I would recommend adding as they help to break up the sweetness of the cookie.
Ok so I'm reviewing late. Made these cookies for Christmas and they were wonderful! I used white chocolate chips as I was already making chocolate chip cookies, and as I already said, they were wonderful. Would definitely make them again. Maybe next time I will use chocolate chips...or maybe butterscotch? The possibilities are endless...lol!
Oh soo good. i could happily get fat on this.. Mm mm I only made half the recipe and with a couple small changes. 2/3 C each coconut and chocolate chips.. And I used 1/2 C whole wheat flour 1/4 white. And baked it in 8 by 8 square as bars. Devine
EXCELLENT!! Very simple to make and even easier to eat. The first batch is almost gone while the second batch is still cooking. I didn't have and walnuts, so I used raisins instead. I will make these again and again and again!! THANKS WOODY!!
Our new favorite cookies! Chewy with a slight crunch.
These remind me a little of Monster cookies except with coconut. They come out crispy and chewy on inside. Not sure what the difference of rolled oats to regular oats, but finally found the rolled oats. If you like coconut, these are a must! Makes a lot of cookies and easy to cut in half if need be. I left the nuts out as well.
Super delicious cookies!! I followed the recipe as is except for one thing, I did not add any white sugar. I am glad I did that, else the cookies would have been too sweet for me! It's a keeper, my family loved it!
Made these cookies, followed recipe to a T. Absolutely, hands down, the best cookie I've ever made and eaten! Even my 16 year old daughter, who doesn't compliment anything, said they were great!
Very Good!!! Would for sure make again! I changed nothing to the recipe, perfect as is!!!!
This is my favorite cookie recipe... These are so good... The only thing I change is add pecans.. I get so many requests for these. Thanks for the recipe
Amazing!! I made these cookies this week-end for our New year's day celebration. They were loved by everyone. They are so chewy because of the coconut. I made one batch with walnuts and one without. I preferred the ones without. I did cook them at 375 for 12 minutes. They were perfect. This will be my official oatmeal cookie recipe.
Tastes just like an almond joy bar! I left out the white sugar because I only had sweetened coconut. Also (IMHO) the salt is crucial!
I baked at 365 F for 14 min and the cookies where perfect. I also used a mixture of chocolate, white and butterscotch chips to make a total of 2c. and pecans instead of walnuts and cut the brown sugar back to 1c because I used fancey coconut (could have probably cut the white sugar in half also. I also added 1/2tsp of coconut extract (as suggested in the reviews). These cookies are delicious, this receipe is a keeper!
These are fantastic!! I skipped the chocolate chips since i'm not too big on chocolate and they are just phenomenal!
These were the yummiest oatmeal chocolate chip cookie ever! Very chewy on the inside, slightly crisp on the outside--just perfect!
Very tasty oatmeal-chocolate chip cookie, but I was hoping for more coconut I guess. I added a touch of coconut extract - maybe a tsp? - but I think I'd need a Tbsp to get any noticeable flavor. The cooking time was spot on for me; 12 minutes produced a soft cookie with a golden brown bottom. I will probably tweak this recipe a bit to enhance the coconut flavor (perhaps sub coconut oil for some/all of the butter), but it's a lovely recipe as is.
Just what I was looking for, turned out perfect.
AMAZING! I added 1 cup of dried cranberries, reduced the amount of sugar and added lemon juice (as another reviewer suggested) and these are seriously the best cookies I have ever had. They were gone in a matter of 2 days and I already have a request to make more.
Very good cookies. Followed the recipe exactly, and are very nice.
Very good! I baked them at 350 for 12 minutes- 375 was a little too high.
Great cookie! I went by the recipe except for only using 1 cup of chocolate chips. Will definitely make again & again!
Perfect cookies! My husband always comments on what could be better in all my cooking, he loved these as is. I did not use coconut or nuts, only chocolate. Thank you for this recipe!
Delicious!!! I cut the recipe in half and got 44 cookies. I sub'd egg white for the egg and sub'd less than 1/4 cup whole wheat flour in place of equal amount of AP flour. Used Ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate chips too. Wonderful texture ... lightly crisp on outside and soft on inside. Really yum!
Delish-made according to the recipe except I used pecans instead of walnuts. YUM!
these cookies are AWESOME! i love that you can add and take away things like walnuts, coconut, and chocolate chips no problem! they were super easy to make and turned out nice and voluptuous =)
Good recipe. Here are my modifications (half recipe): 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup margarine, and 1/2 cup sweetened coconut. Bake the cookies at 350F for 12 minutes.
Very, very good! Next time, I will add a little more coconut.
Fantastic recipe! I used less sugar as suggested by another review. My family are already suggesting other ingredients to experiment with. Thank you Woody Broadhurst!
