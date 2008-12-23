Strufoli III

These are what my family calls honey balls. We make them every Easter season. They are messy but good!! Hope you enjoy them.

By Traci

Directions

  • Sift flour. Make a well in center, and break eggs into it. Add salt, and knead until smooth.

  • Roll dough out on lightly floured board until 1/4 inch thick. Cut into 1/2 inch strips, and cut strips into tiny pieces 1/2 inch long.

  • With the palm of hands, shape these tiny pieces into balls the size of a filbert nut.

  • Heat oil to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drop balls into oil 3 at a time. Fry until lightly browned, turning them constantly with a wooden spoon. Remove balls and drain them.

  • Combine honey and sugar in saucepan and boil over low flame about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add fried dough balls, 1 cup at a time, and cook in honey syrup, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove and put strufoli on flat plate to cool. Sprinkle with pine nuts and confectioners' sugar as soon as they are cool enough to handle, and mold about 5 together in a cluster. Enough for 8, or so. Strufoli will stay fresh for weeks if they are kept in a cool place.

857 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 81.2g; fat 58.8g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 29.1mg. Full Nutrition
